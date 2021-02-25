Cte Learning Inducción Padres de Familia

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Nuestros valores
Presentación PLANES DE INSTRUCCIÓN ciclo 2020-2021
PLAN REAPERTURA 2020
Salud Seguridad Bienestar Aprendizaje OBJETIVOS
ESTÁNDARES Y PROTOCOLOS
IMPORTANTE Estas consideraciones están destinadas a complementar, más no reemplazar, las leyes, normas y reglamentos dicta...
3 2 1 Reapertura Transporte Seguridad Escolar Programas Instruccionales
Plan Presencial Plan Semi-presencial Plan 100% virtual 1.Programas Instruccionales
2.SEGURIDAD ESCOLAR Y CUIDADOS • Preparar instalaciones mediante sanitizaciones constantes. • Evaluación de salud para per...
Durante la apertura • Visitas a CTE serán limitadas • Se eliminarán las excursiones y todo tipo de actividades grupales • ...
• Se reducirá significativamente la cantidad de alumnos por sección. • Escritorios de los niños colocados a 1 metro de dis...
3.TRANSPORTE • Cupo reducido • Readecuación de rutas y costos para lograr menor cantidad de niños por bus. • Los conductor...
PROGRAMA EN LÍNEA
Con la experiencia de 38 años a la vanguardia en educación infantil, comprometidos con el aprendizaje integral de nuestros...
Es nuestro propósito: • Proporcionar un plan de estudios bien estructurado • Trabajar estrechamente con los padres. • Incl...
Áreas académicas e intensidad horaria Área académica 2 y PK K1, K2, K3 Fun-ics 2 períodos semanales 3 períodos semanales B...
2 - PK
K1-K2-K3
RECURSOS
1 6 5 4 3 2 GUÍAS DE TRABAJO HORARIO DE CLASES SUGERIDO CLASES PRE GRABADAS CLASES EN VIVO MATERIALES MANUAL DE USO DE PLA...
PLATAFORMAS
• Plataforma interactiva en la que se publican las clases pre grabadas y se postean los trabajos realizados por los alumno...
Reunir información necesaria Determinar horarios y rutinas Material y actividades Espacio y dispositivos adecuados Aprende...
Summer School VACATION CAMP! ONLINE PERSONALIZED DISTANCE LEARNING
GRACIAS MUCHAS
Cte Learning Inducción Padres de Familia
Cte Learning Inducción Padres de Familia
Cte Learning Inducción Padres de Familia
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Cte Learning Inducción Padres de Familia

18 views

Published on

Plan reapertura 2020

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Cte Learning Inducción Padres de Familia

