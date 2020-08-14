Ca por em_1serie_al_portal

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Caderno de Atividades 1a . série LÍNGUAPORTUGUESA ENSINO MÉDIO IRRESSR
LínguaPortuguesa 3 1. Com base em seus conhecimentos sobre o gênero notícia, explique resumidamente o que é lide e localiz...
CadernodeAtividades 4 3. Os títulos da notícia devem ser atrativos para despertar o interesse do leitor. Você diria que Me...
LínguaPortuguesa 5 8. Sobre as escolhas linguísticas da notícia, é correto afirmar que o texto: a) é objetivo e imparcial...
CadernodeAtividades 6 Com projetos bilionários, o empresário se diz “um soldado na construção de um país melhor” Disciplin...
LínguaPortuguesa 7 2. Qual é a função do primeiro parágrafo do texto e quem o escreveu? 3. Como texto jornalístico, a opin...
CadernodeAtividades 8 1. As reportagens devem buscar a imparcialidade e a objetividade, porém, notamos a opinião do autor ...
LínguaPortuguesa 9 2. Qual é a intenção do jornalista ao citar Bernardo Carneiro, diretor do site Blindado S/A? 3. O texto...
CadernodeAtividades 10 leitura |  Crônica Na cadeia, a mulher fica abandonada à própria sorte. O homem, na mesma condição,...
LínguaPortuguesa 11 ©DrauzioVarella – site VARELLA, Dráuzio. Disponível em: <http://www1.folha.uol.com.br/ilustrada/768285...
CadernodeAtividades 12 4. A linguagem utilizada no texto é formal ou informal? Por quê? Justifique, sublinhando expressões...
LínguaPortuguesa 13 9. Assinale a alternativa que classifica a crônica que você acabou de ler: ( ) Lírica ou poética: o...
CadernodeAtividades 14 Um jornal é lido por muita gente, em muitos lugares; o que ele diz precisa interessar, senão a todo...
LínguaPortuguesa 15 ANDRADE, Carlos Drummond de. Prosa seleta. Rio de Janeiro: Nova Aguilar, 2003. licença, voltar sem dar...
CadernodeAtividades 16 5. Para tornar a sua perda mais contundente, Drummond se vale de diversos recursos para conferir li...
LínguaPortuguesa 17 Diante da lei está um porteiro. Um homem do campo chega a esse porteiro e pede para en- trar na lei. M...
CadernodeAtividades 18 KAFTA, FRANZ. O processo. 6. ed. São Paulo: Brasiliense, 1995. “O que é que você ainda quer saber?”...
LínguaPortuguesa 19 d) enredo: 4. Qual é a mensagem central do texto? 5. O conto de Franz Kafka se vale das característica...
CadernodeAtividades 20 GAROTO.Talento. O chocolate nobre recheado de talento.Veja: especial Curitiba. Editora Abril, setem...
LínguaPortuguesa 21 1. Explique o que você entende por anúncio publicitário: 2. Defina quais os elementos que constituem u...
CadernodeAtividades 22 6. Um dos recursos mais utilizados em anúncios publicitários é o jogo de palavras. No texto que voc...
LínguaPortuguesa 23 Não bata, eduque! Mais uma vez, há a tentativa de aprovar uma lei que veda aos pais o uso de qualquer ...
CadernodeAtividades 24 WEBER, Lídia. Não bata, eduque. Disponível em: <http://www.gazetadopovo.com.br/opiniao/conteudo. ht...
LínguaPortuguesa 25 4. Para convencer o leitor do seu ponto de vista, a autora desconstrói os argumentos a favor da palmad...
CadernodeAtividades 26 6. A linguagem utilizada no texto é objetiva ou subjetiva? Formal ou informal? Qual é a relação ent...
LínguaPortuguesa 27 Transporte integrado Dizem os entendidos que nos faz bem rir, chorar, sonhar e nos encantar com “as co...
CadernodeAtividades 28 2. Analisando o texto, podemos traçar um perfil da autora. Sobre ela, é possível afirmar que: ( )...
LínguaPortuguesa 29 7. Para garantir a progressão temática da carta, a autora retoma em diferentes momentos a ideia princi...
CadernodeAtividades 30 1. Faça uma pequena definição dos elementos do ato comunicativo: • Emissor ou locutor: • Recep...
LínguaPortuguesa 31 • Código: • Canal: b) Editores, Gostaria de parabenizar a revista pela ótima repor- tagem sobre ...
CadernodeAtividades 32 d) D. Glória gostava de conversar com seu Ribeiro. Eram conversas intermináveis, em dois tons: ele ...
LínguaPortuguesa 33 1. Faça a ligação correta entre as funções da lingua- gem e a sua descrição: ( a ) Referencial/inform...
CadernodeAtividades 34 d) Alma minha gentil, que te partiste Alma minha gentil, que te partiste Tão cedo desta vida, desco...
LínguaPortuguesa 35 Nesse fragmento, Drummond dá ênfase a que componente da comunicação: emissor, receptor, mensagem, có- ...
CadernodeAtividades 36 1. (ACAFE – SC) – Observe o grupo de frases a seguir: ( 1 ) Minhas lembranças de infância continua...
LínguaPortuguesa 37 d) Nada restou entre aquelas pessoas e eu. e) Logo que se apresentou, reconheci ele. 4. Substitua os t...
CadernodeAtividades 38 6. A LAGARTIXA A lagartixa ao sol ardente vive E fazendo verão o corpo espicha: O clarão de teus ol...
LínguaPortuguesa 39 12. Complete a tabela sobre os pronomes demonstrativos. Observe os exemplos: Este Presente Esse 2ª. pe...
CadernodeAtividades 40 17. Analise o uso dos pronomes demonstrativos no se- guinte trecho e assinale a opção correta: “N...
LínguaPortuguesa 41 Utilizando texto“Precisamos acabar com o complexo de vira-lata”da página ? (1 a 3) 1. Ainda que não us...
CadernodeAtividades 42 d) – Não achas melhor tirar esse poncho? Perguntou-lhe Rodrigo. e) ”Que será feito do senhor da qui...
LínguaPortuguesa 43 6. (UECG) – Dos enunciados a seguir, adaptados da re- vista Isto é, marque a alternativa em cujo discu...
CadernodeAtividades 44 1. Em quais dos fragmentos a seguir, retirados do texto Compre com segurança na internet, há aposto...
LínguaPortuguesa 45 ANÁLISE LINGUÍSTICA | Adjetivos 1. Volte ao texto e circule os adjetivos presentes nos primeiros cinco...
CadernodeAtividades 46 5. Escreva o adjetivo correspondente a cada locução adjetiva em destaque: a) O jornal de hoje estav...
LínguaPortuguesa 47 9. (UFG − GO) − Texto 1 Uma luta de adjetivos. Touro indomável foi uma solução mais precisa de Ranging...
CadernodeAtividades 48 1. Analise os seguintes pares de oração e explique qual é a diferença estilística no uso do travess...
LínguaPortuguesa 49 b) A Orquestra Sinfônica do Paraná comemora 20 anos, e apresenta-se nesta sexta-feira, 03 de novembro ...
CadernodeAtividades 50 1. Relacione o conceito à definição correspondente: ( a ) Metáfora ( b ) Comparação ( ) É uma ...
LínguaPortuguesa 51 1. Assinale a correta definição de verbo: a) Palavra variável que liga orações ou palavras da mesma or...
CadernodeAtividades 52 d) Ele já tinha levado as crianças quando cheguei. 5. Complete o quadro a seguir com os tempos verb...
LínguaPortuguesa 53 8. Assinale as alternativas em que o verbo está flexionado nos mesmos tempo e modo que o verbo destaca...
CadernodeAtividades 54 1. Explique o que são advérbios: 2. Nos trechos a seguir, assinale as expressões que in- dicam temp...
LínguaPortuguesa 55 1. Defina os seguintes elementos estruturais das palavras: a) Radical: b) Prefixo: c) Sufixo: 2....
CadernodeAtividades 56 7. Analisando a linguagem utilizada no seguinte trecho do romance Grande Sertão: veredas, de Guimar...
LínguaPortuguesa 57 10. Todas as palavras a seguir são derivadas. Classifique o tipo de derivação que ocorre: prefixal, su...
CadernodeAtividades 58 16. (UFERSA – RN) – Sobre a palavra desmatamento, é correto afirmar que: a) é primitiva.           ...
LínguaPortuguesa 59 1. Escreva um sinônimo para as expressões em destaque nestas orações: a) O jornalista trabalha com o p...
CadernodeAtividades 60 4. Para cada par de orações, apresente o significado da palavra polissêmica em destaque: a) Estou e...
LínguaPortuguesa 61 7. No texto a seguir, para evitar repetição, a expressão “Papa”foi substituída por diferentes sinônimo...
CadernodeAtividades 62 11. (UFBA) – VIVO: propaganda. Veja, São Paulo: Abril, ed. 2000, ano 40, n. 11, 21 mar. 2007. Fragm...
LínguaPortuguesa 63 1. Explique com suas palavras o que é crase: 2. Faça uma pesquisa e preencha a tabela abaixo com as re...
  1. 1. Caderno de Atividades 1a . série LÍNGUAPORTUGUESA ENSINO MÉDIO IRRESSR
  2. 2. Dados Internacionais para Catalogação na Publicação (CIP) (Luciane M. M. Novinski /CRB 9/1253 /Curitiba, PR, Brasil) D541 Dias, Nathalia Saliba Caderno de atividades: língua portuguesa 1a . série do ensino médio / Nathalia Saliba Dias — Curitiba : Positivo, 2010 Sistema Positivo de Ensino ISBN 978-85-385-4459-3 1. Língua portuguesa. 2. Ensino Médio – Currículos. I Título CDU 82.081 © Editora Positivo Ltda., 2010 Diretor-Superintendente Ruben Formighieri Diretor-Geral Emerson Walter dos Santos Diretor Editorial Joseph Razouk Junior Gerente Editorial Maria Elenice Costa Dantas Gerente de Arte e Iconografia Cláudio Espósito Godoy Autoria Nathalia Saliba Dias Edição Fernanda Rosário de Mello, Solange Gomes Edição de arte Angela G. de Souza Projeto gráfico Roberto Corban Editoração Expressão Digital Pesquisa iconográfica Madrine Eduarda Perussi, Sabrina Ferreira e Susan Rocha de Oliveira Produção Editora Positivo Ltda. Rua Major Heitor Guimarães, 174 80440-120 – Curitiba – PR Tel.: (0xx41) 3312-3500 – Fax: (0xx41) 3312-3599 Impressão e acabamento Gráfica Posigraf S.A. Rua Senador Accioly Filho, 500 81310-000 – Curitiba – PR Fax: (0xx41) 3212-5452 E-mail: posigraf@positivo.com.br 2012 Contato editora.spe@positivo.com.br
  3. 3. LínguaPortuguesa 3 1. Com base em seus conhecimentos sobre o gênero notícia, explique resumidamente o que é lide e localize-o no texto: 2. Com base na notícia, responda às perguntas do lide: • O quê? • Quem? • Quando? • Como? • Onde? Meio bilhão Pronto, o Facebook chegou lá. Meio bilhão de usuários. No mundo inteiro, a cada 14 pessoas, uma está na rede social que, agora, se firma definitivamente como a maior do mundo. A marca vem sendo aguardada desde abril deste ano, quando foi divulgado, durante a conferência F8, que o Facebook possuía 400 milhões de usuários. Já na ocasião, com o lançamento da possibilidade de o botão “Like” ser usado em outros sites, analistas de tecnologia diziam que a marca do meio bilhão estava próxima e seria atingida em poucos meses, devido ao crescimento que a plataforma Open Graph traria. Dito e feito. Quem deu a notícia foi o próprio Mark Zuckeberg, criador e atual CEO do Facebook. No ví- deo divulgado pelo blog oficial da rede, Zuckerberg afirma que nunca imaginou tantos jeitos de as pessoas usarem o Facebook quando lançou o site há seis anos. “Eu quero agradecer a você por ser parte do que o Facebook é hoje e por espalhá-lo pelo mundo”, disse. Também foi anunciado o lançamento do Facebook Stories, uma coletânia de histórias conta- das por usuários, relatando como a rede social mexe com suas vidas. Um aplicativo com mesmo nome vai permitir que todos compartilhem sua história com a rede social na própria rede social. PERALVA, Carla. Meio bilhão. Disponível em: <http://blogs.estadao.com.br/link/meio-bilhao/>. Acesso em: 22 jul. 2010. leitura | Notícia
  4. 4. CadernodeAtividades 4 3. Os títulos da notícia devem ser atrativos para despertar o interesse do leitor. Você diria que Meio bilhão é um título convidativo? Explique: • Com base nas informações apresentadas, sugira um novo título: 4. Nas notícias, as frases, preferencialmente, são escritas na ordem direta: sujeito, verbo e complemento. Retire do texto três exemplos em que isso acontece: Sujeito Verbo Complemento 5. A linguagem utilizada pelos jornais deve estar de acordo com a norma-padrão e seguir o registro formal. Porém, no texto Meio bilhão, podemos encontrar registros do uso da linguagem informal. Dê três exemplos: 6. Para evitar repetições, o nome“Facebook”foi substituído por quais termos? 7. As notícias são textos jornalísticos, publicados com a intenção de informar o leitor sobre assuntos relevantes da atualidade. Você acha que o texto Meio bilhão possui a relevância necessária para ser publicado num jornal de grande circulação? Justifique o seu ponto de vista levantando, pelo menos, dois argumentos:
  5. 5. LínguaPortuguesa 5 8. Sobre as escolhas linguísticas da notícia, é correto afirmar que o texto: a) é objetivo e imparcial, pois não podemos notar qual é a opinião da autora. b) se vale do discurso direto para validar a informação de que meio bilhão de pessoas utilizam o site. c) o uso majoritário de orações curtas torna o texto mais rápido e fácil de ler. d) a presença excessiva de adjetivos permite que o leitor infira a opinião do autor. e) não é adequado para publicação, porque não se vale do registro formal. 9. Qual é a função da linguagem predominante? Anotações
