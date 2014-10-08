20141008asambleaanif

Superfinanciera, Primera en Transparencia Superfinanciera, Primera en Transparencia
Superfinanciera, Primera en Transparencia Basilea III Fuente: BIS. Basel Committee on Banking Supervision. Basel III overv...
Superfinanciera, Primera en Transparencia Contexto regional Fuente: ASBA, 2014. Sharing of Members’ Experience in Promotin...
Superfinanciera, Primera en Transparencia Contexto regional Nivel de cumplimiento de los estándares internacionales Fuente...
Superfinanciera, Primera en Transparencia Reformas regulatorias Retos para la implementación • Los principales retos de im...
Superfinanciera, Primera en Transparencia Algunos efectos de las reformas • Las reformas regulatorias como las propuestas ...
Superfinanciera, Primera en Transparencia Agenda 1. Recomendaciones de Basilea y su implementación a nivel regional 2. Car...
Superfinanciera, Primera en Transparencia Los establecimientos de crédito son los intermediarios con la mayor participació...
Superfinanciera, Primera en Transparencia Dentro de los establecimientos de crédito se han fortalecido las operaciones de ...
Superfinanciera, Primera en Transparencia La dinámica de los establecimientos de crédito ha estado respaldada por unos ind...
Superfinanciera, Primera en Transparencia Agenda 1. Recomendaciones de Basilea y su implementación a nivel regional 2. Car...
Superfinanciera, Primera en Transparencia Basilea III Calidad del Capital Capital por relevancia sistémica Indicador de ap...
Superfinanciera, Primera en Transparencia En 2012 se modificó la definición y cálculo del capital regulatorio de los estab...
Superfinanciera, Primera en Transparencia Fuente: Superintendencia Financiera de Colombia • El periodo de transición y las...
Superfinanciera, Primera en Transparencia Para continuar fortaleciendo el sistema de administración de riesgo de liquidez,...
Superfinanciera, Primera en Transparencia Fuente: Superintendencia Financiera de Colombia, formato 458. Estándares de Liqu...
Superfinanciera, Primera en Transparencia El Sistema de Administración de Riesgo de Crédito establece que todos los establ...
Superfinanciera, Primera en Transparencia Otros mecanismos (colchón de conservación) Si bien la normativa no establece alg...
Superfinanciera, Primera en Transparencia La migración de la SFC hacia la SBR nació de la necesidad de: • Tener una visión...
Superfinanciera, Primera en Transparencia Cronograma para Aplicación NIIF Grupo 1 Período de transición (comparación) Peri...
Superfinanciera, Primera en Transparencia Avances en el marco regulatorio • Avanzar en que el capital de las entidades pue...
Superfinanciera, Primera en Transparencia Mayor participación de la banca colombiana en el exterior - Cifras en millones d...
Superfinanciera, Primera en Transparencia El dinamismo en las adquisiciones aumentó en los últimos cinco años: • Crecimien...
Superfinanciera, Primera en Transparencia Retos de la supervisión de los conglomerados financieros colombianos con subordi...
Superfinanciera, Primera en Transparencia Memorandos de Entendimiento (MoUs) • La SFC suscribe MoUs bilaterales o multilat...
Superfinanciera, Primera en Transparencia Colegios de Supervisores (CS) Objetivo: Intercambio de información y cooperación...
Superfinanciera, Primera en Transparencia Mecanismos de Cooperación en la Región Centroamericana Consejo Centroamericano d...
Superfinanciera, Primera en Transparencia Mecanismos de Cooperación en la Región Centroamericana Consejo Monetario Centroa...
Superfinanciera, Primera en Transparencia Supervisión Consolidada Inspecciones in-situ transfronterizas • En la planeación...
Superfinanciera, Primera en Transparencia Supervisión Consolidada 33 Estructura de Propiedad • Identificación de la estruc...
Superfinanciera, Primera en Transparencia Seguimiento a las concentraciones de riesgos • Seguimiento a las concentraciones...
Superfinanciera, Primera en Transparencia Alcance del proyecto de Ley Proyecto de ley por el cual se fortalece el marco de...
Superfinanciera, Primera en Transparencia Superfinanciera, Primera en Transparencia Gracias
