Action plan session

Lucía Ábalos Álvarez ACTION PLAN AND ACTION RESEARCH PLAN
TIMETABLE FOR TODAY 9.00-11.00: FIRST SESSION 11.00-11.15: BREAK 11.15-12.30: SECOND SESSION 12.30-12.45: BREAK 12.45-14.0...
ACTION PLAN AND ACTION RESEARCH PLAN • BRAINSTORMING POSSIBLE RESEARCH TOPICS •FINAL PROJECT • HOW CAN I HELP MY SCHOOL IM...
WHY CREATE ACTION PLANS? ACTION PLAN AND ACTION RESEARCH PLAN
GOING TO ANOTHER LEVEL... ENGAGING IN ACTION RESEARCH! INTERCONNECTEDNESS OF TEACHING, LEARNING & RESEARCH • WE REFLECT MO...
TEACHERS AND TEACHER RESEARCHERS TEACHER TEACHER AS RESEARCHER • Intentionally asks questions about teaching and learning ...
HOW CAN I IMPROVE MY TEACHING IN MY CLASSROOM? ACTION RESEARCH PLAN HOW CAN I HELP MY SCHOOL IMPROVE? ACTION PLAN
Creating by using digital tools (Blogs, Wikis, Prezi presentations, etc.) You should select a topic of your choice that de...
FINAL PROJECT SOME SUGGESTIONS 1. Identify the most relevant aspects of the course content for my professional development...
How to choose a topic or an idea for extracurricular activities. Some possibilities could be the following: ARTISTIC-KINES...
How to choose a topic or an idea for extracurricular activities. Some possibilities could be the following: RESEARCH MUSIC...
How to choose a topic or an idea for extracurricular activities. Some possibilities could be the following: GAMES TRADITIO...
DIGITAL TOOLS AND RESOURCES TO DEVELOP YOUR FINAL PROJECT Presentations and slideshows Create animated or comic strip Peda...
can be used to enliven almost any content: to explain the rules of a game or a sport, to illustrate a real or imaginary tr...
Create animated or comic strip versions of stories, cultural traditions, or creative processes. Create animated or comic s...
Pedagogical resources which can be used for preparing and teaching lessons, and for designing original teaching materials....
Multimedia content can be used to create a virtual museum, illustrate and tell stories and tales, create flashcards and po...
Games and quizzes can be used to introduce or review contents in a more entertaining and engaging manner, for example to r...
Timelines are very useful in explaining and illustrating historical or scientific sequences of events, examining current e...
Mindmaps can be a useful resource to organize curricular contents, to tell stories, or for creative writing workshops or p...
Uses of social networking to share experiences and reinforce relationships and collaborations. It is very important to mak...
DIRECTIONS FOR DELIVERY The Final Project will be uploaded on the Mediateca EducaMadrid in the first week after the course...
REMEMBER Remember to choose the options PUBLIC VISIBILITY (everybody can see your work), LICENSE BY-NC-SA (see below) and ...
luciaabalos@gmail.com
HOW CAN WE START? ACTION RESEARCH PLAN (CLASSROOM) ACTION PLAN (SCHOOL)
ACTION RESEARCH PLAN HOW CAN I IMPROVE MY TEACHING IN MY CLASSROOM?
HOW CAN I HELP MY SCHOOL IMPROVE? ACTION PLAN
1. FINDING A RESEARCH QUESTION Consider your teaching and the students and the context within which you work. Is there an ...
1. I wonder about … 2. I am perplexed by …. 3. I’m really curious about … 4. I want to learn more about … 5. An idea that ...
INDIVIDUAL ACTIVITY: BRAINSTORMING POSSIBLE RESEARCH QUESTIONS DIRECTIONS: • WORKING INDEPENDENTLY FOR 3-4 MINUTES, BEGIN ...
PAIRS ACTIVITY: BRAINSTORMING POSSIBLE RESEARCH QUESTIONS DIRECTIONS: 1) WORKING WITH ONE OR TWO COLLEAGUES SITTING NEAR Y...
QUALITIES OF GOOD RESEARCH QUESTIONS A. RESEARCHABLE / CLEAR Too broad or too specific? “Right size”? Why? How? What? B. S...
PRIORITISE YOUR QUESTIONS DIRECTIONS FOR REFINEMENT AND PRIORITIZING: • CONSIDER YOUR POSSIBLE RESEARCH QUESTIONS. • CIRCL...
WHOLE CLASS ACTIVITY: BRAINSTORMING POSSIBLE RESEARCH QUESTIONS
ACTION PLAN What How When Why Who
ACTION PLAN
ACTION PLAN http://luciaabalos.weebly.com/self- study--action-research--action- plan.html
REFLECTIONS AND “AHA” MOMENTS ACTION PLAN
Action plan session
Action plan session
Action plan session
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Action plan session

