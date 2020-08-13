Produtos MDT

Successfully reported this slideshow.
O chá emagrecedor mais vendido do Brasil Super Chá SB Stand up Pouch In natura - 120g Super Chá SB Caixa - 60 Sachês Super...
Linfachá Mix de chás, composição: Hibisco, Chá Verde, Carqueja, Alecrim, Hortelã, Sálvia, Mate Verde, Gengibre e Canela. (...
Sbeltchá Mix de chás, composição: Porangaba, Centella Asiática, Cavalinha e Camomila. (Cordia Ecalyculata, Centella asiáti...
Santé Mix de chás, composição: Porangaba, centella asiática, cavalinha, camomila, capim limão, carqueja, banchá, chá verde...
Glycontrol Mix de chás, composição: Pau Tenente, Pata de Vaca, Jambolão, Porangaba, Boldo do Chile, Folha de Amora, Insuli...
Max Fibras Super Collágeno Ingredientes: Mix de fibras (Maracujá, vitis vinífera (uva), banana verde, beterraba, semente d...
Intense Femme Powerman Ingredientes: Zea mays L., stévia, amora, graviola, maca, essência floral MDTFEMME com tecnologia d...
Energy Drink Thyroid Prime Ingredientes: Zea mays L., essência floral MDTENERGY com tecnologia de nano partículas (guaraná...
Munevit Femme & Homme Ingredientes: Bisglicinato de cálcio, bisglicinato de magnésio, ácido ascórbico, sulfato ferroso, ac...
Sun Prime Maghealth Nossossuplementos Nossossuplementos Ingredientes: Óleo de Girassol em pó UltraPur®, Vitamina D3 e mena...
Mune Ômega Nossos suplementos Ingredientes: Óleo de ômega 3 em pó nano, Colina, Beta-glu- cana de levedura (Saccharomyces ...
Saborosos e com nutrientes balanceados, os MDT Shakes fornecem ao organismo um substituto parcial de refeição a qualquer h...
A combinação dos ingredientes contidos nas MDT SOUPS fornece ao organismo os nutrientes necessários para uma refeição parc...
CAFÉ A ação termogênica e antioxi- dante do MDT Coffe acelera o metabolismo, mantendo o or- ganismo ativo, além de aumen- ...
O MDT MOVE é um colágeno tipo 2, que evita a destruição das cartilagens pelo sistema imune, reduzindo a inflamação em caso...
PRODUTO Preço Cliente VP VPQ VTT Shake Chocolate R$117,90 20 40 60 Shake Açaí com Banana R$117,90 20 40 60 Shake Baunilha ...
Produtos MDT
  1. 1. O chá emagrecedor mais vendido do Brasil Super Chá SB Stand up Pouch In natura - 120g Super Chá SB Caixa - 60 Sachês Super Caps SB Fiber Redux - 30 cápsulas Super Caps SB Termo Active - 30 cápsulas SUPER CHÁ SB - IN NATURA E SACHÊ A linha Super Chá SB tem como principal objetivo ajudar a eliminar as toxinas do corpo. Seus componentes auxiliam a desintoxicar e promovem a limpeza do organismo. Melhoram a digestão e o funcionamento intestinal. CÁPSULA FIBER REDUX O Super Caps Fiber Redux é uma cápsula que quando ingerida 30 minutos antes da principal refeição, promove uma sensação de saciedade, reduzindo a ansiedade e a ingestão de alimentos. As fibras prebióticas contidas no Fiber Redux colaboram com o trânsito intestinal, contribuindo para a redução de pesos e medidas. CÁPSULA TERMO ACTIVE Super Caps Termo Active é um