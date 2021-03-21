2. Características exclusivas da espécie humana - Luci Freitas

Successfully reported this slideshow.
1. Bipedismo 2. Polegar opositor maior 3. Cérebro complexo e bem desenvolvido 4. Linguagem articulada 5. Pelos pouco desen...
1. Bipedismo Características exclusivas da nossa espécie O ser humano é um primata bípede, ou seja, caminha apenas sobre o...
Locomoção dos demais primatas Os demais primatas usam os 4 membros para se locomoverem
O que nos tornou bípedes? Coluna vertebral vertical  postura ereta  bipedismo
Características que nos tornaram bípedes Homem Gorila No ser humano a coluna vertebral tem leves curvaturas permitindo mel...
Homem Gorila Homem Gorila Inserção da coluna vertebral no crânio Características que nos tornaram bípedes No ser humano a ...
Gorila Homem No ser humano a pelve é larga e curta dando maior sustentação aos ossos e músculos que estão associados à loc...
No ser humano as pernas são mais longas que os braços e possuem músculos fortes e bem desenvolvidos Características que no...
No ser humano o pé é adaptado à locomoção bípede O dedão é paralelo aos demais dedos e o pé funciona como uma plataforma f...
Vantagens do bipedismo Deixa os braços e as mãos livres para carregar alimentos, filhotes e armas durante as caminhadas
Vantagens do bipedismo Fornece um campo de visão maior permitindo avistar à distância possíveis predadores e presas
E na pré-história...
2. Polegar opositor maior O polegar opositor maior permite movimentos de pinça Características exclusivas da nossa espécie
Polegares opositores comparados No ser humano o polegar opositor é maior e a palma da mão é mais curta, permitindo movimen...
Permitiu a confecção de ferramentas para proteção e para a caça Importância do polegar opositor maior
3. Cérebro complexo e bem desenvolvido O córtex cerebral (camada mais externa do cérebro) contém 16 a 20 bilhões de neurôn...
Importância de um cérebro complexo e bem desenvolvido Capacidade para pensar, resolver problemas, planejar e elaborar açõe...
• Fabricar novas armas de caça e armadilhas para animais • Aprender e ensinar como emboscar uma presa, como aproximar-se d...
Comparação do volume do crânio entre primatas No ser humano a área frontal do cérebro, que é responsável pelo pensamento, ...
4. Linguagem articulada O ser humano tem a capacidade de transformar os sons que ele produz em palavras Características ex...
Cérebro complexo + Cordas vocais  fala Linguagem articulada e desenvolvimento da cultura A linguagem articulada permitiu ...
Cérebro complexo + polegar opositor  escrita Polegar opositor e desenvolvimento da cultura O polegar opositor maior permi...
Maior número de glândulas sudoríparas e pelos pouco desenvolvidos favorecem a dissipação de calor, assim o homem pode corr...
Darwin NUNCA afirmou que o ser humano descende do macaco A evolução do homem Homo sapiens Homo neanderthalensis Homo erect...
Charles Darwin (1809-1882) foi um naturalista britânico que propôs uma teoria para explicar a evolução por meio da seleção...
Segundo Darwin os seres humanos e os macacos possuem UM ANCESTRAL COMUM A evolução da espécie humana
Links para vídeos A evolução da espécie humana: https://www.facebook.com/1481501972078852/videos/391509158076477 A evoluçã...
2. Características exclusivas da espécie humana - Luci Freitas
2. Características exclusivas da espécie humana - Luci Freitas
2. Características exclusivas da espécie humana - Luci Freitas
2. Características exclusivas da espécie humana - Luci Freitas
2. Características exclusivas da espécie humana - Luci Freitas
2. Características exclusivas da espécie humana - Luci Freitas

Somos primatas, assim como os chimpanzés, os gorilas e os gibões. Mas quais as características que nos diferenciam dos demais primatas?