  6. 6. CadernodeAtividades 6 Com projetos bilionários, o empresário se diz “um soldado na construção de um país melhor” Disciplina, perseverança, trabalho e ousadia. É essa a receita de sucesso, segundo o empre- sário Eike Batista. Ele também destaca autoconfiança, busca da eficiência e educação – “uma das coisas mais importantes, porque desperta os talentos”. Eike conversou com ÉPOCA quan- do tomava café da manhã, em Nova York, em mais uma viagem de encontro com investidores. Ele fala sobre seu trabalho ainda com o entusiasmo de um menino, embora já seja pai de dois jovens e tenha se tornado uma celebridade no mundo dos negócios. ÉPOCA – O que significa para o senhor ser a oitava maior fortuna do mundo? Eike Batista – Significa que estou sendo bem-sucedido em minha meta, que é consertar o Bra- sil para nossos filhos. Contribuir para tornar o Brasil um país de Primeiro Mundo. Aumentar nossa autoestima. Acabar com nosso complexo de vira-lata. Já somos orgulhosos de nosso país. Nossos filhos e netos serão mais ainda. A riqueza que estamos gerando está a serviço de fazer um país melhor para todos os brasileiros. Somos mais um grupo que está ajudando o Brasil a crescer. Estamos investindo US$ 12,4 bilhões entre 2007 e 2012. Sou um soldado nesse propósi- to de construir este Brasil de Primeiro Mundo. ÉPOCA – Como se consegue ficar tão rico? Quais são seus conselhos? Eike Batista – Isso é fruto de muito trabalho. Estou aparecendo mais na mídia nos últimos cinco anos, mas as pessoas se esquecem dos 25 anos anteriores, em que trabalhei muito, construí minas mundo afora. A gente vem concebendo projetos transformadores para o país. Aqui fora (Eike está em Nova York e volta ao Brasil na quarta-feira), os americanos investem para construir estradas de ferro ou criar gigantes como o Google. Eles adotam empreendedores. Essa visão ainda falta ao Brasil. Pensar a longo prazo, para os próximos 15, 20 anos. ÉPOCA – O senhor imaginou chegar a este ponto em sua vida? Eike Batista – Sempre achei que ia chegar longe. Tinha o desafio de empreender e investir no país. Tive uma boa educação. A educação é uma das coisas mais importantes, porque forma a pessoa, desperta as eficiências e os talentos. “Precisamos acabar com o complexo de vira-lata” AQUINO, Ruth. Disponível em: <http://revistaepoca.globo.com/Revista/Epoca/1, EMI126829-15259,00.html>. Acesso em: 22 jul. 2010. leitura | Entrevista 1. O texto que você acabou de ler é uma entrevista. Identifique e nomeie os elementos que a compõem:
  7. 7. LínguaPortuguesa 7 2. Qual é a função do primeiro parágrafo do texto e quem o escreveu? 3. Como texto jornalístico, a opinião da entrevistadora não deveria estar evidente. Isso acontece na entrevista ana- lisada? Justifique destacando trechos do texto: 4. Qual é a imagem que Eike Batista cria de si mesmo nas respostas? 5. Com base nas perguntas feitas, pode-se inferir qual é a linha que a entrevistadora quer seguir, isto é, que tipo de entrevista ela desenvolve. Sobre esse encaminhamento, é correto afirmar que a intenção do texto analisado é: a) divulgar um projeto; b) fornecer informações novas sobre um tema; c) traçar o perfil de uma personalidade; d) projetar socialmente o entrevistado; e) fazer propaganda de um negócio. 6. Analisando o suporte, a introdução e as perguntas, podemos definir qual é o público-leitor. Quem é esse leitor ideal? ( ) Grandes investidores interessados em negociar com Eike Batista. ( ) Estudantes de Administração que querem conhecer o percurso profissional do entrevistado. ( ) Sociólogos e antropólogos interessados em definir a identidade do brasileiro. ( ) Leigos que desejam conhecer a trajetória de sucesso de uma personalidade. 7. Analise as perguntas a seguir e assinale as informações implícitas em cada uma delas: O senhor imaginou chegar a este ponto em sua vida? ( ) Eike Batista é um senhor com muitos anos de experiência na vida profissional. ( ) Eike Batista imaginou chegar à posição que ocupa hoje. ( ) Eike Batista é uma pessoa de sucesso. Como se consegue ficar tão rico? Quais são seus conselhos? ( ) Eike Batista é um homem rico. ( ) Eike Batista pode ensinar algo para o leitor. ( ) Todas as pessoas podem ficar ricas.
  8. 8. CadernodeAtividades 8 1. As reportagens devem buscar a imparcialidade e a objetividade, porém, notamos a opinião do autor em alguns trechos. Retire uma passagem do texto que comprove essa afirmação: A pessoa que idealizou a transação financeira com um cartão de plástico pela internet merece um prêmio. Ela conseguiu unir conforto e praticidade à prática milenar das compras. Devido à ação dos criminosos da rede, contudo, é preciso acrescentar mais uma característica: segurança. Ninguém vai apontar uma arma enquanto você estiver na rede. Mas, sem o devido cuidado, você pode perder dinheiro em um piscar de olhos – ou clicar de mouse. Saiba como se proteger. Uma informação importante para entender o problema: o Brasil foi apontado como o terceiro país no mundo com o maior número de fraudes on-line, de acordo com relatório da empresa de se- gurança Symantec, publicado no primeiro trimestre. Isso inclui o furto de informações bancárias e números de cartões de crédito. Bernardo Carneiro, diretor da Site Blindado S/A, aponta uma das razões dessa popularidade entre os criminosos: “O comércio eletrônico somou um faturamento de 10,5 bilhões de reais em 2009 e o crescimento tem sido cada vez mais acelerado”. Com mais dinheiro circulando, cresce o interesse dos criminosos. As empresas de segurança conhecem os riscos e desenvolvem continuamente mecanismos para evitar as fraudes. Mas não custa ficar atento a algumas dicas específicas de segurança. Na hora da compra on-line: – Verifique se a loja possui uma certificação de segurança: procure conhecer melhor os esta- belecimentos virtuais que frequenta. Muitos deles possuem selos de empresas especializadas em proteção de informações. Invista parte do seu tempo clicando e lendo sobre essas companhias. – Antivírus e computadores: evite fazer compras a partir de computadores considerados pú- blicos, como os do trabalho ou lan houses. Você nunca sabe o que pode estar instalado nessas máquinas. Em casa, deixe sempre seu antivírus atualizado. Não é uma prática demorada e pode evitar o roubo dos seus dados. – Desconfie: não coloque seu número de cartão de crédito em sites praticamente desconhecidos que oferecem promoções inacreditáveis. Eles podem roubar seus dados ou lidar com contrabando. Nos dois casos, você pode não receber o produto – nem ver o seu dinheiro outra vez. Compre com segurança na internet Disponível em: <http://veja.abril.com.br/blog/tech/dicas/compre-com-seguranca-na-internet/#more-308>. Acesso em: 23 jul 2010. leitura | Reportagem
  9. 9. LínguaPortuguesa 9 2. Qual é a intenção do jornalista ao citar Bernardo Carneiro, diretor do site Blindado S/A? 3. O texto é dividido em duas partes com a intenção de facilitar a leitura e torná-la mais agradável. Sintetize a ideia principal de cada uma dessas partes: 1a . parte: 2a . parte: 4. É possível afirmar que existem dois tipos de títulos em matérias jornalísticas: aqueles que informam diretamente para o leitor o assunto do texto – como acontece em Compre com segurança na internet – e aqueles que se valem da intertextualidade ou de alguma metáfora para“brincar”com o leitor. Pensando nisso, elabore um novo título, mais criativo, para a reportagem que você acabou de ler: 5. Quais dos elementos a seguir são típicos de uma reportagem e estão presentes no texto da página anterior? ( ) Aprofundamento dos fatos. ( ) Uso da função conativa da linguagem. ( ) Apresentação de citações, pesquisas, dados, etc. ( ) Linguagem clara e objetiva. ( ) Prevalência da função referencial da linguagem. ( ) Uso de linguagem técnica e jargões que dificultam a leitura do texto. 6. Para“fisgar”o leitor, o autor dirige-se diretamente a ele, estabelecendo um tom de conversa informal. Assinale as opções em que acontece: ( ) Ela conseguiu unir conforto e praticidade à prática milenar das compras. ( ) Ninguém vai apontar uma arma enquanto você estiver na rede. ( ) Bernardo Carneiro, diretor do site Blindado S/A, aponta uma das razões dessa popularidade entre os crimino- sos. ( ) Mas,semodevidocuidado,vocêpodeperderdinheiroemumpiscardeolhos–ouclicardemouse. ( ) Saiba como se proteger. 7. Qual das perguntas a seguir não é respondida pelo texto? a) Como fazer compras seguras na internet? b) Por que os criminosos se interessam pela internet? c) Quais são as vantagens de comprar pela internet? d) A internet é o meio mais seguro de fazer compras?
  10. 10. CadernodeAtividades 10 leitura |  Crônica Na cadeia, a mulher fica abandonada à própria sorte. O homem, na mesma condição, dificil- mente deixa de ter uma mulher que o visite. Não quero com isso afirmar que elas sejam mais altruístas, nem tenho a pretensão de discutir a sociologia da ingratidão machista ou de percorrer os meandros da afetividade feminina, faço apenas uma constatação que o leitor poderá comprovar no próximo domingo, ao passar na porta de qualquer prisão. Nos presídios masculinos, as filas começam a se formar ainda no escuro, na frente dos portões. São adolescentes com bebês de colo, mães com crianças pela mão, mulheres maduras e senhoras de idade. [...] O observador notará que, nessas filas, o predomínio de mulheres é absoluto; se houver 10% de homens, é muito. Nas cadeias femininas, as filas têm composição semelhante: muitas mulheres, crianças e pou- cos homens, mas chama a atenção o número reduzido de visitantes. Alguns domingos atrás, na entrada da Penitenciária do Estado, com mais de 3 000 prisionei- ras, ao demonstrar surpresa diante da presença de uma quantidade excepcionalmente grande de homens na fila, ouvi de um funcionário mais velho: – É que nesta semana foram transferidas para cá mais de 200. É sempre assim: no primeiro fim de semana eles comparecem em peso e juram amor eterno. Depois, até logo, e um abraço. Na mesma penitenciária, não são poucas as presidiárias que cumprem a pena inteira sem receber uma única visita. No Carandiru, Monarca, sobrevivente do Pavilhão 9, igualmente respeitado pelos companhei- ros e pelos funcionários, ao ir preso, recém-casado, pediu para a esposa que se esquecesse dele e que recomeçasse a vida com outro. Não se julgava no direito de relegá-la à condição de viúva de um homem condenado a mais de 120 anos. Num domingo, quando o presídio estava para ser posto abaixo, eu vinha pela galeria do pavi- lhão quando ele apareceu com uma netinha no colo e pediu que o acompanhasse até o xadrez. Fa- zia questão de me apresentar à esposa e às duas filhas, que serviam o almoço. Um fim de semana depois do outro, durante 26 anos, a mãe das meninas vinha vê-lo, sem jamais haver faltado. [...] Sem direito de acesso ao programa de visitas íntimas vigente nas cadeias masculinas há mais de 20 anos, perder o companheiro enquanto cumprem pena é o destino aceito com fatalismo pelas prisioneiras. Queixam-se apenas da ingratidão, as que enveredaram pelo caminho do crime pelas mãos dos mesmos, que agora as abandonam na adversidade. Solidão bandida
  11. 11. LínguaPortuguesa 11 ©DrauzioVarella – site VARELLA, Dráuzio. Disponível em: <http://www1.folha.uol.com.br/ilustrada/768285-leia-cronica- solidao-bandida-que-esta-em-livro-de-drauzio-varella.shtml>. Acesso em: 26 jul. 2010. Posso estar equivocado, mas tenho a impressão de que nem as mães fogem à regra: dão mais atenção a um filho na cadeia do que à filha quando vai presa. O pai esquece do filho que causou problemas, os irmãos também, a mãe jamais. Só não recebem visita materna os órfãos ou aqueles encarcerados em lugares muito distantes. Ao contrário, são muitas as que se queixam de que a mãe nunca aparece. As justificativas são as mais variadas: falta de tempo, de dinheiro para a condução, de ter com quem deixar os netos e até a de não gostar do ambiente. Curiosamente, as avós são mais assíduas; parcela substancial das filas é formada por senhoras de idade que chegam para reconfortar as netas. Talvez tenha razão uma presa que se queixou: “Cadeia não foi feita para mulher”. 1. Por que o texto acima é uma crônica? Utilize trechos para justificar a sua resposta: 2. As crônicas podem discorrer sobre diversos assuntos, valendo-se de diferentes estilos. Com base no texto Soli- dão bandida, assinale a opção correta: Tipo textual utilizado Assunto baseado em Objetivo do texto a) Texto argumentativo Fato do cotidiano Levar à reflexão b) Texto expositivo Ato do cotidiano Provocar o riso c) Texto narrativo Evento imaginário Levar à reflexão d) Texto descritivo Ato noticiado Definir um conceito 3. As crônicas têm como elemento caracterizador a apresentação de um ponto de vista pessoal, isto é, os fatos rela- tados são frutos de uma experiência do autor com um fato noticiado, com uma leitura, com um acontecimento da vida íntima, etc. Isso significa que a crônica é, de alguma forma, um espelho ao próprio autor. Em Solidão Bandida, como isso está evidente?
