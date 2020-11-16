Successfully reported this slideshow.
Modernism by Louise Douse Week8 UnderstandingPerformance
Modern-ity and Modern-ism? Classical Age 800BC to 400BC Medieval Period/ Middle Ages/ Dark Ages 400BC to 1500 Modern Age /...
Modernity  What are these defining features or characteristics of modern societies?  The decline of the traditional soci...
Modernity  Modernization  Capitalism  Industrialization  Urbanization  Democratization  Secularization  Civilizatio...
Charles Darwin (1809-1882) Understanding Performance Week 8 Father of evolutionary theory The Origin of Species (1859) The...
Karl Marx 1818-1883 Understanding Performance Week 8 “The philosophers have only interpreted the world, in various ways; t...
Base/ Superstructure  Base  Means of production (raw materials, tools, technology, workers, skills)  Relations of produ...
False consciousness and ideology  False consciousness  Members of the subordinate class have their subordination/exploit...
Friedrich Nietzsche (1844-1900)  “God is dead” – atheistic philosophy  Nihilism  Traditional social, political, moral, ...
Sigmund Freud (1856-1939)  Father of Psychoanalysis  Unconscious mind  Impulses  Self-imposed restrictions  Breaking ...
Modernity Week 8Understanding Performance Good Bad Culture Nature Mind Body Rational Emotional Men Women White Black Heter...
Unity & Disunity/ Revolution & Institution  “There is a mode of vital experience-----experience of space and time, of the...
References  Anderson, J. (1980) ‘The modern dance’, in Steinbeck, C. The dance anthology. New York: New American Library,...
16.11.20 Understanding Performance - Modernism

16.11.20 Understanding Performance - Modernism

  3. 3. Modernity  What are these defining features or characteristics of modern societies?  The decline of the traditional social order, with its fixed social hierarchies and overlapping allegiances, and the appearance of a dynamic social and sexual division of labor. In modern capitalist societies, this was characterized by new class formations, and distinctive patriarchal relations between men and women.  The decline of the religious world-view typical of traditional societies and the rise of secular and materialistic culture, exhibiting those individualistic, rationalist, and instrumental impulses now so familiar to us. Hall, S. (1996) Modernity: An Introduction to Modern Societies. London: Blackwell Week 8Understanding Performance
  4. 4. Modernity  Modernization  Capitalism  Industrialization  Urbanization  Democratization  Secularization  Civilization  Progress Week 8Understanding Performance
  5. 5. Charles Darwin (1809-1882) Understanding Performance Week 8 Father of evolutionary theory The Origin of Species (1859) Theory of natural selection Challenges the idea of ‘Creationism’ and God
  6. 6. Karl Marx 1818-1883 Understanding Performance Week 8 “The philosophers have only interpreted the world, in various ways; the point is to change it.” (Marx cited in Storey, p. 59) Every period in history is constructed around a particular ‘mode of production’ – the way a society is organised in order to produce the material necessaries of life: food, shelter, etc. Slavery Feudalism Capitalism “The mode of production of material life conditions the social, political and intellectual life process in general” (Marx, cited in Storey, p. 59)
  7. 7. Base/ Superstructure  Base  Means of production (raw materials, tools, technology, workers, skills)  Relations of production (slave/ master, lord/ peasant, bourgeois/ proletariat)  Superstructure  Institutions (political, legal, religious, educational, cultural)  Forms of social consciousness (political, religious, ethical, philosophical, aesthetic, cultural) Understanding Performance Week 8
  8. 8. False consciousness and ideology  False consciousness  Members of the subordinate class have their subordination/exploitation concealed to them  Ideology  Mental/social constructs that help a person to understand their role in the world  For each new class which puts itself in the place of one ruling before it, is compelled, merely in order to carry through its aim, to represent its interest as the common interest of all the members of society, that is, expressed in ideal form: it has to give its ideas the form of universality, and represent them as the only rational, universally valid ones. (Marx, K. 1845) Week 8Understanding Performance
  9. 9. Friedrich Nietzsche (1844-1900)  “God is dead” – atheistic philosophy  Nihilism  Traditional social, political, moral, and religious values held no objective reality and potentially harmful to humanity  Sin of the Enlightenment is to pretend their values are universal and absolute rather than historical  End of Enlightenment utopia Week 8Understanding Performance
  10. 10. Sigmund Freud (1856-1939)  Father of Psychoanalysis  Unconscious mind  Impulses  Self-imposed restrictions  Breaking or maintaining social norms  Highly criticised  "creator of a complex pseudo-science which should be recognized as one of the great follies ofWestern civilization." Week 8Understanding Performance
  11. 11. Modernity Week 8Understanding Performance Good Bad Culture Nature Mind Body Rational Emotional Men Women White Black Heterosexual Homosexual Non-disabled Disabled
  12. 12. Unity & Disunity/ Revolution & Institution  “There is a mode of vital experience-----experience of space and time, of the self and others, of life’s possibilities and perils-----that is shared by men and women all over the world today. I will call this body of experience ‘‘modernity’’.To be modern is to find ourselves in an environment that promises us adventure, power, joy, growth, transformation of ourselves and the world-----and, at the same time, that threatens to destroy everything we have, everything we know, everything we are. Modern environments and experiences cut across all boundaries of geography and ethnicity, of class and nationality, of religion and ideology: in this sense, modernity can be said to unite all mankind. But it is a paradoxical unity, a unity of disunity: it pours us all into a maelstrom of perpetual disintegration and renewal, of struggle and contradiction, of ambiguity and anguish.To be modern is to be part of a universe in which, as Marx said, ‘‘All that is solid melts into air’’ .” (Berman, cited in Anderson, 1984, p. 97) Week 8Understanding Performance
