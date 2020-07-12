Successfully reported this slideshow.
ARTE CONCEITUAL Luan de Lucena Felipe
Definição do termo “Arte Conceitual” • O termo “Arte Conceito” surgiu pela primeira vez em 1963, na revista Anthology do F...
À esquerda Marcel Duchamp com a obra Roda de Bicicleta (1913). À direita, a obra Fonte (1917)
ARTE ENQUANTO IDEIA • Para a Arte conceitual o que importa não é mais a estética da obra, como aconteceu até agora, mas si...
O artista recifense Paulo Bruscky em performance conceitual de 1978.
Principais características da Arte Conceitual • Crítica ao formalismo e ao mercado da arte; • Crítica ao materialismo e ao...
Principais Artistas Marcel Duchamp - (1887-1968) • Foi um renomado pintor e escultor francês, bem como um ícone das vangua...
Roda de Bicicleta (1913) – Marcel Duchamp
Principais Artistas Joseph Beuys – (1921-1986) • Beuys é considerado o artista plástico alemão mais importante depois da S...
Eu Gosto da América e a América Gosta de Mim. Joseph Beuys, 1974, performance e instalação.
Arte Conceitual no Brasil • Essa proposta de arte mais reflexiva atingiu o país a partir de 1970. • Com o regime ditatoria...
Principais artistas brasileiros Cildo Meireles – 72 anos • Criou objetos e instalações que questionavam a ditadura e a dep...
“Inserções em circuito ideológico: Projeto Coca-Cola”. Cildo Meireles - 1970
Principais artistas brasileiros Cláudio Tozzi – 75 anos • Abordava a linguagem dos meios de comunicação de massa de modo r...
Parafuso – Cláudio Tozzi, 1972
“Ramos” da Arte Conceitual • Instalação; • Performance; • Happening;
REFERÊNCIAS • TOURAIS, Nathália. Tudo que você precisa saber sobre arte conceitual e 4 artistas incríveis para se inspirar...
REFERÊNCIAS • AIDAR, Laura. Arte Conceitual. Toda Matéria, 10 set. 2019. Disponível em: https://www.todamateria.com.br/art...