  12. 12. CadernodeAtividades 12 4. A linguagem utilizada no texto é formal ou informal? Por quê? Justifique, sublinhando expressões no texto que comprovem a sua resposta: 5. Para comprovar o seu ponto de vista, Dráuzio Varella usa diversos argumentos. Cite 3 deles: 6. Como já vimos, os títulos de textos jornalísticos devem ser atraentes para o leitor. No caso de Solidão bandida, há uma ambiguidade intencional. Explique qual a relação entre o título e o tema desenvolvido no texto: 7. Pode-se dizer que a ideia central encerrada pela crônica é: a) As mulheres presas sofrem mais do que homens porque eles recebem visitas e elas não. b) As mulheres recebem menos visitas porque os seus familiares não têm tempo, dinheiro para condução ou com quem deixar os filhos. c) As mães sempre visitam as filhas, só não recebem visita materna os órfãos ou aqueles encarcerados em lugares muito distantes. d) Os homens são mais ingratos com as mulheres presas e as mulheres são mais altruístas com os maridos encar- cerados. e) As mulheres são mais presentes nas visitas carcerárias porque são mais fiéis do que os homens. 8. O autor usa diversos recursos para atribuir veracidade às informações apresentadas. Entre eles: ( ) Usa o discurso direto e o indireto para apresentar a fala de pessoas envolvidas. ( ) Fornece dados obtidos por meio de pesquisas. ( ) Expõe observações pessoais. ( ) Relata histórias que comprovam e exemplificam os fatos. ( ) Usa jogos de linguagem e repetições para reforçar suas ideias.
  13. 13. LínguaPortuguesa 13 9. Assinale a alternativa que classifica a crônica que você acabou de ler: ( ) Lírica ou poética: os temas abordados por esse tipo de crônica estão ligados a aspectos sentimentais, nostálgicos, simplesebelosdavidaurbana. ( ) Humorística: comenta ironicamente hábitos e costumes dos membros da sociedade com a intenção de provo- car o riso. ( ) Ensaística: aproxima-se do gênero ensaio porque dele conserva o aspecto argumentativo. Esse tipo de crítica apresenta aberta e criticamente a opinião do autor. Anotações
  14. 14. CadernodeAtividades 14 Um jornal é lido por muita gente, em muitos lugares; o que ele diz precisa interessar, senão a todos, pelo menos a um certo número de pessoas. Mas o que me brota espontaneamente da má- quina, hoje, não interessa a ninguém, salvo a mim mesmo. O leitor, portanto, faça o obséquio de mudar de coluna. Trata-se de um gato. Não é a primeira vez que o tomo para objeto de escrita. Há tempos, contei de Inácio e de sua convivência. Inácio estava na graça do crescimento, e suas atitudes faziam descobrir um encan- to novo no encanto imemorial dos gatos. Mas Inácio desapareceu e sua falta é mais importante para mim, do que as reformas do ministério. Gatos somem no Rio de Janeiro. Dizia-se que o fenômeno se relacionava com a indústria do- méstica das cuícas, localizada nos morros. Agora ouço dizer que se relaciona com a vida cara e a escassez de alimentos. À falta de uma fatia de vitela, há indivíduos que se consolam comendo carne de gato, caça tão esquiva quanto a outra. O fato sociológico ou econômico me escapa. Não é a sorte geral dos gatos que me preocupa. Concentro-me em Inácio, em seu destino não sabido. Eram duas da madrugada quando o pintor Reis Júnior, que passeia a essa hora com o seu cachimbo e o seu cão, me bateu à porta, noticioso. Em suas andanças, vira um gato cor de ouro como Inácio, cor incomum em gatos comuns e se dispunha a ajudar-me na captura. Lá fomos sobo vento da praia, em seu encalço. E no lugar indicado, pequeno jardim fronteiro a um edi- fício, estava o gato. A luz não dava para identificá-lo, e ele se recusou à intimidade. Chamados afetuosos não o comoveram; tentativas de aproximação se frustraram. Ele fugia sempre, para voltar se nos via distantes. Amava. Seria iníquo apartá-lo do alvo de sua obstinada contemplação, a poucos metros. Desistimos. Se for Inácio, pensei dentro de um ou dois dias estará de volta. Não voltou. [...] Depois que sumiu Inácio, esses pedaços da casa se desvalorizaram. Falta-lhes a nota grave e macia de Inácio. É extraordinário como o gato “funciona” em uma casa: em silêncio, indife- rente, mas adesivo e cheio de personalidade. Se se agravar a mediocridade destas crônicas, os se- nhores estão avisados: é falta de Inácio. Se tinham alguma coisa aproveitável era a presença de Inácio a meu lado, sua crítica muda, através dos olhos de topázio que longamente me fitavam, aprovando algum trecho feliz, ou através do sono profundo, que antecipava a reação provável dos leitores. Poderia botar anúncio no jornal. Para quê? Ninguém está pensando em achar gatos. Se Inácio estiver vivo e não sequestrado, voltará sem explicações. É próprio do gato sair sem pedir Perde o gato leitura |  Crônica
  15. 15. LínguaPortuguesa 15 ANDRADE, Carlos Drummond de. Prosa seleta. Rio de Janeiro: Nova Aguilar, 2003. licença, voltar sem dar satisfação. Se o roubaram, é homenagem a seu charme pessoal, misto de circunspeção e leveza; tratem-no bem, nesse caso, para justificar o roubo, e ainda porque maltratar animais é uma forma de desonestidade. Finalmente, se tiver de voltar, gostaria que o fizesse por conta própria, com suas patas; com a altivez, a serenidade e a elegância dos gatos. 1. Nessa crônica, Carlos Drummond de Andrade vale-se da metalinguagem e pede desculpas porque não está correspondendo à expectativa do leitor. Por que o leitor ficaria frustrado? 2. Como é próprio do gênero crônica, o autor vale-se de um fato do cotidiano para fazer uma reflexão. Qual ideia ele elabora? 3. Então, qual o tema desenvolvido? a) Esperança x Desilusão       b) Liberdade x Controle       c) Ausência x Presença d) Tradição x Modernidade      e) Íntimo x Privado 4. Por se tratar de um tema muito simples, Drummond trabalha esteticamente o texto, em especial, a seleção vo- cabular. Sabendo disso, escreva um sinônimo para as palavras em destaque nos seguintes trechos da crônica: a) “[...] faça o obséquio de mudar de coluna.” b) “[...] caça tão esquiva quanto a outra.” c) “[...] seria iníquo apartá-lo do alvo de sua obstinada contemplação.” d) “[...] mas adesivo e cheio de personalidade [...]” e) “[...] misto de circunspeção e leveza [...]”
  16. 16. CadernodeAtividades 16 5. Para tornar a sua perda mais contundente, Drummond se vale de diversos recursos para conferir lirismo à crônica. Identifique, explique e exemplifique três deles: 6. Classifique a crônica que você acabou de ler em: ( ) Lírica ou poética: o tema abordado por essa crônica está ligado a aspectos sentimentais, nostálgicos, sim- ples e belos da vida urbana. ( ) Humorística: comenta ironicamente hábitos e costumes dos membros da sociedade, com a intenção de provocar o riso. ( ) Ensaística: aproxima-se do gênero ensaio porque dele conserva o aspecto argumentativo. Esse tipo de crô- nica apresenta aberta e criticamente a opinião do autor. 7. Ao longo do texto, o autor se vale de uma figura de linguagem para demonstrar como a sua perda é significativa. Analise o seguinte trecho e indique que figura é essa: Ele fugia sempre, para voltar se nos via distantes. Amava. Seria iníquo apartá-lo do alvo de sua obstinada contempla- ção, a poucos metros. Desistimos. Se for Inácio, pensei dentro de um ou dois dias estará de volta. Não voltou. a) Metáfora      b) Metonímia c) Eufemismo    d) Prosopopeia e) Antítese Anotações
  17. 17. LínguaPortuguesa 17 Diante da lei está um porteiro. Um homem do campo chega a esse porteiro e pede para en- trar na lei. Mas o porteiro diz que agora não pode permitir-lhe a entrada. O homem do campo reflete e depois pergunta se então não pode entrar mais tarde. “É possível”, diz o porteiro. “Mas agora não”. Uma vez que a porta da lei continua como sempre aberta e o porteiro se põe de lado, o homem se inclina para olhar o interior através da porta. Quando nota isso, o porteiro ri e diz: “Se o atrai tanto, tente entrar apesar da minha proibição. Mas veja bem: eu sou poderoso. E sou apenas o último dos porteiros. De sala para sala, porém, existem porteiros cada um mais poderoso que o outro. Nem mesmo eu posso suportar a simples visão do terceiro”. O homem do campo não esperava tais dificuldades: a lei deve ser acessível a todos e a qual- quer hora, pensa ele; agora, no entanto, ao examinar mais de perto o porteiro, com o seu casaco de pele, o grande nariz pontudo, a longa barba tártara, rala e preta, ele decide que é melhor aguar­dar até receber a permissão de entrada. O porteiro lhe dá um banquinho e deixa-o sentar-se ao lado da porta. Ali fica sentado dias e anos. Ele faz muitas tentativas para ser admitido e cansa o porteiro com os seus pedidos. Às vezes o porteiro submete o homem a pequenos interrogatórios, pergunta-lhe a respeito da sua terra natal e de muitas outras coisas, mas são perguntas indiferentes, como as que os grandes senhores fazem, e para concluir repete-lhe sempre que ainda não pode deixá-lo entrar. O homem, que havia se equipado com muitas coisas para a viagem, emprega tudo, por mais valioso que seja, para subornar o porteiro. Com efeito, este aceita tudo, mas sempre dizendo: “Eu só aceito para você não julgar que deixou de fazer alguma coisa”. Durante todos esses anos, o homem observa o porteiro quase sem interrupção. Esquece os outros porteiros e este primeiro parece-lhe o único obstáculo para a entrada na lei. Nos primeiros anos, amaldiçoa em voz alta e desconsiderada o acaso infeliz; mais tarde, quando envelhece, apenas resmunga consi- go mesmo. Torna-se infantil e uma vez que, por estudar o porteiro anos a fio, ficou conhecendo até as pulgas da sua gola de pele, pede a estas que o ajudem a fazê-lo mudar de opinião. Finalmente sua vista enfraquece e ele não sabe se de fato está ficando mais escuro em tor- no ou se apenas os olhos o enganam. Não obstante, reconhece agora no escuro um brilho que irrompe inextinguível da porta da lei. Mas já não tem mais muito tempo de vida. Antes de morrer, todas as experiências daquele tempo convergem na sua cabeça para uma pergunta que até então não havia feito ao porteiro. Faz-lhe um aceno para que se aproxime, pois não pode mais endireitar o corpo enrijecido. O porteiro precisa curvar-se profundamente até ele, já que a diferença de altura mudou muito em detrimento do homem: Diante da lei leitura | conto
  18. 18. CadernodeAtividades 18 KAFTA, FRANZ. O processo. 6. ed. São Paulo: Brasiliense, 1995. “O que é que você ainda quer saber?”, pergunta o porteiro. “Você é insaciável.” “Todos aspiram à lei diz o homem. Como se explica que em tantos anos ninguém além de mim pediu para entrar?” O porteiro percebe que o homem já está no fim e para ainda alcançar sua audição em declí- nio ele berra: “Aqui ninguém mais podia ser admitido, pois esta entrada estava destinada só a você. Agora eu vou embora e fecho-a.” 1. Com base no texto que você acabou de ler, cite quais são as características do gênero conto: 2. O conto de Kafka pode ser caracterizado como um conto fantástico. Por quê? 3. Descreva os elementos essenciais do conto: a) personagens: b) tempo: c) espaço:
  19. 19. LínguaPortuguesa 19 d) enredo: 4. Qual é a mensagem central do texto? 5. O conto de Franz Kafka se vale das características de outro gênero para desenvolver a história. É correto afirmar que o autor se apropria: a) da notícia, porque comenta um evento de relevância social, valendo-se de uma linguagem objetiva e imparcial. b) da fábula, uma vez que os personagens não possuem nome, o tempo e o espaço são imprecisos. c) dareportagem,jáqueaprofundaostemasessenciais,fazendoumareflexãoaprofundadasobreoacessoàjustiça. d) da crônica, pois parte de um evento do cotidiano para estabelecer uma reflexão pessoal sobre a justiça. e) da entrevista, porque os dois personagens estabelecem uma longa conversa sobre a justiça e a condição huma- na. 6. Assinale a opção correta sobre o foco narrativo utilizado: ( ) 1ª. pessoa – o narrador é um personagem que assiste a história de perto, como uma testemunha. ( ) 1ª. pessoa – o narrador é o protagonista da história que conta o enredo a partir do seu ponto de vista pessoal. ( ) 3ª. pessoa – o narrador é onisciente e neutro, pois conhece os personagens e a história, porém, não influencia o leitor com observações ou opiniões a respeito das personagens. ( ) 3ª. pessoa – o narrador é onisciente e seletivo, já que narra os fatos sempre com a preocupação de relatar opini- ões, pensamentos e impressões. 7. No conto há oposição entre duas forças, simbolizadas pelo porteiro e pelo homem do campo. Assinale a opção que representa essa oposição: a) Poder e impotência. b) Saber e ignorância. c) Eterno e efêmero. d) Realidade e ficção. e) Coragem e medo. 8. Apesar de absurda, a situação representada pode se referir a acontecimentos do nosso dia a dia. Assinale a opção que apresenta um exemplo dessa situação: a) Contador aguarda julgamento há 15 anos. b) Mãe é proibida de visitar filho em colégio interno. c) Homem é preso por agressão a ex-cunhado. d) Brasileira tenta voltar para o país, mas tem seu visto negado. e) Banco retira dinheiro indevidamente da conta de idoso.
