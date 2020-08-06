Successfully reported this slideshow.
Propiedades de las desigualdades matemáticas Luana Del Carmen Guevara Cardoza. Primer año de bachillerato. Asignatura: mat...
Desigualdad matemática Desigualdad matemática es una proposición de relación de orden existente entre dos expresiones alge...
● mayor que > ● Menor que < ● Menor o igual que ≤ ● Mayor o igual que ≥ Por tanto, la relación de desigualdad establecida ...
Estas son desigualdades que nos revelan en qué sentido la una desigualdad no es igual…
Ahora bien, los casos de aquellas desigualdades formuladas como: ● Menor que < ● Mayor que > Son desigualdades conocidas c...
La desigualdad matemática es una expresión que está formada por dos miembros. El miembro de la izquierda, al lado izquierd...
Propiedades de las Desigualdades ● Primer regla: Para dos número reales arbitrarios a y b, una y sólo una de estas relacio...
● Segunda regla: Si a<b y c es un número cualquiera, entonces a + c < b + c y a – c < b – c. Esto es, si sumamos o restamo...
Análogamente (b – c) – (a – c) = b – c – a + c = b – a > 0 Esto es: a – c < b – c
● Tercera regla: Si a < b y c > 0, entonces a∙c < b∙c y a ÷ c < b ÷ c. Esto es, si multiplicamos o dividimos ambos miembro...
● Cuarta regla: Si a < b y c < 0, entonces -(a∙c) > -(b∙c) y -(a÷c) > -(b÷c). Esto es, si multiplicamos o dividimos ambos ...
Desigualdad lineal La desigualdad de dos expresiones matemáticas de grado 1 que involucra una variable se llama desigualda...
● < es menor que ● > es mayor que ● ≤ es menor o igual a ● ≥ es mayor o igual a ● ≠ no es igual a ● = es igual a Una desig...
Desigualdades matematicas

  1. 1. Propiedades de las desigualdades matemáticas Luana Del Carmen Guevara Cardoza. Primer año de bachillerato. Asignatura: matemáticas
  2. 2. Desigualdad matemática Desigualdad matemática es una proposición de relación de orden existente entre dos expresiones algebraicas conectadas a través de los signos: desigual que ≠, mayor que >, menor que <, menor o igual que ≤, así como mayor o igual que ≥, resultando ambas expresiones de valores distintos.
  3. 3. ● mayor que > ● Menor que < ● Menor o igual que ≤ ● Mayor o igual que ≥ Por tanto, la relación de desigualdad establecida en una expresión de esta índole, se emplea para denotar que dos objetos matemáticos expresan valores desiguales. Algo a notar en las expresiones de desigualdad matemática es que, aquellas que emplean
  4. 4. Estas son desigualdades que nos revelan en qué sentido la una desigualdad no es igual…
  5. 5. Ahora bien, los casos de aquellas desigualdades formuladas como: ● Menor que < ● Mayor que > Son desigualdades conocidas como desigualdades “estrictas”. En tanto, que los casos de desigualdades formuladas como: ● Menor o igual que ≤ ● Mayor o igual que ≥ Son desigualdades conocidas como desigualdades “no estrictas o más bien, amplias”.
  6. 6. La desigualdad matemática es una expresión que está formada por dos miembros. El miembro de la izquierda, al lado izquierdo del signo igual y el miembro de la derecha, al lado derecho del signo de igualdad. Veamos el ejemplo siguiente: 3x + 3 < 9 La solución del enunciado anterior nos revela el planteamiento de desigualdad de las expresiones
  7. 7. Propiedades de las Desigualdades ● Primer regla: Para dos número reales arbitrarios a y b, una y sólo una de estas relaciones a – b > 0 o a – b < 0 se cumple. Comprobación: Debemos tener presente que una propiedad muy importante de los números reales es que tienen una orden; el orden de los números reales permite comparar dos números y decidir cuál de ellos es mayor o si ambos son iguales. Ahora, para dos números reales a y b, considere la cantidad a – b. Por la propiedad de los números reales, tenemos que: a – b > 0 o a – b < 0 Esto es: a>b o a<b
  8. 8. ● Segunda regla: Si a<b y c es un número cualquiera, entonces a + c < b + c y a – c < b – c. Esto es, si sumamos o restamos ambos miembros de la desigualdad por la misma cantidad, el sentido de la misma no cambia. Comprobación: Sea a < b, por lo tanto b – a > 0. Entonces: (b + c) – (a + c) = b + c – a – c = b – a > 0 Esto es a + c < b + c
  9. 9. Análogamente (b – c) – (a – c) = b – c – a + c = b – a > 0 Esto es: a – c < b – c
  10. 10. ● Tercera regla: Si a < b y c > 0, entonces a∙c < b∙c y a ÷ c < b ÷ c. Esto es, si multiplicamos o dividimos ambos miembros de la desigualdad por la misma cantidad, el sentido de la misma no cambia. Comprobación: Sea a < b, por lo tanto b – a > 0. Como y c > 0, tenemos: (b – a)∙c > 0 → b∙c – a∙c > 0 → → b∙c > a∙c Análogamente, como y c > 0, tenemos que 1⁄c > 0, por lo tanto: (b – a)∙(1/c) > 0 → b/c – a/c > 0 → → b/c > a/c
  11. 11. ● Cuarta regla: Si a < b y c < 0, entonces -(a∙c) > -(b∙c) y -(a÷c) > -(b÷c). Esto es, si multiplicamos o dividimos ambos miembros de la desigualdad por la misma cantidad negativa, el sentido de la misma cambia. Comprobación: Sea a < b, por lo tanto b – a > 0. Como c < 0, entonces, -c > 0 y en consecuencia: (b – a)∙(-c) > 0 → -(b∙c) + a∙c > 0 → → (a∙c) < (b∙c) Análogamente Como c < 0, entonces, -c > 0 y -(1⁄c) > 0, por lo tanto: (b – a)∙(-1/c) > 0 → -b/c + a/c > 0 → → a/c < b/c
  12. 12. Desigualdad lineal La desigualdad de dos expresiones matemáticas de grado 1 que involucra una variable se llama desigualdad lineal. Es una desigualdad lineal, al valor desconocido que se representa por una variable se llama incógnita, al intervalo de los valores numéricos de la incógnita que se cumplan con la desigualdad se llaman solución de la desigualdad.
  13. 13. ● < es menor que ● > es mayor que ● ≤ es menor o igual a ● ≥ es mayor o igual a ● ≠ no es igual a ● = es igual a Una desigualdad lineal se parece exactamente a una ecuación lineal, con el signo de desigualdad reemplazando al signo de igualdad.

