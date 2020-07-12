Vanguarda Europeias - Dadaísmo

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Vanguardas Europeias Ensino Médio, 3° Ano Professor: Luan de Lucena Felipe
As Vanguardas Futurismo Cubismo Expressionismo Dadaísmo Surrealismo
Dadaísmo Tristan Tzara – Suíça – 1916 • Movimento radical; • Contestação de valores; • Utilização de revistas, manifestos ...
Dadaísmo Tristan Tzara – Suíça – 1916 • Hugo Ball fundou o Cabaré Voltaire; • Finalidade: reunir artistas para protestar c...
Dadaísmo Tristan Tzara – Suíça – 1916 • Dadá: resposta ao conflito; • Europa: “de pernas para o ar”; • Aquilo que era deno...
fazia sentido Por que a deveria fazer ???
Roda de bicicleta Marcel Duchamp 1913
Dadaísmo Características • Rejeição ao belicismo e ao nacionalismo; • Negação total da razão (non-sense); • Ready-made (el...
A fonte Marcel Duchamp 1917
Dadaísmo Características • Choque + acaso = nova arte; • Manifestação do inconsciente; • Combinações inesperadas de pensam...
Local de nascimento do Dada na Suíça, Max Ernst 1920
Man soll nicht asen mit Phrasen, Kurt Schwitters 1930
Principais nomes Marcel Duchamp (1887-1968) • Foi um pintor e escultor franco – americano, inventor do ready-made. • As ob...
Marcel Duchamp, L.H.O.O.Q, 1917
Ultradebochada, Marcel Duchamp 1913
Principais nomes Max Ernest (1891-1976) • Pintor alemão, adepto do irracional do onírico e do inconsciente, esteve envolvi...
Max Ernst, A grande roda ortocromática que faz amor sob medida, 1919
O elefante de Celebes (1921) Max Ernst
Principais nomes Hugo Ball (1886-1927) • Foi um poeta e escritor alemão. • Ele foi um dos principais artistas do dadaísmo ...
Hugo Ball, Manifeto Dadaísta 1918
Literatura Características: •Agressividade verbalizada; •Desordem das palavras; •Banalização da rima, da lógica e do racio...
Principais autores Tristan Tzara (1896 – 1963) • Ele foi um importante poeta romeno-francês do século XX. • É considerado ...
RECEITA DE UM POEMA DADAÍSTA - Pegue um jornal. - Pegue a tesoura. - Escolha no jornal um artigo do tamanho que você desej...
O Dadaísmo no Brasil O dadaísmo, assim como outras vanguardas artísticas europeias, influenciou o movimento modernista que...
Ascensão Definitiva de Cristo, obra de Flavio de Carvalho
Figuras em azul, de Ismael Nery
O fim do Dadaísmo Entre 1921 e 1922, o movimento dadaísta chega ao fim. Pode-se afirmar que o Dadaísmo serviu como base pa...
  1. 1. Vanguardas Europeias Ensino Médio, 3° Ano Professor: Luan de Lucena Felipe
  2. 2. As Vanguardas Futurismo Cubismo Expressionismo Dadaísmo Surrealismo
  3. 3. Dadaísmo Tristan Tzara – Suíça – 1916 • Movimento radical; • Contestação de valores; • Utilização de revistas, manifestos e exposições. Marcel Duchamp, A Fonte, 1917
  4. 4. Dadaísmo Tristan Tzara – Suíça – 1916 • Hugo Ball fundou o Cabaré Voltaire; • Finalidade: reunir artistas para protestar contra à Primeira Guerra Mundial e a sociedade burguesa capitalista; • Os artistas não se sentiam aliviados por estarem protegidos. Hugo Ball in the Cabaret Voltaire - Zurich, 1916
  5. 5. Dadaísmo Tristan Tzara – Suíça – 1916 • Dadá: resposta ao conflito; • Europa: “de pernas para o ar”; • Aquilo que era denominado racional resultou na guerra; • A arte racional não fazia sentido. Intervenção de manequim pendurado no teto na Primeira Feira Internacional Dadá, 1920
  6. 6. fazia sentido Por que a deveria fazer ???
