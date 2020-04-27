Brochure grupo union

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Domicilio Fiscal Av. Ahuashiyaco 1287 - Banda de Shilcayo – San Martin Mov: 942433821 942477350 Rpm: #855429-*419438 Emai...
Grupo Unión SCRL - JC Ingeneria SAC Fue fundado en el año 2003, teniendo presencia permanente en el mundo de la construcci...
¿Dime qué necesitas construir? Ejecutamos obras como: Agua (reservorios, captaciones, desarenadores); Desagüe (tanques inf...
Satisfacer las necesidades de nuestros clientes con espacios provechosos, excediendo sus expectativas y proporcionándoles ...
«Crecer como empresa y liderar en el diseño y construcción a nivel Regional y Nacional; evolucionando constantemente en el...
 CUADRO DIRECTIVO Juan Carlos López Upiachihua Gerente General Irma Hilmer Upiachihua Fasanando Socia mayoritaria Hermano...
Grupo Unión SCRL - JC Ingineria SAC para una mayor eficiencia y atención a nuestros usuarios, contamos con las siguientes ...
Con mas de 13 años de experiencia en obras públicas y privadas ejecutadas a lo largo de la Región San Martin, el país y gr...
El respeto y la confiabilidad que Grupo Unión SCRL - JC Ingineria SAC sentimos hacia nuestro empleados, nos han llevado ha...
 Obra: “Mejoramiento del Sistema de Agua Potable e Instalación de Alcantarillado en la Localidad de Dos de Mayo, Distrito...
 Obra: “Mejoramiento del Sistema de Agua Potable e Instalación del Sistema de Alcantarillado en las Localidades de Alonso...
 Obra: “Mejoramiento del Sistema de Agua potable e Instalación del Sistema de Saneamiento en la Localidad de Utcurarca, D...
 OBRA: “Mejoramiento y Ampliacion del Sistema de Agua Potable de las Localidades de Habana, San Jose, Santo Domingo, Ting...
 Obra: “Instalación del Sistema de Agua y Saneamiento Multifuncional en las Localidades de Bajo Juñao, Dos Unidos, Retama...
 OBRA: “Mejoramiento del Sistema de Agua Potable e Instalación del Sistema de Alcantarillado de la Localidad de Shamboyac...
 OBRA: “Construcción de Pavimento Rígido en el Jr. José Olaya cdras1-2, Jr. Lima cdras 1-3, Jr. Comercio cdras 1-4, Jr. M...
 OBRA: “Mejoramiento de la Infraestructura Vial Urbana de Jr.1° de Mayo, cuadras del 01 A la 12, en el Distrito de Morale...
 OBRA: “Construcción de Pistas y Veredas del Barrio de Cuillas – Distrito de San Nicolás – Provincia de Rodríguez de Mend...
 Obra: “Mejoramiento de la Infraestructura Vial de las Principales Calles del Centro de la Localidad de Soritor, Distrito...
 Obra: “Mejoramiento de las Calles Julio C. Ruiz, José Gálvez, Maynas, Jorge Chávez y Francisco Bardales en la Ciudad de ...
Obra: “Mejoramiento Integral de las Calles Pedro A. del Águila Hidalgo, Calle Florida y Psje. los Ágüanos de los Asentamie...
Obra: “Elaboración de los Expedientes Técnicos y Ejecución de las obras: Mejoramiento de la Infraestructura Vial Urbana de...
Obra: “Elaboración de los Expedientes Técnicos y Ejecución de las Obras: Construcción de Pistas, Veredas y Cunetas en los ...
Obra: “Elaboración del Expediente Técnico y Ejecución de la Obra: Mejoramiento de las Calles, Veredas y Plaza de Armas de ...
Obra: “Rehabilitación de la Carretera Departamental emp.pe-5n (Picota) – Tingo de Ponaza, L=19.50 km” Monto del contrato: ...
Obra: "Rehabilitación de la Carretera a Nivel de Asfalto, Tramo: Cruce Carretera Industrial Centro Poblado Santo Domingo k...
Obra: “Mejoramiento de la Transitabilidad de la Carretera San Pedro – Poemape; Distrito San Pedro, Provincia Pacasmayo, Re...
Obra: “Rehabilitación del Camino Vecinal San Ramón – Ricardo Palma – Alto el Sol – Atahualpa, Distrito de Pachiza, Provinc...
Obra: “Rehabilitación de Trocha Carrozable Shapaja – Santa Rosa, Distrito de Shapaja – San Martin” Monto Del Contrato: S/....