suplemento alimentar que age como um queimador e bloqueador de gorduras. Os ativos contidos em sua formulação têm ação termogênica que acelera o metabolismo e a queima de gorduras. Superlançamentos Valor Energético 0 Kcal = 0 kJ 0 Fibra Alimentar 1g 4 Vitamina C 45 mg 100 Cromo 35 mcg 100 Silício 10 mg ** Quantidade por porção Porção de 1,2g (2 cápsulas) Porção de 1,2g (2 cápsulas) Porção de 1,2g %VD(*) INFORMAÇÃO NUTRICIONAL Não contém quantidades signiﬁcativas de carboidratos, proteínas, gorduras totais, gorduras saturadas, gorduras trans e sódio. (*) VD% Valores diários para uma dieta de 2000kcal ou 8400kJ. Seus valores podem ser maiores dependendo de suas necessidades energética. (**) VD% Valores diários não estabelecidos. Produto dispensado da obrigatoriedade de registro sanitário conforme RDC Nº. 240 de 26 de julho de 2018 da ANVISA. FIBER REDUX Valor Energético 0 Kcal = 0 kJ 0 Vitamina C 45 mg 100 Vitamina B6 1,3 mg 100 Colina 165 mg 30 Silício 10 mg ** Quantidade por porção Porção de 1,2g (2 cápsulas) Porção de 1,2g (2 cápsulas) Porção de 1,2g %VD(*) INFORMAÇÃO NUTRICIONAL Não contém quantidades signiﬁcativas de carboidratos, proteínas, gorduras totais, gorduras saturadas, gorduras trans, ﬁbra alimentar e sódio. (*) VD% Valores diários para uma dieta de 2000kcal ou 8400kJ. Seus valores podem ser maiores dependendo de suas necessidades energética. (**) VD% Valores diários não estabelecidos. Produto dispensado da obrigatoriedade de registro sanitário conforme RDC Nº. 240 de 26 de julho de 2018 da ANVISA. TERMOACTIVE 32
  2. 2. Linfachá Mix de chás, composição: Hibisco, Chá Verde, Carqueja, Alecrim, Hortelã, Sálvia, Mate Verde, Gengibre e Canela. (sabdariffa L., Camellia sinensis, Baccharis trimera, Rosmarinus officinalis, Mentha, Salvia officinalis, Ilex paraguariensis, Zingiber officinale e Paullinia cupana). Função Principal: Ajuda na queima da gordura corporal e eliminação de toxinas e líquidos, permitindo a diminuição do inchaço. Combinação de ervas termogênicas (Hibisco, Canela, Chá Verde e Gengibre), desintoxicantes (Alecrim, Hortelã e Sálvia) e diuréticas (Carqueja e Mate Verde). Sonobom Mix de chás, composição: Folha de Maracujá, Capim Cidreira, Camomila e Melissa. (Passiflora edulis, cymbopogon citratus, chamomilla recutita L., melissa officinalis L.) Função Principal: Auxilia a reduzir os efeitos da insônia e dores de cabeça, promovendo um sono de qualidade. O Maracujá, o Capim Cidreira e a Camomila ajudam a relaxar e aliviam o estresse. A Melissa é essencial para ajudar a reduzir a ansiedade e insônia. Sonobom Stand up Pouch In natura - 120g Sonobom Caixa - 60 Sachês Linfachá Stand up Pouch In natura - 120g Linfachá Caixa - 60 Sachês O chá termogênico que elimina toxinas e líquidos O chá que promove naturalmente um sono bom Nossoschásfuncionais Nossoschásfuncionais 54
