UNIVERSIDAD TECNOLÓGICA INDOAMÉRICA FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS HUMANAS, DE EDUCACIÓN Y DESARROLLO SOCIAL CARRERA DE EDUCACIÓN BÁ...
ELEMENTOS DE PROBABILIDAD Y AXIOMAS DE PROBABILIDAD POSIBILIDAD AZAR ALEATORIO SUCESO OPERACIONES SOLUCIÓN
ELEMENTOS DE PROBABILIDAD Los primeros estudios de probabilidad fueron motivados por la posibilidad de acierto o fracaso e...
PROBABILIDAD: La teoría de la probabilidad es la parte de la matemática que se encarga del estudio de los fenómenos o expe...
ENFOQUES DE PROBABILIDAD 1) Experimento aleatorio o experimento: cualquier operación cuyo resultado no puede ser predicho ...
PROBABILIDAD : RELACIÓN ENTRE SUCESOS RELACIÓN ENTRE SUCESOS Un suceso puede estar contenido en otro. Dos sucesos pueden s...
AXIOMAS DE PROBABILIDAD PROBABILIDAD: La probabilidad mide la mayor o menor posibilidad de que se dé un determinado result...
Se llama probabilidad a cualquier función, P, que asigna a cada suceso A un valor numérico P(A), verificando las siguiente...
Las probabilidades condicionadas se calculan una vez que se ha incorporado información adicional a la situación de partida...
EJEMPLO 1: Se tira un dado y sabemos que la probabilidad de que salga un 2 es 1/6 (probabilidad a priori). Si incorporamos...
Tarea 3 matematica lucia

Estadística y probabilidad

Tarea 3 matematica lucia

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD TECNOLÓGICA INDOAMÉRICA FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS HUMANAS, DE EDUCACIÓN Y DESARROLLO SOCIAL CARRERA DE EDUCACIÓN BÁSICA MODALIDAD A DISTANCIA NOMBRE DEL PROYECTO FORMATIVO DOMINIO DE CONOCIMIENTO MATEMÁTICO EN EL SUBNIVEL BÁSICA MEDIA III PARALELO 03 NOMBRE: LUCÍA GREFA BÓSQUEZ NIVEL: 7MO. TEMA DE LA TAREA: ELEMENTOS DE LA PROBABILIDAD Y AXIOMAS DE PROBABILIDAD. PROBABILIDAD CONDICIONAL. FECHA: 13/06/2020
  3. 3. ELEMENTOS DE PROBABILIDAD Los primeros estudios de probabilidad fueron motivados por la posibilidad de acierto o fracaso en los juegos de azar. Uno de los apostadores, Antonio de Gombaud, deseando conocer la respuesta al problema plantea a: Blaise Pascal (1623-1662) la situación. Pascal a su vez consulta con Pierre de Fermat (1601- 1665) e inician un intercambio de cartas a propósito del problema. Esto sucede en el año de 1654. Con ello se inician algunos esfuerzos por dar solución a este y otros problemas similares que se plantean.
  4. 4. PROBABILIDAD: La teoría de la probabilidad es la parte de la matemática que se encarga del estudio de los fenómenos o experimentos aleatorios. EJEMPLOS: Lanzar una moneda. Lanzar un par de dados. Obtener una carta de una baraja, etc.
  5. 5. ENFOQUES DE PROBABILIDAD 1) Experimento aleatorio o experimento: cualquier operación cuyo resultado no puede ser predicho de anterioridad con seguridad. Ejemplo: a) Sacar de una bolsa una bola de color negro. b) Obtener una bola de color azul de un ánfora. 2) Espacio muestral: es el conjunto de todos los posibles resultados de un experimento aleatorio. Su símbolo es Ω. Ejemplo: a) Experimento: lanzamiento de un dado Ω = {1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6} 3) Evento o suceso: es cualquier subconjunto de un espacio muestral, es decir es el conjunto de uno o más resultados posibles de un Ejemplo: A= {obtener un número impar al lanzar un dado} A= {1, 3, 5}
  6. 6. PROBABILIDAD : RELACIÓN ENTRE SUCESOS RELACIÓN ENTRE SUCESOS Un suceso puede estar contenido en otro. Dos sucesos pueden ser iguales Unión de dos o más sucesos Intersecci ón de sucesos Sucesos incompati bles Sucesos compleme ntarios
  7. 7. AXIOMAS DE PROBABILIDAD PROBABILIDAD: La probabilidad mide la mayor o menor posibilidad de que se dé un determinado resultado (suceso) cuando se realiza un experimento aleatorio. ¿CÓMO SE MIDE LA PROBABILIDAD? Uno de los métodos más utilizados es: La Regla de Laplace: define la probabilidad de un suceso como el cociente entre casos favorables y casos posibles. • Probabilidad de que al lanzar un dado salga un número menor que 5: en este caso tenemos cuatro casos favorables (que salga el uno (1), el dos (2), el tres (3) o el cuatro (4)), frente a los seis casos posibles. Por lo tanto: 𝑃(𝐴) = 𝐶𝑎𝑠𝑜𝑠 𝑓𝑎𝑣𝑜𝑟𝑎𝑏𝑙𝑒𝑠/𝑐𝑎𝑠𝑜𝑠 𝑝𝑜𝑠𝑖𝑏𝑙𝑒𝑠 𝑃(𝐴) = 4/6 = 0,666
  8. 8. Se llama probabilidad a cualquier función, P, que asigna a cada suceso A un valor numérico P(A), verificando las siguientes reglas (axiomas). AXIOMAS • Axioma 1: P(E)=1 La probabilidad del evento seguro, es igual a 1, denotado simbólicamente como: • Axioma 2: P(A)≥0 • Axioma 3: P(AUB)=P(A)+P(B) si A∩B=Ø Ø es el conjunto vacío, (es decir, A y B disjuntos)
  9. 9. Las probabilidades condicionadas se calculan una vez que se ha incorporado información adicional a la situación de partida. Las probabilidades condicionadas se calculan aplicando la siguiente fórmula: PROBABILIDAD CONDICIONAL
  10. 10. EJEMPLO 1: Se tira un dado y sabemos que la probabilidad de que salga un 2 es 1/6 (probabilidad a priori). Si incorporamos nueva información (por ejemplo, alguien nos dice que el resultado ha sido un número par) entonces la probabilidad de que el resultado sea el 2 ya no es 1/6. DONDE: P (B/A): es la probabilidad de que se dé el suceso B condicionada a que se haya dado el suceso A. P (B ∧ A): es la probabilidad del suceso simultáneo de A y de B P (A): es la probabilidad a priori del suceso A En el ejemplo que hemos visto: P (B/A) es la probabilidad de que salga el número 2 (suceso B) condicionada a que haya salido un número par (suceso A). P (B ∧ A) es la probabilidad de que salga el dos y número par. P (A) es la probabilidad a priori de que salga un número par. Por lo tanto: • Para la probabilidad que salga 2 condicionada se sabe que es uno (1 probabilidad) de 6 que existe en el dado. (1/6). P (B ∧ A) = 1/6 • Para la probabilidad que salga un número Par se sabe que existe 3 pares (2, 4, 6) de 6 que existen en el dado es decir (2/6) dos de seis que es igual a 1/2 P (A) = 1/2 Luego, la probabilidad de que salga el número 2, si ya sabemos que ha salido un número par, es de 1/3 (mayor que su probabilidad a priori de 1/6). PROBABILIDAD CONDICIONAL

