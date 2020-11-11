Love Your Code Workshop Introduction_Corti_Engeli

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Love Your Code 14 February 2020 Welcome and introduction
Actors in the reproducibility landscape ● Data owners ● Official /regulatory bodies ● Data publishers ● Journals ● Researc...
Work leading up to this event UKDS and ONS examining complementary areas UKDS: Small reproducibility pilot ONS: Regulated ...
Official /regulatory bodies ● UK Statistics Authority ○ Trustworthiness in data sources underlying national statistics ○ T...
Policy makers ● Need for strong evidence ● Public confidence in good policy ● Robust policy evaluation tools ● Good measur...
Data owners ● Making their data reproducible ○ Improved transparency for generating a research-ready ‘dataset ○ High quali...
Data publishers ● Making data FAIR (Findable, Accessible, Interoperable Reusable) ● Making data citable – use of persisten...
Researchers, peers and HEIs ● Appreciation of research integrity and reproducibility – across all disciplines ● Following ...
Journals ● Explicit reproducibility requirements ● Recognition and adoption by editorial boards ● Shared gold standard e.g...
Funders ● Raising the bar for reproducibility for research they fund ● Laying down expectations in calls and contracts ● S...
Today’s aim Bring together all these perspectives  Discuss the benefits and challenges for researchers work to be be ‘rep...
Social media #LoveYourCode @UKDataService @statisticsONS
Introduction to Love Your Code workshop, co hosted by the Office for National Statistics and the UK Data Service, 14 February 2020

  1. 1. Love Your Code 14 February 2020 Welcome and introduction
  2. 2. Actors in the reproducibility landscape ● Data owners ● Official /regulatory bodies ● Data publishers ● Journals ● Researchers and peer community ● Research /educational institutions
  3. 3. Work leading up to this event UKDS and ONS examining complementary areas UKDS: Small reproducibility pilot ONS: Regulated environment UKDS & ONS: Data owners’ perspectives ONS: NSI statistical system standards and needs UKDS: Data curation/ publishing requirements ONS: Sustainability and cost of scalable services
  4. 4. Official /regulatory bodies ● UK Statistics Authority ○ Trustworthiness in data sources underlying national statistics ○ Trustworthiness and transparency in the statistical system and published national statistics ○ Role of the Office for Statistics Regulation ● Government Statistical Service (GSS) Best Practice and Impact / Reproducible Analytical Pipeline ○ Improve government statistics
  5. 5. Policy makers ● Need for strong evidence ● Public confidence in good policy ● Robust policy evaluation tools ● Good measurement of policy and impacts ● Transparency and trust
  6. 6. Data owners ● Making their data reproducible ○ Improved transparency for generating a research-ready ‘dataset ○ High quality documentation ○ Improved provenance chain (creation, cleaning and versioning)
  7. 7. Data publishers ● Making data FAIR (Findable, Accessible, Interoperable Reusable) ● Making data citable – use of persistent identifiers, and versioning ● Data quality and data integrity checkers ● Collating rich description ● Smooth data access, including Safe Haven ● Making reproducibility easier to do
  8. 8. Researchers, peers and HEIs ● Appreciation of research integrity and reproducibility – across all disciplines ● Following rules for being reproducible ● Costing and resourcing: time and effort ● Willingness to learn new skills e.g. good coding ● Encourage capacity building for the researchers of tomorrow
  9. 9. Journals ● Explicit reproducibility requirements ● Recognition and adoption by editorial boards ● Shared gold standard e.g. AEA ● Code checking, where resources/costing model allow
  10. 10. Funders ● Raising the bar for reproducibility for research they fund ● Laying down expectations in calls and contracts ● Support with key messaging on research integrity ● Supporting methodological/ impact work
  11. 11. Today’s aim Bring together all these perspectives  Discuss the benefits and challenges for researchers work to be be ‘reproducible’  Explore the responsibilities of data owners and data infrastructures  Help define baseline best practice recommendations/TCB for documenting reproducibility  How far Reproducibility Services can go towards demonstrating robustness in research findings?
