Atividades sobre fonema,dígrafo e encontro consonantal

Atividades sobre fonema,dígrafo e encontro consonantal

  1. 1. 5� ano Atividades 1-Circule os encontros voc�licos das palavras: Peneira cora��o F�mea besouro Joelho poeta Iguais gaiola 2-Separe as s�labas das palavras e classifique os encontros voc�licos (ditongo, tritongo ou hiato): Uruguai _______________________________________________________________ Padeiro _______________________________________________________________ Lua __________________________________________________________________ Carruagem _____________________________________________________________ �gua _________________________________________________________________ Sagu�o _______________________________________________________________ Sa�de ________________________________________________________________ 3-Leia com aten��o. Ocorre um encontro consonantal quando h� uma seq��ncia de duas ou mais consoantes sem vogal entre elas. Damos o nome de d�grafo a um grupo de duas letras que representam um s� fonema. Nos d�grafos, as duas letras representam um s� fonema (ex. p�ssaro). Nos encontros consonantais, cada letra representa um fonema (ex. brasa) Classifique as palavras conforme o que se pede. (a) palavra com d�grafo (b) palavra com encontro consonantal ( ) queimada ( )grama ( )machado ( )cravo ( )flor ( )telha ( ) massa ( ) tronco ( )cheio ( )garra ( ) velho ( )captar ( )cobra ( )fogueira ( )assado 4-Separe as s�labas das palavras e classifique-as quanto ao n�mero de s�labas (monoss�laba, diss�laba, triss�laba, poliss�laba) M�s __________________________________________________________________ Constru��o ____________________________________________________________ Nascimento ____________________________________________________________ Noite _________________________________________________________________ Sol ___________________________________________________________________ Pacote ________________________________________________________________ Passarinho ______________________________________________________________ Casca __________________________________________________________________ 5-Agora voc� ir� separar as s�labas e classificar as palavras quanto � sua tonicidade (ox�tona, parox�tona, proparox�tona).
  2. 2. Armaz�m _______________________________________________________________ Javali _________________________________________________________________ Cerim�nia _______________________________________________________________ M�dico _________________________________________________________________ Cansa�o ________________________________________________________________ Fregu�s ________________________________________________________________ M�todo _________________________________________________________________ Peteca _________________________________________________________________ 6-Verifique na sua apostila o que s�o adv�rbios (p. 8-11). Agora sublinhe e identifique os adv�rbios e as locu��es adverbiais das frases abaixo: a- Voc� pode sair agora, mas n�o volte muito tarde. _______________________________ b- Talvez ele volte amanh�. _________________________________________________ c- Andr� caminhou lentamente depois da cirurgia. ________________________________ d- Certamente tiraremos uma boa nota, pois estudamos bastante. ____________________ e- �s vezes fico em sil�ncio diante dele. ________________________________________ 7-Reescreva as frases colocando-as no plural. Fa�a a concord�ncia corretamente. a- Esse estudante passou no teste. ______________________________________________________________________ _ ______________________________________________________________________ _ b- Aquele c�o � manso e agrad�vel com o vizinho. ______________________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________________________ __ c- A empregada jogou o jornal velho no lixo. ______________________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________________________ __ d- O pastel que comprei na feira estava delicioso. ______________________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________________________ __ 8-Passe para o singular: L�pis azuis ___________________________________________________________ Ju�zes honestos _______________________________________________________
  3. 3. R�pteis perigosos ______________________________________________________ Esta��es ferrovi�rias ___________________________________________________ Her�is nacionais ________________________________________________________ 9-Escreva o plural e o diminutivo das palavras abaixo: Pincel ________________________________________________________________ Papel _________________________________________________________________ Le�o _________________________________________________________________ Hotel ________________________________________________________________ Anel _________________________________________________________________ 10-D� o significado dos diminutivos abaixo. Se necess�rio consulte o dicion�rio. Saleta _______________________ part�cula _______________________________ Febr�cula _____________________n�dulo _________________________________ Corp�sculo ____________________viela ___________________________________ Casulo _______________________got�cula _________________________________ Espadim _____________________ gl�bulo __________________________________ Pel�cula _____________________ maleta ___________________________________

