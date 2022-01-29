Successfully reported this slideshow.
Asher and associates

Jan. 29, 2022
Asher and Associates, the specialist in job recruitment for top universities around the world, have just introduced the latest outreach program for the higher education sector. We guarantee to devote our commitment and resources to maximize your organization’s hiring success with our expert contacts worldwide.

Asher and associates

  1. 1. Greenwood/Asher & Associates Supports Making The Journey Successful Greenwood/Asher & Associates, LLC (G/A&A) is dedicated to elevating leaders and the organizations they serve. Our core business is executive search and recruiting. Our long-term and 97% REPEAT CLIENT RATE AVERAGES 2000+ SEARCHES, CONSULTING AND TRAINING PROJECTS 300+ COLLECTIVE YEARS OF EXPERIENCE 57% DIVERSE CLIENT SELECTIONS Greenwood/Asher & Associates Executive Search Is About Matching People to Opportunities Elevating Leaders Elevating Performance Elevating Organizations START SEARCHING
  2. 2. continuing commitment to our clients has extended our services to include leadership development and strategic consulting. MORE ABOUT US Functional Expertise e.g., commissioner, president, chancellor, executive director, CEO, vice president, vice chancellor, unit head, superintendent, dean and head of any disciplinary areas. Senior Leadership Positions e.g., faculty in specialized areas, cluster hires, hires to build expertise into new areas, endowed chairs, heads of research centers and units, staff within the research operations. Academic & Research e.g., division heads, department chairs, program directors. General Administrative Positions e.g., heads of system oﬃces and coordinating boards and senior oﬃcers of such entities. State & System Leaders e.g., heads of academic medical complexes and institutions, deans of medicine and allied health academic units, department chairs, program heads, Academic & Allied Health Leaders
  3. 3. Executive Search Designed to elevate leaders SEE ALL EXPERTISE endowed chairs, specialized faculty, heads of research centers and units. Trusted Partner Branded Process Committed To Diversity Leadership Services Designed to elevate performance
  4. 4. Strategic Services Designed to elevate the entire organization Meeting the Challenge of Coronavirus The World Health Organization has declared COVID-19 a pandemic, and national as well as local leaders have put in place protocols for social distancing and limiting mass gatherings to ﬂatten the Coronavirus curve. In the face of the pandemic, our partners in higher education and K-12 education are faced with making decisions that protect the health, well-being, and safety of students, faculty, and staff against an ever-changing global health backdrop. As many of our partners enact travel restrictions, extend spring break, transition to online instruction, and expand work-from-home options, we are impressed by the leadership the education community is demonstrating. Our commitment to our education partners remains strong. Because we know how critical it is to address the "now" while preparing for the future, we are positioned to provide customized, remote executive search services during this challenging time. Together, we can creatively commit to
  5. 5. moving forward while supporting the health and well-being of students, faculty, staff, G/A&A employees, and our communities. Gregory Washington PRESIDENT George Mason University Robert Jones CHANCELLOR University of Illinois at Urbana- Champaign Steve Currall PRESIDENT University of South Florida Client Selections
  6. 6. Flora Tydings FIRST WOMAN CHANCELLOR Tennessee Board of Regents' system Kent Fuchs PRESIDENT University of Florida See All G/A&A Partners With Auburn University On Its Presidential Search 3 September 2021 G/A&A Partners With Montgomery College In Its Search For Next President 11 August 2021 G/A&A News
  7. 7. Presidential Personality 23 July 2021 See All ELEVATING LEADERS ELEVATING ORGANIZATIONS ELEVATING PERFORMANCE TOGETHER 850-650-2277 42 Business Centre Drive, Suite 206, Miramar Beach, FL 32550 team@greenwoodsearch.com Oﬃces in Alabama, Florida, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Texas, Virginia and Washington, DC
  8. 8. © 2022 Developed by Joshua Lyons Marketing, LLC ABOUT US Mission Experience Values Client Selections Our Team Career RESOURCES Ethics & Conﬁdentiality Thought Leadership For Candidates For Committees Insights MEMBERSHIP GET IN TOUCH: CONTACT US FOLLOW US ON:

