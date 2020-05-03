Successfully reported this slideshow.
Exercise 4

Exercise 4

  1. 1. Exercise 4.1 a) Virginia: Do you like my new hat? Mary: it’s pink! Mary could have not liked Virginia’s hat because it’s pink b) Maggie: Coffee? James: It would keep me awake all night James doesn’twant coffee c) Linda: Have you finished the student evaluation forms and the Reading lists? Jean: I’ve done the reading lists. Jean already finished reading lists but not the evaluation forms d) Phil: Are you going to Steve’s barbecue? Terry: Well, Steve’s got those dogs now. Terry won’t go because he doesn’t like Phil’s dogs e) Annie: What the dessert any good? Mike: Annie, cherry pie is cherry pie It doesn’t matter whether it is good or not whilst is cherry pie Exercise 4.2 a) Virginia: Try the roast pork Mary: it’s pink! Mary doesn’t want roast pork b) Maggie: We went to see The Omen last night but it wasn’t very scary James: It would keep me awake all night The Omen scared James c) Linda: you look very pleased with yourself Jean: I’ve done the reading lists Jean feels pleased because she finished the reading lists d) Phil: his garden looks awful. Terry: well, Steve’s got those dogs now Steve’s garden is awful because ofhis dogs e) Annie I thought the pie would cheer you up Mike: Annie, cherry pie is cherry pie Cherry pie is not big deal Exercise 4.3 *Pink is Mary’s favourite colour and Virginia knows it a) Virginia: Do you like my new hat?
  2. 2. Mary: it’s pink! Mary likes the fact that Virginia has a newhat with her favourite colour *James has to stay up all night to study for an exam and Maggie knows this b) Maggie: Coffee? James: It would keep me awake all night James want the coffee because it will help him to stay awake *Mike loves cherry pie. As far as he’s concerned, no one can ruin a cherry pie, and Annie knows this. e)) Annie: What the dessert any good? Mike: Annie, cherry pie is cherry pie. All cherry pie is delicious to Mike. Exercise 4.4 a) What maxim does the teacher seem to flout? Quality maxim b) What implicature would you draw about X’s writing skills? As the teacher never praises x’s writing skills and praises other features,x may not have good writing skills c) Why do you think teacher phrased her response this way? Maybe she want x to have the job regardless ofhis lack ofwriting skills as she points out his other strengths. Exercise 4.5 Speech therapist: so you like ice-cream. What are your favourite flavours? Child with a pragmatic disorder: hamburger… fish and chips. (Adapted from Bishop, 1997, p 183) The child thought that the therapist wanted to knowabout his favourite flavors in general. Exercise 4.6 a) A: my boyfriend lives in Luton B: my boyfriend lives in Paris (I have a boyfriend) Presupposition b) A: what? B: Why are you laughing at me? (You’re laughing at me?) Implicature c) A: why is she eating those? B: her father didn’t give her any supper (she didn’t have any supper) d) Presupposition e) A: is Mike engaged? B: He’s bought a ring (Mike is engaged) f) Presupposition g) A: You look pleased B: I managed to pass the exam (I tried to pass the exam)
  3. 3. Implicature h) A: did you finish that report? B: I started it. (I didn’t finish the report) Implicature