  20. 20. CadernodeAtividades 20 GAROTO.Talento. O chocolate nobre recheado de talento.Veja: especial Curitiba. Editora Abril, setembro, 2008. p. 29. ©As marcas GAROTO eTALENTO foram reproduzidas com permissão da sua titular. Anúncio publicitário leitura |  anúncio publicitário
  21. 21. LínguaPortuguesa 21 1. Explique o que você entende por anúncio publicitário: 2. Defina quais os elementos que constituem um anúncio publicitário e localize-os no texto da página anterior: a) Título (frase-chave): b) Linguagem não verbal: c) Texto: d) Slogan: e) Assinatura: 3. Com base na imagem, no texto e no suporte, identifique o público-alvo do anúncio: 4. Qual é a voz que se dirige ao leitor no anúncio? O que ela diz? 5. Analisando a imagem e o texto, indique, pelo menos, cinco recursos utilizados para atrair o leitor: • • • • • • • •
  22. 22. CadernodeAtividades 22 6. Um dos recursos mais utilizados em anúncios publicitários é o jogo de palavras. No texto que você acabou de ler, o anunciante utiliza a palavra“talento”em dois sentidos diferentes. Quais são eles e qual a intenção do anunciante ao fazer isso? 7. Qual é o suporte no qual o anúncio foi veiculado? a) Jornal de grande circulação para atingir um grande público. b) Internet porque atinge o maior número de pessoas sem maiores custos. c) Revista de ampla circulação especializada em alimentação. d) Folder porque atinge pessoas das mais variadas classes e gostos. e) Outdoor porque permite que todos tenham acesso à informação. 8. Qual é a função da linguagem predominante no anúncio? a) Referencial, pois a intenção é informar o leitor sobre um fato. b) Emotiva, já que o anunciante procura comover o leitor. c) Fática, porque procura estabelecer uma conversa com o leitor. d) Conativa, uma vez que a intenção é convencer o leitor. e) Poética, porque elabora a linguagem. 9. O anúncio destaca várias qualidades do chocolate. Assinale as que resumem a imagem que se quer formar desse produto: (  ) extravagante e exótico.      (  ) bonito e elegante.       (  ) aprazível e sofisticado. (  ) melhor e único.        (  ) robusto e calórico. 10. (UNEMAT – MT) Todo mundo sonha com mais rentabilidade, mas ninguém sonha com mais risco. Fundo Real Estratégia Segura. A oportunidade de investir em um fundo multimercado com direito a um seguro que garante o valor investido. Assinale a alternativa CORRETA. a) A linguagem da propaganda se caracteriza pela persuasão. b) O texto da propaganda é centrado em verbos flexionados no imperativo. c) O pronome indefinido“Todo”particulariza o acesso do futuro cliente ao investimento no fundo multimercado. d) O operador“mas”estabelece relação de comparação entre os dois argumentos da propaganda. e) A propaganda é dirigida exclusivamente aos assinantes da revista Veja.
  23. 23. LínguaPortuguesa 23 Não bata, eduque! Mais uma vez, há a tentativa de aprovar uma lei que veda aos pais o uso de qualquer tipo de castigo corporal na educação dos filhos. Reacendem-se polêmicas sobre a questão: 1) não deve haver regulação da intimidade do lar pelo Estado; 2) a maioria absoluta dos brasileiros apanhou e é, portanto, favorável à “palmada pedagógica” e 3) há diferenças entre palmada e surra. O primeiro argumento é frágil e enganoso; basta lembrar que havia pouco tempo a palmatória era permitida nas escolas, as mulheres também apanhavam dos cônjuges na privacidade do lar e mesmo maus-tratos absurdos contra crianças foram sistematicamente negados até a metade do século 20. Até hoje muitos profissionais recitam bobagens, tais como: “Pais precisam ter pulso fir- me”, “não bata, mas dê uma sacudida quando seu filho não obedece”, “crianças sem palma- das crescem sem limites”, “às vezes as crianças pedem um tapa”, etc. O segundo argumento é grotesco, pois as pessoas também soltavam balões em festas juninas, viajavam em carros sem cinto de segurança e recitavam preconceitos raciais com facilidade e, hoje, isso não é mais permitido. A expressão “palmada pedagógica” é um oximoro: palavras contraditórias que se ex- cluem mutuamente de um ponto de vista puramente lógico. Alguns argumentam que há gestos de desprezo e palavras que machucam muito mais. É verdade. A violência psicológica, a educação pela culpa, o suborno, a chantagem emocional e as expectativas desmedidas sobre os filhos são muito danosas. Isso não justifica o uso da palmada, apenas revela que, em ma- téria de socialização dos filhos, os pais devem ser humildes e perceber que ainda têm muito a aprender. O terceiro argumento cai por terra quando a ciência mostra que a surra não tem uma natureza diferente da palmada, é apenas um continuum, ou seja, elas têm o mesmo objetivo: causar dor a quem se exige obediência. Seria o mesmo que dizer que furtar é crime, mas furtar menos de R$ 10 não é! É evidente que não é somente uma lei que mudará o comportamento das pessoas. São fun- damentais estratégias de conscientização, orientação e apoio à família como um todo. Todo tipo de punição física é injustificável, tanto do ponto de vista moral, social, humano, quanto psicológico e científico. Existem diversas sanções para quem agride outros (até animais), então, por que na relação familiar permite-se, tolera-se e até incentiva-se que pais batam nos filhos? Estudos ressaltam que a palmada não traz nenhum benefício, ao contrário, é um com- portamento de risco, podendo trazer vários prejuízos ao desenvolvimento futuro. Se nenhum desses argumentos científicos convence, então aqui vai mais um: apesar de ter um efeito ime- leitura | artigo de opinião
  24. 24. CadernodeAtividades 24 WEBER, Lídia. Não bata, eduque. Disponível em: <http://www.gazetadopovo.com.br/opiniao/conteudo. html?tl=1&id=1029637&tit=Nao-bata-eduque>. Acesso em: 28 jul. 2010. Adaptado. diato (a criança para de fazer o que estava fazendo e, com isso, reforça o comportamento de bater dos pais), a palmada não funciona a longo prazo! Inúmeras pesquisas mostram que essa tal palmada não serve para modificar comportamento! Ela é, portanto, somente um recurso covarde que mostra o despreparo dos pais no uso de práticas educativas mais eficazes. Educar não é sinônimo de punir. Educar uma criança é muito mais complexo do que somente exigir obediência e temor. Filhos devem ser criados para saber enfrentar o mundo e precisam de modelos morais, valores éticos, regras consistentes com consequências e muito envolvimento e participação dos pais. Não está na hora de um novo olhar? Se não for agora, quando? Se não for você, quem será? 1. O texto que você acabou de ler é um artigo de opinião. Qual das descrições a seguir é a mais exata para definir esse gênero? a) É um gênero caracterizado pela apresentação e pela defesa de um ponto de vista por meio de argu- mentos. b) Trata-se de um texto que procura vender uma ideia ou produto, para isso procura convencer o leitor por meio de diversas estratégias argumentativas. c) São textos narrativos que procuram expor e analisar um fato do cotidiano, partindo de uma análise pessoal do autor sobre o evento. d) É um gênero de caráter meramente expositivo cuja função é apresentar para o leitor os diversos pontos de vista sobre um mesmo evento. e) Trata-se de um texto de caráter injuntivo, pois tem a intenção de ensinar o leitor a realizar um procedimento de relevância nacional. 2. Qual a tese apresentada no texto? 3. No título do texto Não bata! Eduque, identifique o: • posto: • pressupoto:
  25. 25. LínguaPortuguesa 25 4. Para convencer o leitor do seu ponto de vista, a autora desconstrói os argumentos a favor da palmada. Sabendo disso, complete a tabela, estabelecendo um paralelo entre argumentos e contra-argumentos: ARGUMENTOS a favor da palmada CONTRA-ARGUMENTos Não deve haver regulação da intimidade do lar pelo Estado. A maioria absoluta dos brasileiros apanhou e é, por- tanto, favorável à “palmada pedagógica”. Há diferenças entre palmada e surra. 5. A autora se vale de várias estratégias argumentativas. Cite um exemplo do texto para cada uma delas: Comparações entre situações, épocas e lugares diferentes: Estabelecimento de interlocução com o leitor: Criação de títulos polêmicos: Relações de causa e consequência: Argumentos de autoridade: Frases de efeito: Uso do discurso direto:
  26. 26. CadernodeAtividades 26 6. A linguagem utilizada no texto é objetiva ou subjetiva? Formal ou informal? Qual é a relação entre o registro adotado e as estratégias argumentativas? 7. A autora é contra a palmada. Para ela qual seria um comportamento adequado dos pais diante dos filhos? Anotações
  27. 27. LínguaPortuguesa 27 Transporte integrado Dizem os entendidos que nos faz bem rir, chorar, sonhar e nos encantar com “as coisas da vida”. Pois, nesse sábado, fiquei encantada com as Estações de Transbordo que passaram a fun- cionar no transporte coletivo do Rio Grande. Chorei ao ver os contribuintes/passageiros debaixo de chuva no trevo, onde no lugar da estação de transbordo se via – e ainda se vê até o momento – apenas alguns ferros sem nenhuma proteção para a chuva que castiga a cidade – poderia ser um forte sol de verão e estaríamos todos propensos a um câncer de pele. Sonhei com o Terminal de Transporte Integrado de Florianópolis que tem duas lanchonetes, três pontos de banheiros com masculino e feminino sempre em perfeita condições de uso, seguran- ça 24 horas e ponto para recarga dos cartões de passagens e vales transportes, nos quais algumas fontes de informações da Prefeitura e da Noiva do Mar dizem ter se inspirado. Chorei de novo, porque não é possível que as coisas aconteçam dessa forma em nossa cidade e nosso povo se conforme, não grite, não reclame, não exija que ao menos sejam mantidos os direitos adquiridos com as linhas que, mesmo não sendo a melhor coisa do mundo, nos serviam de maneira razoável. Nem vou falar aqui de que as “vantagens” oferecidas pelo novo transporte integrado só valem para quem tem o cartão Mais Rio Grande e vantagens “até ali”, porque, de novo comparando com Floripa, lá quem paga com cartão tem um desconto de R$ 0,60 na passa- gem, válido de domingo a domingo, inclusive no cartão turismo que você pode fazer no Terminal Integrado do Centro –Ticen– assim que chega na ilha, vindo do aeroporto ou da rodoviária.Basta ter RG. A prática é uma compensação para quem paga adiantado pelo transporte permitindo às empresas – é, por lá tem várias que prestam o serviço de transporte coletivo após participarem de edital público – “trabalharem” com o nosso rico dinheirinho. Mas enfim, gostaria de agradecer à Prefeitura Municipal de Rio Grande e à Viação Noiva do Mar por contribuírem para que eu ponha em prática o riso, o choro, o sonho e o encantamento que, como dizem alguns, nos fazem viver melhor, mas acredito que esses “alguns” não tenham passado por Rio Grande nesses tempos de mudanças do transporte coletivo. Acredito que a ideia foi boa, mas, por favor, vamos pensar melhor na execução dos projetos, principalmente quando mexem com a vida e o dia a dia das pessoas. leitura | carta do leitor BUTIERRES, Goreti. Disponível em: <http://www.jornalagora.com.br/site/index.php?caderno=29&noticia=84279>. Acesso em: 01 ago. 2010. 1. O texto que você acabou de ler é uma carta do leitor, cuja intenção é: a) fazer um comentário sobre um artigo publicado no jornal. b) expor as angústias da leitora diante de um problema pessoal. c) reclamar de uma atitude da população. d) elogiar a conduta dos redatores, jornalistas e editores. e) fazer uma crítica a um evento de interesse geral.
