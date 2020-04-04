Infografia año 2019 - Guido Buffo

Successfully reported this slideshow.
RESUMEN DE ACCIONES AÑO 2019
Se Forma un nuevo consejo de la Fundación Guido Buffo. Intgrantes : Gustavo Diaz, Elmer Leal, Karina Rodriguez, Lorena Rom...
Convocatorias Seleccionadas Fiestas Populares : Evento : Jornada Práctica de Astronomía a realizarse en la segunda quincen...
Ser seleccionados en estas convocatorias fue fruto de un gran esfuerzo , dedicación , perseverancia, capacitación y certif...
Restauración Turris Eleonorica Subsidio otorgado por el FondoNacional de las Artes Espacios Culturales EX 2018-58678087-AP...
En noviembre del 2018 se cambia por completo el Techo de la Turris, colocándole madera en el interior y chapa en el exteri...
En febrero del 2019 comienzan las restauraciones a cargo del Arq. Rubén Whellan y Lic. Lorena Romano.
Se abre la puerta de la Turris que estaba cerrada con materiales desde la década del 60’ y se coloca la puerta de madera.
Se trabaja en la restauración interior y exterior, se colocan las barandas.
Esta etapa fue realizada desde los meses de febrero a junio.
Se ilumina interior y exterioremente.
Homenaje a Leonor Allende como primer periodista cordobesa con sueldo actuante . Este Homenaje se hizo en el Museo de la M...
Nicolas Viña dona la piedra , Juan Petroni la traslada a la casa los Escultores. Noe y Jose comienzan a realizar el Menhie...
Se recuperan tres obras originales, una acuarela de Leonor Buffo y dos cuadros de Guido Buffo. Martin Bresia donó un retra...
El viernes 18 de septiembre la Casa Museo Buffo participa de la Noche de los Museos , Gabriela Gomez representa a la Funda...
ENACOM - FOMECA : Linea 5 FUNDACION GUIDO BUFFO. CIENCIA, EDUCACION Y ARTE . MIROPROGRAMA $600.000,00 . Se llevó a cabo en...
El 6 de setiembre el programa “En Obras “ realiza una nota . El Arq. Ricardo de Vertiz y Gabriela Gomez representan a la F...
Se presenta en la feria del Libro 2019 conjunto a la Esc. Mun. Arsenio Murrugarren un trabajo anual realizado en articulac...
Grupo Scout Pinoeros, Unidad Guido Buffo. Participamos de Charlas y encuentros representados por Karina Rodriguez y Gustav...
Fue un año en que la Fundación se reorganizó . Cambió dirección de sede y se presentaron todos los papeles correspondiente...
Infografia de actividades realizadas en el año 2019. Fundacion Guido Buffo

  1. 1. RESUMEN DE ACCIONES AÑO 2019
  2. 2. Se Forma un nuevo consejo de la Fundación Guido Buffo. Intgrantes : Gustavo Diaz, Elmer Leal, Karina Rodriguez, Lorena Romano, Ruben Whellan, Gabriela Gomez, Ricardo de Vertiz.
  3. 3. Convocatorias Seleccionadas Fiestas Populares : Evento : Jornada Práctica de Astronomía a realizarse en la segunda quincena de marzo del 2019 . Un equipo interdisciplinario desde Buenos Aires vino en la segunda quincena de enero para colaborar con dicha organización en cuanto les interesa sea un evento nombrado a Nivel Nacional para ser desarrollado anualmente y que tenga una continuidad. Este evento surgió como apertura de programas en las escuelas para convocar a las mismas a participar de las Olimpiadas de Astronomía que se presentan a concurso en los meses de Octubre / Noviembre, donde se anexará un tema a trabajar con Calendarios Solares, Relojes Solares y Solarigrafía en Relaciona Guido Buffo. Proyecto Presentado por Karina Rodriguez.
  4. 4. Ser seleccionados en estas convocatorias fue fruto de un gran esfuerzo , dedicación , perseverancia, capacitación y certificaciones al día que permiten abrir puertas para conseguir fondos para continuar con acciones. Compartimos la satisfacción de haber podido sortear todos las subsanaciones y solicitudes que nos fueron realizando. Fue suspendido por razones climáticas en la fecha establecida y al ser tantos los actores involucrados no se pudo reprogramar para otra oportunidad. Aprendimos a que el tiempo invertido no vuelve, pero hay que capitalizarlo en acciones donde todos los involucrados se comprometan Verdaderamente para el bien común. Muchos Voluntarios ad – honores participaron Para hacer posible este Evento Cultural Educativo. Siempre estaremos Agradecidos a estas Personas.
