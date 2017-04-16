Ud 3 presentación intervención y trastornos sensoriales

Ud3: INTERVENCIÓN YUd3: INTERVENCIÓN Y ALTERACIONES EN ELALTERACIONES EN EL DESARROLLODESARROLLO SENSORIALSENSORIAL MODULO...
CONTENIDOS Intervención en el desarrollo sensorial Los objetivos de la educación sensorial Materiales, organización de...
1. Intervención en el desarrollo sensorial La intervención educativa en el ámbito sensorial consiste en propiciar todo tip...
2. Los objetivos de la educación sensorial OBJETIVO PRIORITARIOOBJETIVO PRIORITARIO Respetar las características psicoevol...
3. Materiales, organización del espacio, recursos y actividades para la educación de los sentidos los espacios en la Educa...
DE 0 A 1 AÑOS
DE 0 A 1 AÑOS
DE 1 A 2 AÑOS
DE 1 A 2 AÑOS
DE 1 A 2 AÑOS
Relación de actividades por etapas
Propuestas metodológicas para trabajar los sentidos. El cesto de los tesorosEl cesto de los tesoros El juego heurísticoEl ...
El cesto de los tesorosEl cesto de los tesoros • Dirigida a niños/as de 6 a 12 meses¿Para quién está dirigido?¿Para quién ...
El juego heurístico ¿Para quién está dirigido?¿Para quién está dirigido? • Dirigida a niños/as de 1 y 2 años ¿Cómo prepara...
El juego heurístico tiene tres fases: 1º La educadora prepara el material en un aula vacía y libre de otros elementos de j...
2º , FASE DE EXPLORACIÓN, los niños combinan y exploran libremente los diferentes materiales (se preguntan ¿Qué puedo hace...
3º FASE DE RECOGIDA, los niños recogen el material y lo van clasificando con la ayuda de la educadora, guardando cada mate...
El rincón sensorialEl rincón sensorial
Metodología de Gimeno y RicoMetodología de Gimeno y Rico Ejercitación multisensorial interactiva. El aprendizaje requiere ...
En segundo lugar, plantean los siguientes grados, fases o niveles que hay que tener en cuenta en un programa de educación ...
— Nivel o grado tres. La AGUDEZA. Se alcanza después de realizar varios ejercicios con éxito. Se exige más o menos agudeza...
4. Alteraciones en el desarrollo sensorial Evolución histórica Evolución histórica aislar excluir inclusión adaptación cur...
IMPORTANTEIMPORTANTE Un RETRASO es un desfase en algún aspecto del desarrollo, con pronóstico de evaluación favorable en e...
A. SORDERA El término sordera abarca todo tipo y grados de pérdida auditiva, por lo que son objeto de intervención los alu...
B. Ceguera Al hablar de ceguera nos referimos a las personas que tienen total o parcialmente dañado el órgano receptor de ...
c. Sordoceguera Se trata de una discapacidad que abarca dos tipos de deficiencia: la auditiva y la visual. Dependiendo de ...
4.2. Tratamiento educativo de las alteraciones del desarrollo4.2. Tratamiento educativo de las alteraciones del desarrollo...
La intervención debe comenzar con un examen audiológico que determine las posibilidades auditivas del alumno, los restos a...
Intervención educativa de niños con cegueraIntervención educativa de niños con ceguera La evaluación del grado de deficien...
La intervención educativa debe ir encaminada a la potenciación de los sistemas sensoriales alternativos,
Intervención educativa de niños con sordo- cegueraIntervención educativa de niños con sordo- ceguera Las estrategias, recu...
Si presentan restos visuales: • trataremos de no salirnos de su campo visual y procuraremos una iluminación adecuada. • Ma...
Las personas sordociegas solo pueden conocer su entorno más próximo, el que pueden tocar, oler o sentir. Las personas sord...
  1. 1. Ud3: INTERVENCIÓN YUd3: INTERVENCIÓN Y ALTERACIONES EN ELALTERACIONES EN EL DESARROLLODESARROLLO SENSORIALSENSORIAL MODULO: Desarrollo cognitivo y motor 1º TEI 2016-2017
  2. 2. CONTENIDOS Intervención en el desarrollo sensorial Los objetivos de la educación sensorial Materiales, organización del espacio, recursos y actividades para la educación de los sentidos Alteraciones en el desarrollo sensorial La observación y la evaluación en el desarrollo sensorial
  3. 3. 1. Intervención en el desarrollo sensorial La intervención educativa en el ámbito sensorial consiste en propiciar todo tipo de experiencias dirigidas a la exploración y al contacto directo con el entorno a través de los distintos sentidos. La intervención educativa en el ámbito sensorial consiste en propiciar todo tipo de experiencias dirigidas a la exploración y al contacto directo con el entorno a través de los distintos sentidos.