Obra: “Rehabilitación del Camino Vecinal Caspizapa – Sector Tocón Km 0+000 Al 9+250, Distrito de Caspizapa, Provincia de P...
Obra: “Mantenimiento Periódico del Camino Vecinal: Playa Azul – Colasay (Long. 16.54 Km.) Ubicado en el Departamento de Ca...
Obra: “Rehabilitación del Camino Vecinal Conila- Huaylla-Belén Departamento de Amazonas (Long.17.800 Km)” Monto Del Contra...
Obra: “Construcción de Puente Vehicular Sobre el Rio Shilcayo Intersección con el Jr. Shapaja y el Pasaje los Bosques, Dis...
Obra de Servicios: “Construcción de Módulos de Vivienda del Programa Techo Propio - CSP – BFH Monto Del Contrato S/. 4’938...
CAPACIDAD DE CONTRATACION
  1. 1. Domicilio Fiscal Av. Ahuashiyaco 1287 - Banda de Shilcayo – San Martin Mov: 942433821 942477350 Rpm: #855429-*419438 Email: juancalop-37@hotmail.com luchitolopez32@hotmail.com
  2. 2. Grupo Unión SCRL - JC Ingeneria SAC Fue fundado en el año 2003, teniendo presencia permanente en el mundo de la construcción; posicionándose en el mercado Sanmartinense y Nacional como una de las empresas más exitosas de la región San Martín; manteniéndose así a lo largo de los años, gracias a su dedicación , compromiso y entrega en las obras ejecutadas. Somos una empresa familiar que trabajamos en unidad y equipo, ejecutamos obras públicas y privadas que benefician directamente a la población en general.
  3. 3. ¿Dime qué necesitas construir? Ejecutamos obras como: Agua (reservorios, captaciones, desarenadores); Desagüe (tanques infoh, cámaras de bombeo, lagunas de oxidación) Carreteras (trochas carrozables, rehabilitaciones, afirmados) , Pistas (mejoramientos viales urbanas, pista a nivel de pavimento rígido y flexible), Edificaciones (colegios, postas medicas, locales comunales , palacios municipales) Puentes ; Casas prefabricadas, Bonos de techo propio. Nosotros mismo lo construimos…
  4. 4. Satisfacer las necesidades de nuestros clientes con espacios provechosos, excediendo sus expectativas y proporcionándoles servicios integrados en el diseño, desarrollo y construcción de sus obras públicas y privadas , utilizando tecnología de punta, materiales contemporáneos y sistemas constructivos innovadores, para que el usuario, y la población en general, queden a satisfacción.
  5. 5. «Crecer como empresa y liderar en el diseño y construcción a nivel Regional y Nacional; evolucionando constantemente en el servicio de tecnologías modernas para ofrecer mejor calidad y costo en nuestros servicios brindados».
  6. 6.  CUADRO DIRECTIVO Juan Carlos López Upiachihua Gerente General Irma Hilmer Upiachihua Fasanando Socia mayoritaria Hermanos integrantes Socios externos  EQUIPO TECNICO Asesoría Legal Ingenieros civiles Ingenieros ambientales Ingenieros de seguridad Arquitectos Lic. Ecomistas Lic. Administración Contadores
  7. 7. Grupo Unión SCRL - JC Ingineria SAC para una mayor eficiencia y atención a nuestros usuarios, contamos con las siguientes maquinarias y equipos: Los equipos ofertados cuentan con una antigüedad no mayor a 3 años. Si el servicio requiere de mayor cantidad de unidades u otro equipo que no se encuentre en nuestra relación, nuestra empresa lo soluciona de inmediato. CANTIDAD DESCRIPCION 01 01 01 01 01 01 01 01 01 01 01 01 01 02 01 Retroexcavadora Marca Caterpillar Modelo 420 F Cargador Frontal Marca Caterpillar Modelo 938 G Volquete Marca Hongyng Volquete Marca Volvo Nl 12 Volquete Marca Volvo F7 Retroexcavadora Marca Volvo Bl 70 Excavadora Marca John Deere Excavadora Marca Caterpillar Cargador Frontal Marca Caterpillar Mini Cargador Rodillo Compactador Vibratorio Caterpilar Cs5830 Motoniveladora Camión Shachu Camión Canter Camión Dodge 300
  8. 8. Con mas de 13 años de experiencia en obras públicas y privadas ejecutadas a lo largo de la Región San Martin, el país y grandes expectativas de seguir desarrollando nuestras actividades de construcción. Hemos diseñado innovaciones en nuestro sistema de construcción, respecto al medio ambiente , planificación y optimización de los recursos, estricto cumplimiento de los plazos, la impecable calidad en la ejecución, la prevención de riesgo laboral y la fortaleza y solvencia económica de nuestra empresa, nos hace avanzar día a día hacia el futuro con pasos firmes y con responsabilidad y la certeza que sabremos responder a la demanda de todos los sectores :Obras Civiles, Urbanizaciones, Carretera, Saneamiento, Edificios, Obras Hidráulicas, Puentes, entre otros.