2. Características exclusivas da espécie humana - Luci Freitas

  1. 1. 1. Bipedismo 2. Polegar opositor maior 3. Cérebro complexo e bem desenvolvido 4. Linguagem articulada 5. Pelos pouco desenvolvidos Características exclusivas da nossa espécie
  2. 2. 1. Bipedismo Características exclusivas da nossa espécie O ser humano é um primata bípede, ou seja, caminha apenas sobre os dois pés
  3. 3. Locomoção dos demais primatas Os demais primatas usam os 4 membros para se locomoverem
  4. 4. O que nos tornou bípedes? Coluna vertebral vertical  postura ereta  bipedismo
  5. 5. Características que nos tornaram bípedes Homem Gorila No ser humano a coluna vertebral tem leves curvaturas permitindo melhor distribuição da massa corporal
  6. 6. Homem Gorila Homem Gorila Inserção da coluna vertebral no crânio Características que nos tornaram bípedes No ser humano a coluna vertebral é inserida no crânio em posição vertical
  7. 7. Gorila Homem No ser humano a pelve é larga e curta dando maior sustentação aos ossos e músculos que estão associados à locomoção bípede Características que nos tornaram bípedes
  8. 8. No ser humano as pernas são mais longas que os braços e possuem músculos fortes e bem desenvolvidos Características que nos tornaram bípedes
  9. 9. No ser humano o pé é adaptado à locomoção bípede O dedão é paralelo aos demais dedos e o pé funciona como uma plataforma flexível para caminhar e correr Características que nos tornaram bípedes
  10. 10. Vantagens do bipedismo Deixa os braços e as mãos livres para carregar alimentos, filhotes e armas durante as caminhadas
  11. 11. Vantagens do bipedismo Fornece um campo de visão maior permitindo avistar à distância possíveis predadores e presas
  12. 12. E na pré-história...
  13. 13. 2. Polegar opositor maior O polegar opositor maior permite movimentos de pinça Características exclusivas da nossa espécie
  14. 14. Polegares opositores comparados No ser humano o polegar opositor é maior e a palma da mão é mais curta, permitindo movimento de pinça Isso nos dá maior habilidade manual
  15. 15. Permitiu a confecção de ferramentas para proteção e para a caça Importância do polegar opositor maior
  16. 16. 3. Cérebro complexo e bem desenvolvido O córtex cerebral (camada mais externa do cérebro) contém 16 a 20 bilhões de neurônios Características exclusivas da nossa espécie
  17. 17. Importância de um cérebro complexo e bem desenvolvido Capacidade para pensar, resolver problemas, planejar e elaborar ações e conceitos abstratos em um ambiente que não nos era favorável
  18. 18. • Fabricar novas armas de caça e armadilhas para animais • Aprender e ensinar como emboscar uma presa, como aproximar-se dela e como matá-la com as ferramentas disponíveis • Ser capaz de caçar em ambientes diferentes e mover-se para outras áreas quando a caça se tornava escassa • Coordenar a caça com outros indivíduos, traçando estratégias mais eficientes para o sucesso da ação A importância de planejar e elaborar ações na pré história
  19. 19. Comparação do volume do crânio entre primatas No ser humano a área frontal do cérebro, que é responsável pelo pensamento, é relativamente maior Orangotango =400g Chimpanzé =400g Homem=1350g Macaco = 100g
  20. 20. 4. Linguagem articulada O ser humano tem a capacidade de transformar os sons que ele produz em palavras Características exclusivas da nossa espécie
  21. 21. Cérebro complexo + Cordas vocais  fala Linguagem articulada e desenvolvimento da cultura A linguagem articulada permitiu a transmissão dos conhecimentos pela fala, através das gerações
  22. 22. Cérebro complexo + polegar opositor  escrita Polegar opositor e desenvolvimento da cultura O polegar opositor maior permitiu a transmissão dos conhecimentos pela escrita, através das gerações
  23. 23. Maior número de glândulas sudoríparas e pelos pouco desenvolvidos favorecem a dissipação de calor, assim o homem pode correr por mais tempo, cansando menos 5. Pelos pouco desenvolvidos + glândulas sudoríparas Características exclusivas da nossa espécie
  24. 24. Darwin NUNCA afirmou que o ser humano descende do macaco A evolução do homem Homo sapiens Homo neanderthalensis Homo erectus Homo habilis Australopithecus Proconsul
  25. 25. Charles Darwin (1809-1882) foi um naturalista britânico que propôs uma teoria para explicar a evolução por meio da seleção natural Deixou muitas autoridades descontentes e a reação foi imediata: censura, críticas, sátiras e charges cujo objetivo era desmerecer ou ridicularizar sua teoria Charles Darwin e On the Origin of Species Caricatura de Darwin publicada na revista Hornet.
  26. 26. Segundo Darwin os seres humanos e os macacos possuem UM ANCESTRAL COMUM A evolução da espécie humana
  27. 27. Links para vídeos A evolução da espécie humana: https://www.facebook.com/1481501972078852/videos/391509158076477 A evolução do cérebro humano: https://www.facebook.com/1481501972078852/videos/424366708337478 A evolução do homem – animação: https://www.facebook.com/1481501972078852/videos/992888764433340 Comparação entre os esqueletos de um chimpanzé, Lucy (um Australopithecus) e um humano moderno. https://www.facebook.com/1481501972078852/videos/342544379719697 Migração humana: https://www.facebook.com/1481501972078852/videos/455996841636843 No tempo das cavernas – animação: https://www.facebook.com/1481501972078852/videos/789342661423259 A evolução da face humana: https://www.facebook.com/1481501972078852/videos/2212666898799452 A vantagem do polegar opositor: https://www.facebook.com/1481501972078852/videos/3521306141275292

×