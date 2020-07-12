Successfully reported this slideshow.
Arte Contemporânea Brasileira Luan de Lucena Felipe
O que é Arte Contemporânea?? • A Arte Contemporânea, também conhecida como Arte Pós- moderna, é um estilo artístico que su...
Características da Arte Contemporânea • Abandono dos suportes tradicionais; • Liberdade e subjetividade na produção artíst...
Arte Contemporânea Brasileira • No Brasil, o estilo da Arte Contemporânea começou a ser fomentado também durante a década ...
Arte Contemporânea Brasileira • A Pop Art americana, ao aparecer em todo o mundo, influenciou também a maneira como se faz...
Guevara, vivo ou morto – obra de Cláudio Tozzi, Pop Art.
Arte Contemporânea Brasileira • Na década seguinte, a arte se afasta dos momentos de contestação política, assumindo uma f...
Autorretrato Probabilístico – Waldemar Cordeiro (1967)
Arte Contemporânea Brasileira • O momento de transição para a década de 80 foi marcado pela insígnia das diretas já, pela ...
A Mão Afro-brasileira (1988), Lamberto Scipione; Romulo Fialdini.
Arte Contemporânea Brasileira • A partir dos anos 90 arte contemporânea brasileira desenvolve características da arte que ...
Arte interativa
Arte Contemporânea Brasileira PRINCIPAIS ARTISTAS: • Lygia Clark; • Hélio Oiticica; • Ferreira Gullar.
Arte Contemporânea Brasileira • Apesar do grande alcance, principalmente pelo uso da tecnologia, a arte brasileira ainda p...
REFERÊNCIAS CELI, Renata. Arte Contemporânea: o que é, características e obras!. Stoodi, 15 jan. 2019. Disponível em: http...
  1. 1. Arte Contemporânea Brasileira Luan de Lucena Felipe
  2. 2. O que é Arte Contemporânea?? • A Arte Contemporânea, também conhecida como Arte Pós- moderna, é um estilo artístico que surgiu a partir da segunda metade do século XX, após o término da Segunda Guerra Mundial. Por conta disso, também é chamada de Arte do Pós-guerra, apesar de não ser possível definir um momento exato da sua origem. • Os artistas passaram a buscar novos meios para se expressar, apoiando-se na crescente globalização e no avanço tecnológico e midiático.
  3. 3. Características da Arte Contemporânea • Abandono dos suportes tradicionais; • Liberdade e subjetividade na produção artística; • Influência de uma sociedade permeada pela troca de informações, pelo uso da tecnologia e pelas novas mídias; • Mescla de diferentes estilos artísticos e criação de conceitos; • Fusão entre as obras de arte e a vida cotidiana; • Forte aproximação com a cultura pop; • Criação de obras interativas, nas quais o espectador participa ativamente.
  4. 4. Arte Contemporânea Brasileira • No Brasil, o estilo da Arte Contemporânea começou a ser fomentado também durante a década de 1950, principalmente por meio do movimento de vanguarda do Neoconcretismo. • O Neoconcretismo foi um movimento artístico surgido no Rio de Janeiro, na década de 50, que também trouxe um novo modo de ver e descrever obras de arte, afirmando principalmente que a arte não é apenas um objeto, mas tem sensibilidade, expressividade e subjetividade.
  5. 5. Arte Contemporânea Brasileira • No Brasil, o estilo da Arte Contemporânea começou a ser fomentado também durante a década de 1950, principalmente por meio do movimento de vanguarda do Neoconcretismo. • O Neoconcretismo foi um movimento artístico surgido no Rio de Janeiro, na década de 50, que também trouxe um novo modo de ver e descrever obras de arte, afirmando principalmente que a arte não é apenas um objeto, mas tem sensibilidade, expressividade e subjetividade. Contra relevo – obra de Lygia Clark, Neoconcretismo.
  6. 6. Arte Contemporânea Brasileira • A Pop Art americana, ao aparecer em todo o mundo, influenciou também a maneira como se fazia arte aqui no Brasil, principalmente nos anos 1960. Neste início, os artistas expressavam fortes críticas à sociedade e à Ditadura Militar, além de referenciar fortemente o Tropicalismo.
  7. 7. Guevara, vivo ou morto – obra de Cláudio Tozzi, Pop Art.
  8. 8. Arte Contemporânea Brasileira • Na década seguinte, a arte se afasta dos momentos de contestação política, assumindo uma faceta de reflexão do pensamento, da razão e da tecnologia. A arte tecnológica surge, então, com a Exposição Internacional da Arte por Meios Eletrônicos.
  9. 9. Autorretrato Probabilístico – Waldemar Cordeiro (1967)
  10. 10. Arte Contemporânea Brasileira • O momento de transição para a década de 80 foi marcado pela insígnia das diretas já, pela retomada da pintura e pelas mudanças no panorama artístico, marcado por grandes exposições como: Tradição e Ruptura, 1984; A Trama do Gosto, 1987 (organizadas pela Bienal de São Paulo); A Mão Afro- Brasileira, 1988 (organizada pelo Museu de Arte Moderna de São Paulo).
  11. 11. A Mão Afro-brasileira (1988), Lamberto Scipione; Romulo Fialdini.
  12. 12. Arte Contemporânea Brasileira • A partir dos anos 90 arte contemporânea brasileira desenvolve características da arte que está sendo feita em outros países, como, por exemplo, fazer o público participar, até mesmo interferir na obra de arte. Atitude apresentada nas diversas feiras internacionais de Artes Plásticas assim como nas diversas bienais.
  13. 13. Arte interativa
  14. 14. Arte Contemporânea Brasileira PRINCIPAIS ARTISTAS: • Lygia Clark; • Hélio Oiticica; • Ferreira Gullar.
  15. 15. Arte Contemporânea Brasileira • Apesar do grande alcance, principalmente pelo uso da tecnologia, a arte brasileira ainda permanece como um privilégio das camadas mais ricas da população e continua sendo veiculada nos grandes centros urbanos, excluindo do processo artístico o interior do país.
  16. 16. REFERÊNCIAS CELI, Renata. Arte Contemporânea: o que é, características e obras!. Stoodi, 15 jan. 2019. Disponível em: https://www.stoodi.com.br/blog/2019/01/15/arte- contemporanea/. Acesso em: 15 maio 2020. PBworks. Arte Contemporânea no Brasil. Proavirtualg19, 2007. Disponível em: http://proavirtualg19.pbworks.com/w/page/18666840/Arte%2 0Contempor%C3%A2nea%20no%20Brasil. Acesso em: 15 maio 2020.

