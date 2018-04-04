PlandecomunicacionLourdes

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ELABORACIÓN DE UN PLAN DE COMUNICACIÓN INTERNA Y EXTERNA DE CENTRO ¿Qué es la Comunicación Interna? Es la comunicación que...
miembros del EOE, asesor del CEP…, con el objetivo de generar, mantener o reforzar las relaciones entre la escuela y los p...
4 Realizarunasesión formativapara las familias. 5 Uso y aplicacióndel nuevosistema. Ofrecerunaescuela abiertapara padresy ...
cambios metodológicos. Organizar correctamente el blog del colegio. NIVELEXTERNO Comunidadeducativa. Blogdel colegio. Dise...
  1. 1. ELABORACIÓN DE UN PLAN DE COMUNICACIÓN INTERNA Y EXTERNA DE CENTRO ¿Qué es la Comunicación Interna? Es la comunicación que se da entre compañeros de trabajo, en este caso entre los maestros y miembros del equipo directivo. Nace como respuesta a las nuevas necesidades de las compañías de motivar a su equipo humano y retener a los mejores en un entorno donde el cambio es cada vez más rápido. Problemas de Comunicación internaenmi centroeducativo. Al tratarse de un centro rural, nos encontramos con la dificultad de que tenemos tres sedes en diferentes espacios. Al estar ubicadas en zonas de montaña y playa, otra dificultad añadida es la mala cobertura móvily la mala conexión a internet. La comunicación interna serealiza principalmente a través de los teléfonos móviles que tiene cada sede, lo que interrumpe la dinámica de la clase, puesto que por problemas de cobertura siempretiene que estar ubicado en la misma aula, molestando casi siempre al mismo maestro y al mismo grupo. También el equipo directivo tiene un grupo de Whatsapp, para informaciones urgentes y cada ciclo tiene su grupo. El colegio tiene un drive, donde se cuelgan todos los documentos de interés. A su vez, se hace uso del personalitinerante para llevar y traer cosas de un centro a otro, y en ocasiones también son portadores de recados, circulares…. Lo que ocasiona que se extravíen documentos o no se digan recados puesto que al itinerar puedes caer en el despiste o guardar algo donde luego no te acuerdas. ¿Qué es la Comunicación externa? La comunicación externa se define como el conjunto de acciones informativas quela escuela dirige a los actores y agentes exteriores a la misma, desdelos mismos padres y madres , ayuntamiento, personallaboral, personalde extraescolares ,Administración educativa,
  2. 2. miembros del EOE, asesor del CEP…, con el objetivo de generar, mantener o reforzar las relaciones entre la escuela y los participantes directos e indirectos. Problemas de comunicación externa. Al haber tres AMPAS, se hace muy difícil que los mensajes lleguen de manera correcta y en el tiempo que toca. Añadimos los problemas de cobertura de la zona. La directora del centro se comunica a través de teléfono móvil y correo electrónico, y los padres secomunican a través del teléfono, asistiendo al centro en horario de secretaría y en horario de tutoría. Las notas informativas también es un recurso, que hace que se utilice mucho papel. La agenda la utilizan los tutores para comunicarsecon las familias y viceversa. PLAN DE COMUNICACIÓNDEL CENTRO. OBJETIVOS PÚBLICO CANALES CONTENIDOS ACCIONES CRONOGRAMA RESPONSABLES Mejorar comunicación escuela-familia. NIVELINTERNOY EXTERNO Maestrosdel centroy familiasde alumnos. Aplicaciones correspondientes gratuitas. Se realizarála formación correspondiente tanto para el claustro como para lasfamilias interesadas,para garantizarla correcta utilizaciónde la aplicación. Aplicaciónmóvil, correo electrónicoy nube para maestros. Aplicaciónde correo electrónicode Séneca,parapadres, madres/tutores legales. Utilizaraplicación móvil,correo electrónicoynube para maestros. Utilizaraplicaciónde correo electrónicode Sénecapara padres, madres/tutores legales. 1 Claustro,para comunicarideay presentarla. 2 Realizardos sesionesformativas para conocer el funcionamientode la aplicaciónparalos maestros. 3 Informara las familiasatravésdel Consejoescolarsobre la aplicaciónde un nuevosistemade comunicación. Coordinadoresde cicloy Equipo directivo.
  3. 3. 4 Realizarunasesión formativapara las familias. 5 Uso y aplicacióndel nuevosistema. Ofrecerunaescuela abiertapara padresy madres. NIVELINTERNOY EXTERNO Familias,alumnosy maestros. De manerafísicay presente lasfamilias que tenganinterésen participarofreciendo su disponibilidadysu creatividad,pueden participaren actividades propuestasporel colegio,opropuestas por ellosmismos. Actividadesque surjana lo largodel curso,ya sea en celebraciones,oenla programaciónanual de cada curso. Promoverla participaciónde las familiasenlas actividadesescolares del día a día. Puedenvenir voluntariamente a ayudar,acordándolo previamenteconel tutor y/oED, o pueden realizar algunaactividadque proponganque crean interesante. 1 Claustro,para presentarlaidea. 2 Informara las familiasatravésdel ConsejoEscolar, sobre la posibilidad de participar activamente enla educaciónde sus hijos/as. 3Coordinarla participaciónde padres/madresde maneraordenadaa travésde una hojade registrodonde podránapuntarse como voluntarioso podránsugerir actividadesconcretas. Tutoresy Jefaturade Estudios. Mejorar lasprácticas educativasenel aula. NIVELINTERNO Maestros. Cursode formación sobre aprendizaje cooperativo. Aprendizaje cooperativoenel entornorural. Propiciarun aprendizaje adaptado a los diferentes nivelesyciclosque compartenaula. 1 Informaral claustro 2 Pedirasesoramiento al Centrode formacióndel profesoradode la zona. 3 Informaral claustro 4 Realizarel cursode formación. 5 Llevara cabo lo aprendido. 6 Valorarlopositivoy lonegativode los Claustrode profesoradoyequipo directivo.
  4. 4. cambios metodológicos. Organizar correctamente el blog del colegio. NIVELEXTERNO Comunidadeducativa. Blogdel colegio. Diseñoyelaboración del blog. Organizarel blogpara facilitarlaconsultade documentos,de informaciones, novedades, actividades…. 1 Informaral claustro 2 Informaral consejo escolar. 3 Ponerenusoel blog. 4 Actualizarlode maneraperiódica. Coordinadorticy Equipodirectivo. Crear “la escuela ideal” NIVELINTERNOY EXTERNO. Familias,alumnosy maestros. Buzónde sugerencias habilitadoque se revisará mensualmente. Deseosysugerencias personalesde mejora respectoa laescuela. Utilizarunmedio anónimopara que toda laComunidad Educativapueda hacer unaaportación constructiva. 1 Informaral claustro. 2 Informara las familiaatravésdel ConsejoEscolar. 3 Consultarel buzón de mensualmente. Equipodirectivoy presidentesde las ampas.

