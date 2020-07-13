Successfully reported this slideshow.
Op Art Luan de Lucena Felipe
Definição do termo “Op Art” • Expressão originada do inglês “op-art” (optical art) que significa “arte óptica”. Simboliza ...
• Keple gestalt, de Victor Vasarely • Four regular solids, de M.C. Escher
Contexto histórico • Nasceu e se desenvolveu nos Estados Unidos e na Europa, em meados da década de 60. • O termo foi empr...
CARACTERÍSTICAS PINTURA As características da pintura do movimento Op Art são: • Tridimensionalidade; • Efeitos óticos e v...
• Panchei, de Omar Rayo – 1970. • Composition Carrée Relief, de Victor Vasarely – 1970.
Vega 200, 1968, Victor Vasarely
Desenhando (1948), de M. C. Escher.
CARACTERÍSTICAS ESCULTURA As características da escultura do movimento Op Art são: • Sensação de movimento; • Elementos re...
Esfera Azul de Paris, Jésus Soto, 2000
Two-Toned Moon, (1970) – Escultura “Móbile” de Alexander Calder
Alexander Calder, Sem Título 1968
Principais Artistas Victor Vasarely (1908-1997) • “Pai da OP ART”; • Arte construtivista e geométrica abstrata; • Sensaçõe...
Zebra (1937) – Victor Vasarely
Harlequin (1936) – Victor Vasarely
Principais Artistas M.C. Escher (1898-1972)• Conhecido por seus trabalhos em xilogravuras. • Suas obras eram surreais! • F...
Três Esferas II (1946) - Litogravura, de M. C. Escher
“Relatividade” (1953), de M. C. Escher
Principais Artistas Alexander Calder (1898-1976) • Criou os móbiles; • Associou os retângulos coloridos à ideia do movimen...
Elefante Negro, Alexander Calder, Mobile (1973)
La Grande Vitesse, (1969) – Alexander Calder
Arte Conceitual no Brasil • No Brasil, o principal representante da Op Art foi o pintor Luiz Sacilotto, que também foi res...
Optical V, (1978) – Luiz Sacilotto
Ivan Serpa (1965)
Atividade A respeito do Op Art, julgue os itens em verdadeiro (V) ou falso (F): ( ) É um termo usado para descrever a arte...
Atividade • Agora que você aprendeu um pouco mais sobre a “Op Art”, faça um desenho com o estilo op art, criando uma ilusã...
REFERÊNCIAS • DIANA, Daniela. Op Art. Toda Matéria, 2 ago. 2019. Disponível em: https://www.todamateria.com.br/op-art/. Ac...
