A Silicon Valley Take on AI Adoption

Although AI won't replace the knowledge and experience of lawyers any time soon, great tools are becoming available to make our work more efficient and effective. In this webinar, we will talk about how we use AI in our law practice and how you can apply it to make your knowledge work more efficient.



Panelists:



Olga V. Mack - CEO // Parley Pro

Steve Obenski - Chief Strategy Officer // Kira Systems

Alex Babin - CEO // ZERO

Louis Lehot - Founder // L2 Counsel



#askasiliconvalleylawyer



Louis Lehot is a corporate, securities, and M&A lawyer in the San Francisco Bay Area. He helps form, fund, buy and sell businesses.



Feel free to connect with Louis:



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lehotlouis

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/louislehot/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/lehotlouis

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lehotlouis