  28. 28. CadernodeAtividades 28 2. Analisando o texto, podemos traçar um perfil da autora. Sobre ela, é possível afirmar que: ( ) utiliza o transporte público diariamente; ( ) costuma fazer críticas às decisões governamentais; ( ) mora no Rio Grande do Sul; ( ) conhece Florianópolis; ( ) é pessimista; ( ) é bem-humorada; ( ) é bem informada. 3. Sobre o estilo da carta, pode-se dizer que o tom e a linguagem adotados são: a) objetivos, pois a autora não faz comentários pessoais e utiliza o registro formal. b) subjetivos, já que comenta a sua posição diante dos fatos de modo informal. c) objetivos, mas a linguagem utilizada não está de acordo com a norma-padrão. d) subjetivos, porque a linguagem é informal e se vale da conotação. 4. Resuma, em três linhas, a ideia central da carta: 5. Na carta, a autora se vale de sequências argumentativas e descritivas.Transcreva um exemplo de cada uma delas: ARGUMENTAtiva descritiva 6. A ironia é uma ferramenta de crítica utilizada na carta. Encontre duas passagens em que essa figura de linguagem está evidente:
  29. 29. LínguaPortuguesa 29 7. Para garantir a progressão temática da carta, a autora retoma em diferentes momentos a ideia principal do texto. Qual é essa ideia? Anotações
  30. 30. CadernodeAtividades 30 1. Faça uma pequena definição dos elementos do ato comunicativo: • Emissor ou locutor: • Receptor ou interlocutor: • Mensagem: • Código: • Canal: • Referente: 2. Preencha o esquema a seguir com os elementos do ato comunicativo: 3. Para os textos a seguir, indique quais são os elementos do ato comunicativo: a) Mãe, Fui almoçar com o pessoal do colégio! Volto às 15h porque nós vamos dar uma volta no shopping e pegar um cinema. Não se preocupe. Beijos, Bianca • Emissor: • Receptor: • Mensagem: ANÁLISE LINGUÍSTICA | Elementos da comunicação
  31. 31. LínguaPortuguesa 31 • Código: • Canal: b) Editores, Gostaria de parabenizar a revista pela ótima repor- tagem sobre restaurantes vegetarianos. Não como carne, nem derivados há 15 anos e tinha dificuldade de encontrar lugares diferentes para fazer uma re- feição. Agora, já sei de várias dicas e posso convidar os amigos para almoçar e jantar! Obrigada. Viviane Castelo de Andrade • Emissor: • Receptor: • Mensagem: • Código: • Canal: c) Uma gigantesca bola brilhante de gás em combustão movendo-se lentamente por uma galáxia vizinha pode ser a maior estrela já descoberta pelo homem, cujo tamanho é centenas de vezes maior do que o Sol. Os cientistas que descobriram a estrela, chamada de R136a1, dizem que ela teve massa correspondente a 320 vezes a do Sol. O astrofísico da Universidade de Sheffield, no norte da Inglaterra, Paul Crowther, explica que a R136a1 – que é duas vezes maior do que a maior descoberta anteriormente – perdeu massa com o passar do tempo. Disponível em: <http://www.gazetadopovo.com.br/mundo/conteudo.phtml? tl=1&id=1027327&tit=Cientistas-anunciam-R136a1-maior-estrela-ja-descoberta>. Acesso em: 22 jul. 2010. • Emissor: • Receptor: • Mensagem: • Código: • Canal:
  32. 32. CadernodeAtividades 32 d) D. Glória gostava de conversar com seu Ribeiro. Eram conversas intermináveis, em dois tons: ele falava alto e olhava de frente, ela cochichava e olhava para os lados. Quando me via, calava-se. Compreendo perfeitamente essas mudanças. Fui trabalhador alugado e sei que de ordinário a gente miúda em- prega as horas de folga depreciando os que são mais miúdos. Ora, as horas de folga de D. Glória eram quase todas. RAMOS, Graciliano. São Bernardo. Rio de Janeiro: Record, 1989. p. 111. • Emissor: • Receptor: • Mensagem: • Código: • Canal: e) DELACROIX, Eugène. A liberdade guiando o povo. 1830. Óleo sobre tela. 260 cm x 325 cm. Museu do Louvre, Paris. • Emissor: • Receptor: • Mensagem: • Código: • Canal: • Referente:
  33. 33. LínguaPortuguesa 33 1. Faça a ligação correta entre as funções da lingua- gem e a sua descrição: ( a ) Referencial/informativa/denotativa ( b ) Emotiva/expressiva ( c ) Conativa/apelativa ( d ) Fática ( e ) Metalinguística ( f ) Poética ( ) O objetivo do emissor é o uso do código para explicar o próprio código. A língua, por exem- plo, é um código; os sinais de trânsito são outro. Neste livro, estamos analisando mecanismos da linguagem usando a própria linguagem. ( ) O emissor tem a intenção de informar sem en- volvimentos, constituindo-se, assim, na lingua- gem objetiva de textos jornalísticos, em reda- ções oficiais e comerciais. ( ) Está centrada na mensagem e em como ela é transmitida. Utiliza a linguagem figurada en- contrada nas letras de música, nos poemas e em algumas propagandas. ( ) A mensagem é centrada no receptor e organi- za-se de forma a influenciá-lo, ou chamar sua atenção. Geralmente, usa-se a 2ª. pessoa do dis- curso (tu/você; vós/vocês), vocativos e formas verbais ou expressões no imperativo. ( ) Ocorre quando o canal é posto em destaque. O interesse do emissor é apenas testar o canal. ( ) O objetivo do emissor é exprimir sentimentos e emoções. São frequentes em textos autobio- gráficos, poemas líricos e cartas de amor. 2. Defina quais são as funções da linguagem predomi- nantes em cada fragmento a seguir: a) “Começo a arrepender-me deste livro. Não que ele me canse; eu não tenho que fazer...e, além do mais, ANÁLISE LINGUÍSTICA | Funções da linguagem expedir alguns magros capítulos para esse mundo é tarefa que sempre distrai um pouco da eternidade; mas o livro é enfadonho, cheira a sepulcro, traz certa contração cadavérica...Vício grave e, aliás, ínfimo, porque o maior defeito deste livro és tu, leitor...Tu tens pressa de envelhecer, e o livro anda devagar; tu amas a narração direta e nutrida, o estilo regular e fluente, e este livro e o meu estilo são como os ébrios: guinam à direita e à esquerda, escorregam e caem...” ASSIS, Machado de. Memórias póstumas de Brás Cubas. Porto Alegre: L&PM, 2008. b) “1,2,3...testando. Tem alguém aí?” c) Direitos autorizados por: IDAO – Indústria e Dristribuidora de Alimentos Ltda.
  34. 34. CadernodeAtividades 34 d) Alma minha gentil, que te partiste Alma minha gentil, que te partiste Tão cedo desta vida, descontente, Repousa lá no Céu eternamente, E viva eu cá na terra sempre triste. Se lá no assento etéreo, onde subiste, Memória desta vida se consente, Não te esqueças daquele amor ardente Que já nos olhos meus tão puro viste. CAMÕES, LuizVaz de. Alma minha gentil, que te partiste. In: Obra completa de Camões. Rio de Janeiro: Nova Aguilar, 2002. e) O Brasil vive um momento ideal para que os planos se tornem ações e as teorias partam para a práti- ca. Cada brasileiro comprou para si a briga contra a fome. E o povo brasileiro conta com o apoio da sua  empresa nessa luta. Esta é a hora de mostrar sua responsabilidade social para com as comunidades mais carentes. Alimen- tar o Brasil é trabalho para um país inteiro. Mãos à obra. f) idiossincrasia. [Do gr. idiossynkrasía.] Substantivo feminino. 1. Disposição do temperamento do indivíduo, que o faz reagir de maneira muito pessoal à ação dos agentes externos. 2. Maneira de ver, sentir, reagir, própria de cada pessoa. 3. Med. Sensibilidade anor- mal, peculiar a um indivíduo, a uma droga, proteí- na ou outro agente. g) Meu avô materno chamava-se Ferdinand Hornek. Ele era austríaco e casou-se com uma húngara cha- mada Thereza Riza Hornek. Não sei em que opor- tunidade, ele era militar e ela o ajudou a ficar em um lugar onde não havia alimento e tal, ela levava alimentos pra ele, pra outras pessoas da companhia e assim se conheceram, se apaixonaram, se casaram na Áustria e tiveram duas filhas. h) Desde minha fuga, era calando minha revolta (ti- nha contundência o meu silêncio! Tinha textura a minha raiva!) que eu, a cada passo, me distancia- va lá da fazenda, e se acaso distraído eu pergun- tasse “para onde estamos indo?” não importava que eu, erguendo os olhos, alcançasse paisagens muito novas, quem sabe menos ásperas, não im- portava que eu, caminhando, me conduzisse para regiões cada vez mais afastadas, pois haveria de ouvir claramente de meus anseios um juízo rígi- do, era um cascalho, um osso rigoroso, desprovido de qualquer dúvida: “estamos indo sempre para casa”. NASSAR, Raduan. Lavoura arcaica. São Paulo: Companhia das letras, 1989. 3. (UFRN) – No slogan “CELULAR: Não Fale noTrânsito”, uma característica da função conativa da linguagem é: a) a objetividade da informação transmitida. b) a manutenção da sintonia entre a STTU e o públi- co-alvo. c) o esclarecimento da linguagem pela própria lin- guagem. d) o emprego do verbo no modo imperativo. 4. (UFRRJ) – PROCURA DA POESIA (fragmento) [...] Penetra surdamente no reino das palavras. Lá estão os poemas que esperam ser escritos. Estão paralisados, mas não há desespero, há calma e frescura na superfície intata. Ei-los sós e mudos, em estado de dicionário. Convive com teus poemas, antes de escrevê-los. Tem paciência, se obscuros. Calma, se te provocam. Espera que cada um se realize e consume com seu poder de palavra e seu poder de silêncio. [...] ANDRADE, Carlos Drummond de. Nova reunião: 19 livros de poesia. 2. ed. Rio de Janeiro: José Olympio, 1985.
  35. 35. LínguaPortuguesa 35 Nesse fragmento, Drummond dá ênfase a que componente da comunicação: emissor, receptor, mensagem, có- digo, canal ou referente? Considerando o elemento em destaque, informe qual das seis funções da linguagem predomina no texto. Anotações
  36. 36. CadernodeAtividades 36 1. (ACAFE – SC) – Observe o grupo de frases a seguir: ( 1 ) Minhas lembranças de infância continuam vivas. Não sei se meus amigos têm lembranças minhas. ( 2 ) Os vícios dos outros estão atrás de nossos olhos. Os nossos vícios estão atrás de nós. Sobre os termos destacados em negrito nas frases acima, é correto afirmar, exceto: a) São todos pronomes possessivos e têm o mesmo significado. b) No grupo 1, na primeira ocorrência, minhas significa‘lembranças que eu sinto.’ c) No grupo 1, na segunda ocorrência, minhas significa‘lembranças que sentem de mim.’ d) Nas duas frases do grupo 2, a palavra nossos tem o mesmo valor semântico. e) A alteração da posição do pronome gerou mudança de sentido nas frases do grupo 1. 2. Preencha as lacunas com o pronome pessoal adequado: a) Os vizinhos brigam entre mesmos. Que haverá entre ? b) Era muito fácil para entrar no cinema sem pagar. c) Trouxeram um livro para , mas não para ler. d) Perguntaram o que houve entre e vocês. e) Elizabeth costuma conversar mesma a todo momento. f) Manuel, os professores querem falar urgentemente. 3. Reescreva as orações, fazendo a correção necessária para que estejam de acordo com a norma-padrão: a) Quando voltei a si, descobri a razão de tudo. b) Ninguém irá sem eu. c) Para mim ir àquele lugar, preciso de companhia. ANÁLISE LINGUÍSTICA | Pronomes
  37. 37. LínguaPortuguesa 37 d) Nada restou entre aquelas pessoas e eu. e) Logo que se apresentou, reconheci ele. 4. Substitua os termos em destaque pelos pronomes oblíquos adequados: a) Pedi a Rita que explicasse tudo ao Roberto. b) Para não aborrecer o menino, tive de sair. c) Então ela declarou ao namorado que não voltaria mais. d) O cocheiro propôs ao homem voltar à primeira travessa, e ir por outro caminho. e) Não vi a mulher quando entrei. f) Ele, para ser agradável à mulher, estava sempre discretamente vestido. g) Vejamos o que trouxe Carla aqui. 5. (UEPG – PR) – Assinale as alternativas em que o emprego dos pronomes pessoais não causa ambiguidade. 01) Preciso ser sincero contigo, não há mais nada entre mim e ti. 02) Márcia ligou imediatamente para a irmã quando soube que ela havia passado no vestibular. 04) Nós nunca nos esqueceremos de que você a criticou duramente. 08) Em sua conversa com o pai, o rapaz fez questão de lembrar que o vizinho já o havia chamado de vagabundo várias vezes. 16) Vou contar-lhe o que aconteceu, pois confio muito em você.
  38. 38. CadernodeAtividades 38 6. A LAGARTIXA A lagartixa ao sol ardente vive E fazendo verão o corpo espicha: O clarão de teus olhos me dá vida, Tu és o sol e eu sou a lagartixa. Amo-te como o vinho e como o sono, Tu és meu copo e amoroso leito... Mas teu néctar de amor jamais se esgota, Travesseiro não há como teu peito. Posso agora viver: para coroas Não preciso no prado colher flores; Engrinaldo melhor a minha fronte Nas rosas mais gentis de teus amores. Vale todo um harém a minha bela, Em fazer-me ditoso ela capricha... Vivo ao sol de seus olhos namorados, Como ao sol de verão a lagartixa. AZEVEDO, Álvares de. Poesias completas. Ed. crítica de Péricles Eugênio da Silva Ramos/Org. Iumna Maria Simon. São Paulo: UNICAMP; São Paulo: Imprensa Oficial do Estado, 2002. Verifica-se, no poema, a alternância entre a 2a . e a 3a . pessoas do discurso. Explique essa alternância na construção do poema. 7. Assinale a alternativa que contenha, respectivamen- te, um pronome pessoal do caso reto funcionando como sujeito e um pronome pessoal do caso oblí- quo funcionando como objeto direto: a Eu comecei a reforma em casa por este quarto. b) E mais uma vez me convenci da“tortura”destas coisas. c) Ela os convence a aceitar o presente. d) Ela não convencia ninguém disso. 8. O emprego dos termos sublinhados não está ade- quado à norma-padrão da nossa língua em: a) Eu não converso com aquelas pessoas, porque entre elas e eu há um desentendimento histó- rico. b) E fácil para mim comer doces à noite. c) Entre eu pedir-lhe em casamento e ela aceitar, a distância é muito grande. d) Esse tipo de problema só acontece com pes- soas despreparadas; comigo, que tenho muita experiência, isso jamais aconteceria. e) Eu reafirmo: isso jamais aconteceria conosco! 9. A única frase em que há erro no emprego do pro- nome oblíquo é: a) Eu o conheço muito bem. b) Devemos preveni-lo do perigo. c) Faltava-lhe experiência. d) A mãe amava-a muito. e) Farei tudo para livrar-lhe desta situação. 10. A frase em que há erro quanto ao emprego do pronome lhe é: a) Nunca lhe diria mentira. b) Ter-lhe-iam falado a meu respeito? c) Louvemo-lo, porque ele o merece. d) Só lhe conhecia de vista. e) Sei que não lhe agrada essa conversa. 11. Em“o que eu queria uma hora destas era ser presi- dente”, o termo destacado, no plano morfológico e observando-se o contexto, classifica-se como: a) artigo. b) pronome pessoal. c) pronome demonstrativo. d) substantivo. e) interjeição.
