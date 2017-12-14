Realidad aumentada, Aurasma

Lucía Llinares Martínez 2ºEI DECAEI
1. ¿Qué es la realidad aumentada? o Aprendizaje o Uso en el aula 2. Aurasma o Ventajas de Aurasma o Cómo funciona 3. Activ...
Realidad Aumentada Combinación entre el mundo real y virtual mediante un proceso informático.
Aprendizaje Integrador Constructivista Motivador
Uso en el aula  Libro con modelo 3D de AR  Itinerarios didácticos  Simulaciones  Traductores en tiempo real  Asistenc...
https://youtu.be/zUatET0w4QY
AURASMA  Plataforma de realidad aumentada  Es gratuita  Creada por HP  Sencilla e intuitiva  La tecnología de reconoc...
VENTAJAS: •Cualquier fotografía, imagen u objeto  actuar como marcador. •Permite crear escenas de realidad aumentada en p...
¿Cómo funciona?
Aurasma en nuestras aulas Actividad diseñada Teniendo en cuenta el DECRETO 38/2008, de 28 de marzo, esta actividad se real...
Áreas - El medio físico, natural, social y cultural. - Los lenguajes: comunicación y representación. En cuanto a la áreas ...
¿EN QUÉ CONSISTE?
Bibliografía:  https://translate.google.es/translate?hl=es&sl=en&u=https ://www.aurasma.com/&prev=search  http://raenela...
Trabajo sobre la Realidad Aumentada con el sistema Aurasma.

  3. 3. Realidad Aumentada Combinación entre el mundo real y virtual mediante un proceso informático.
  4. 4. Aprendizaje Integrador Constructivista Motivador
  5. 5. Uso en el aula  Libro con modelo 3D de AR  Itinerarios didácticos  Simulaciones  Traductores en tiempo real  Asistencia a la realización de tareas  Acceso a recursos
  6. 6. https://youtu.be/zUatET0w4QY
  7. 7. AURASMA  Plataforma de realidad aumentada  Es gratuita  Creada por HP  Sencilla e intuitiva  La tecnología de reconocimiento de imágenes.  Utiliza la cámara de un teléfono inteligente o tablets.
  8. 8. VENTAJAS: •Cualquier fotografía, imagen u objeto  actuar como marcador. •Permite crear escenas de realidad aumentada en pocos minutos y compartirlas públicamente. •Permite geolocalizar nuestras auras. • “Súper Auras”
  9. 9. ¿Cómo funciona?
  10. 10. Aurasma en nuestras aulas Actividad diseñada Teniendo en cuenta el DECRETO 38/2008, de 28 de marzo, esta actividad se realizará con los siguientes objetivos: OBJETIVOS •Observar y explorar su entorno familiar, natural y social. •Adquirir progresivamente autonomía en sus actividades habituales. •Relacionarse con los demás y adquirir progresivamente pautas elementales de convivencia y relación social. •Conocer que en la Comunidad Valenciana existen dos lenguas.
  11. 11. Áreas - El medio físico, natural, social y cultural. - Los lenguajes: comunicación y representación. En cuanto a la áreas que trabaja:
  12. 12. ¿EN QUÉ CONSISTE?
  Bibliografía:  https://translate.google.es/translate?hl=es&sl=en&u=https ://www.aurasma.com/&prev=search  http://raenelaula.blogspot.com.es/p/aurasma.html  https://canaltic.com/blog/?p=1859  https://youtu.be/  http://www.elprofetic.com/aprende-a-utilizar-la-realidad- aumentada-en-el-aula-aurasma/ zUatET0w4QY  http://ceformativos.com/aurasma-aplicacion-que- convierte-la-realidad-aumentada-en-aliada-de-los- maestros/