60 views

Published on

leadership course for bilingual coordinators

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
60
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Action plan session

  1. 1. Lucía Ábalos Álvarez ACTION PLAN AND ACTION RESEARCH PLAN
  2. 2. TIMETABLE FOR TODAY 9.00-11.00: FIRST SESSION 11.00-11.15: BREAK 11.15-12.30: SECOND SESSION 12.30-12.45: BREAK 12.45-14.00: THIRD SESSION
  3. 3. ACTION PLAN AND ACTION RESEARCH PLAN • BRAINSTORMING POSSIBLE RESEARCH TOPICS •FINAL PROJECT • HOW CAN I HELP MY SCHOOL IMPROVE? • ACTION PLAN (school) • HOW CAN I IMPROVE MY TEACHING IN MY CLASSROOM? • ACTION RESEARCH PLAN (classroom) • REFLECTIONS AND “AHA” MOMENTS
  4. 4. WHY CREATE ACTION PLANS? ACTION PLAN AND ACTION RESEARCH PLAN
  5. 5. GOING TO ANOTHER LEVEL... ENGAGING IN ACTION RESEARCH! INTERCONNECTEDNESS OF TEACHING, LEARNING & RESEARCH • WE REFLECT MORE PURPOSEFULLY ON WHAT WE DO, WHY WE DO IT, AND HOW WE TEACH. • WE CAN DEVELOP & INVESTIGATE QUESTIONS FROM OUR CURIOSITIES ABOUT TEACHING & LEARNING.
  6. 6. TEACHERS AND TEACHER RESEARCHERS TEACHER TEACHER AS RESEARCHER • Intentionally asks questions about teaching and learning •Organizes and collects information Goals: Facilitates teaching and learning and maximizes student potential •Focuses on a specific area of inquiry •Asks questions about teaching and learning •Collects information about students •Benefits from ongoing collaboration and support of critical friends •Often feels overwhelmed and/or isolated •Engages in reflection Fox, Katradis, Webb, 2015
  7. 7. HOW CAN I IMPROVE MY TEACHING IN MY CLASSROOM? ACTION RESEARCH PLAN HOW CAN I HELP MY SCHOOL IMPROVE? ACTION PLAN
  8. 8. Creating by using digital tools (Blogs, Wikis, Prezi presentations, etc.) You should select a topic of your choice that demonstrates your professional development as a teacher with regard to the course you have done. The design of original teaching materials will constitute pedagogical resources which can be used for preparing and teaching lessons, and develop the communicative skills of your students. The activities included in your final project can be related to the official curriculum of specific subjects or to extracurricular activities in which you are involved in your school. Remember to use different audiovisual resources to make your project more dynamic and engaging. FINAL PROJECT
  9. 9. FINAL PROJECT SOME SUGGESTIONS 1. Identify the most relevant aspects of the course content for my professional development. Why don´t you record and share a video? Other teachers or even your students could interview you. Share the podcast and the making-off. Glogster can be a good way of sharing pictures, comments, videos. Any of these tools (and many others) can be used. Remember that EducaMadrid offers you different tools such as Personal websites, I-cloud, Mediateca… 2. Select the aspect I would like to work on and design a topic to develop. 3. Develop the Final Project Topic.
  10. 10. How to choose a topic or an idea for extracurricular activities. Some possibilities could be the following: ARTISTIC-KINESTHETIC WRITING SKILLS ORAL SKILLS Arts Workshop Origami Workshop Balloon Workshop Juggling Workshop Cooking Workshop Urban Garden Magic Workshop Reading Club Creative Writing Workshop Comic / Film Writing Workshop Bilingual Magazine / Press Workshop Bilingual Seminar Bilingual Cafeteria Radio Broadcasting Television Broadcasting Speakers and Debates Film Forum Ted Talks Comedy Club
