Semántica y Pragmática Primaver 2020 On line activity ANAPHORIC REFERENCE NAME: ___Dolores de la Luz Garduño Baeza________...
Semántica y Pragmática Primaver 2020 On line activity indicates the murmur of the bees doing this) 20 21 22 23 24 25 “and ...
Semántica y Pragmática Primaver 2020 On line activity A couple of rooms have complained about the heat. Couple of rooms Ha...
Anaphoric references exercise

Published in: Education
  1. 1. Semántica y Pragmática Primaver 2020 On line activity ANAPHORIC REFERENCE NAME: ___Dolores de la Luz Garduño Baeza____________ DATE: ___14/04/2020_______ LINE # ANAPHORA CATAPHORA ZERO ANAPHORA/ELLIPSIS 1 2 3 “There came through the open door the heavy” (the studio) 4 “or the more delicate perfume of the pink” (after the or came through is understood to be there) 5 6 7 “which he was lying, smoking, as usual” (which is connected with the divan of Persian saddle-bags) /“smoking, as usual, innumerable cigarretes” 8 9 10 “Whose temulous branches seemed hardly able to bear the” (whose being laburnum’s) 11 “Burden of a beauty so flame-like as theirs” (theirs being the branches’) 12 13 “tussore-silk curtains that were stretched in front of the huge” 14 15 “and making him think” (him being Lord Henry Wotton) 16 “seek to convey” (who seeks is the jade-faced painters) 17 “the sense of swiftness and motion.” (with the and is not necessary to write “sense” twice) 18 19 “or circling with monotonous insistence round the” (or
  2. 2. Semántica y Pragmática Primaver 2020 On line activity indicates the murmur of the bees doing this) 20 21 22 23 24 25 “and in front of it, some little distance” (it is the full length portrait) 26 “was sitting the artist himself Basil Hallward” “some little distance away, was sitting the artist” (no necessary to write that the portrait was away) 27 “whose sudden disappearance, some years ago, caused, at the time“ (caused is connected to whose disappearance) 28 “and gave rise to so many strange” (what gave rise was the sudden disappearance) 29 30 “as he looked at the gracious and comely form he had” (he is Basil Hallward). Identify the referring expressions and its range of reference, co-text and context in the following examples. Sentence Referring Expression Co-text contexto linguistico Range of reference Context Your ten-thirty just cancelled. Ten-thirty Just cancelled A person Meeting
  3. 3. Semántica y Pragmática Primaver 2020 On line activity A couple of rooms have complained about the heat. Couple of rooms Have complained about the heat The people who are lodged in the rooms A hotel Peel and slice six potatoes. Six potatoes Peel and slice The root vegetables The kitchen The heart-attack mustn’t be moved. The heart attack Mustn’t be moved The patient The hospital Brazil wins World Cup. Brazil Wins world cup The country Football