  1. 1. Nuestros valores
  2. 2. Presentación PLANES DE INSTRUCCIÓN ciclo 2020-2021
  3. 3. PLAN REAPERTURA 2020
  4. 4. Salud Seguridad Bienestar Aprendizaje OBJETIVOS
  5. 5. ESTÁNDARES Y PROTOCOLOS
  6. 6. IMPORTANTE Estas consideraciones están destinadas a complementar, más no reemplazar, las leyes, normas y reglamentos dictados por el Gobierno de Guatemala.
  7. 7. 3 2 1 Reapertura Transporte Seguridad Escolar Programas Instruccionales
  8. 8. Plan Presencial Plan Semi-presencial Plan 100% virtual 1.Programas Instruccionales
  9. 9. 2.SEGURIDAD ESCOLAR Y CUIDADOS • Preparar instalaciones mediante sanitizaciones constantes. • Evaluación de salud para personal y niños CTE. • Formación y capacitación del personal • Opción de programa virtual • Comunicación de políticas vigentes Previo a la apertura
  10. 10. Durante la apertura • Visitas a CTE serán limitadas • Se eliminarán las excursiones y todo tipo de actividades grupales • Controles de salud diarios • Reuniones con padres de familia virtuales • Incremento en las medidas de salud e higiene • Suministros adecuados para garantizar la higiene • Señales de protección visibles • Colocación de huellas para aplicar distanciamiento social en áreas concurridas
  11. 11. • Se reducirá significativamente la cantidad de alumnos por sección. • Escritorios de los niños colocados a 1 metro de distancia entre ellos. • Uso de mascarillas y caretas para personal y niños indispensable • Estará restringido el cambio de salones • Horario diferenciado de ingreso y salida. • Áreas especifica de recreo • Sanitización de suelas en ingresos • Incremento en el lavado de manos con agua y jabón con la debida supervisión
  12. 12. 3.TRANSPORTE • Cupo reducido • Readecuación de rutas y costos para lograr menor cantidad de niños por bus. • Los conductores y monitoras de buses presentarán certificado de buena salud • Capacitación respectiva. • Implementos de desinfección. • Padres tomarán temperatura antes de permitir al niño abordar el bus y asientos marcados Basándonos en los resultados obtenidos de las encuestas realizadas a los padres de familia, la mayoría manifestó no necesitar servicio de bus. De ser necesario implementar servicio de bus, CTE tomará las siguientes medidas
  13. 13. PROGRAMA EN LÍNEA
  14. 14. Con la experiencia de 38 años a la vanguardia en educación infantil, comprometidos con el aprendizaje integral de nuestros alumnos y con el objetivo de potenciar su desarrollo emocional, físico, lingüístico y cognitivo hemos diseñado este Programa de Educación a Distancia como medio alternativo para alcanzar nuestras metas educativas en las circunstancias excepcionales en las que nos encontramos ahora.
  15. 15. Es nuestro propósito: • Proporcionar un plan de estudios bien estructurado • Trabajar estrechamente con los padres. • Incluir el juego, la música y el movimiento, elementos fundamentales en nuestra metodología CTE; como mejores aliados para propiciar un tiempo divertido y garantizar un aprendizaje a largo plazo. • Acompañar a los alumnos en la consecución de cada objetivo en las diferentes áreas académicas. • Adaptarnos a diferentes contextos.
  16. 16. Áreas académicas e intensidad horaria Área académica 2 y PK K1, K2, K3 Fun-ics 2 períodos semanales 3 períodos semanales Business Play 2 períodos semanales 3 períodos semanales Adventure Kidz 3 períodos semanales 2 períodos semanales Pequeños Emprendedores 2 períodos semanales 3 períodos semanales Natural Wonders - 1 período semanal Escritura 2 períodos semanales 3 períodos semanales Deporte y Maduración Neurológica 2 períodos semanales 2 períodos semanales Power Languages 2 períodos semanales 2 períodos semanales Valores y Destrezas Prácticas 1 período semanal 1 período semanal
  17. 17. 2 - PK
  18. 18. K1-K2-K3
  19. 19. RECURSOS
  20. 20. 1 6 5 4 3 2 GUÍAS DE TRABAJO HORARIO DE CLASES SUGERIDO CLASES PRE GRABADAS CLASES EN VIVO MATERIALES MANUAL DE USO DE PLATAFORMAS
  21. 21. PLATAFORMAS
  22. 22. • Plataforma interactiva en la que se publican las clases pre grabadas y se postean los trabajos realizados por los alumnos. • Para todos los grupos • Sitio de video conferencias, usado para recibir clases en línea, reuniones con maestros, etc. • Para todos los grupos • Es una plataforma de aprendizaje y práctica personalizada de Matemáticas, Language Arts, Science, Social Studies y Español. Que registra el progreso del alumno y de acuerdo a las necesidades de cada estudiante provee planes de acción diferenciados. • Grupos K2 y K3 SEESAW PLUS PORTALS ZOOM IXL • Portal web con recursos y herramientas de comunicación. Permite a toda la comunidad educativa compartir datos al instante y participar en un entorno seguro. • Para todos los grupos
  23. 23. Reunir información necesaria Determinar horarios y rutinas Material y actividades Espacio y dispositivos adecuados Aprender juntos Adaptar temas Divertirse y tomar pausas Felicitar y recompensar el buen trabajo Ser creativos RECOMENDACIONES PARA PADRES
  24. 24. Summer School VACATION CAMP! ONLINE PERSONALIZED DISTANCE LEARNING
  25. 25. GRACIAS MUCHAS

×