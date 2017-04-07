La Drogadicción
¿Qué es la Drogadicción?  La drogadicción es una enfermedad que consiste en la dependencia de sustancias que afectan el s...
¿Qué son las Drogas?  Son aquellas sustancias cuyo consumo puede producir dependencia, estimulación o depresión del siste...
Consecuencias de la Drogadicción  1-Adicción Es el principal trastorno que originan las drogas, de hecho es el motor que ...
Consecuencias de la Drogadicción  2-Síndrome de Abstinencia El consumo frecuente de drogas, lleva consigo el síndrome de ...
Consecuencias de la Drogadicción  3-Deterioro del sistema nervioso central El sistema nervioso central dirige las funcion...
Consecuencias de la Drogadicción  4-Pérdida de autoestima y sentimiento de culpa Un consumidor dependiente, con el paso d...
Consecuencias de la Drogadicción  5-Aumenta la probabilidad de adquirir graves enfermedades Trastornos vasculares, cirros...
Consecuencias de la Drogadicción  6-Aislamiento Existe una relación directa entre la soledad o aislamiento y la drogas; s...
Consecuencias de la Drogadicción  7-Tendencias paranoicas El cerebro es una de las víctimas de la ingesta de la droga, la...
Consecuencias de la Drogadicción  8-Consecuencias económicas La droga tiene un precio, consumir habitualmente una droga e...
Consecuencias de la Drogadicción  9-Debilita el sistema inmunológico Ataca directamente al sistema inmunológico, debilita...
Consecuencias de la Drogadicción  10-Insomnio Aunque parezca una consecuencia menos importante, el insomnio repercute en ...
¿Por qué la gente consume drogas?  Muchas personas toman drogas como ridículo salvavidas para encajar en un entorno en co...
Como Identificar a un Drogadicto  Cambios repentinos de la personalidad y excesos de mal humor sin explicación de causa a...
¿Cómo prevenir la drogadicción?  No se trata simplemente de prohibir la droga, ni de controlar su distribución. Aunque es...
¿Se puede tratar la drogadicción? Sí, pero no es fácil. Como la adicción es una enfermedad crónica, las personas no pueden...
¿Cómo se trata la drogadicción? El tratamiento exitoso consiste de varios pasos:  desintoxicación (el proceso en el que e...
¿Cómo se usan los medicamentos en el tratamiento de la drogadicción? Los medicamentos se pueden utilizar para manejar los ...
¿Cuentas personas reciben tratamiento para la drogadicción? De acuerdo a la encuesta del SAMHSA National Survey on Drug Us...
¡Di, NO a las Drogas!  Lourdes Patricia García Segura  Perla Esmeralda Rivas Atayde  Gladis Francisca Gaytán Camacho Gr...
La drogadicción

  2. 2. ¿Qué es la Drogadicción?  La drogadicción es una enfermedad que consiste en la dependencia de sustancias que afectan el sistema nervioso central y las funciones cerebrales, produciendo alteraciones en el comportamiento, la percepción, el juicio y las emociones. Los efectos de las drogas son diversos, dependiendo del tipo de droga y la cantidad o frecuencia con la que se consume. Pueden producir alucinaciones, intensificar o entorpecer los sentidos, provocar sensaciones de euforia o desesperación. Algunas drogas pueden incluso llevar a la locura o la muerte.
  3. 3. ¿Qué son las Drogas?  Son aquellas sustancias cuyo consumo puede producir dependencia, estimulación o depresión del sistema nervioso central, o que dan como resultado un trastorno en la función del juicio, del comportamiento o del ánimo de la persona.  Es toda sustancia capaz de alterar el organismo y su acción psíquica la ejerce sobre la conducta, la percepción y la conciencia. La dependencia de la droga es el consumo excesivo, persistente y periódico de toda sustancia tóxica.
  4. 4. Consecuencias de la Drogadicción  1-Adicción Es el principal trastorno que originan las drogas, de hecho es el motor que mueve el hábito del consumo, según el estudio “Drugs and the Brain: implications for Preventing and Treating Addiction” de los doctores N. Volkow y H. Schelbert, la adicción es definida como una enfermedad, pues afecta al funcionamiento normal del organismo. Es considerada la adicción, una enfermedad del cerebro, pues su estructura y funcionamiento se ven muy afectados por las drogas. Además una de las características principales de la adicción es su capacidad de modificar los hábitos y conductas de las personas, convirtiéndolas en auténticos autómatas en favor de su consumo.