  9. 9. El respeto y la confiabilidad que Grupo Unión SCRL - JC Ingineria SAC sentimos hacia nuestro empleados, nos han llevado ha implantar un sistema de alta prevención de riesgo laboral (SEGURIDAD). Las charlas constantes en esta materia, es un hecho para la totalidad de la empresa, en cualquiera de las categorías profesionales. Para ello, invertimos sin miramientos una parte importante de nuestros recursos, ya que la formación, la implantación, mantenimiento y cumplimiento consta del sistema de gestión de la seguridad y salud en el trabajo.
  10. 10.  Obra: “Mejoramiento del Sistema de Agua Potable e Instalación de Alcantarillado en la Localidad de Dos de Mayo, Distrito de Sauce – San Martín”. Monto del contrato: s/. 3’104,917.61 Año: 2014
  11. 11.  Obra: “Mejoramiento del Sistema de Agua Potable e Instalación del Sistema de Alcantarillado en las Localidades de Alonso de Alvarado Roque y Pinshapampa’’ Monto del contrato: s/. 16’302,420.00 Año: 2014
  12. 12.  Obra: “Mejoramiento del Sistema de Agua potable e Instalación del Sistema de Saneamiento en la Localidad de Utcurarca, Distrito de Alberto Leveau – San Martin” Monto del contrato: s/. 2’646,414.41 Año: 2014
  13. 13.  OBRA: “Mejoramiento y Ampliacion del Sistema de Agua Potable de las Localidades de Habana, San Jose, Santo Domingo, Tingana, Calora y Shica en el Distrito de Habana, Provincia de Moyobamba” Monto del contrato: s/.4’410,377.90 Año: 2012
  14. 14.  Obra: “Instalación del Sistema de Agua y Saneamiento Multifuncional en las Localidades de Bajo Juñao, Dos Unidos, Retama, Huacamayo y Costa Rica, Distrito de Pajarillo, Mariscal Cáceres – San Martin” Monto del contrato: s/. 5’817,230.88 Año: 2012
  15. 15.  OBRA: “Mejoramiento del Sistema de Agua Potable e Instalación del Sistema de Alcantarillado de la Localidad de Shamboyacu, Distrito de Shamboyacu, Provincia de Picota, Región San Martin.” Monto del contrato: s/. 3’235,452.94 Año: 2011
  16. 16.  OBRA: “Construcción de Pavimento Rígido en el Jr. José Olaya cdras1-2, Jr. Lima cdras 1-3, Jr. Comercio cdras 1-4, Jr. Manco Cápac C-4, Jr. Quiñones cdras 4, Caspizapa, Provincia de Picota – San Martin (1- etapa)” Monto del contrato: s/. 1’747,005.40 Año: 2012
  17. 17.  OBRA: “Mejoramiento de la Infraestructura Vial Urbana de Jr.1° de Mayo, cuadras del 01 A la 12, en el Distrito de Morales” Monto del contrato: s/. 4’932,039.12 Año: 2012
  18. 18.  OBRA: “Construcción de Pistas y Veredas del Barrio de Cuillas – Distrito de San Nicolás – Provincia de Rodríguez de Mendoza - Amazonas” Monto del contrato: s/. 2’830,777.00 Año: 2012
  19. 19.  Obra: “Mejoramiento de la Infraestructura Vial de las Principales Calles del Centro de la Localidad de Soritor, Distrito de Soritor – Moyobamba – San Martin” Monto del contrato: s/. 2’688.777.00 Año: 2012
  20. 20.  Obra: “Mejoramiento de las Calles Julio C. Ruiz, José Gálvez, Maynas, Jorge Chávez y Francisco Bardales en la Ciudad de Yurimaguas – Distrito de Yurimaguas, Provincia de Alto Amazonas – Región Loreto” Monto del contrato: s/. 2’510,858.38 Año: 2011
