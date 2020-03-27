Successfully reported this slideshow.
Transitividade verbal

Verbo transitivo direto
Verbo transitivo indireto
Verbo intransitivo

Transitividade verbal

  1. 1. z Transitividade verbal Professora Lucimar
  2. 2. Observe os verbos em destaque a seguir: 1 – Nossos pais viajaram. 2 – Nossos pais planejaram a viagem. 3 – Nossos pais gostaram da viagem.
  3. 3. O verto transitivo é aquele que precisa de um complemento para ter sentido, já o intransitivo é aquele que não precisa de um complemento para ter sentido. Temos 3 tipos de verbos transitivos, contudo por enquanto vamos ver 2: Verbo transitivo direto e Verbo transitivo indireto
  4. 4. Verbo transitivo direto – VTD – perguntamos para ele - O quê? Ele não derrubou... Ele não derrubou (O quê?) meu livro. Eu comprei uma bicicleta. Eu comprei (O quê?) uma bicicleta.
  5. 5. Verbo transitivo indireto – VTI – usamos para fazer perguntas uma preposição, por isso indireto. Podemos perguntar para ele: De quê? De quem? Para quê? Para quem? A quê? A quem? Em quê? Em quem? ETC Ela necessita... Ela necessita (de quê?) de sapatos novos.
  6. 6. Verbo intransitivo - Finalmente, vamos analisar a atitude de verbos que contêm o sentido completo, ou seja, não possuem a necessidade de complementos verbais. Veja: Meu pai voltou. A criança caiu. Esse tipo de verbo pode vir acompanhado de alguma circunstância. Por exemplo: Meu pai voltou ontem. (tempo) A criança caiu do banco. (lugar)

