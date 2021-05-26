Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Lugar de Mãe é no
“Quando decidi que era a hora de pensar no primeiro filho, o BV não só me apoiou, como me incentivou a seguir esse sonho. ...
“Eu sinto um orgulho enorme em ser mulher e mãe aqui no BV. Tive minha filha há quase dois anos, e poder viver essa experi...
“Ser mulher e mãe dentro do BV é ser desafiada todos os dias a equilibrar duas coisas que eu amo. Me sinto realizada como ...
“Ser mulher não é uma tarefa fácil, ser mãe menos ainda, mas estar em um lugar que trata essas questões com naturalidade e...
“Em 2021, resolvi voltar ao mercado de trabalho, e o BV me proporcionou isso. Me deu a oportunidade de ocupar o cargo que ...
“Me sinto extremamente realizada como profissional e como mãe. Muitas vezes, essa dupla jornada não é tão simples, e nos s...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Business
21 views
May. 26, 2021

Bv003.11 slideshare linkedin b2

Slideshare

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Bv003.11 slideshare linkedin b2

  1. 1. Lugar de Mãe é no
  2. 2. “Quando decidi que era a hora de pensar no primeiro filho, o BV não só me apoiou, como me incentivou a seguir esse sonho. Retornei da licença com um desafio completamente novo, decidi mudar de carreira, e fui recebida com todo o carinho, compreensão, respeito e confiança do mundo.” Claudia Viotti | Mãe da Aurora | Distribuição Varejo
  3. 3. “Eu sinto um orgulho enorme em ser mulher e mãe aqui no BV. Tive minha filha há quase dois anos, e poder viver essa experiência tão intensa em uma empresa acolhedora tornou tudo mais leve. Cada iniciativa do BV por equidade de gênero me faz ter mais certeza de que estou no lugar certo.” Vanessa Cabral | Mãe da Laura | Pessoas e Cultura
  4. 4. “Ser mulher e mãe dentro do BV é ser desafiada todos os dias a equilibrar duas coisas que eu amo. Me sinto realizada como mãe, tenho total apoio profissional e sou uma referência para a minha filha, o que me motiva a ser ainda melhor.” Vanessa Alves | Mãe da Marina | Clientes
  5. 5. “Ser mulher não é uma tarefa fácil, ser mãe menos ainda, mas estar em um lugar que trata essas questões com naturalidade e busca igualdade facilita o nosso trabalho e nos reconforta. O formato de horário flexível, aliado a uma gestão humana, foi fantástico. Caminhamos na mesma direção!” Julia Andrade | Mãe do Raul | Operações
  6. 6. “Em 2021, resolvi voltar ao mercado de trabalho, e o BV me proporcionou isso. Me deu a oportunidade de ocupar o cargo que almejava e de conciliar carreira e vida pessoal. Hoje me sinto realizada profissional e pessoalmente, pois consigo trabalhar e atender às necessidades da minha filha e da minha família.” Ana Lucia B. Gomes | Mãe da Valentina | Prevenção a Fraudes
  7. 7. “Me sinto extremamente realizada como profissional e como mãe. Muitas vezes, essa dupla jornada não é tão simples, e nos sentimos dividas. Mas, acreditem, aqui no BV é possível, sim, equilibrar a vida profissional com a maternidade. ” Andrea M. Bernardi | Mãe do Gui e da Gabi | TI

×