  5. 5. Restauración Turris Eleonorica Subsidio otorgado por el FondoNacional de las Artes Espacios Culturales EX 2018-58678087-APN- SOC#FNA . Proyecto Presentado por : Lic. Karina Rodriguez
  6. 6. En noviembre del 2018 se cambia por completo el Techo de la Turris, colocándole madera en el interior y chapa en el exterior.
  7. 7. En febrero del 2019 comienzan las restauraciones a cargo del Arq. Rubén Whellan y Lic. Lorena Romano.
  8. 8. Se abre la puerta de la Turris que estaba cerrada con materiales desde la década del 60’ y se coloca la puerta de madera.
  9. 9. Se trabaja en la restauración interior y exterior, se colocan las barandas.
  10. 10. Esta etapa fue realizada desde los meses de febrero a junio.
  11. 11. Se ilumina interior y exterioremente.
  12. 12. Homenaje a Leonor Allende como primer periodista cordobesa con sueldo actuante . Este Homenaje se hizo en el Museo de la Mujer , dentro del marco de la Feria del Libro. Fueron tres charlas realizadas una en cada semana siendo inaugurada el 20 de marzo y extendiéndose hasta fines de abril. El trabajo es significativo en cuanto fue la primera vez que se le hizo un homenaje en reconocimiento a Leonor de esta índole.
  13. 13. Nicolas Viña dona la piedra , Juan Petroni la traslada a la casa los Escultores. Noe y Jose comienzan a realizar el Menhier de la Figura Coronada de Tafí del Valle. Proyecto que llevan a cabo para su tesis y que la Fundación está colaborando para que sea posible instalar en Villa Leonor esta obra y que sea referencia de los estudios de Guido Buffo de Antropología.
  14. 14. Se recuperan tres obras originales, una acuarela de Leonor Buffo y dos cuadros de Guido Buffo. Martin Bresia donó un retrato de Guido Buffo y adquirimos otro de Leonor Allende.
  15. 15. El viernes 18 de septiembre la Casa Museo Buffo participa de la Noche de los Museos , Gabriela Gomez representa a la Fundación en este evento.El 20 de septiembre el Ministro de Turismo Gustavo Santos visita la Capilla Buffo, Elmer Leal representa a la Fundación en esta visita, igualmente acompaña a Bernardo Molinas, físico y artista italiano el 30 de octubre por su visita en Villa Leonor.
  16. 16. ENACOM - FOMECA : Linea 5 FUNDACION GUIDO BUFFO. CIENCIA, EDUCACION Y ARTE . MIROPROGRAMA $600.000,00 . Se llevó a cabo en el mes de Junio. Se finaliza de rendir en diciembre. Proyecto presentado por Roberto Salomone .
  17. 17. El 6 de setiembre el programa “En Obras “ realiza una nota . El Arq. Ricardo de Vertiz y Gabriela Gomez representan a la Fundación en la misma, acompañando a los presentes en esta ocación tan especial.
  18. 18. Se presenta en la feria del Libro 2019 conjunto a la Esc. Mun. Arsenio Murrugarren un trabajo anual realizado en articulación con diferentes áreas interdiciplinarias: Lengua, Matemáticas, Cs Sociales y Naturales, Ed. Músical y Ed. Artística , un sendero poético inspirado en el de Leonor Buffo y un diario realizado por los chicos, con folletos de la Reserva de Villa Leonor. Participa Karina Rodriguez, representando a la Fundación Guido Buffo.
  19. 19. Grupo Scout Pinoeros, Unidad Guido Buffo. Participamos de Charlas y encuentros representados por Karina Rodriguez y Gustavo Diaz. Este grupo participó en el Documental y este año presentaron su bandera con logo incluyendo la imagen de la Capilla. Los Alumnos del Nuevo Milenio de Unquillo junto Eloisa Jhonson miembro de la Fundación, restauraron el Sendero Poético de Leonor Buffo Allende. Mabel Tula acompañó a la Fundación con notas periodísticas y colaborando con la Iluminación de la Turris Eleonórica.
  20. 20. Fue un año en que la Fundación se reorganizó . Cambió dirección de sede y se presentaron todos los papeles correspondientes para estar en orden. El país vivió elecciones políticas y esto de alguna manera influye en la proyección de acciones. No obstante seguimos adelante acompañados de la frase de Guido Buffo “ Por más que sean arduos los caminos a recorre, es hermoso haber adquirido a base del propio esfuerzo nuevos conocimientos y experiencias”