  3. 3. Sbeltchá Mix de chás, composição: Porangaba, Centella Asiática, Cavalinha e Camomila. (Cordia Ecalyculata, Centella asiática, Eouisetum Arvense, Chamomilla Recutita) Função Principal: Promover a saciedade e a queima da gordura corporal. A composição natural deste chá atua como um estimulante, acelerando o metabolismo e melhorando a digestão, devido ao seu efeito termogênico no organismo. O chá que promove saciedade e queima a gordura corporal Chá para infusão Sbeltchá - 120g Nossoschásfuncionais 76
  4. 4. Santé Mix de chás, composição: Porangaba, centella asiática, cavalinha, camomila, capim limão, carqueja, banchá, chá verde, jasmim e stévia. (Cordia Ecalyculata, Centella asiática, Eouisetum Arvense, Chamomilla Recutita, Cymbopogon citratus, Baccharis articulata, Camellia sinensis, Jasminum e Stevia rebaudiana). Função Principal: Ajudar a eliminar as toxinas do corpo e promover rejuvenescimento. Seus componentes naturais auxiliam a desintoxicar, melhoram a digestão e o funcionamento intestinal. Além de ser fonte de antioxidantes e estimular o rejuvenescimento, por meio do Banchá, Chá Verde e Jasmin. Nossoschásfuncionais Chá para infusão Santé - 120g O chá que rejuvenesce sua vida 98
  5. 5. Glycontrol Mix de chás, composição: Pau Tenente, Pata de Vaca, Jambolão, Porangaba, Boldo do Chile, Folha de Amora, Insulina Vegetal e Stevia. (Quassia amara L., Bauhinia variegata L., Syzygium cumini L., Cordia salicifolia, Phyllanthus , Morus Alba L., Cissus sicyoides L, Stevia). Função Principal: Auxiliar no controle da glicemia. Possui ativos naturais que ajudam a normalizar os níveis de açúcar no sangue, mantendo os níveis de glicemia normais. Entre eles, o Jambolão, a Folha de Amora e a Insulina Vegetal. Chá para infusão Glycontrol - 120g Nossoschásfuncionais O chá queridinho para quem adora um docinho 1110
  6. 6. Max Fibras Super Collágeno Ingredientes: Mix de fibras (Maracujá, vitis vinífera (uva), banana verde, beterraba, semente de chia, hibisco, mix de frutas vermelhas, linhaça e inulina. Função Principal: • Grande aliado na limpeza do LDL (Colesterol Ruim); • Elimina gordura do corpo; • Trata a prisão de ventre; • Melhora o trânsito intestinal; • Auxilia na redução da absorção de gorduras e açúcares da dieta; • Melhora a absorção do cálcio e magnésio. Ingredientes: Colágeno Hidrolisado, polidextrose, proteína de arroz, vitis vinífera (uva em pó), Colágeno tipo II (CT-II®), zinco, biotina, cobre, magnésio e aroma natural de guaraná. Função Principal: • Retarda os sinais do envelhecimento; • Contribui para um aumento da elasticidade e firmeza da pele; • Reduz celulite; • Crescimento de unhas mais fortes e bonitas; • Tonifica os músculos; • Fortalece articulações e ossos. Chá solúvel Maxfibras - 15 sachês de 5g Chá solúvel Super Collágeno - 15 sachês de 5g Nossos super alimentos Nossos super alimentos MAXFIBRAS SUPER COLLÁGENO 1312
