A Silicon Valley Take on AI Adoption

Although AI won't replace the knowledge and experience of lawyers any time soon, great tools are becoming available to make our work more efficient and effective. In this webinar, we will talk about how we use AI in our law practice and how you can apply it to make your knowledge work more efficient.
Panelists:
Olga V. Mack - CEO // Parley Pro
Steve Obenski - Chief Strategy Officer // Kira Systems
Alex Babin - CEO // ZERO
Louis Lehot - Founder // L2 Counsel
Louis Lehot is a corporate, securities, and M&A lawyer in the San Francisco Bay Area. He helps form, fund, buy and sell businesses.