  39. 39. LínguaPortuguesa 39 12. Complete a tabela sobre os pronomes demonstrativos. Observe os exemplos: Este Presente Esse 2ª. pessoa Aquele Situação longuínqua 13. Preencha a lacuna com as informações corretas sobre o uso do pronome demonstrativo: – Quando retomamos uma informação já mencionada no texto, utilizamos: – Quando fazemos menção a um item que ainda será apresentado no texto, usamos: 14. Complete as lacunas com os pronomes demonstrativos adequados: a) ano que passou foi razoável. (Esse – Este) b) Carlos, você está enganado. carro que está usando é uma maravilha. (Esse – Este) c) Seja bem-vindo! é a minha casa. (Essa – Esta) d) O mal foi : criar os filhos como dois reis. (este – esse) e) Como são difíceis dias que estamos atravessando! (estes – esses) f) Será que ninguém casa me entende? (desta - dessa) 15. (UERJ) – Observe as formas sublinhadas em: Morava então (1893) em uma casa de pensão no Catete. Já por esse tempo este gênero de residência florescia no Rio de Janeiro. Aquela era pequena e tranquila. Esse, este e aquela são formas empregadas como recursos de coesão textual. Indique a classe gramatical a que pertencem essas palavras e justifique a escolha de cada uma no trecho, de acordo com a respectiva função textual. 16. Em qual das orações a seguir o termo em destaque não é um pronome demonstrativo? a) Ele próprio fez a tarefa de casa. b) Todo ano a festa é sempre a mesma. c) Aquele é o homem de que eu havia lhe falado. d) Isto é o que você sempre quis! e) Você é o tal que estava falando de mim?
  40. 40. CadernodeAtividades 40 17. Analise o uso dos pronomes demonstrativos no se- guinte trecho e assinale a opção correta: “Nas últimas eleições, o partido fez campanhas for- tes contra a fome, a violência e a pobreza. Essas são as promessas para o futuro. Isso se não caírem na inércia, assim que chegarem ao poder.” a) “Essas” retoma “campanhas” e “isso” retoma “pro- messas para o futuro”. b) “Essas”retoma“eleições”e“isso”retoma“futuro”. c) “Essas”retoma“campanhas”e“isso”retoma“futuro”. d) “Essas” retoma “pobreza” e “isso” retoma “promes- sas para o futuro”. e) “Essas”retoma“fortes”e“isso”,“promessas”. 18. Identifique a que termo se refere o pronome “esta” e o pronome“aquela”em:“A ternura não embarga a discrição nem esta diminui aquela”: ( ) esta – discrição ( ) esta – ternura ( ) aquela – discrição ( ) aquela – ternura 19. Assinale a opção que completa adequadamente as lacunas da frase seguinte: Os pesquisadores e o Governo frequentemente assu- mem posições distintas ante os problemas nacionais: ____ se preocupam com a fundamentação científica, enquanto ____ se guia mais pelos interesses políticos. a) aqueles, este b) esses, aquele c) estes, esse d) estes, aquele e) aqueles, aquele Anotações
  41. 41. LínguaPortuguesa 41 Utilizando texto“Precisamos acabar com o complexo de vira-lata”da página ? (1 a 3) 1. Ainda que não usual, a autora utilizou o discurso direto na linha fina e na introdução. Identifique essas passagens no texto e explique qual era a intenção da jornalista ao fazer uso desse recurso: 2. Reescreva a resposta da última pergunta, usando discurso indireto: 3. Reescreva as passagens a seguir usando o discurso indireto. Faça as adaptações necessárias sem alterar o sentido da frase: a) O taxista disse:“– Pode deixar, doutor, que do jeito que o senhor está vestido, nada começa antes do senhor chegar.” b) Estou esquentando o corpo para iniciar, esfregando as mãos uma na outra para ter coragem. Agora me lembrei de que houve um tempo em que para me esquentar o espírito eu rezava: o movimento é espírito. c) “– Está bom, vou-me embora... – Oh! Não, não...brincadeira! Se vais, fico zangada. Fica bonitinho, fica, junto do teu amor...” ANÁLISE LINGUÍSTICA | Discurso direto e discurso indireto
  42. 42. CadernodeAtividades 42 d) – Não achas melhor tirar esse poncho? Perguntou-lhe Rodrigo. e) ”Que será feito do senhor da quitanda depois das reformas?”, perguntou a vizinha. f) Isso é uma tarefa muito difícil para mim – afirmou Joaquina. g) Não faça escândalo, menino – disse a mãe. 4. Localize, na seguinte passagem, os verbos de elocução: Laborterapia no hospício. Aula de pintura. O louco pega o pincel e pinta uma porta na parede. Depois, chega pro médico e diz: – Olha só o que eu vou fazer, doutor! E, voltando-se para os outros loucos, grita: – EI, GALERA, VAMOS FUGIR! TEM UMA PORTA AQUI!!! Os doidos saem correndo, trombam na parede e se esborracham no chão. O louco fala para o médico: – Doutor, olha como esses caras são estúpidos! Não sabem que a chave está comigo. (Seleção de piadas, nº. 7. São Paulo: Escala, 2000.) 5. Nas seguintes passagens, troque os verbos dicendi por outros que não deixem explícita a opinião do autor: a) Nosso projeto não está concluído por ineficiência do governo, reclamou o diretor da empresa. b) Não nos responsabilizamos por atividades de terceiros, esquivou-se o dono. c) Meus problemas não dizem respeito a ninguém, desabafou a atriz. d) Todo mundo diz que as fofocas saem do Palácio, delatou Corrêa. e) Talvez possamos consertar a situação, titubeou o treinador. f) O presidente sentenciou“Não haverá troca de partidos pelos políticos”.
  43. 43. LínguaPortuguesa 43 6. (UECG) – Dos enunciados a seguir, adaptados da re- vista Isto é, marque a alternativa em cujo discurso direto o verbo“dicendi”não está declarado. a) “As operadoras estão superando as metas e com issonósvamosmudaromapadainclusãodigitalno Brasil”, afirma o secretário de Educação a Distância. b) “A antena é velha e a gente já ficou até três dias sem internet”, diz o coordenador de informática. c) “Com a banda larga, nós poderemos falar em in- clusão digital”, declara o professor confiante. d) Disse Dilma na reunião: “Não queremos tecnolo- gia ultrapassada. Nós queremos banda larga”. e) “Não tenho computador com banda larga em casa e isso melhora muito nosso rendimento”, co- memoram os alunos. 7. (UECE) – Assinale a opção em que a transformação do discurso direto em discurso indireto NÃO se faz adequadamente: a) • Perguntou para o rapaz: – O jornal não dá nada sobre a sucessão presi- dencial? • Perguntou para o rapaz se o jornal não dava nada sobre a sucessão presidencial. b) • O rapaz respondeu: – Não sei: nós estamos no escuro. • O rapaz respondeu que não sabia: eles estavam no escuro. c) • Perguntou de novo: – Não tem luz? • Perguntou de novo se não tem luz? d) • O delegado perguntou a um passageiro que se declarou protestante e trazia um exemplar da Bí- blia no bolso: – Qual a causa verdadeira do motim? O homem respondeu: – A causa verdadeira do motim foi a falta de luz nos vagões. • O delegado perguntou a um passageiro que se declarou protestante e trazia um exemplar da Bíblia no bolso qual a causa verdadeira do mo- tim. O homem respondeu que a causa verdadei- ra do motim fora a falta de luz nos vagões. Anotações
  44. 44. CadernodeAtividades 44 1. Em quais dos fragmentos a seguir, retirados do texto Compre com segurança na internet, há aposto? a) Devido à ação dos criminosos da rede, contudo, é preciso acrescentar mais uma característica: se- gurança. b) Bernardo Carneiro, diretor da Site Blindado S/A, aponta uma das razões dessa popularidade entre os criminosos: c) Nos dois casos, você pode não receber o produto – nem ver o seu dinheiro outra vez. d) De acordo com relatório da empresa de seguran- ça Symantec, publicado no primeiro trimestre. 2. Os apostos podem ser classificados em enumerati- vos, distributivos ou circunstanciais. Sabendo disso, leia as definições e classifique as orações: ( D ) Distributivo: é aquele que distribui as informa- ções de termos separadamente. ( E ) Enumerativo: é aquele utilizado para enumerar dados relacionados ao termo fundamental. ( C ) Cicunstancial: é aquele que compara, indica tempo, causa ou outra circunstância do termo fundamental. ( ) Há duas atitudes que você pode tomar: uma é estudar; outra é ficar reprovado. ( ) As atrizes, como grandes símbolos de beleza, são sempre imitadas pelo público. ( ) Amanhã vou à casa de dois amigos: Carlos e Antônio. ( ) Nicolas irá ao petshop comprar três produtos: remédio, ração e brinquedos. ( ) D. João de Castro, quando vice-rei da Índia, em- penhou os cabelos da barba. ( ) Drummond e Guimarães Rosa são dois grandes escritores, aquele na poesia e este na prosa. 3. Nas orações a seguir, sublinhe os apostos: a) Dois países sul-americanos, Bolívia e Paraguai, não são banhados pelo mar. b) Já brilha na casinha a luminária, companheira da noite. c) Arlequim, o bobo da corte, vive de sua graça e ironia. d) José Carlos Fernandes, renomado jornalista da Gazeta do povo, escreve textos sobre a cidade. e) Possuíamos, no Brasil, uma diversidade natural enorme. f) Rapaz alegre, Ricardo não se conteve. g) Prezamos acima de tudo duas coisas: a vida e a liberdade. h) O professor Roberto pede a tarefa. 4. Os apostos também podem ser representados por uma oração. Encontre-as: a) Desejo uma coisa na vida: que meus filhos sejam felizes. b) Ele me disse apenas isto: a nossa sociedade aca- bou. c) Gritou a verdade a todos: que o mundo é redon- do. d) A verdade é esta: a vida é curta. 5. Defina o que é um aposto e explique por que essa estrutura é muito usada em reportagens. ANÁLISE LINGUÍSTICA | Aposto
  45. 45. LínguaPortuguesa 45 ANÁLISE LINGUÍSTICA | Adjetivos 1. Volte ao texto e circule os adjetivos presentes nos primeiros cinco parágrafos. • O que os adjetivos circulados dizem sobre o texto? 2. Encontre os adjetivos nos exemplos a seguir: a) O mendigo carregava um fardo amarelado. b) O pobre coitado não tinha onde cair morto. c) O alto custo de vida impede grandes gastos com supérfluos. d) O cinzento do céu indicava chuva forte. e) Pessoas nervosas viram o estranho evento como um sinal de desgraça iminente. 3. A ordem dos adjetivos pode modificar o sentido de algumas expressões. Sabendo disso, explique o que as ex- pressões querem dizer em cada caso a seguir: a) Ele era o grande homem da família. Ele era o homem grande da família. b) O alto oficial não precisava cumprir todo o expediente. O oficial alto não precisava cumprir todo o expediente. c) A pobre mulher não tinha condições de viver bem. A mulher pobre não tinha como viver bem. 4. Complete os espaços com os adjetivos derivados dos substantivos entre parênteses: a) As pinturas surrealistas tinha um caráter . (sonho) b) Meu avô era e metódico. (fleuma) c) Adoro os homens que possuem um nariz . (águia) d) O trânsito está cada vez mais por causa do grande número de carros. (caos) e) Suas atitudes são como ervas , impedem qualquer desenvolvimento. (dano)
  46. 46. CadernodeAtividades 46 5. Escreva o adjetivo correspondente a cada locução adjetiva em destaque: a) O jornal de hoje estava pouco consistente. b) As doenças do coração atacam mais os homens do que as mulheres. c) Ontem fez uma típica noite de inverno. d) A comida desse restaurante é sem sabor. e) As atitudes do homem de guerra são sempre extremas. f) O corpo de alunos fez questão de saudar o novo professor. g) A equipe de professores participou da celebração anual. 6. Identifique os adjetivos e indique qual função eles desempenham nas orações a seguir: predicativo do sujeito, predicativo do objeto, advérbio ou adjunto adnominal: a) O alegre espetáculo começou com um grupo de dança. b) Estranho aquele casal. c) Alguns já julgaram-no inocente do crime. d) Os meninos tristes chegaram ontem para a despedida. e) Os homens estavam encantados com as descobertas da ciência. 7. Explique a diferença de sentido entre as frases abaixo: • O homem, livre, não pode deixar-se dominar dessa forma. • O homem livre não pode deixar-se dominar dessa forma. 8. (ITA –SP) Durante a copa do mundo deste ano, foi veiculada, em um programa esportivo de uma emissora de TV, a notícia de que um apostador inglês acertou o resultado de uma partida, porque seguiu os prognósticos de seu burro de estimação. Um dos comentaristas fez, então, a seguinte observação:“já vi muito comentarista burro, mas burro comentarista é a primeira vez”. Percebe-se que a classe gramatical das palavras se altera em função da ordem que assumem na expressão. Assinale a alternativa em que isso não ocorre: a) obra grandiosa.           b) jovem estudante.         c) brasileiro trabalhador. .         d) velho chinês.          e) fanático religioso.