  7. 7. Intense Femme Powerman Ingredientes: Zea mays L., stévia, amora, graviola, maca, essência floral MDTFEMME com tecnologia de nano partículas e aroma natural de lemongrass. Função Principal: • Reduz as ondas de calor, insônia e secura vaginal; • Auxilia no emagrecimento; • Antioxidante; • Protege os órgãos e é um poderoso Anti-Age; • Fortalece os ossos e previne osteoporose; • Ajuda a diminuir o estresse; • Estimula o desejo sexual. Ingredientes: Zea mays L., stévia, guaraná, ginseng, catuaba, essência floral MDTMAN com tecnologia de nano partículas e aroma natural de laranja. Função Principal: • Auxilia no tratamento de cansaço físico, mental, dores musculares e impotência sexual; • Ajuda a aliviar o estresse; • Estimulante e Revitalizante masculino; • Poderoso afrodisíaco, melhora o desempenho sexual; • Reintegração da força e potência masculina. Chá solúvel Intense Femme 15 sachês de 5g Chá solúvel Powerman 15 sachês de 5g Nossos super alimentos Nossos super alimentos 1514
  8. 8. Energy Drink Thyroid Prime Ingredientes: Zea mays L., essência floral MDTENERGY com tecnologia de nano partículas (guaraná), extrato de café verde solúvel, taurina, ácido cítrico, ácido tartárico, bicarbonato de sódio, edulcorante natural (stévia/taumatina) e aroma semelhante ao natural de guaraná. Funções Principais: • Estimulante e Energizante; • Protege o sistema cardiovascular; • Melhora a imunidade e tem ação diurética; • Previne o diabetes; • Ajuda a perder peso. Ingredientes: Arthrospira plantensis, Iodeto de potássio. Funções Principais: • Promove o bom funcionamento da tireoide; • Ajuda a melhorar a produção hormonal; • Controla a síntese de estrogênio; • Previne o hipertireoidismo; • Ajuda a controlar o metabolismo; • Mantém os níveis de energia do nosso organis- mo sob controle. Chá solúvel Energy Drink 15 sachês de 5g Suplemento Alimentar Thyroid Prime 90 cápsulas Nossos suplementos Nossos super alimentos ENERGY DRINK THYROID PRIME 1716
  9. 9. Munevit Femme & Homme Ingredientes: Bisglicinato de cálcio, bisglicinato de magnésio, ácido ascórbico, sulfato ferroso, acetato de dl-alfa-tocoferol, niacina, bisglicinato de zinco, tantotenato de cálcio, biotina, acetato de retinol, colecalciferol, cloridrato de piridoxina, fitomenadiona, sulfato de cobre, cloreto de cromo, iodeto de sódio, molibdato de sódio e selenito de sódio. Funções Principais: • Combate o estresse diário; • Fornece energia necessária; • Evita a deficiência de vitaminas; • Ajuda o cérebro a funcionar melhor; • Previne doenças cardiovasculares e câncer; • Fornece nutrientes essenciais. Nossos suplementos Suplemento Alimentar Munevit Homme 90 cápsulas Suplemento Alimentar Munevit Femme 90 cápsulas Valor Energético 0 Kcal = 0 kJ 0 Vitamina A 600 mcg 100 Vitamina D3 5,0 mcg 100 Vitamina C 45 mg 100 Vitamina E 10 mg 100 Vitamina B1 1,2 mg 100 Vitamina B2 1,3 mg 100 Vitamina B3 16 mg 100 Vitamina B6 1,3 mg 100 Vitamina B9 400 mcg 100 Vitamina B12 2,4 mcg 100 Vitamina H - Biotina 30 mcg 100 Vitamina B5 5,0 mg 100 Vitamina K 65 mcg 100 Ferro 7,0 mg 50 Zinco 7,0 mg 100 Iodo 130 mcg 100 Cobre 900 mcg 100 Selênio 34 mcg 100 Cromo 35 mcg 100 Molibdênio 45 mcg 100 Manganês 2,3 mg 100 Quantidade por porção Porção de 600g (1 cápsula) Porção de 600g (1 cápsula) Porção de 600g %VD(*) INFORMAÇÃO NUTRICIONAL Não contém quantidades signiﬁcativas de carboidratos, proteínas, gorduras totais, gorduras saturadas, gorduras trans, ﬁbra alimentar e sódio. (*) VD% Valores diários para uma dieta de 2000kcal ou 8400kJ. Seus valores podem ser maiores dependendo de suas necessidades energética. (**) VD% Valores diários não estabelecidos. Produto dispensado da obrigatoriedade de registro sanitário conforme RDC Nº. 240 de 26 de julho de 2018 da ANVISA. MUNEVIT HOMME MUNEVIT FEMME 1918