  11. 11. How to choose a topic or an idea for extracurricular activities. Some possibilities could be the following: RESEARCH MUSIC, ART AND THEATRE TRIPS Science Club History Club Create Your Own Museum (architecture, botany, biology, etc.) News and Current Events Landscape and Interior Design My favourite songs Bilingual Karaoke Club Art and photography (paintings and sculpture) Acting and Drama Concerts Get to know your neighbourhood, village, or city. Get to know the world around you (press) Trips and Adventure
  12. 12. How to choose a topic or an idea for extracurricular activities. Some possibilities could be the following: GAMES TRADITIONS OTHERS Traditional Games (Parcheese, Snakes and Ladders, Chess, Checkers…) Treasure Hunt in school yard Card games Sports League Sports Club Storytelling (Little Red Riding Hood, Puss in Boots, etc.) Our Traditions and our Oddities Fashion and Accessories Television commercials Media Literacy Video Letters Wired and Connected Hunting Pokemons
  13. 13. DIGITAL TOOLS AND RESOURCES TO DEVELOP YOUR FINAL PROJECT Presentations and slideshows Create animated or comic strip Pedagogical resources which can be used for teaching lessons Multimedia content Games and quizzes Timelines Mindmaps Uses of social networking
  14. 14. can be used to enliven almost any content: to explain the rules of a game or a sport, to illustrate a real or imaginary trip, to create a display, or to introduce a workshop. Presentations and slideshows
  15. 15. Create animated or comic strip versions of stories, cultural traditions, or creative processes. Create animated or comic strip
  16. 16. Pedagogical resources which can be used for preparing and teaching lessons, and for designing original teaching materials. For example: create a blog on magic tricks in English for children in Primary year 3; upload a personal video on EducaMadrid with Science experiments for students in Secondary Year 2 or a puppet show for children in Infant Education; create a comic strip to develop the linguistic skills of students in Primary year 6… Pedagogical resources which can be used for teaching lessons
  17. 17. Multimedia content can be used to create a virtual museum, illustrate and tell stories and tales, create flashcards and posters, set up a photography workshop, examine famous works of art, or generate your own art. Record or edit class dramatizations or presentations, or set up a magic workshop, a television channel, a news agency, or film club. Podcasting is a useful resource to create a radio programme, practice for oral external examinations, or set up a singing workshop. Multimedia content
  18. 18. Games and quizzes can be used to introduce or review contents in a more entertaining and engaging manner, for example to review contextualized vocabulary or to provide material to implement a cooking workshop, etc. Games and quizzes
  19. 19. Timelines are very useful in explaining and illustrating historical or scientific sequences of events, examining current events, or outlining trips or adventures. Timelines
  20. 20. Mindmaps can be a useful resource to organize curricular contents, to tell stories, or for creative writing workshops or projects. Mindmaps
  21. 21. Uses of social networking to share experiences and reinforce relationships and collaborations. It is very important to make an adequate use of these resources when working with schoolchildren, especially when they are minors. Uses of social networking
  22. 22. DIRECTIONS FOR DELIVERY The Final Project will be uploaded on the Mediateca EducaMadrid in the first week after the course completion to be evaluated. This task, along with the final questionnaire, is a requisite for the course certification. A tutorial to help you upload media is available at http://ayuda.educa.madrid.org/index.php/Mediateca .