  4. 4. 2. Los objetivos de la educación sensorial OBJETIVO PRIORITARIOOBJETIVO PRIORITARIO Respetar las características psicoevolutivas de nuestros alumnos, la diversidad de intereses y los distintos ritmos y estilos de aprendizaje. OBJETIVOS ESPECÍFICOSOBJETIVOS ESPECÍFICOS • Lograr que el niño se haga consciente de sus posibilidades sensoriales. • Evitar respuestas rígidas y mecanizadas, ampliando al máximo la gama de estímulos. • Mejorar la capacidad de discriminación de los estímulos sensoriales • Facilitar el conocimiento de los objetos a (contacto y manipulación). • Progresar en el desarrollo de la estructuración de información recibida por los distintos canales.
  5. 5. 3. Materiales, organización del espacio, recursos y actividades para la educación de los sentidos los espacios en la Educación Infantil deben cumplir unos requisitos mínimos que vienen establecidos en los decretos de la ley: METROS, LUMINOSIDAD , ACCESIBILIDAD, ETC ESPACIOSESPACIOS La labor de las/os educadores es organizar este espacio de manera que cumpla ciertas funciones que favorezcan el desarrollo La labor de las/os educadores es organizar este espacio de manera que cumpla ciertas funciones que favorezcan el desarrollo
  6. 6. DE 0 A 1 AÑOS
  7. 7. DE 0 A 1 AÑOS
  8. 8. DE 1 A 2 AÑOS
  9. 9. DE 1 A 2 AÑOS
  10. 10. DE 1 A 2 AÑOS
  11. 11. Relación de actividades por etapas
  12. 12. Propuestas metodológicas para trabajar los sentidos. El cesto de los tesorosEl cesto de los tesoros El juego heurísticoEl juego heurístico El rincón sensorialEl rincón sensorial Metodología de Gimeno y RicoMetodología de Gimeno y Rico
  13. 13. El cesto de los tesorosEl cesto de los tesoros • Dirigida a niños/as de 6 a 12 meses¿Para quién está dirigido?¿Para quién está dirigido? ¿Cuál es el papel del educador/a? ¿Cuál es el papel del educador/a? • Situamos el cesto en una zona del aula. • Permitimos que los/as niños/as manipulen los objetos libremente • Cuidamos la interacción y la seguridad Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EbKFm5lc2ss ¿Cómo hacemos el cesto de los tesoros? ¿Cómo hacemos el cesto de los tesoros? • Cesto de mimbre • Objetos (preferiblemente) naturales : madera, metal, plástico, etc • Debe abarcar todas las cualidades (sentidos)
  14. 14. El juego heurístico ¿Para quién está dirigido?¿Para quién está dirigido? • Dirigida a niños/as de 1 y 2 años ¿Cómo preparamos el juego heurístico? ¿Cómo preparamos el juego heurístico? • Se trata de una continuación del cesto de los tesoros • Tendremos diversas cesta o cajas con diferentes tipos de materiales en cada una de ellas 1- Es una actividad de exploración sistemática 2- se desarrolla en tres fases 3- el educador debe cuidar las interacciones y la seguridad e introducir las fases del juego. ¿Cuál es el papel del educador/a? ¿Cuál es el papel del educador/a?
  15. 15. El juego heurístico tiene tres fases: 1º La educadora prepara el material en un aula vacía y libre de otros elementos de juego. Selecciona tres tipos de materiales sensoriales diferentes y elige los recipientes más adecuados que harán la función de contenedor* (tres como mínimo para cada niño). Se organiza la sala en varios puntos de juego, de manera que los materiales queden agrupados según sus cualidades. Los niños pueden encontrar el material esparcido por el suelo o bien, pueden observar cómo la maestra lo va colocando.
  16. 16. 2º , FASE DE EXPLORACIÓN, los niños combinan y exploran libremente los diferentes materiales (se preguntan ¿Qué puedo hacer? y comienzan a emparejar, tapar, destapar, abrir, cerrar, llenar, sacar, separar, girar, encajar, apilar, equilibrar, rodar...).