  10. 10. Sun Prime Maghealth Nossossuplementos Nossossuplementos Ingredientes: Óleo de Girassol em pó UltraPur®, Vitamina D3 e menaquinona-7. Funções Principais: • Combate a depressão; • Aumenta a absorção do cálcio e do fósforo; • Fortalece ossos e dentes, tornando-os mais saudáveis; • Previne doenças como obesidade, diabetes, hipertensão e esclerose múltipla; • Aumenta a produção dos músculos; • Melhora o equilíbrio; • Fortalece o sistema imunológico. A Vitamina D3 com Mk-7 Eficiência e Biodisponibilidade Nutrientes que previnem 17 tipos de câncer e pode ser um tratamento para doenças autoimunes Ingredientes: Magnésio Quelato Taste Free, efervecente de guaraná. Funções Principais: • É importante na conversão do açúcar do sangue em energia; • É um mineral necessário ao metabolismo de Cálcio e Vitamina C e previne a arterioscleroses; • Mantém o sistema cardiovascular saudável e ajuda a prevenir ataques cardíacos; • Associado com o Cálcio, pode funcionar como um calmante natural; • Ajuda a evitar os depósitos de Cálcio nos rins; • Importante elemento no combate à fadiga e osteoporose. Suplemento Alimentar SunPrime D3 90 cápsulas Suplemento Alimentar Maghealth 100g SUN PRIME - D3 & MK7 MAGHEALTH 2120
  11. 11. Mune Ômega Nossos suplementos Ingredientes: Óleo de ômega 3 em pó nano, Colina, Beta-glu- cana de levedura (Saccharomyces cerevisiae), Cianocobalamina (B12). Funções Principais: · Boa concentração e boa memória; · Motivação; · · Boas habilidades motoras; · Neutralização do estresse. Nanopartícula de ômega-3 Inovação na prevenção de doenças cardiovasculares com nanopartículas de liberação controlada de EPA +DHA Maior Biodisponibilidade de todos os ingredientes da fórmula Suplemento Alimentar MuneÔmega 90 cápsulas MUNE ÔMEGA 2322
  12. 12. Saborosos e com nutrientes balanceados, os MDT Shakes fornecem ao organismo um substituto parcial de refeição a qualquer hora do dia, para quem busca perder peso de forma leve e saudável. Nossosshakesfuncionais Sua rotina com muito mais sabor!nutrição que você confia Toda linha também disponível em sachê individual. Valor Energético 32Kcal = 134kJ 2 131Kcal = 550kJ 7 Carboidrato 9,0g 3 24g 8 Proteína 2,2g 3 15,2g 20 Fibra alimentar 3,5g 14 5,5g 22 Vitamina A 90 mcg 15 290 mcg 48 Vitamina D 0,75 mcg 15 158 mcg 32 Vitamina C 6,75 mg 15 16,75 mg 37 Vitamina E 1,5 mg 15 4,8 mg 48 Vitamina B1 0,18 mg 15 0,32 mg 27 Vitamina B2 0,19 mg 15 0,97 mg 75 Vitamina B3 (Nicotinamida) 2,4 mg 15 6,9 mg 43 Vitamina B6 0,19 mg 15 0,85 mg 65 Vitamina B9 36 mcg 15 126 mcg 52 Vitamina B12 0,36 mcg 15 0,69 mcg 29 