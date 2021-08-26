Successfully reported this slideshow.
VARIAÇÕES LINGUÍSTICAS
AS VARIAÇÕES LINGUÍSTICAS REÚNEM AS VARIANTES DA LÍNGUA QUE FORAM CRIADAS PELOS HOMENS E SÃO REINVENTADAS A CADA DIA.
DESSAS REINVENÇÕES SURGEM AS VARIAÇÕES QUE ENVOLVEM DIVERSOS ASPECTOS HISTÓRICOS, SOCIAI S, CULTURAIS, GEOGRÁFICOS,ENTRE O...
TIPOS E EXEMPLOS DE VARIAÇÕES LINGUÍSTICAS Há diversos tipos de variações linguísticas segundo o campo de atuação:
VARIAÇÕES HISTÓRICAS (DIACRÔNICAS)
VARIAÇÃO GEOGRÁFICAS (DIATÓPICAS)
VARIAÇÃO SOCIAL (DIASTRÁTICA S)
VARIAÇÃO ESTILÍSTICA (DIAFÁSICAS)
CONTEXTO (ESTILO) FORMAL INFORMAL CULTA COLOQUIAL NORMA PADRÃO
PRECONCEITO LINGUÍSTICO
VARIAÇÕES LINGUÍSTICAS NO ENEM
◦ Questão 106 – Enem 2013 ◦ Até quando? ◦ Não adianta olhar pro céu ◦ Não pare agora... Tem mais depois da publicidade ;) ...
As escolhas linguísticas feitas pelo autor conferem ao texto: a) caráter atual, pelo uso de linguagem própria da internet....
Comentário da questão: ◦Típica do rap, a linguagem coloquial é responsável por conferir o efeito de espontaneidade à letra...
RESOLUÇÃO DA QUESTÃO: ALTERNATIVA “D”.
◦ (ENEM 2016) ◦ PINHÃO sai ao mesmo tempo que BENONA entra. ◦ BENONA: Eurico, Eudoro Vicente está lá fora e quer falar com...
Nesse texto teatral, o emprego das expressões “o peste” e “cachorro da molest’a” contribui para ◦ (A) marcar a classe soci...
VARIANTEHISTÓRICA POSSUIUM TRAÇO MAIS GRAMÁTICO.ELA É MARCADA PELA EVOLUÇÃO DO TEMPO E DA GRAMÁTICA,MAS AINDA POSSUIINFLUÊ...
GABARITO: B
Bibliografia ◦ Imagens: https://www.google.com/search?q=Varia%C3%A7 %C3%A3o+linguistica&sxsrf=ALeKk02M5k9bLLE eJ8TWaZ5HFgK...
Variação linguística 1

  1. 1. VARIAÇÕES LINGUÍSTICAS
  2. 2. AS VARIAÇÕES LINGUÍSTICAS REÚNEM AS VARIANTES DA LÍNGUA QUE FORAM CRIADAS PELOS HOMENS E SÃO REINVENTADAS A CADA DIA.
  3. 3. DESSAS REINVENÇÕES SURGEM AS VARIAÇÕES QUE ENVOLVEM DIVERSOS ASPECTOS HISTÓRICOS, SOCIAI S, CULTURAIS, GEOGRÁFICOS,ENTRE OUTROS. NO BRASIL, É POSSÍVEL ENCONTRAR MUITAS VARIAÇÕES LINGUÍSTICA S, POR EXEMPLO, NA LINGUAGEM REGIONAL.
  4. 4. TIPOS E EXEMPLOS DE VARIAÇÕES LINGUÍSTICAS Há diversos tipos de variações linguísticas segundo o campo de atuação:
  5. 5. VARIAÇÕES HISTÓRICAS (DIACRÔNICAS)
  6. 6. VARIAÇÃO GEOGRÁFICAS (DIATÓPICAS)
  7. 7. VARIAÇÃO SOCIAL (DIASTRÁTICA S)
  8. 8. VARIAÇÃO ESTILÍSTICA (DIAFÁSICAS)
  9. 9. CONTEXTO (ESTILO) FORMAL INFORMAL CULTA COLOQUIAL NORMA PADRÃO
  10. 10. PRECONCEITO LINGUÍSTICO
  11. 11. VARIAÇÕES LINGUÍSTICAS NO ENEM
  12. 12. ◦ Questão 106 – Enem 2013 ◦ Até quando? ◦ Não adianta olhar pro céu ◦ Não pare agora... Tem mais depois da publicidade ;) ◦ Com muita fé e pouca luta ◦ Levanta aí que você tem muito protesto pra fazer ◦ E muita greve, você pode, você deve, pode crer ◦ Não adianta olhar pro chão ◦ Virar a cara pra não ver ◦ Se liga aí que te botaram numa cruz e só porque Jesus ◦ Sofreu não quer dizer que você tenha que sofrer! ◦ GABRIEL, O PENSADOR. Seja você mesmo (mas não seja sempre o mesmo). Rio de Janeiro: Sony Music, 2001 (fragmento).
