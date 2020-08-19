Successfully reported this slideshow.
STEPHENSON AND SHORTLINE TRAIL COVID-19 AND HEALTH IMPACT ANALYSIS By: Dr. Louisa Summers, Jesse Kiboi (JJ), Lawren Brinle...
Why Study Trails?
Methods
Month 2019 COVID 2020 Percent Increase March 1,736 1,991 14% April 1,980 3,613 82% May Inoperable 7,653 111% June 2150 6,6...
YEAR Estimated Annual uses 2018 7, 746 2019 17, 911 2020 38, 289 Stephenson Trail
COVID-19 Guidelines 64% 32%
COVID-19 affect
Month Uses August 2019 818 September 2019 886 October 2019 951 November 2019 459 December 2019 460 January 2020 565 Februa...
ShortLine Pike 65%
MODE OF ACTIVITY MINUTES OF ACTIVITY Uses in last 14 days % OF EXERCISE MET BY TRAIL Walk (sample of 62) 55.3 (32.5) 5 40%...
Combined Shortline and Stephenson data
Discussion 1. Physical activity has changed as a result of the Shortline pike connector trail 2. COVID-19 has also played ...
Improvements
Favorite things about the trail
WHAT’S NEXT? Community-based walking program First walk will be in September 11th. Every Friday’s @ 8:30 a.m. Stephenson T...
Presentation to Berea City Council on Annual Use of Trails during Covid 19 in an Appalachian Kentucky Trail Town

Health Impact of Multi-use Trails during Covid-19

  1. 1. STEPHENSON AND SHORTLINE TRAIL COVID-19 AND HEALTH IMPACT ANALYSIS By: Dr. Louisa Summers, Jesse Kiboi (JJ), Lawren Brinley and Skyllar Gayhart
  2. 2. Why Study Trails?
  3. 3. Methods
  4. 4. Month 2019 COVID 2020 Percent Increase March 1,736 1,991 14% April 1,980 3,613 82% May Inoperable 7,653 111% June 2150 6,698 211% Stephenson Trail
  5. 5. YEAR Estimated Annual uses 2018 7, 746 2019 17, 911 2020 38, 289 Stephenson Trail
  6. 6. COVID-19 Guidelines 64% 32%
  7. 7. COVID-19 affect
  8. 8. Month Uses August 2019 818 September 2019 886 October 2019 951 November 2019 459 December 2019 460 January 2020 565 February 2020 472 March 2020 1,602 April 2020 2,502 May 2020 2,188 June 2020 1,725 July 2020 1,542 Results Shortline Pike 9,989 annual uses for Shortline Pike
  9. 9. ShortLine Pike 65%
  10. 10. MODE OF ACTIVITY MINUTES OF ACTIVITY Uses in last 14 days % OF EXERCISE MET BY TRAIL Walk (sample of 62) 55.3 (32.5) 5 40% Run (20) 48.3 (23.5) 6 57% Bike (35) 60.8 (71.1) 6 58% Motorized wheelchair (1) 60 3 50% Combined Shortline and Stephenson data
  11. 11. Combined Shortline and Stephenson data
  12. 12. Combined Shortline and Stephenson data
  13. 13. Discussion 1. Physical activity has changed as a result of the Shortline pike connector trail 2. COVID-19 has also played a role in the increase in trail use. 3.The increase of Physical activity on the trail is leading improved health for residents.
  14. 14. Improvements
  15. 15. Favorite things about the trail
  16. 16. WHAT’S NEXT? Community-based walking program First walk will be in September 11th. Every Friday’s @ 8:30 a.m. Stephenson Trail

