7. Caso práctico Juan Camaney Persona, natural con negocio (perceptor de renta de terceracategoría) dedicado a la prestaci...
N° CASO PRACTICO 2 Mejoras y modificaciones de las Tasas de Depreciación
La empresa “VINSA S.A.” compro una maquinaria selladora prensadora valorizada en S/. 20,000, pagándose además otros gastos...
Año 2 Al finalizar el segundo año le corresponde nuevamente la depreciación del 20% de 28,600. CONTABILIZACIÓN Año 3 Al in...
Se ha determinado que el repuesto sustituido tiene un valor en libros de S/. 4,000 y una depreciación acumulada de S/. 1,7...
CONTABILIZACION Año 4 Se realiza la depreciación del año aplicando el 25% sobre los 26,780 = 6,695.00 CONTABILIZACIÓN Año 5
Al final del año 5 se realiza la depreciación del ejercicio, determinado sobre el monto de mejora como en los años anterio...
Después del sexto año, el valor neto en libros, ha quedado totalmente depreciado como resultado de la secuencia de las ope...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Caso praactico-niff

70 views

Published on

casos

Published in: Internet
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
70
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Caso praactico-niff

  1. 1. 7. Caso práctico Juan Camaney Persona, natural con negocio (perceptor de renta de terceracategoría) dedicado a la prestación de servicios – transporte de carga, desea renovar la flota de camiones que posee, adquiriendo un nuevo camión el 01.06.14 por un valor de S/.150, 000 incluido el IGV, adicionalmente deberá mandar a elaborar una tolva para dicho camión cuyo costo es de S/.20, 000 más IGV este se implementara sobre el camino para la prestación del transporte de carga, fecha de implementación 01.09.14. Respuesta Aspecto tributario: Para efectos tributarios, será deducible en la determinación de la renta anual, el cálculo de la depreciación se realizará en aplicación del artículo 22° del Reglamento de la Ley del Impuesto a la Renta donde se señala los porcentajes máximos de depreciación anual permitidos, que esta se encuentre contabilizada dentro del ejercicio gravable y que no exceda del porcentaje máximo establecido sin tener en cuenta el método de depreciación aplicado por la entidad. Aspecto contable: el párrafo 50 de la NIC 16 señala que el importe depreciable de un activo se distribuirá de forma sistemática a lo largo de su vida útil, a su vez el inicio de la depreciación será cuando el bien este disponible para su uso, esto es, cuando se encuentre en la ubicación y las condiciones necesarias para operar de la forma prevista por la gerencia, también señala la presente norma que el cargo por depreciación se reconocerá en el resultado del periodo, salvo que se haya incluido en el importe en libros de otro activo. De la consulta realizada, el cargo por depreciación formará parte del costo de los servicios prestados, debido a que el bien adquirido se utilizará para generar renta (ingresos). De la consulta determinaremos el costo del activo, para esto determinaremos el tiempo de vida útil del bien en nuestro casuística asumiremos que es de 5 años. Determinación del costo ydepreciación. Descripción Nota: Los gastos por depreciación se contabilizan de acuerdo a la naturaleza de la operación en la clase 6 y posteriormente se lleva el control en la clase 9 Contabilidad Analítica de Explotación. La acumulación de costos de producción (manufactura) de bienes y servicios, permite el costeo de los mismos para su incorporación en los activos correspondientes. Así las cuentas de este elemento referidas al costo de producción, representan cuentas de transición hasta la culminación del proceso productivo o el cierre del periodo, en que se incorporan en el activo que correspondan. El tratamiento contable a realizar es el siguiente:
  2. 2. N° CASO PRACTICO 2 Mejoras y modificaciones de las Tasas de Depreciación
  3. 3. La empresa “VINSA S.A.” compro una maquinaria selladora prensadora valorizada en S/. 20,000, pagándose además otros gastos relacionados con la compra del activo fijo, que se detalla a continuación: En concordancia a la NIC 16, los gastos vinculados con la compra de los Activos Fijos deben registrados como parte del Costo del Activo Fijo; estos gastos incurridos están destinados a poner en funcionamiento la maquinaria adquirida, por ejemplo, el gasto por honorarios son pagos que se han realizado a un ingeniero por los servicios de asesoramiento profesional que brindó a la empresa por la instalación de la maquinaria y las pruebas previas a su funcionamiento asimismo, los gastos por impuestos son pagos que no serán recuperados por lo que se incluye como parte del costo del activo. CONTABILIZACION: Ocurrida la compra, la empresa determina que el Activo Fijo debe ser depreciado por el método de línea recta, habiéndose estimado una vida útil de cinco años, sin valor residual lo que significa una tasa de depreciación del 20 % anual. Año 1 Depreciación del primer año: 20% de 28,600 = 5,720.00 CONTABILIZACIÓN
  4. 4. Año 2 Al finalizar el segundo año le corresponde nuevamente la depreciación del 20% de 28,600. CONTABILIZACIÓN Año 3 Al inicio del año 3, la empresa realiza un desembolso por S/.12, 000 con el propósito de realizar una mejora en el activo fijo con el cambio de un repuesto importante que le permita alargar su vida útil, en cuarto años adicionales, contados a partir del presente año.
  5. 5. Se ha determinado que el repuesto sustituido tiene un valor en libros de S/. 4,000 y una depreciación acumulada de S/. 1,700. montos que deben darse de baja. CONTABILIZACIÓN
  6. 6. CONTABILIZACION Año 4 Se realiza la depreciación del año aplicando el 25% sobre los 26,780 = 6,695.00 CONTABILIZACIÓN Año 5
  7. 7. Al final del año 5 se realiza la depreciación del ejercicio, determinado sobre el monto de mejora como en los años anteriores. Se realiza la depreciación del año aplicando el 25% sobre los 26,780 = 6,695 CONTABILIZACION: Año 6 Al final del año 6 se realiza la última depreciación siempre calculaba sobre el monto después de la compra del repuesto. Se realiza la depreciación del año aplicando el 25% sobre los 26,780 = 6695. CONTABILIZACION:
  8. 8. Después del sexto año, el valor neto en libros, ha quedado totalmente depreciado como resultado de la secuencia de las operaciones en las que se han aplicado dos tasas diferentes de depreciaciones, inicialmente 20% y luego la empresa modifica la vida útil del activo a cuatro años a partir del segundo año. Por lo que se modificó a 25%, lo que incremento la vida útil estimada inicialmente de cinco años a seis años, es decir en un año adicional. Tal como se puede observar en el cuadro, la tasa de depreciación se ha modificado en el tercer año. La Norma Internacional de Contabilidad N° 16 describe que el cargo por depreciaciones del período y de períodos futuros, puede ser ajustada si las expectativas inicialmente estimadas pueden variar significativamente, tal como sucedió en este caso por la compra del repuesto.

×