  7. 7. Roda de bicicleta Marcel Duchamp 1913
  8. 8. Dadaísmo Características • Rejeição ao belicismo e ao nacionalismo; • Negação total da razão (non-sense); • Ready-made (elevação de objetos cotidianos a obras de arte); • É um movimento antiartístico, uma vez que questiona a arte e busca o caótico e a imperfeição. Marcel Duchamp, L.H.O.O.Q, 1917
  9. 9. A fonte Marcel Duchamp 1917
  10. 10. Dadaísmo Características • Choque + acaso = nova arte; • Manifestação do inconsciente; • Combinações inesperadas de pensamentos, imagens e sons; • Poemas barulhistas, colagens, fotomontagens.Max Ernst, Katharina, 1920
  11. 11. Local de nascimento do Dada na Suíça, Max Ernst 1920
  12. 12. Man soll nicht asen mit Phrasen, Kurt Schwitters 1930
  13. 13. Principais nomes Marcel Duchamp (1887-1968) • Foi um pintor e escultor franco – americano, inventor do ready-made. • As obras de Duchamp deixaram um legado importante para as experimentações artísticas subsequentes, tais como o Dadaísmo, Arte Conceitual, entre outros. Marcel Duchamp
  14. 14. Marcel Duchamp, L.H.O.O.Q, 1917
  15. 15. A fonte Marcel Duchamp 1917
  16. 16. Ultradebochada, Marcel Duchamp 1913
  17. 17. Roda de bicicleta Marcel Duchamp 1913
  18. 18. Principais nomes Max Ernest (1891-1976) • Pintor alemão, adepto do irracional do onírico e do inconsciente, esteve envolvido em outros movimentos artísticos, criando técnicas na pintura e escultura. • No Dadaísmo contribuiu com colagens e fotomontagens. Max Ernst
  19. 19. Max Ernst, A grande roda ortocromática que faz amor sob medida, 1919
  20. 20. O elefante de Celebes (1921) Max Ernst
  21. 21. Principais nomes Hugo Ball (1886-1927) • Foi um poeta e escritor alemão. • Ele foi um dos principais artistas do dadaísmo e escreveu o manifesto dadaísta. Hugo Ball
  22. 22. Hugo Ball, Manifeto Dadaísta 1918
  23. 23. Literatura Características: •Agressividade verbalizada; •Desordem das palavras; •Banalização da rima, da lógica e do raciocínio; •Desejo de romper o limite entre as varias modalidades artísticas; •Protesto contra a guerra, o capitalismo e o consumismo; •Caráter pessimista e irônico, principalmente em relação à política.
  24. 24. Principais autores Tristan Tzara (1896 – 1963) • Ele foi um importante poeta romeno-francês do século XX. • É considerado um dos principais representantes e um dos precursores do Dadaísmo, no campo da Literatura. • Foi também dramaturgo, diretor de cinema, crítico literário e de arte e jornalista.Tristan Tzara
  25. 25. RECEITA DE UM POEMA DADAÍSTA - Pegue um jornal. - Pegue a tesoura. - Escolha no jornal um artigo do tamanho que você deseja dar a seu poema. - Recorte o artigo. - Recorte em seguida com atenção algumas palavras que formam esse artigo e meta-as num saco. - Agite suavemente. - Tire em seguida cada pedaço um após o outro. - Copie conscienciosamente na ordem em que elas são tiradas do saco. - O poema se parecerá com você. - E ei-lo um escritor infinitamente original e de uma sensibilidade graciosa, ainda que incompreendido do público. Receita Para Fazer Um Poema Dadaísta, por Tristan Tzara.
  26. 26. O Dadaísmo no Brasil O dadaísmo, assim como outras vanguardas artísticas europeias, influenciou o movimento modernista que surgia no Brasil, sobretudo após a Semana de Arte Moderna. Na literatura, podemos notar essa influencia em algumas manifestações dos escritores Mário de Andrade e Manuel Bandeira. Além deles, destaca-se o "teatro de experiência" de Flávio de Carvalho e as pinturas de Ismael Nery.
  27. 27. Ascensão Definitiva de Cristo, obra de Flavio de Carvalho
  28. 28. Figuras em azul, de Ismael Nery
  29. 29. O fim do Dadaísmo Entre 1921 e 1922, o movimento dadaísta chega ao fim. Pode-se afirmar que o Dadaísmo serviu como base para vários movimentos artísticos do século XX, como o surrealismo, arte conceitual, pop art e expressionismo abstrato.
  30. 30. Bibliografia • FERNANDES, Ivandro. Dadaismo. SlideShare, 22 dez. 2012. Disponível em: https://pt.slideshare.net/ivofernandes5243/dadaismo- 15738232. Acesso em: 11 jul. 2020. • MOURA NEVES, Ana Lúcia. Vanguardas europeias. SlideShare, 24 fev. 2017. Disponível em: https://pt.slideshare.net/anamoura84/vanguardas-europeias- 72549515. Acesso em: 5 maio 2020.

×