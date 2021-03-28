https://reader.ebookexprees.com/exspresion/0578831511 Sonja Ciotti, author of acclaimed poetry collection A One-Star Night, returns with more quirkily insightful perspectives in this second collection of unorthodox poetry. Join her in exploring everything from the hilarious awkwardness of growing up to the cosmic questions a backyard campfire sparked (ba dum chhhhhh). This series includes selections such as To the Boy Who Rejected Me at the Church Dance, Social Distancing Before it was Cool, Tales of an Only Child, and many more. Witty and timely, Big Rain, Little Umbrella offers a relatability and soulfulness that is sure to strike a chord, spark a smile, and stick in your thoughts during these turbulent times.