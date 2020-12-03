Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
A Silicon Valley Take on AI Adoption December 3rd, 2020 Presented by: Kira Systems & L2 Counsel
Recording This session is being recorded and will be sent out 24 hours after the event Q&A Ask your questions by using the...
© 2020 Kira Inc. | kirasystems.com Our Panelists Louis Lehot, Founder Steve Obenski, Chief Strategy Officer Olga V. Mack, ...
© 2020 Kira Inc. | kirasystems.com Adoption of Practice Related Technologies Percentage of respondents using specific type...
© 2020 Kira Inc. | kirasystems.com Adoption of Specific AI Technologies Scale: (Self-evaluated) 1="Just a proof of concept...
© 2020 Kira Inc. | kirasystems.com Adoption of Contract Mgmt (Post-Execution) Tech Scale: (Self-evaluated) 1 = "Just a pro...
© 2020 Kira Inc. | kirasystems.com Questions?
© 2020 Kira Inc. | kirasystems.com Your feedback on today’s meeting We’d love to hear from you
Thank you! Louis Lehot Founder l2counsel.com louis.lehot@l2counsel.com Steve Obenski Chief Strategy Officer kirasystems.co...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

A Silicon Valley Take on AI Adoption

37 views

Published on

Although AI won't replace the knowledge and experience of lawyers any time soon, great tools are becoming available to make our work more efficient and effective. In this webinar, we will talk about how we use AI in our law practice and how you can apply it to make your knowledge work more efficient.

Panelists:

Olga V. Mack - CEO // Parley Pro
Steve Obenski - Chief Strategy Officer // Kira Systems
Alex Babin - CEO // ZERO
Louis Lehot - Founder // L2 Counsel

#askasiliconvalleylawyer

Louis Lehot is a corporate, securities, and M&A lawyer in the San Francisco Bay Area. He helps form, fund, buy and sell businesses.

Feel free to connect with Louis:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lehotlouis
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/louislehot/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/lehotlouis
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lehotlouis

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

A Silicon Valley Take on AI Adoption

  1. 1. A Silicon Valley Take on AI Adoption December 3rd, 2020 Presented by: Kira Systems & L2 Counsel
  2. 2. Recording This session is being recorded and will be sent out 24 hours after the event Q&A Ask your questions by using the “Chat” feature Quick Reminder Housekeeping
  3. 3. © 2020 Kira Inc. | kirasystems.com Our Panelists Louis Lehot, Founder Steve Obenski, Chief Strategy Officer Olga V. Mack, CEO Alex Babin, CEO & Co-Founder
  4. 4. © 2020 Kira Inc. | kirasystems.com Adoption of Practice Related Technologies Percentage of respondents using specific types of technology Source: ILTA's 2019 Technology Survey
  5. 5. © 2020 Kira Inc. | kirasystems.com Adoption of Specific AI Technologies Scale: (Self-evaluated) 1="Just a proof of concept", 5="integral to our daily operations" Source: Legal AI Tools, Blickstein Group/ILTA, September 2020
  6. 6. © 2020 Kira Inc. | kirasystems.com Adoption of Contract Mgmt (Post-Execution) Tech Scale: (Self-evaluated) 1 = "Just a proof of concept", 5 = "integral to our daily operations" Source: Legal AI Tools, Blickstein Group/ILTA, September 2020
  7. 7. © 2020 Kira Inc. | kirasystems.com Questions?
  8. 8. © 2020 Kira Inc. | kirasystems.com Your feedback on today’s meeting We’d love to hear from you
  9. 9. Thank you! Louis Lehot Founder l2counsel.com louis.lehot@l2counsel.com Steve Obenski Chief Strategy Officer kirasystems.com info@kirasystems.com Olga V. Mack CEO parleypro.com olga.mack@parleypero.com Alex Babin CEO & Co-Founder zeroapp.ai alex@zeroapp.ai

×