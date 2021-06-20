Reasontorescind 130201005411-phpapp02

An OMB case allowed three subdivisions to be built on top of hydrologically sensitive agricultural lands in Waterloo. This powerpoint presented to city staff outlines how the previous ruling fails to comply with the provisions of the Provincial Policy statement and local planning policies. (I later took this issue to the OMB again and won concessions to widen buffer zones to protect Clair Creek and wetlands in the area.to better protect our local water supply's primary recharge zones with OMB case PL071044.)