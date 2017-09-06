Ldg sia u45

• F- 12 anni • Lussazione femoro-rotulea DX 4 giorni prima del ricovero, per caduta accidentale durante attività sportive ...
• Alla presentazione in PS: artrocentesi di emartro, circa 55cc, con micelle adipose. Tutore in estensione, ghiaccio, RX e...
DISTACCO OSTEOCONDRALE IN LUSSAZIONE DI ROTULA DX • Lx FR: 20-40% della traumatologia di ginocchio • 2° patologia causa di...
DEJOUR H. 1987: - Instabilità potenziale: almeno 1 di 4 fattori anatomici predisponenti; 0 lussazioni - Instabilità oggett...
-Crossing sign -Bump -Double contour -Cliff Pattern 1. Displasia trocleare
2. Patella alta Caton Deschamps: 47,96/30,14=1,6
3. Tilt patologico Classificazione di Fulkerson, 1990 Tipo I Rotula lateralizzata Tipo II Lateralizzata e inclinata Tipo I...
Indicazioni chirurgiche assolute: - Associazione con fratture e/o distacchi osteocondrali - Corpi mobili - Lussazioni reci...
 Artroscopia di ginocchio  Evacuare completamente l’ematoma  Artroscopia di ginocchio  Evacuare completamente l’ematom...
 Artrotomia con miniaccesso pararotuleo mediale  Identificazione dei monconi di LPFM leso  Riduzione e sintesi del fram...
o Frammento tecnicamente non riducibile e sintetizzabile o Dimensioni troppo grandi per la sola escissione o Capsuloplasti...
o 12aa, Tanner III o Danneggiamento delle fisi con rischio di sviluppare vizi angolari, rotazionali o di lunghezza iatroge...
  1. 1. • F- 12 anni • Lussazione femoro-rotulea DX 4 giorni prima del ricovero, per caduta accidentale durante attività sportive a scuola • Autoridottasi • 1 pregresso episodio, 2aa prima, occorso durante una corsa, trattato con immobilizzazione, crioterapia, e successivamente adozione di centratore rotuleo
  2. 2. • Alla presentazione in PS: artrocentesi di emartro, circa 55cc, con micelle adipose. Tutore in estensione, ghiaccio, RX e TC, e rinvio a ricovero • Al ricovero: genu varum, cute integra, A/PROM algolimitati ai primissimi gradi di movimento, ballottamento +++, patellar glide +, Fairbanks ++, digitopressione ++ al margine rotuleo mediale
  3. 3. DISTACCO OSTEOCONDRALE IN LUSSAZIONE DI ROTULA DX • Lx FR: 20-40% della traumatologia di ginocchio • 2° patologia causa di emartro • 54% F 46% M • 61% sport • 15-44% recidive Harilainen A et al (1988) The significance of arthroscopy and examination under anaesthesia in the diagnosis of fresh injury haemarthrosis of the knee joint. Injury 19(1):21–24 Fithian D, Neyret P, Servien E (2007) Patellar instability: the Lyon experience. Tech Knee Surg 6(2):112–123 Justin J. Gent and Donald C. Fithian Natural History of Patellofemoral Dislocations 2012 White BJ, Sherman OH (2009) Patellofemoral instability. Bull NYU Hosp Joint Deas 67:22–29 Stefancin JJ, Parker RD (2007) First-time traumatic patellar dislocation: a systematic review. Clin Orthop Relat Res 455:93–10
  4. 4. DEJOUR H. 1987: - Instabilità potenziale: almeno 1 di 4 fattori anatomici predisponenti; 0 lussazioni - Instabilità oggettiva: almeno 1 di 4 fattori anatomici predisponenti; almeno 1 lussazione - Dolore femoro-rotuleo DISTACCO OSTEOCONDRALE IN LUSSAZIONE DI ROTULA DX CON MALALLINEAMENTO FEMORO-ROTULEO 1. Displasia trocleare 2. TTTG eccessivo 3. Patella alta 4. Tilt patologico • Eccessiva antiversione femorale • Eccessiva extrarotazione tibiale • Recurvato • Valgo
  5. 5. -Crossing sign -Bump -Double contour -Cliff Pattern 1. Displasia trocleare
  6. 6. 2. Patella alta Caton Deschamps: 47,96/30,14=1,6
  7. 7. 3. Tilt patologico Classificazione di Fulkerson, 1990 Tipo I Rotula lateralizzata Tipo II Lateralizzata e inclinata Tipo III Inclinata Tipo IV Normale Tipo I Tipo II Tipo III Tipo IV Tipo II
  8. 8. Indicazioni chirurgiche assolute: - Associazione con fratture e/o distacchi osteocondrali - Corpi mobili - Lussazioni recidivanti Criticità maggiori 1. Difetto condrale 2. Lesione legamentosa 3. PFM 4. Tanner III 1 • Rimozione frammento e trattamento del difetto • Riduzione e sintesi 2 • Plastica capsulare • Ricostruzione con ST 3 • Remplissage «All- Inside» • LR/PM • Trasposizione ATA • Trocleoplastica • HTO
  9. 9.  Artroscopia di ginocchio  Evacuare completamente l’ematoma  Artroscopia di ginocchio  Evacuare completamente l’ematoma  Valutare frammento, difetto e lesioni associate  Artroscopia di ginocchio  Evacuare completamente l’ematoma  Valutare frammento, difetto e lesioni associate  Riduzione o escissione
  10. 10.  Artrotomia con miniaccesso pararotuleo mediale  Identificazione dei monconi di LPFM leso  Riduzione e sintesi del frammento osteocondrale con 2 viti di Herbert da 12mm  Capsuloplastica mediale
  11. 11. o Frammento tecnicamente non riducibile e sintetizzabile o Dimensioni troppo grandi per la sola escissione o Capsuloplastica open più efficace o Tempo unico artroscopico Schöttle PB, Scheffler SU, Schwarck A, Weiler A (2006) Arthroscopic medial retinacular repair after patellar dislocation Arthroscopy 22:1192–1198 o Ricostruzione legamentosa o Riparazione > ricostruzione o Fissazione graft in prossimià delle fisi (epifisiodesi iatrogena) o Donor Site Comorbidity Muneta T et al (1999) A technique for reconstruction of themedial patellofemoral ligament. Clin Orthop 359:151–155
  12. 12. o 12aa, Tanner III o Danneggiamento delle fisi con rischio di sviluppare vizi angolari, rotazionali o di lunghezza iatrogeni o Correzioni ossee o TTT o Trocleoplastica o HTO o Trattamento conservativo o Presenza di corpo mobile intrarticolare o Alto tasso di recidiva, ad aumento esponenziale dopo ogni nuova lussazione o Non correttivo della problematica di base

