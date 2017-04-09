Presentacin1 141025231923-conversion-gate02

En la actualidad la mayoría de personas creen que la tecnología solo hace parte de las personas sin ninguna discapacidad. ...
Algunos de estos avances son • Home chare silla de ruedas multifunciones • Piernas robóticas • Pulsera y anillos para sord...
Existen personas que se dedican a hacer herramientas que son de gran utilidad para personas con discapacidad. El Sr Christ...
El empresario israelí Amit Goffer realizo unas piernas robóticas que ayudaría a los parapléjicos a salir de la silla de ru...
Esta pulsera para sordos funciona con dos anillos, uno en cada mano haciendo el papel del odio izquierdo y el odio derecho...
Software personalizado que permite a las personas que por alguna discapacidad no pueden hablar, expresar sus ideas, o nece...
Estas gafas son hechas para personas con discapacidad visual moderada, ayudan a detectar la distancia y las formas de los ...
MARTHA MONICA VARELA UÑATE COLEGIO EL CARMELO BOGOTA INFORMATICA Avances tecnológicos para discapacitados GRADO ONCE B 2014