  5. 5. Consecuencias de la Drogadicción  2-Síndrome de Abstinencia El consumo frecuente de drogas, lleva consigo el síndrome de abstinencia, estas son las reacciones físicas y psicológicas que acarrea la no ingesta de estas sustancias. No puede definirse como una enfermedad pero si un agente grave que altera el estado de salud; dependiendo del tipo de droga consumida los síntomas del síndrome de abstinencia varían: decaimiento, depresión, desgana o episodios de nerviosismo, ansiedad y una pérdida progresiva del control de las emociones.
  6. 6. Consecuencias de la Drogadicción  3-Deterioro del sistema nervioso central El sistema nervioso central dirige las funciones de todo tejido del cuerpo; recibe miles de respuestas sensoriales que transmite al cerebro por medio de la médula espinal. Toda estimulación química puede producir una gran variedad de efectos sobre la actividad y función del sistema nervioso central. En casos graves a adicción a las drogas puede llegar a ser irreversibles: problemas en la coordinación, percepciones sensoriales, el lenguaje etc puede dañarse gravemente.
  7. 7. Consecuencias de la Drogadicción  4-Pérdida de autoestima y sentimiento de culpa Un consumidor dependiente, con el paso del tiempo es consciente de la deplorable situación que vive, su actitud dominada por ellas le reafirma un sentimiento de culpa y la pérdida de autoestima, volviéndose un auténtico esclavo de la droga a consumir. Desaparece cualquier sentimiento interno de amor por uno mismo y de esperanza.
  8. 8. Consecuencias de la Drogadicción  5-Aumenta la probabilidad de adquirir graves enfermedades Trastornos vasculares, cirrosis, Hepatitis son las enfermedades más frecuentes en consumidores habituales de drogas; la droga va destrozando poco a poco importantes agentes funcionales de nuestro organismo, provocando problemas en los principales órganos. Según un estudio del organismo “National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases” el alcohol es el gran responsable de los casos de cirrosis hepática, su efecto es devastador para el organismo.
  9. 9. Consecuencias de la Drogadicción  6-Aislamiento Existe una relación directa entre la soledad o aislamiento y la drogas; si bien en un principio estas son las causas de caer en las drogas, a medida que el consumidor de drogas avanza en su adicción se aísla de su entorno más cercano, familiar, personal, profesional etc. El drogadicto vive por y para su dosis de droga, nada más le importa.
  10. 10. Consecuencias de la Drogadicción  7-Tendencias paranoicas El cerebro es una de las víctimas de la ingesta de la droga, la perdida de neurotransmisores y de la parcial funcionalidad de diferentes perfiles del cerebro, llega a producir sensaciones paralelas y paranoias ligadas a la esquizofrenia.
  11. 11. Consecuencias de la Drogadicción  8-Consecuencias económicas La droga tiene un precio, consumir habitualmente una droga es caro; el gasto único dirigido a la adicción repercute en la economía familiar y personal. Pedir dinero, robar etc son acciones que se vuelven muy comunes en estos casos, cuando no aparecen los fondos necesarios para conseguir la droga.
  12. 12. Consecuencias de la Drogadicción  9-Debilita el sistema inmunológico Ataca directamente al sistema inmunológico, debilitando su funcionalidad y actividad en nuestro organismo. Con ello el consumidor de drogas se vuelve cada vez más indefenso contra infecciones o enfermedades.
  13. 13. Consecuencias de la Drogadicción  10-Insomnio Aunque parezca una consecuencia menos importante, el insomnio repercute en el descanso. Una persona que no descansa correctamente tiene mermadas sus aptitudes: está más triste, irritable, pesimista y estresado. Emociones que se multiplican en los adictos a las drogas, corrompiendo su personalidad y habilidad social. Como puedes observar las drogas destrozan por completo a la persona afectada, pues deriva sus efectos negativos en todos los aspectos de la vida: físico, emocional, social etc.
  14. 14. ¿Por qué la gente consume drogas?  Muchas personas toman drogas como ridículo salvavidas para encajar en un entorno en concreto o limar su inseguridad; aunque parezca mentira, la razón más esgrimida es, la falsa idea de que no son tan perjudiciales para la salud: las drogas de diseño, la cocaína, cristal etc gozan de una peligrosa fama de ser menos dañinas que otras drogas.  En definitiva, las drogas pueden llegar a matar, y hasta que logran ese objetivo destrozan cada parcela de la vida de los adictos, se convierten en una gran enfermedad que progresivamente va atrapando la voluntad y la vida de los individuos. Por ello se debe de ser categórico y claro en este tema, con un alto y claro ¡No a las drogas!
