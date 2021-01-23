Successfully reported this slideshow.
SEXTING Y GROOMING L U C I A P E Ñ A G A L E A
  1. 1. SEXTING Y GROOMING L U C I A P E Ñ A G A L E A
  2. 2. ¿Qué es? Sexting Su nombre es un acrónimo de 'sex' o sexo y 'texting' o escribir mensajes. Consiste en enviar mensajes, fotos o vídeos de contenido erótico y sexual personal a través del móvil mediante aplicaciones de mensajería instantánea o redes sociales, correos electrónicos u otro tipo de herramienta de comunicación.
  3. 3. La cara más oscura del 'sexting' Si pensamos apegándonos a los derechos sexuales de todas las personas, todos/as tenemos un cuerpo que es nuestro derecho, y cuya sexualidad nos pertenece y con la cual podemos expresarnos como elijamos hacerlo, sin juicios, sin miedos, con respeto y libertad. en el momento que una imagen o un vídeo abandona nuestro móvil, perdemos el control sobre ello, es decir, una vez lo hemos enviado, no podemos saber qué usos le dará la persona que lo recibirá. Además, no es raro ver asociados en el mismo paquete sexting, grooming, ciberbullying y otros problemas de las redes sociales, porque al final, como decíamos, una vez que hemos compartido una imagen o un vídeo, hemos perdido el control sobre él mismo. Y aunque el ciberbullying lo asociamos más con menores, también ocurre entre adultos, por ejemplo, cuando esas imágenes se difunden entre los compañeros de trabajo para provocar el ciberacoso y la humillación de una persona.
  4. 4. Caso real Caso Pablo La Policía ha detenido a un chico de 15 años, por mostrar a sus amigos fotos y vídeos sexuales de su exnovia, de 13 años. Según la Policía, él le obligaba a hacerse esas fotos y luego la chantajeaba. Cada vez conocemos más casos de sexting. El 21% de los jóvenes españoles ha sufrido algún tipo de ciberacoso.
  5. 5. ¿Qué es? Groming Es una serie de conductas y acciones emprendidas por un adulto, a través de Internet con el objetivo deliberado de ganarse la amistad de un menor de edad, creando una conexión emocional con el mismo, con el fin de disminuir las preocupaciones del menor y poder abusar sexualmente de él.
  6. 6. Fases La creación de un vínculo de confianza. En muchos casos a través de sobornos o engaños el agresor contacta con la niña o niño y establece el vínculo de confianza. Para ello normalmente finge otra edad, muy cercana a la de la víctima. El aislamiento de la víctima. El agresor tiende siempre a asegurar su posición, así que suele preguntar a la víctima si alguien más conoce su relación e intenta averiguar quién más tiene acceso al ordenador o dispositivo que utiliza el menor. Una vez se siente con confianza, el abusador empieza a introducir conversaciones sexuales de manera paulatina. Busca que la víctima se familiarice tanto con la temática sexual como con el vocabulario. En esta última fase el criminal utiliza la manipulación, las amenazas, el chantaje o la coerción para que la víctima le envíe material sexual, relate fantasías sexuales o la relación culmine con un encuentro físico.
  7. 7. Caso real Detenido por hacer ‘grooming’ a 43 menores Sólo tiene 25 años, vive en Canarias y no tenía antecedentes policiales. Es el presunto autor de una red de contactos que había atrapado a 43 niñas - una de ellas de Murcia- de entre 11 y 15 años de edad a través de redes sociales detenido por hacer groming

