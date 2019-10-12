Power BI Report Server: a Deep Dive for PBIUG Vancouver

Session Outline:



The presentation is for users who are familiar with the Power BI Report Server (PBIRS), are interested in more advanced topics, and want to go the extra mile.

In this presentation we are going to discuss basic topics including:



Different editions / licensing for PBIRS

Branding for PBIRS

Configuring Advanced Options through SSMS (SQL Server Management Studio)

Embedding PBIRS reports

Monitoring the Report Server catalog

Using the REST-API

PBIRS security, and

Custom roles in PBIRS.



We will also touch on more advanced concepts such as:



High availability

Disaster recovery, and

Configuring your report server to host Excel workbooks using Office Online Server.