  21. 21. Obra: “Mejoramiento Integral de las Calles Pedro A. del Águila Hidalgo, Calle Florida y Psje. los Ágüanos de los Asentamientos Humanos Secada Vigneta y Progreso, Distrito de San Juan Bautista – Provincia de Maynas – Región Loreto” Monto del contrato: s/. 2’810,690.31 Año: 2009
  22. 22. Obra: “Elaboración de los Expedientes Técnicos y Ejecución de las obras: Mejoramiento de la Infraestructura Vial Urbana de los Jirones Malecón Cuadras N° 01- N° 02, Independencia Cuadras N° 01- N° 05 y Eladio Tapullima Cuadras N° 02- N° 01, en la Localidad y Distrito de San José de Sisa, Provincia de el Dorado – San Martin” Monto del contrato: s/. 1’559,489.41 Año: 2009
  23. 23. Obra: “Elaboración de los Expedientes Técnicos y Ejecución de las Obras: Construcción de Pistas, Veredas y Cunetas en los Jirones Sucre Cuadras del 01 al 05 y Simón Bolívar Cuadras del 01- al 07, Villa Picota, Provincia de Picota, San Martin” Monto del contrato: s/. 1’415,042.59 Año: 2008
  24. 24. Obra: “Elaboración del Expediente Técnico y Ejecución de la Obra: Mejoramiento de las Calles, Veredas y Plaza de Armas de la Localidad de Calzada, Distrito Calzada, Provincia Moyobamba, Departamento de San Martin” Monto Del Contrato: S/. 361,560.00 Año: 2008
  25. 25. Obra: “Rehabilitación de la Carretera Departamental emp.pe-5n (Picota) – Tingo de Ponaza, L=19.50 km” Monto del contrato: s/. 2’984,465.89 Año: 2013
  26. 26. Obra: "Rehabilitación de la Carretera a Nivel de Asfalto, Tramo: Cruce Carretera Industrial Centro Poblado Santo Domingo km. 00+000 al km. 05+124” Monto del contrato: s/. 1’599,384.80 Año: 2010
  27. 27. Obra: “Mejoramiento de la Transitabilidad de la Carretera San Pedro – Poemape; Distrito San Pedro, Provincia Pacasmayo, Región la Libertad” Monto Del Contrato: S/. 2’686,904.61 Año: 2010
  28. 28. Obra: “Rehabilitación del Camino Vecinal San Ramón – Ricardo Palma – Alto el Sol – Atahualpa, Distrito de Pachiza, Provincia de Mariscal Cáceres, San Martin.” Monto Del Contrato: S/. 906,887.73 Año: 2011
  29. 29. Obra: “Rehabilitación de Trocha Carrozable Shapaja – Santa Rosa, Distrito de Shapaja – San Martin” Monto Del Contrato: S/. 222,150.00 Año: 2011
  30. 30. Obra: “Rehabilitación del Camino Vecinal Caspizapa – Sector Tocón Km 0+000 Al 9+250, Distrito de Caspizapa, Provincia de Picota, Región San Martin” Monto Del Contrato: S/. 398,253.64 Año: 2011
  31. 31. Obra: “Mantenimiento Periódico del Camino Vecinal: Playa Azul – Colasay (Long. 16.54 Km.) Ubicado en el Departamento de Cajamarca” Monto Del Contrato: S/. 238,749.86 Año: 2010
  32. 32. Obra: “Rehabilitación del Camino Vecinal Conila- Huaylla-Belén Departamento de Amazonas (Long.17.800 Km)” Monto Del Contrato: S/. 1’381,202.53 Año: 2009
  33. 33. Obra: “Construcción de Puente Vehicular Sobre el Rio Shilcayo Intersección con el Jr. Shapaja y el Pasaje los Bosques, Distritos de Tarapoto y la Banda de Shilcayo, Provincia de San Martin – San Martin” Monto Del Contrato: S/. 4’733,670.00 Año: 2014
  34. 34. Obra de Servicios: “Construcción de Módulos de Vivienda del Programa Techo Propio - CSP – BFH Monto Del Contrato S/. 4’938,230.00 Año 2006, 2007 Monto Del Contrato: S/. 9’925,550.00 Años 2008, 2009 Monto Del Contrato: S/. 6’723,290.00 Año: 2015
  35. 35. CAPACIDAD DE CONTRATACION

