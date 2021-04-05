Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
[?DOWNLOAD PDF?] The 2021 Old Farmer's Almanac Country Calendar READ PDF EBOOK
[?DOWNLOAD PDF?] The 2021 Old Farmer's Almanac Country Calendar READ PDF EBOOK EPUB$,((Read_[PDF])),[DOWNLOAD],PDF READ FR...
Details of Book Author : Old Farmer's Almanac Publisher : Old Farmer's Almanac ISBN : 1571988580 Publication Date : 2020-7...
Description Celebrate country living! Enjoy the splendor of North America and the charms of country life each monthâ€”with...
Download Book if you want to download this book click the button below Start your FREE MONTH by clicking button below!
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

[DOWNLOAD PDF] The 2021 Old Farmer's Almanac Country Calendar READ PDF EBOOK

5 views

Published on

Link Read, Download, and more info :
1571988580

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

[DOWNLOAD PDF] The 2021 Old Farmer's Almanac Country Calendar READ PDF EBOOK

  1. 1. [?DOWNLOAD PDF?] The 2021 Old Farmer's Almanac Country Calendar READ PDF EBOOK
  2. 2. [?DOWNLOAD PDF?] The 2021 Old Farmer's Almanac Country Calendar READ PDF EBOOK EPUB$,((Read_[PDF])),[DOWNLOAD],PDF READ FREE,EBOOK [P.D.F],(Download),*PDF Download*) if you want to download this book click the download button at the last page
  3. 3. Details of Book Author : Old Farmer's Almanac Publisher : Old Farmer's Almanac ISBN : 1571988580 Publication Date : 2020-7-21 Language : Pages :
  4. 4. Description Celebrate country living! Enjoy the splendor of North America and the charms of country life each monthâ€”without leaving homeâ€”with The 2021 Old Farmerâ€™s Almanac Country Calendar. Each full-color photograph captures a magic moment: a cat among barn boards; a bovine stare-down; a rooster crossing a street; kids frolicking in autumn leaves; a frosty, frozen-over lake; and many more. Each month, mini-features describe a historic person or event, fun facts related to the photo, â€œcountry wisdom,â€• and a verse or quotation that mirrors the mood of the month. And, it wouldnâ€™t be from The Old Farmerâ€™s Almanac if it didnâ€™t tell you the Best Days for planting, setting eggs, fishing, and more. Â Features include: Â Â· large, full-color photographs accompanied by complete captions describing and sourcing each picture Â· quotations about nature, the seasons, and more! Â· mini-features about fishing, farming, nature, and country living Â· mini-features about holidays and history (e.g., Groundhog Day, â€œThe Star-Spangled Banner,â€• the U.S. National Park Service, Clara Barton) Â· U.S. and Canadian holidays and celebrations Â· Moon phasesâ€”new, first quarter, full, and last quarter, including traditional full Moon names like Strawberry Moon Â· lunar and solar eclipses Â· Best Days for 18 gardening and home activities based on the Moon Â· a domestic animal gestation and mating time table Â· large formatâ€”10-7/8"W x 21-3/4"H Â You can trust The Old Farmerâ€™s Almanac, which has been supporting and encouraging country values for 229 years! Â Makes a great gift, too! Â Enjoy the wit and wisdom of The Old Farmerâ€™s Almanac with their other beautiful 2021 calendars: Engagement, Weather Watcherâ€™s, Moon, Everyday, and Gardening. Â Â
  5. 5. Download Book if you want to download this book click the button below Start your FREE MONTH by clicking button below!

×