  17. 17. 3º FASE DE RECOGIDA, los niños recogen el material y lo van clasificando con la ayuda de la educadora, guardando cada material dentro de su bolsa* correspondiente. Les indica el nombre, la cantidad y el lugar donde se encuentra en relación con los demás objetos (debajo de , allí hay dos más, etc.). La duración de la sesión es de 45 minutos aproximadamente, dependiendo del interés de los niños y niñas y del desarrollo de la misma, de los cuales se utilizan 25 para el juego y el resto para organizar el material.
  18. 18. El rincón sensorialEl rincón sensorial
  19. 19. Metodología de Gimeno y RicoMetodología de Gimeno y Rico Ejercitación multisensorial interactiva. El aprendizaje requiere de la actividad simultánea de más de un sentido Esta ejercitación se lleva a cabo así: Un único estímulo causa la intervención de varios sentidos a la vez (EFECTO SIMULTÁNEO). Nos dan un alimento nuevo, lo miramos, lo tocamos, lo olemos, lo probamos. Un único estímulo causa la intervención de varios sentidos a la vez (EFECTO SIMULTÁNEO). Nos dan un alimento nuevo, lo miramos, lo tocamos, lo olemos, lo probamos. Un sentido principal recibe un estímulo y solicita ayuda y cooperación de los otros. A esto le llama Gimeno EFECTO DESENCADENANTE.
  20. 20. En segundo lugar, plantean los siguientes grados, fases o niveles que hay que tener en cuenta en un programa de educación sensorial: Nivel o grado cero. Es el de INICIACIÓN-CONOCIMIENTO. Consiste en identificar una o varias cualidades mediante la manipulación o el contacto físico con los objetos. Nivel o grado cero. Es el de INICIACIÓN-CONOCIMIENTO. Consiste en identificar una o varias cualidades mediante la manipulación o el contacto físico con los objetos. Nivel o grado uno. Es el de DOMINIO O EJERCITACIÓN. Los niños serán capaces de clasificar telas o frutas por el color, el sabor o el tamaño. Nivel o grado uno. Es el de DOMINIO O EJERCITACIÓN. Los niños serán capaces de clasificar telas o frutas por el color, el sabor o el tamaño. Nivel o grado dos. Es la MEMORIZACIÓN de los aspectos trabajados. Nivel o grado dos. Es la MEMORIZACIÓN de los aspectos trabajados.
  21. 21. — Nivel o grado tres. La AGUDEZA. Se alcanza después de realizar varios ejercicios con éxito. Se exige más o menos agudeza en función de la edad y de la capacidad de cada niño. — Nivel o grado tres. La AGUDEZA. Se alcanza después de realizar varios ejercicios con éxito. Se exige más o menos agudeza en función de la edad y de la capacidad de cada niño. — Nivel o grado cuatro. Son las APLICACIONES. El niño tiene que ser capaz de convertir todo lo aprendido en algo útil y práctico — Nivel o grado cuatro. Son las APLICACIONES. El niño tiene que ser capaz de convertir todo lo aprendido en algo útil y práctico
  22. 22. 4. Alteraciones en el desarrollo sensorial Evolución histórica Evolución histórica aislar excluir inclusión adaptación curar Valor de la diversidad El objetivo de la integración escolar será que el niño participe e todas las propuestas del centro como el resto de compañeros El objetivo de la integración escolar será que el niño participe e todas las propuestas del centro como el resto de compañeros Solo cuando no sea posible esta escolarización, se dirigirá al niño/a a la educación especial en un centro específico
  23. 23. IMPORTANTEIMPORTANTE Un RETRASO es un desfase en algún aspecto del desarrollo, con pronóstico de evaluación favorable en etapas posteriores. Un TRASTORNO hace referencia a toda una tipología de problemas cuyo origen es congénito o adquirido en la infancia o adolescencia, y que puede perdurar durante toda la vida.
  24. 24. A. SORDERA El término sordera abarca todo tipo y grados de pérdida auditiva, por lo que son objeto de intervención los alumnos con un déficit leve, cuyas consecuencias en el desarrollo pueden ser mínimas, y otros niveles de sordera cuyo impacto puede tener consecuencias más graves.
  25. 25. B. Ceguera Al hablar de ceguera nos referimos a las personas que tienen total o parcialmente dañado el órgano receptor de la vista. Este colectivo incluye personas invidentes, y aquellas con problemas visuales lo suficientemente graves para ser consideradas ciegas legalmente.