  47. 47. LínguaPortuguesa 47 9. (UFG − GO) − Texto 1 Uma luta de adjetivos. Touro indomável foi uma solução mais precisa de Ranging Bull do que seria sua tradução literal, “touro enraivecendo”. A adaptação em português enfatiza o aspecto do termo, não a noção de tempo, como o original permitiria. Uma alternativa, Touro irado, tem igualmente menos força que o adjetivo “indomável”. Texto 2 Million Dollar Baby (a menina de um milhão de dólares) não entrega o ouro de cara: descreve a protagonista que tenta sair da sarjeta por meio do boxe. Emite a ideia de um prêmio a coroar a obstinação da heroína, que vive sentimentos crus e sem afagos. O título em inglês nos induz a uma expectativa que será redefinida. Menina de ouro esvazia a ambi- guidade original e confere uma afetuosidade à personagem que não é a tônica da história. (REVISTA LÍNGUA PORTUGUESA. São Paulo: Segmento, n. 5, 2006, p. 31-32.) No texto 1, a adaptação do título do filme em português, substituindo enraivecendo por indomável, confere ao touro a) uma habilidade provisória.       b) um estado inconstante.     c) um comportamento oscilante..     d) uma característica permanente.   e) um caráter aventureiro. Anotações
  48. 48. CadernodeAtividades 48 1. Analise os seguintes pares de oração e explique qual é a diferença estilística no uso do travessão e do ponto e vírgula: No mar e no céu — intensidade! Muitos se esforçam; poucos conseguem. No mar e no céu, a intensidade! Muitos se esforçam, poucos conseguem. 2. Complete os textos a seguir com os sinais de pon- tua-ção adequados: a) A Viúva Quando a amiga lhe apresentou o garotinho lindo dizendo que era seu filho mais novo ela não pôde resistir e exclamou Mas como, seu marido não mor- reu há cinco anos Sim é verdade respondeu en- tão a outra cheia daquela compreensão sabedoria e calor que fazem os seres humanos mas eu não MORAL: Não morre a passarada quando morre um pássaro. FERNANDES, Millôr. A viúva. Disponível em:< http://www.releituras.com/ millor_baposa.asp>. Acesso em: 01 ago. 2010. b) Esta manhã como eu pensasse na pessoa que terá sido mordida pela viúva veio a própria viúva ter co- migo consultar-me se devia curá-la ou não Achei-a na sala com o seu vestido preto do costume e en- feites brancos fi-la sentar no canapé sentei-me na cadeira ao lado e esperei que falasse Conselheiro disse ela entre graciosa e séria que acha que faça Que case ou fique viúva Nem uma coisa nem outra Não zombe conselheiro Não zombo minha senhora Viúva não lhe convém assim tão verde casada sim mas com quem a não ser comigo Tinha justamente pensado no senhor 3. (FGV – RJ) –“Outros personagens surgiram, o dono da casa e um sobrinho seu”. A vírgula, nesse caso, poderia ser substituída por: a) dois pontos, para anunciar uma enumeração ex- plicativa. b) dois pontos, para anunciar uma síntese do que antes foi exposto. c) ponto e vírgula, para anunciar a separação de dois elementos simétricos do período. d) ponto e vírgula, para anunciar hesitação ou sur- presa do narrador. e) travessão, para isolar o vocativo. 4. (UFRN) – A transcrição da fala do motorista na qual as vírgulas estão empregadas conforme o padrão culto da língua é: a) Está bem, querida vou desligar. Falar ao celular no trânsito, sai muito caro! b) Está bem, querida, vou desligar. Falar ao celular, no trânsito, sai muito caro! c) Está bem querida, vou desligar. Falar ao celular no trânsito, sai muito caro! d) Está bem querida, vou desligar. Falar ao celular, no trânsito sai muito caro! 5. Assinale a frase em que é correto o emprego da vírgula: a) Meios de transporte, com cargas considera- das perigosas – líquidos inflamáveis, produ- tos químicos, entre outros – foram fiscaliza- dos das 19h até as 17h desta quarta-feira no posto da Polícia Rodoviária Federal, de Campo Grande. ANÁLISE LINGUÍSTICA | Pontuação
  49. 49. LínguaPortuguesa 49 b) A Orquestra Sinfônica do Paraná comemora 20 anos, e apresenta-se nesta sexta-feira, 03 de novembro na Universidade Federal (UFPR), em Curitiba. c) O vídeo mostra quando o encarregado, acom- panhado por um amigo, é abordado por um dos assaltantes. d) A empresária, que na época morava em Porto Alegre, estava na Rua José do Patrocínio, região do bairro Cidade Baixa, quando o policial militar, Carlos Roberto da Silva, fez pelo menos três dis- paros, contra o carro dela. 6. No enunciado abaixo, o emprego das aspas confi- gura: – A caridade, Sr. Soares, entra decerto no meu proce- dimento, mas entra como tempero, como o sal das coi- sas, que é assim que interpreto o dito de S. Paulo aos Coríntios: “Se eu conhecer quanto se pode saber, e não tiver cari- dade, não sou nada.” O principal nesta minha obra da Casa Verde é estudar profundamente a loucura, os seus diversos graus, classificar-lhe os caos, descobrir enfim a causa do fenômeno e o remédio universal. Este é o mistério do meu coração. Creio que com isto presto um bom serviço à humanidade. (Assis, Machado de. O Alienista, capítulo II.) a) discurso indireto livre e contextualidade. b) discurso indireto e textualidade. c) discurso semi-indireto e intertextualidade.     d) discurso direto e indireto e textualidade. e) discurso direto e intertextualidade. Anotações
  50. 50. CadernodeAtividades 50 1. Relacione o conceito à definição correspondente: ( a ) Metáfora ( b ) Comparação ( ) É uma figura de linguagem que consiste na aproximação entre dois elementos pela relação de semelhança entre eles. ( ) É uma figura de linguagem que consiste em atribuir a um ser as características presentes em outro, pelo fato de haver semelhanças entre elas. ( ) É a utilização de uma palavra fora de seu contexto usual (denotativo) para um novo campo de significação. 2. Escreva (C) nas orações que apresentam comparação e (M) nas que apresentam metáforas: ( ) Vida é chuva de verão. ( ) Achamos a chave do problema. ( ) O amor queima como fogo. ( ) Os teus olhos são tão belos quanto as flores da primavera. ( ) Os portugueses buscavam o coração do Brasil. ( ) “Bom é viajar pelo infinito qual vela branca no mar.” ( ) “Assim como o pássaro, minha alma vaga sem destino.” ( ) “Amor é fogo que arde sem se ver.” 3. Explique com as suas palavras qual é a diferença entre a metáfora e a comparação. Exemplifique sua resposta: Anotações ANÁLISE LINGUÍSTICA | Figuras de linguagem
  51. 51. LínguaPortuguesa 51 1. Assinale a correta definição de verbo: a) Palavra variável que liga orações ou palavras da mesma oração. b) São palavras que substituem os substantivos ou os determinam, indicando a pessoa do discurso. c) São palavras que expressam qualidades ou características dos seres. d) Palavra que modifica o sentido de um advérbio ou adjetivo, indicando uma circunstância. e) São as palavras de forma variável que exprimem um acontecimento representado no tempo, isto é, ação, es- tado, fato ou fenômeno. 2. Defina“modo verbal”e“tempo verbal”: 3. Ligue a definição ao modo verbal correspondente: indicativo • • Exprime ordem, proibição, conselho ou pedido. subjuntivo • • Exprime um fato certo, positivo. imperativo • • Enuncia um fato possível, duvidoso, hipotético. 4. Reescreva as seguintes orações, substituindo o pretérito mais-que-perfeito da forma composta para a simples, como no exemplo: Quando eu cheguei, ela já havia saído. Quando eu cheguei, ela já saíra. a) Antes do casamento, tinha chovido muito. b) Antes de seguir o seu caminho, disse-me que já tinha sido marinheiro. c) Quando o árbitro apitou, a bola já tinha entrado. ANÁLISE LINGUÍSTICA | Verbos
  52. 52. CadernodeAtividades 52 d) Ele já tinha levado as crianças quando cheguei. 5. Complete o quadro a seguir com os tempos verbais do modo indicativo: Modo verbal Tempo verbal Indicativo 6. Faça uma pesquisa em gramáticas ou na internet e descubra quais são os tempos verbais do modo sub- juntivo: Modo verbal Tempo verbal Subjuntivo 7. No modo indicativo, o pretérito possui três tempos verbais: o perfeito, o imperfeito e o mais-que-perfeito. Identifique e escreva qual tempo verbal é apresentado em cada um dos quadros abaixo, depois, dê um exemplo: Utilizado para marcar um fato ocorrido em um espaço deter- minado de tempo. Expressa um fato no passado que ainda perdura ou que per- durou um período no passado. Indica um fato passado em relação a outro também no passado.
  53. 53. LínguaPortuguesa 53 8. Assinale as alternativas em que o verbo está flexionado nos mesmos tempo e modo que o verbo destacado no segmento:“Só não acredito que morra antes”: ( ) Caso tu detenhas o controle da situação, eles o apoiarão. ( ) Espero que nós cumpramos o horário do trabalho. ( ) Tomara que os móveis caibam no apartamento novo. ( ) Esteja atento na hora da reunião! 9. (UEA – AM) – “As estimativas indicam que o Amazonas teria pelo menos 6,7 mil quilômetros de extensão, superando o rio Nilo, na África, considerado o maior do mundo.” O verbo destacado no trecho acima expressa: a) posterioridade.       b) suposição.       c) condição. d) polidez.          e) surpresa. 10. (UNIFOR – CE) – Além disso, os gestos não desapareceram por completo. O verbo que se flexiona nos mesmos tempo e modo que os do grifado acima está também grifado na frase: a) ... que o ser humano começou a falar com as mãos. b) ... nossos antepassados se faziam entender por meio de um misto de gestos e grunhidos ... c) ... e será inútil tentar qualquer analogia ... d) ...essesprimeirosaventureirosparecemtersumido... e) ... tal como ocorreria mais tarde com a escrita. 11. (UFES) – Leia a manchete: “SÃO PAULO BATE O SPORT E ERGUE A TAÇA SE VENCER O AMÉRICA NA QUARTA”. Explique o uso dos verbos grifados, tendo em vista que a matéria foi publicada em 29 de outubro de 2007 e que o jogo do São Paulo contra o Sport foi em 28 de outubro de 2007 e o jogo contra o América foi em 31 de outubro de 2007. 12. (UFES) – Observe o texto da propaganda a seguir para, então, fazer o que se pede: a) Reescreva o texto, substituindo o subjuntivo pelo indicativo, sem alterar o sentido (mesmo que seja necessário alterar a ordem das palavras).
  54. 54. CadernodeAtividades 54 1. Explique o que são advérbios: 2. Nos trechos a seguir, assinale as expressões que in- dicam tempo: ( ) Raramente ele vem aqui. ( ) À medida que a tecnologia progride, as cida- des crescem. ( ) Quando ele chegou à estação, o trem mal ha- via saído. ( ) A menos que aconteça algum imprevisto, es- taremos em Cuiabá amanhã. ( ) Nesta quarta-feira, os bancários farão greve. ( ) Cada um colhe conforme semeia. ( ) Logo que viu as crianças, correu para o abraço. ( ) As apresentações ocorrem no Teatro Guaíra, à noite. ( ) De pequenino é que se torce o pepino. 3. Nos exemplos a seguir, sublinhe as expressões ad- verbiais que indicam espaço: a) Entre direto no carro! b) Os bandidos foram presos no local do assalto. c) Estamos em Brasília desde a semana passada. d) Bendita sois vós entre as mulheres. e) O homem postou-se ante o júri que proferiu a sentença. f) João permaneceu no teatro durante toda a apre- sentação. 4. Analise os advérbios destacados nos períodos, de acordo com o código a seguir: ( A ) Advérbio modificando verbo ( B ) Advérbio modificando adjetivo ( C ) Advérbio modificando advérbio ( D ) Advérbio modificando oração ( ) Lamentavelmente, o Brasil ainda tem 19 mi- lhões de analfabetos. ( ) Estradas tão ruins. ( ) Dificilmente chegaremos a Salvador com esta chuva. ( ) Mora muito longe. ( ) Sairei cedo para alcançar os excursionistas. ( ) Eram exercícios bem difíceis. ( ) Grande parte da população adulta lê muito mal. 5. Analise as orações a seguir e indique aquela em que a palavra“meio”é invariável porque é um advérbio: a) Escrevi o bilhete em meia folha de papel. b) Rafael ficou meio caído por ela. c) Com meia pizza, continuaremos com fome. d) O meio que tens para fuga é um só: pular o muro. ANÁLISE LINGUÍSTICA | Advérbios Anotações
  55. 55. LínguaPortuguesa 55 1. Defina os seguintes elementos estruturais das palavras: a) Radical: b) Prefixo: c) Sufixo: 2. Em cada uma das palavras a seguir, encontre o radical, o prefixo e o sufixo, quando houver: a) inutilmente: b) Infelizmente: c) interpor: d) pensamento: e) razoável: f) dermatose: ANÁLISE LINGUÍSTICA | Estrutura e formação das palavras 3. Em qual das palavras a seguir, o prefixo sugere“des- truição”? a) Distribuir           b) Decapitar           c) Desmoronar d) Demitir           e) Decadência 4. Em qual das palavras a seguir, o sufixo não sugere “ação”? a) Caçada            b) Filial             c) Mudança d) Mancada           e) Discussão 5. Em qual das palavras a seguir, o prefixo não sugere “negação”? a) Discordar b) Incapaz c) Irregular d) Inflamar e) Ilícito 6. Faça a correta relação entre o processo de formação de palavra e a sua definição: ( A ) Derivação ( B ) Composição ( C ) Onomatopeia ( D ) Hibridismo ( E ) Abreviação ( ) É a formação de palavras por meio de acrésci- mo ou supressão de afixos. ( ) É a formação de palavras pela união de duas ou mais palavras. ( ) É a palavra que procura reproduzir aproximada- mente certos sons ou ruídos. ( ) É a redução da palavra até o limite permitido pela compreensão. ( ) É a formação de palavras com elementos de línguas diferentes.