Vitamina H (Biotina) 4,5 mcg 15 9,6 mcg 32 Vitamina B5 0,75 mg 15 1,75 mg 35 Vitamina K 9,75 mcg 15 9,75 mcg 15 Cálcio 65 mg 6 467 mg 46 Ferro 2,1 mg 15 7,1 mg 50 Magnésio 45 mg 17 75 mg 29 Zinco 1,0 mg 15 3,0 mg 43 Iodo 19,5 mcg 15 65,5 mcg 50 Fosforo 105 mg 15 360 mg 51 Cobre 135 mcg 15 583 mcg 65 Selênio 5,1 mcg 15 23,1 mcg 68 Molibdênio 6,75 mcg 15 6,75 mcg 15 Cromo 5,25 mcg 15 5,25 mcg 15 Manganês 0,34 mg 15 0,67 mg 29 Silício 10 mg ** Quantidade por porção Porção 15g (1 copo dosador) %VD(*) Porção 15g+300ml Leite desnatado %VD(*) INFORMAÇÃO NUTRICIONAL Não contém quantidades signiﬁcativas de gorduras totais, gorduras saturadas e gorduras trans. (*) VD% Valores diários para uma dieta de 2000kcal ou 8400kJ. Seus valores podem ser maiores dependendo de suas necessidades energética. (**) VD% Valores diários não estabelecidos. Produto dispensado da obrigatoriedade de registro sanitário conforme RDC Nº. 240 de 26 de julho de 2018 da ANVISA. 2524
  13. 13. A combinação dos ingredientes contidos nas MDT SOUPS fornece ao organismo os nutrientes necessários para uma refeição parcial, leve e saudável em qualquer hora do dia. Auxilia na hidratação do organismo e na suplementação nutricional, contribuindo para a perda de peso e redução de medidas. Nossassopasfuncionais Leve, prática e saborosa a qualquer hora do dia! Toda linha também disponível em sachê individual. Valor Energético 32Kcal=134kJ 2 Carboidrato 9,0g 3 Proteína 2,2g 3 Fibra alimentar 3,5g 14 Vitamina A 90 mcg 15 Vitamina D 0,75 mcg 15 Vitamina C 6,75 mg 15 Vitamina E 1,5 mg 15 Vitamina B1 0,18 mg 15 Vitamina B2 0,19 mg 15 Vitamina B3 (Nicotinamida) 2,4 mg 15 Vitamina B6 0,19 mg 15 Vitamina B9 36 mcg 15 Vitamina B12 0,36 mcg 15 Vitamina H (Biotina) 4,5 mcg 15 Vitamina B5 0,75 mg 15 Vitamina K 9,75 mcg 15 Cálcio 65 mg 6 Ferro 2,1 mg 15 Magnésio 45 mg 17 Zinco 1,0 mg 15 Iodo 19,5 mcg 15 Fosforo 105 mg 15 Cobre 135 mcg 15 Selênio 5,1 mcg 15 Molibdênio 6,75 mcg 15 Cromo 5,25 mcg 15 Manganês 0,34 mg 15 Sódio 500 mg 21 Silício 10 mg ** INFORMAÇÃO NUTRICIONAL Não contém quantidades signiﬁcativas de gorduras totais, gorduras saturadas e gorduras trans. (*) VD% Valores diários para uma dieta de 2000kcal ou 8400kJ. Seus valores podem ser maiores dependendo de suas necessidades energética. (**) VD% Valores diários não estabelecidos. Produto dispensado da obrigatoriedade de registro sanitário conforme RDC Nº. 240 de 26 de julho de 2018 da ANVISA. Quantidade por porção Porção 15g (1 copo dosador) Porção 15g (1 copo dosador) Porção 15g %VD(*) 2726
  14. 14. CAFÉ A ação termogênica e antioxi- dante do MDT Coffe acelera o metabolismo, mantendo o or- ganismo ativo, além de aumen- tar a disposição e melhora nas atividades durante o dia. Ajuda a inibir o apetite por doces e ajuda a regular os níveis de glicose no sangue. CAPPUCCINO Os ingredientes contidos na fórmula do MDT Cappuccino têm a capacidade de promover a melhora da saúde da pele e o fortalecimento de cabelo e unhas, diminuindo as rugas e marcas de expressão deixadas pelo