  13. 13. As escolhas linguísticas feitas pelo autor conferem ao texto: a) caráter atual, pelo uso de linguagem própria da internet. b) cunho apelativo, pela predominância de imagens metafóricas. c) tom de diálogo, pela recorrência de gírias. d) espontaneidade, pelo uso da linguagem coloquial. e) originalidade, pela concisão da linguagem.
  14. 14. Comentário da questão: ◦Típica do rap, a linguagem coloquial é responsável por conferir o efeito de espontaneidade à letra da música. A linguagem coloquial está associada a um contexto informal de comunicação, portanto, a intenção da música foi reproduzir essa comunicação.
  15. 15. RESOLUÇÃO DA QUESTÃO: ALTERNATIVA “D”.
  16. 16. ◦ (ENEM 2016) ◦ PINHÃO sai ao mesmo tempo que BENONA entra. ◦ BENONA: Eurico, Eudoro Vicente está lá fora e quer falar com você. ◦ EURICÃO: Benona, minha irmã, eu sei que ele está lá fora, mas não quero falar com ele. ◦ BENONA: Mas, Eurico, nós lhe devemos certas atenções. ◦ EURICÃO: Passadas para você, mas o prejuízo foi meu. Esperava que Eudoro, com todo aquele dinheiro, se tornasse meu cunhado. Era uma boca a menos e um patrimônio a mais. E o peste me traiu. Agora, parece que ouviu dizer que eu tenho um tesouro. E vem louco atrás dele, sedento, atacado da verdadeira hidrofobia. Vive farejando ouro, como um cachorro da molest’a, como um urubu, atrás do sangue dos outros. Mas ele está enganado. Santo Antônio há de proteger minha pobreza e minha devoção. ◦ (SUASSUNA, A. O santo e a porca. Rio de Janeiro: José Olimpyio, 2013)
  17. 17. Nesse texto teatral, o emprego das expressões “o peste” e “cachorro da molest’a” contribui para ◦ (A) marcar a classe social das personagens. ◦ (B) caracterizar usos linguísticos de uma região. ◦ (C) enfatizar a relação familiar entre as personagens. ◦ (D) sinalizar a influência do gênero nas escolhas vocabulares. ◦ (E) demonstrar o tom autoritário da fala de uma das personagem
  18. 18. VARIANTEHISTÓRICA POSSUIUM TRAÇO MAIS GRAMÁTICO.ELA É MARCADA PELA EVOLUÇÃO DO TEMPO E DA GRAMÁTICA,MAS AINDA POSSUIINFLUÊNCIASANTIGAS.EXEMPLO:“VOSSAMERCÊ”ERA O TERMO INICIAL,QUE DEPOIS VIROU “VOSMECÊ”E HOJE É “VOCÊ”.LEGAL,NÉ? ASSIM COMO A NOSSA HISTÓRIAEVOLUI E É MARCADA POR FATOS, A LÍNGUA PORTUGUESAACOMPANHATODA ESSA EVOLUÇÃO.
  19. 19. GABARITO: B
  Bibliografia ◦ Imagens: https://www.google.com/search?q=Varia%C3%A7 %C3%A3o+linguistica&sxsrf=ALeKk02M5k9bLLE eJ8TWaZ5HFgK2CISinA:1612475270243&source=l nms&tbm=isch&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwjsiMS9mtH uAhVAIbkGHVOkC- sQ_AUoAnoECA8QBA&biw=1094&bih=472 ◦ https://www.google.com/search?q=preconceito+lin guistico&sxsrf=ALeKk032B7_7GD4wUelTK6tPzq GWB_1XWg:1612475453376&source=lnms&tbm=i sch&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwiG5O2Um9HuAhVrIrk GHX5pDC8Q_AUoAnoECBEQBA&biw=1094&bi h=472 ◦ https://mundoeducacao.uol.com.br/gramatica/varia coes-linguisticas.htm ◦ https://vestibular.mundoeducacao.uol.com.br/enem /variacoes-linguisticas-no-enem.htm ◦ https://blog.enem.com.br/variantes-linguisticas-no- enem-2018/