  26. 26. c. Sordoceguera Se trata de una discapacidad que abarca dos tipos de deficiencia: la auditiva y la visual. Dependiendo de si las afecciones son adquiridas o de nacimiento, y del grado de afección, se trabajarán diferentes aspectos. La intervención se planificará atendiendo a las características personales y los restos visuales y auditivos del niño. Daniel Alvarez La sordoceguera https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DGqe1Zq4Q1g Comunícate con los niños sordociegos https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QM6RVJFj7bk
  27. 27. 4.2. Tratamiento educativo de las alteraciones del desarrollo4.2. Tratamiento educativo de las alteraciones del desarrollo Intervención educativa de niños con sordera Las dificultades asociadas a los trastornos de tipo auditivo revierten de forma directa en el desarrollo del leguaje y la comunicación oral. Ver videos
  28. 28. La intervención debe comenzar con un examen audiológico que determine las posibilidades auditivas del alumno, los restos aprovechables y, en los casos que se estime oportuno, la adaptación de ayudas técnicas: • Un audífono: es una especie de amplificador del sonido. • El implante coclear: es un aparato que transforma los sonidos del ambiente en energía eléctrica que actúa sobre el nervio coclear. Proporciona una información auditiva que el sujeto de be aprender a interpretar. Requiere intervención quirúrgica. • Un audífono: es una especie de amplificador del sonido. • El implante coclear: es un aparato que transforma los sonidos del ambiente en energía eléctrica que actúa sobre el nervio coclear. Proporciona una información auditiva que el sujeto de be aprender a interpretar. Requiere intervención quirúrgica.
  29. 29. Intervención educativa de niños con cegueraIntervención educativa de niños con ceguera La evaluación del grado de deficiencia visual debe realizarse a dos niveles: examen oftalmológico y valoración del grado de visión funcional. Un déficit en el sentido de la vista Un déficit en el sentido de la vista Debe explorar el entorno con más detalleDebe explorar el entorno con más detalle Puede provocar un ligero retraso a nivel cognitivo Puede provocar un ligero retraso a nivel cognitivo INTERVENCIÓN TEMPRANAINTERVENCIÓN TEMPRANA video
  30. 30. La intervención educativa debe ir encaminada a la potenciación de los sistemas sensoriales alternativos,
  31. 31. Intervención educativa de niños con sordo- cegueraIntervención educativa de niños con sordo- ceguera Las estrategias, recursos y ayudas técnicas serán los descritos para la sordera y la ceguera, con algunas limitaciones NO PODRÁ HACER USO DEL LENGUAJE DE SIGNOS NI DE LA LECTURA DE LABRIOS. NO PODRÁ HACER USO DEL LENGUAJE DE SIGNOS NI DE LA LECTURA DE LABRIOS. NO PODREMOS UTILIZAR EL LENGUAJE ORAL PARA AYUDARLES A ORGANIZAR EL MUNDO SEGÚN NUESTRO CÓDIGO LINGÜÍSTICO NO PODREMOS UTILIZAR EL LENGUAJE ORAL PARA AYUDARLES A ORGANIZAR EL MUNDO SEGÚN NUESTRO CÓDIGO LINGÜÍSTICO
  32. 32. Si presentan restos visuales: • trataremos de no salirnos de su campo visual y procuraremos una iluminación adecuada. • Marcaremos los contornos de las imágenes y usaremos tienta negra sobre papel blanco, que facilita la visibilidad por el contraste. Si el niño utiliza audífono, • le hablaremos de cerca, claro y con una entonación y vocalización adecuada, es decir, nos comunicaremos como con un niño hipoacúsico. • Cuando queramos captar su atención, le tocaremos suavemente el brazo, el hombro; no la cabeza o la cara. • Debemos evitar alterarle. Le informaremos de donde estamos, si nos vamos y de todo lo que sucede a su alrededor.
  33. 33. Las personas sordociegas solo pueden conocer su entorno más próximo, el que pueden tocar, oler o sentir. Las personas sordociegas solo pueden conocer su entorno más próximo, el que pueden tocar, oler o sentir. Sus sistemas de comunicación están muy limitados Sus sistemas de comunicación están muy limitados La comunicación a través del tacto es esencial para ellas. La dactología es un sistema de comunicación a través de los dedos de las manos de uso muy común en la intervención en sordoceguera. La comunicación a través del tacto es esencial para ellas. La dactología es un sistema de comunicación a través de los dedos de las manos de uso muy común en la intervención en sordoceguera. video

×