tempo. As fibras prebióticas ajudam na hidratação e no trânsito intestinal eliminando toxinas e impurezas retidas. CHOCOLATE Os ingredientes contidos no MDT Chocolate atuam no organismo reduzindo a ação dos radicais livres, fortale- cendo a imunidade e diminuindo o desgaste físico e o estresse. Promove relaxamento e sensação de bem-estar. Toda linha também disponível em sachê individual. Todos os produtos disponíveis em sachets individuais Nossoscafésfuncionais Uma linha completa, gostosa e funcional para o seu dia a dia Valor Energético 10Kcal = 42kJ 0 Carboidratos 5g 2 Proteínas 0,5g 1 Cromo 35 mcg 100 Silício 10 mg ** Quantidade por porção Porção 10g (1 copo dosador) Porção 10g (1 copo dosador) Porção 10g %VD(*) INFORMAÇÃO NUTRICIONAL Não contém quantidades signiﬁcativas de gorduras totais, gorduras saturadas e gorduras trans. (*) VD% Valores diários para uma dieta de 2000kcal ou 8400kJ. Seus valores podem ser maiores dependendo de suas necessidades energética. (**) VD% Valores diários não estabelecidos. Produto dispensado da obrigatoriedade de registro sanitário conforme RDC Nº. 240 de 26 de julho de 2018 da ANVISA. COFFEE Valor Energético 28Kcal = 118kJ 1 92kCal = 386Kj 5 Carboidrato 7g 2 16,6g 5 Proteína 1,2g 2 7,6g 10 Fibras alimentar 1,0g 4 1,0g 4 Gorduras totais 0g 0g 0g 0 Gorduras saturadas 0g 0g 0g 0 Gorduras trans 0g 0g 0g 0 Vitamina A 200mcg 33 200mcg 33 Vitamina D 1,7mcg 33 1,7mcg 33 Vitamina C 15mg 33 15mg 33 Vitamina E 3,3mg 33 3,3mg 33 Vitamina B1 0,4mg 33 0,4mg 33 Vitamina B2 0,4mg 33 0,4mg 33 Vitamina B3 5,3mg 33 5,3mg 33 Vitamina B6 0,4mg 33 0,4mg 33 Vitamina B9 80mcg 33 80mcg 33 Vitamina B12 0,8mcg 33 0,8mcg 33 Biotina 10mcg 33 10mcg 33 Vitamina B5 1,7mg 33 1,7mg 33 Cálcio 200mg 20 424mg 42 Ferro 4,7mg 33 4,7mg 33 Magnésio 30mg 11 30mg 11 Zinco 2,3mg 33 2,3mg 33 Iodo 43,3mcg 33 43,3mcg 33 Vitamina K 21,7mcg 33 21,7mcg 33 Fósforo 40mg 6 40mg 6 Cobre 300mcg 33 300mcg 33 Selênio 11,3mcg 33 11,3mcg 33 Molibdênio 15 mcg 33 15 mcg 33 Cromo 11,7mcg 33 11,7mcg 33 Manganês 0,77mg 33 0,77mg 33 Sódio 0g 0 136mg 6 Silício 10mg ** 10mg ** Quantidade por porção Porção 10g (1 copo dosador) %VD(*) Porção 10g+200ml Leite desnatado %VD(*) INFORMAÇÃO NUTRICIONAL (*) VD% Valores diários para uma dieta de 2000kcal ou 8400kJ. Seus valores podem ser maiores dependendo de suas necessidades energética. (**) VD% Valores diários não estabelecidos. Produto dispensado da obrigatoriedade de registro sanitário conforme RDC Nº. 240 de 26 de julho de 2018 da ANVISA. CHOCOLATE Valor Energético 16Kcal = 67 kJ 1 84kCal = 356kJ 4 Carboidratos 4,0 g 2 11g 4 Proteínas 1,2 g 2 7,6 g 10 Fibra alimentar 2,5 g 10 2,5 g 10 Gorduras totais 0g 0 0g 0 Gorduras saturadas 0g 0 0g 0 Gorduras trans 0g 0 0g 0 Vitamina A 180 mcg 30 180 mcg 30 Vitamina C 13,5 mg 30 13,5 mg 30 Vitamina E 3,0 mg 30 3,0 mg 30 Vitamina B5 1,5 mg 30 1,5mg 30 Vitamina B6 0,40 mg 30 0,40mg 30 Biotina 9,0 mcg 30 9,0 mcg 30 Cálcio 0 mg 0 224mg 22 Zinco 2,1 mg 30 2,1mg 30 Cobre 270mcg 30 270mcg 30 Cromo 10,5 mcg 30 10,5 mcg 30 