  15. 15. Como Identificar a un Drogadicto  Cambios repentinos de la personalidad y excesos de mal humor sin explicación de causa aparente.  Notable caída en el rendimiento escolar o abandono de los estudios.  Alejamiento de la compañía de otras personas .  Pérdida de interés en las actividades favoritas, tales como deportes y hobbies.
  16. 16. ¿Cómo prevenir la drogadicción?  No se trata simplemente de prohibir la droga, ni de controlar su distribución. Aunque estas cosas son necesarias, el problema de la drogadicción tiene sus raíces en la sociedad misma. Es por ello que es necesario un compromiso de la sociedad en su conjunto. Padres, maestros, medios de comunicación, instituciones, etc., deben comprometerse a construir una sociedad nueva, donde sean promovidos los valores auténticos, especialmente los espirituales. De no hacerlo así, todas las estrategias de prevención serán inútiles, pues el problema de fondo seguirá existiendo.
  17. 17. ¿Se puede tratar la drogadicción? Sí, pero no es fácil. Como la adicción es una enfermedad crónica, las personas no pueden simplemente parar de usar las drogas por unos días y curarse. La mayoría de los pacientes necesitan cuidado repetido o a largo plazo para parar de consumir las drogas completamente y recuperar sus vidas.  El tratamiento para la adicción debe de ayudar a las personas hacer lo siguiente:  parar de consumir drogas  mantener un estado libre de drogas  ser productivo en la familia, en el trabajo y la sociedad
  18. 18. ¿Cómo se trata la drogadicción? El tratamiento exitoso consiste de varios pasos:  desintoxicación (el proceso en el que el cuerpo se limpia de la droga)  consejería conductual  medicamentos (para la adicción a los opioides, el tabaco y el alcohol)  evaluación y tratamiento de trastornos mentales co-ocurrentes como la depresión y la ansiedad  monitoreo a largo plazo para prevenir una recaída  Varios enfoques de cuidado dentro de un programa de tratamiento personalizado con opciones para el monitoreo puede ser crucial para el éxito. El tratamiento debe de incluir servicios de salud física y mental según sea necesario. El cuidado de seguimiento puede incluir un sistema de recuperación basado en el soporte de la comunidad o familia.
  19. 19. ¿Cómo se usan los medicamentos en el tratamiento de la drogadicción? Los medicamentos se pueden utilizar para manejar los síntomas de abstinencia, prevenir una recaída y tratar las condiciones co-ocurrentes.  La abstinencia. Los medicamentos ayudan a suprimir los síntomas de abstinencia durante la desintoxicación. La desintoxicación no es un "tratamiento", pero es el primer pasó del proceso. Los pacientes que no reciben más tratamiento después de la desintoxicación usualmente retoman el consumo de drogas. Un estudio de centros de tratamiento encontró que los medicamentos fueron usados en casi el 80 por ciento de las desintoxicaciones (SAMHSA, 2014).  La prevención de la recaída. Los pacientes pueden usar medicamentos para que estos los ayuden a restablecer las funciones normales del cerebro y disminuir los antojos. Hay medicamentos para el tratamiento de la adicción a sustancias opioides (la heroína, los analgésicos prescritos), el tabaco (nicotina) y el alcohol. Los científicos están desarrollando otros medicamentos para tratar la adicción a los estimulantes (la cocaína, la metanfetamina) y el cannabis (la marihuana). Las personas que usan más de una droga, lo que es muy común, necesitan tratamiento para todas las sustancias que usan.
  20. 20. ¿Cuentas personas reciben tratamiento para la drogadicción? De acuerdo a la encuesta del SAMHSA National Survey on Drug Use and Health, del 2014, 22.5 millones de personas (8.5 por ciento de la populación de los Estado Unidos) de 12 años de edad o mayores necesitaban tratamiento para problemas relacionados al consumo de drogas ilícitas* y alcohol. Solo 4.2 millones (18.5 por ciento de los que necesitaban tratamiento) recibieron tratamiento por el consumo de alguna sustancia en el 2014. De estos, aproximadamente 2.6 millones de personas recibieron tratamiento en programas de tratamiento especializados (CBHSQ, 2015). El término "ilícito" se refiere al consumo de drogas ilegales, incluyendo la marihuana, de acuerdo con las leyes federales, y el uso inapropiado de medicamentos prescritos.
  21. 21. ¡Di, NO a las Drogas!  Lourdes Patricia García Segura  Perla Esmeralda Rivas Atayde  Gladis Francisca Gaytán Camacho Grupo: 203

