Curso: Biolog�a Presenta: Luis Socha Alem�n Tutor: Nicolas Guevara Corporaci�n Universitaria Iberoamericana Facultad de Ps...
Gen�tica Y Comportamiento La gen�tica de la conducta, en sentido amplio, ha sido campo de inter�s para muchos investigador...
La Gen�tica De La Conducta Actualmente, la Gen�tica del comportamiento es, sin lugar a dudas, uno de los principales campo...
Comprendiendo Las Contribuciones Relativas De Los Genes Y El Ambiente Al FenotipoLa interacci�n entre determinados genes y...
El conocimiento actual de la estructura y funci�n de los seres vivos tiene su fundamento en los m�todos necesarios para la...
El S�ndrome de Turner es un trastorno cromos�mico no heredable, determinado por la delecci�n total o parcial del cromosoma...
Aspectos neuropsicol�gicos en el S�ndrome de Turner: interacci�n genes-ambiente La literatura revela que las mujeres con S...
Bibliograf�a: S�nchez, Gonz�lez, D. J, & Bahena, N. I. (2006). Biolog�a celular y molecular, Editorial Alfil, S. A. de C. ...
  8. 8. Bibliograf�a: S�nchez, Gonz�lez, D. J, & Bahena, N. I. (2006). Biolog�a celular y molecular, Editorial Alfil, S. A. de C. V. L�pez, M. C. (2009). Vulnerabilidad Social en el S�ndrome de Turner: Interacci�n Genes-Ambiente. PSICOLOG�A C�NCIA E PROFISS�O, 29 (2), 318-329.