Manganês 0,70mg 30 0,70mg 30 Sódio 0g 0 136mg 6 Silício 10 mg ** 10mg ** Quantidade por porção Porção 10g (1 copo dosador) %VD(*) Porção 15g+300ml Leite desnatado %VD(*) INFORMAÇÃO NUTRICIONAL Não contém quantidades signiﬁcativas de gorduras totais, gorduras saturadas e gorduras trans. (*) VD% Valores diários para uma dieta de 2000kcal ou 8400kJ. Seus valores podem ser maiores dependendo de suas necessidades energética. (**) VD% Valores diários não estabelecidos. Produto dispensado da obrigatoriedade de registro sanitário conforme RDC Nº. 240 de 26 de julho de 2018 da ANVISA. CAPPUCCINO 2928
  15. 15. O MDT MOVE é um colágeno tipo 2, que evita a destruição das cartilagens pelo sistema imune, reduzindo a inflamação em casos de osteoartrite e reumatismo e melhorando a saúde das articulações MDT Ester é um suplemento alimentar que promove o fortalecimento da pele, cabelo e unhas aumentando o tônus e a elasticidade da pele, retardando o envelhecimento e o aparecimento de rugas e marcas de expressão deixadas pelo tempo. Nossoscolágenosfuncionais Permite mais flexibilidade nas suas articulações Pele, cabelo e unhas muito mais saudáveis! MDT MOVE MDT ESTER 3130
  16. 16. PRODUTO Preço Cliente VP VPQ VTT Shake Chocolate R$117,90 20 40 60 Shake Açaí com Banana R$117,90 20 40 60 Shake Baunilha R$117,90 20 40 60 Shake Milho Verde R$117,90 20 40 60 Shake Mousse Maracujá R$117,90 20 40 60 Shake Tortinha de Limão R$117,90 20 40 60 Shake Chocolate Sachê R$147,90 25 50 75 Shake Açaí com Banana Sachê R$147,90 25 50 75 Shake Baunilha Sachê R$147,90 25 50 75 Shake Milho Verde Sachê R$147,90 25 50 75 Shake Mousse Maracujá Sachê R$147,90 25 50 75 Shake Tortinha de Limão Sachê R$147,90 25 50 75 Sopa Mandioca com Carne Seca R$117,90 20 40 60 Sopa de Abóbora com Gengibre e Galinha R$117,90 20 40 60 Sopa de Ervas Finas com Tomate Seco R$117,90 20 40 60 Sopa Mandioca com Carne Seca Sachê R$157,90 27 53 80 Sopa de Abóbora com Gengibre e Galinha Sachê R$157,90 27 53 80 Sopa de Ervas Finas com Tomate Seco Sachê R$157,90 27 53 80 Café R$97,90 17 33 50 Cappuccino R$117,90 20 40 60 Super Chá SB R$40,00 10 10 20 Linfachá R$40,00 10 10 20 Santé R$40,00 10 10 20 Sbeltchá R$40,00 10 10 20 Glycontrol R$40,00 10 10 20 Sonobom R$40,00 10 10 20 Café Sachê R$127,90 22 43 65 Cappuccino Sachê R$147,90 25 50 75 Superchá SB 90grs Sachê R$117,90 20 40 60 Linfachá 90grs Sachê R$117,90 20 40 60 Sonobom 90grs Sachê R$117,90 20 40 60 Ômega 3 R$90,00 15 30 45 Munevit Femme R$100,00 17 34 51 Munevit Homme R$100,00 17 34 51 SunPrime D3 R$90,00 15 30 45 Thyroid R$70,00 12 24 Maghealth R$90,00 15 30 45 MDT Ester R$117,90 20 40 60 MDT Move R$137,90 23 47 70 Supercaps SB - Fiber Redux R$117,90 20 40 60 Supercaps SB - Termo Active R$117,90 20 40 60 Super Collágeno R$70,00 12 24 36 Intense Femme R$80,00 13 26 39 Power Man R$80,00 13 26 39 Energy Drink R$80,00 13 26 39 Max Fibras R$80,00 13 26 39 Revista MDT Conecta R$14,90 2 13 15 Bracelete R$200,00 62 62 124 ACESSÓRIOS SHAKES SOPAS CAFÉS E CHÁS SUPER ALIMENTOS SUPLEMENTOS

