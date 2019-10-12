Power BI Report Server: a Deep Dive for PBIUG Vancouver

-
Session Outline:
The presentation is for users who are familiar with the Power BI Report Server (PBIRS), are interested in more advanced topics, and want to go the extra mile.
In this presentation we are going to discuss basic topics including:
Different editions / licensing for PBIRS
Branding for PBIRS
Configuring Advanced Options through SSMS (SQL Server Management Studio)
Embedding PBIRS reports
Monitoring the Report Server catalog
Using the REST-API
PBIRS security, and
Custom roles in PBIRS.
We will also touch on more advanced concepts such as:
High availability
Disaster recovery, and
Configuring your report server to host Excel workbooks using Office Online Server.