  23. 23. REMEMBER Remember to choose the options PUBLIC VISIBILITY (everybody can see your work), LICENSE BY-NC-SA (see below) and provide a TITLE (to identify your work). Copyright laws must be observed at all times. All materials must be referenced and attributed to the author and/or the publishers of the materials where relevant. With regard to posting photographic material taken in schools (especially photos of children) on the digital platform, permission must be sought from each school. You should license your work http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-sa/4.0/
  24. 24. luciaabalos@gmail.com
  25. 25. HOW CAN WE START? ACTION RESEARCH PLAN (CLASSROOM) ACTION PLAN (SCHOOL)
  26. 26. ACTION RESEARCH PLAN HOW CAN I IMPROVE MY TEACHING IN MY CLASSROOM?
  27. 27. HOW CAN I HELP MY SCHOOL IMPROVE? ACTION PLAN
  28. 28. 1. FINDING A RESEARCH QUESTION Consider your teaching and the students and the context within which you work. Is there an area of your teaching that could be improved, that is challenging, or that you want to investigate further? The area could be something that you’re struggling with or something that you’re interested in knowing more. Working independently for 3-4 minutes, write answers to any eight of the following questions.
  29. 29. 1. I wonder about … 2. I am perplexed by …. 3. I’m really curious about … 4. I want to learn more about … 5. An idea that I would like to try out in my class is … 6. Something I think would really make a difference in my teaching is … 7. Something I would like to change is … 8. I am unhappy about … 9. Right now, some areas in which I’m particularly interested are … 10. I am having trouble with … 11. I would like to improve … 12. One student in my class is doing … and I would like to know how to address ... 13. I wonder how to incorporate more … 14. For a long time, I have always wanted to know more about …
  30. 30. INDIVIDUAL ACTIVITY: BRAINSTORMING POSSIBLE RESEARCH QUESTIONS DIRECTIONS: • WORKING INDEPENDENTLY FOR 3-4 MINUTES, BEGIN TO IDENTIFY SOME QUESTIONS THAT ARE SURFACING IN YOUR MIND • ABOUT TEACHING OR THE LEARNERS IN YOUR CLASSROOM, • ABOUT ASSESSMENT, • ABOUT AN AREA YOU AND YOUR COLLEAGUES HAVE BEEN QUESTIONING, • ABOUT SOMETHING YOU’VE BEEN “INTENDING” TO DELVE INTO MORE DEEPLY . . .
  31. 31. PAIRS ACTIVITY: BRAINSTORMING POSSIBLE RESEARCH QUESTIONS DIRECTIONS: 1) WORKING WITH ONE OR TWO COLLEAGUES SITTING NEAR YOU, SHARE YOUR QUESTIONS. 2) AS YOU LISTEN TO YOUR COLLEAGUES, WRITE DOWN ANY ADDITIONAL RESEARCH QUESTIONS THAT COME TO YOUR MIND.
  32. 32. QUALITIES OF GOOD RESEARCH QUESTIONS A. RESEARCHABLE / CLEAR Too broad or too specific? “Right size”? Why? How? What? B. SIGNIFICANT Practical significance? Focus on teaching and learning? Worth my time and effort? C. FEASIBLE A natural part of my day? Too dependent on others? D. ETHICAL Does the question harm or embarrass participants?
  33. 33. PRIORITISE YOUR QUESTIONS DIRECTIONS FOR REFINEMENT AND PRIORITIZING: • CONSIDER YOUR POSSIBLE RESEARCH QUESTIONS. • CIRCLE 3-4 THAT YOU CONSIDER TO BE THE MOST IMPORTANT TO YOU AT THE CURRENT TIME.
  34. 34. WHOLE CLASS ACTIVITY: BRAINSTORMING POSSIBLE RESEARCH QUESTIONS
  35. 35. ACTION PLAN What How When Why Who
  36. 36. ACTION PLAN
  37. 37. ACTION PLAN http://luciaabalos.weebly.com/self- study--action-research--action- plan.html
  38. 38. REFLECTIONS AND “AHA” MOMENTS ACTION PLAN

×