  56. 56. CadernodeAtividades 56 7. Analisando a linguagem utilizada no seguinte trecho do romance Grande Sertão: veredas, de Guimarães Rosa, podemos dizer que o autor se vale de um processo de formação de palavras para recriar poeticamente o modo de falar do sertanejo. Que processo é esse? Nonada. Tiros que o senhor ouviu foram de briga de homem não, Deus esteja. Alvejei mira em árvores no quin- tal, no baixo do córrego. Por meu acerto. Todo dia isso faço, gosto; desde mal em minha mocidade. Daí, vieram me chamar. Causa dum bezerro: um bezerro branco, erroso, os olhos de nem ser – se viu -; e com máscara de cachorro. (ROSA, Guimarães. Grande Sertão: veredas. Rio de Janeiro: José Olympio, 1996. p. 9 ) 8. Analise as seguintes palavras e distribua-as no quadro de acordo com o processo de formação que as originou: Pontapé aguardente planalto guarda-chuva boquiaberto guarda-pó outrora girassol couve-flor petróleo fidalgo hidrelétrico passatempo COMPOSIÇÃO POR JUSTAPOSIÇÃO COMPOSIÇÃO POR AGLUTINAÇÃO 9. Escreva novas palavras, valendo-se do processo de redução: a) automóvel:                   b) fotografia:                   c) curta-metragem:                  d) pneumático:                   e) micro-ondas:                   f) Senhor:                     g) quilograma:                  
  57. 57. LínguaPortuguesa 57 10. Todas as palavras a seguir são derivadas. Classifique o tipo de derivação que ocorre: prefixal, sufixal, parassintética, prefixal e sufixal: a) desfazer:                   b) desalmado:                   c) carinhoso:                   d) envenenamento:                   e) reforma:                   f) igualdade:                   11. Assinale as orações que apresentam pelo menos uma palavra formada por derivação imprópria: ( ) Penso, logo existo. ( ) Os bons nem sempre são recompensados. ( ) O lucro é sempre grande para quem vende caro. ( ) O homem mais inteligente é aquele que nada sabe. ( ) Para estas eleições, os candidatos prepararam um comício monstro. 12. Em anoitecer, há um processo de formação de palavras chamado parassintetismo, que não ocorre em: a) subterrâneo, desalmado.            b) avermelhar, envernizar. c) imperdoável, desatável.            d) embarcar, emudecer. e) pernoitar, transoceânico. 13. Assinale a opção em que o processo de formação de palavras recebe o nome de derivação regressiva: a) Nunca deixe o certo pelo duvidoso. b) O pneu da moto furou, deixando os namorados na mão. c) Ao receber a notícia, sofreu tremendo abalo e caiu no choro. d) Na sapataria, o jogador não encontrou a chuteira. 14. (UFAM) – Assinale a opção que apresenta palavra(s) composta(s) por aglutinação: a) Há quem considere a televisão um passatempo pouco instrutivo. b) O biólogo cultivava girassóis e madressilvas em sua fazenda na rodovia Norte Sul. c) Embora se dissesse fidalgo, costumava tomar aguardente nas tascas do cais do porto. d) O representante do time bicampeão foi convidado a dar o pontapé inicial na partida. e) O grão-mestre tinha o proveitoso hobby de ler e reler os autores greco-latinos. 15. (UNIMONTES – MG) – Considerando-se os constituintes imediatos de“irrealizável”, qual das palavras a seguir foi formada por processo idêntico? a) Aromático.            b) Amarelado. c) Infelizmente.            d) Desalmado.
  58. 58. CadernodeAtividades 58 16. (UFERSA – RN) – Sobre a palavra desmatamento, é correto afirmar que: a) é primitiva.                b) tem, apenas, prefixo. c) possui prefixo e sufixo.            d) tem, apenas, sufixo. 17. (UFRN) – Os fragmentos textuais a seguir foram extraídos de crônicas de Luis Fernando Verissimo (2001). Aquele em que a expressão sublinhada constitui uma onomatopeia é: a) “Originalmente, portanto, tintim por tintim indicava um pagamento feito minuciosamente, moeda por moe- da.” b) “Plúmbeo devia ser o barulho que um corpo faz ao cair na água.” c) “Depois de dizer quatrilhão você tem que pular para trás, senão ele esmaga os seus pés.” d) “É dizer Sílfide e ficar vendo suas evoluções no ar, como as de uma borboleta.” 18. Qual das palavras a seguir é composta por hibridismo? a) Sociologia            b) Pesca c) Choro              d) Ajuda e) Castigo 19. (UFRJ) – OS DIFERENTES Descobriu-se na Oceania, mais precisamente na ilha de Ossevaolep, um povo primitivo, que anda de cabeça para baixo e tem vida organizada. É aparentemente um povo feliz, de cabeça muito sólida e mãos reforçadas. Vendo tudo ao contrário, não perde tempo, entretanto, em refutar a visão normal do mundo. E o que eles dizem com os pés dá a impressão de serem coisas aladas, cheias de sabedoria. Uma comissão de cientistas europeus e americanos estuda a linguagem desses homens e mulheres, não tendo chegado ainda a conclusões publicáveis. Alguns professores tentaram imitar esses nativos e foram recolhidos ao hospital da ilha. Os cabecences-para-baixo, como foram denominados à falta de melhor classificação, têm vida longa e desconhe- cem a gripe e a depressão. (ANDRADE, Carlos Drummond de. Prosa Seleta. Rio de Janeiro: Nova Aguilar, 2003. p. 150) No texto, identifica-se o povo da ilha de Ossevaolep por um neologismo: cabecences-para-baixo. a) Identifique os processos de formação de palavras utilizados para a criação desse neologismo: b) Considerando o conhecimento que os observadores têm do povo de Ossevaolep, responda: por que se afirma que o neologismo foi criado“à falta de melhor classificação”?
  59. 59. LínguaPortuguesa 59 1. Escreva um sinônimo para as expressões em destaque nestas orações: a) O jornalista trabalha com o papel despótico da informação. b) Os melhores adversários são aqueles que já conhecem o jogo. c) A palmada foi abolida dos lares brasileiros. d) O ancião tem dificuldade de se adaptar à nova sociedade. e) Os homens sempre têm receio de se apaixonarem. 2. No seguinte trecho do Hino Nacional, preencha os parênteses com sinônimo das palavras em destaque: Ouviram do Ipiranga as margens plácidas ( ) De um povo heroico o brado ( ) retumbante ( ) E o sol da Liberdade, em raios fúlgidos ( ), Brilhou no céu da Pátria nesse instante, 3. Escreva o antônimo das seguintes palavras: a) ordem: b) soberba: c) louvar: d) esperar: e) rijo: f) simétrico: g) doce: h) zelo: i) direito: ANÁLISE LINGUÍSTICA | Semântica
  60. 60. CadernodeAtividades 60 4. Para cada par de orações, apresente o significado da palavra polissêmica em destaque: a) Estou estudando para conseguir um alto posto na empresa. O posto perto de casa é sempre mais barato. b) Paula tem uma mão para cozinhar que dá inveja! Queimei a mão fazendo bolo para as crianças. c) Ele fez um bico para a minha irmã e ganhou um dinheirinho. O passarinho foi atingido no bico. d) Ricardo é o cabeça da turma. Pedrinho é um cabeça-oca. 5. (UFMG) – Analise este slogan de uma empresa gráfica: O NOSSO PRODUTO É UMA BOA IMPRESSÃO EXPLIQUE de que modo se explora, nesse slogan, a polissemia: 6. Faça a correspondência correta entre o conceito e a sua descrição: ( a ) Sinonímia ( b ) Antonímia ( c ) Polissemia ( d ) Hipônimo ( e ) Hiperônimo ( ) Quando duas palavras apresentam o mesmo sentido. ( ) Quando uma mesma palavra apresenta mais de um significado possível. ( ) É a palavra que apresenta um significado mais abrangente. ( ) É a palavra que apresenta um significado mais específico. ( ) Quando duas palavras apresentam sentidos contrários.
  61. 61. LínguaPortuguesa 61 7. No texto a seguir, para evitar repetição, a expressão “Papa”foi substituída por diferentes sinônimos e outras ex- pressões que fazem referência a ele. Qual das expressões a seguir não cumpriu essa função? O papa disse ontem que seu desejo é “ser melhor”. O Pontífice reuniu-se na igreja romana de Ant’Attanasio com um grupo de crianças, uma das quais disse: “No dia do meu aniversário, minha mãe sempre pergun- ta o que eu quero. E você, o que quer? respondeu: “Ser melhor”. Outro menino perguntou ao Santo Pa- dre que presente gostaria de ganhar neste dia especial. “A presença das crianças me basta”, respondeu. Em seus aniversários, João Paulo II costuma compartilhar um grande bolo, preparado por irmã Germana, sua cozinheira polonesa, com seus maiores amigos, mas não sopra as velinhas, pois este gesto não faz parte das tradições de seu país, a Polônia. Os convidados mais frequentes a compartilhar nesse dia a mesa com o aniversariante no Vaticano são o cardeal polonês André Marie Deskur e o engenheiro Jerzy Kluger, um amigo judeu polonês de colégio. Com a chegada da primavera, o papa parece mais disposto. a) O Pontífice;            b) João Paulo II; c) O Santo Padre;           d) O aniversariante; e) Você. 8. Analise o texto a seguir e assinale a opção que apresenta, respectivamente, o hiperônimo e os hipônimos que sintetizam o tema central do texto: A vida agitada nos grandes centros urbanos, a falta de exercícios físicos, o estresse, a poluição, a alimentação rápida e rica em gordura e açúcar e o consumo excessivo de bebidas alcoólicas e tabaco estão causando diversas doenças nos brasileiros. Advindos destes problemas, são mais comuns, nos grandes centros urbanos, doenças como o câncer, o dia- betes e doenças do coração. Enquanto isso, na zona rural e nas periferias das grandes cidades, aumentam os casos de doenças infecciosas e pa- rasitárias, em função das péssimas condições de higiene. A falta de água tratada e o deficiente sistema de esgoto nas regiões Norte e Nordeste do Brasil tem sido a causa de várias doenças, como, por exemplo: cólera, malária, diarreia e hanseníase. Disponível em: <http://www.suapesquisa.com/doencas/>. Acesso em: 14 set. 2010. a) Doenças: câncer, diabetes, cólera, malária, diarreia, hanseníase. b) Cidade: poluição, estresse, má alimentação, fumo, bebidas alcoólicas. c) Campo: doenças infecciosas, parasitas, cólera, malária, diarreia. d) Brasil: campo, cidade. e) Brasil: doenças. 9. (UEG − GO) − “e faço questão de dizer‘velho’e não‘pessoas da terceira idade’, justamente para marcar a dignidade que se deve a essa etapa da vida”. Para a autora, a expressão“terceira idade”, em relação ao termo“velho”, é: a) um sinônimo, que equivale ao sentido do termo“velho”. b) um antônimo, que ressalta traços positivos do termo“velho”. c) uma metáfora, que corresponde à segunda ponta da vida. d) um eufemismo, que encobre traços negativos do termo“velho”. 10. (UNIT - SE) – Considere as palavras incipiente, cujo sentido é“aquilo que começa,”e insipiente, que significa“ig- norante”. É correto afirmar que essas palavras constituem exemplo de: a) sinonímia.            b) antonímia. c) homonímia.           d) polissemia. e) conotação.
  62. 62. CadernodeAtividades 62 11. (UFBA) – VIVO: propaganda. Veja, São Paulo: Abril, ed. 2000, ano 40, n. 11, 21 mar. 2007. Fragmento do encarte especial destacável. O texto publicitário faz uso da polissemia dos signos – ou seja, da multiplicidade de significados de uma palavra – como recurso de construção de sentidos. Identifique em que palavras se percebe o uso desse recurso na propaganda apresentada e explique como isso ocorre. Anotações
  63. 63. LínguaPortuguesa 63 1. Explique com suas palavras o que é crase: 2. Faça uma pesquisa e preencha a tabela abaixo com as regras de acentuação da crase: USO DA CRASE PROIBIÇÃO 3. Complete o texto a seguir com o artigo“a”, com a preposição“a”ou com a crase: Instintucionalizada partir das lutas absolutistas, no século XVIII, e da expansão dos movimentos constitucio- nalistas , no século XIX, democracia representativa foi consolidada ao longo do processo histórico marcado pelo reconhecimento de três gerações de direitos humanos: os relativos cidadania civil e política, os relativos cidadania social econômica e os relativos cidadania“pós-material”, que se caracterizam pelo direito quali- dade de vida, um meio ambiente saudável, tutela dos interesses difusos e ao reconhecimento da diferença e da subjetividade. 4. Assinale a opção que completa corretamente as lacunas: Faltou _____ todas as reuniões e recusou-se _____ obedecer _____ decisões da assembleia. a) a - a - as         b) a - a - às         c) a - à - às d) à - a - às         e) à - à - às 5. Nas orações a seguir, coloque a crase quando necessário: a) Assisti a peça que está em cartaz. b) Sairei as duas horas da tarde. c) Amedida que o tempo passa, fico mais feliz por você estar no Brasil. d) Preços a combinar. e) Os guardas ficaram a distância. ANÁLISE LINGUÍSTICA | Crase

×