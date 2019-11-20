January workshop programme

Successfully reported this slideshow.
PRE-FESTIVAL THEATRE WORKSHOPS Monday 6th & Tuesday 7th January 2020 (17.30-20.30) KULTURHAUS MERSCH 53 rue Grande-Duchess...
PRE-FESTIVAL THEATRE WORKSHOPS Monday 6th & Tuesday 7th January 2020 (17.30-20.30) KULTURHAUS MERSCH 53 rue Grande-Duchesse-Charlotte, L- 7520 Mersch
FEST asbl (no d'immatriculation: F12385) 23 rue du Lavoir, l-3358, Leudelange www.fest.lu Contact: festasbl@gmail.com
FEST asbl (no d’immatriculation: F12385) 23 rue du Lavoir, l-3358, Leudelange www.fest.lu Contact: festasbl@gmail.com or +...
FEST asbl (no d’immatriculation: F12385) 23 rue du Lavoir, l-3358, Leudelange www.fest.lu Contact: festasbl@gmail.com or +...
  1. 1. PRE-FESTIVAL THEATRE WORKSHOPS Monday 6th & Tuesday 7th January 2020 (17.30-20.30) KULTURHAUS MERSCH 53 rue Grande-Duchesse-Charlotte, L- 7520 Mersch As part of the Festival of English Language School Theatre 2020, FEST asbl is this year offering two evenings of theatre-based workshops for students who are participating in shows at the Festival. This is a great opportunity for the students to learn some useful theatre skills and – perhaps more importantly – to meet and mix with other students from other schools who will be performing too. This should encourage the students to share more about their shows with each other, exchange ideas and rehearsal stories … and hopefully encourage them to see each-other’s shows at the Festival. They will also provide a fun introduction to the FEST 2020, as well as giving the students a chance to see and work in the space beforehand. Each workshop will be divided into periods of 75-90 minutes with a 15 minute interval after the first section for the students to mix. Free soft drinks will be provided by the British Embassy during the interval. For the programme and more information about the workshops, please see the next page. The workshops are free and are open to all students who are acting in the Festival. Because there are a limited number of spaces for each Workshop (please see over the page), students are recommended to register as soon as possible. Places will be allocated on a first-come-first-served basis. It is also a good idea if they give two options of workshops they would like to do in case their first choice is full. This can be done by either: a. writing directly to festasbl@gmsail.com giving the student’s name, school and their choice of Workshop b. completing the form on the final page of this document and mailing it to festasbl@gmail.com We hope you will encourage your students to take advantage of this opportunity and we look forward to seeing them there.
  2. 2. FEST asbl (no d’immatriculation: F12385) 23 rue du Lavoir, l-3358, Leudelange www.fest.lu Contact: festasbl@gmail.com or +352 263743064 PROGRAMME Monday 6th January CREATING A PIECE OF THEATRE AND THE DEVELOPMENT OF CHARACTERS Using as its base the text for “DOUBLE DATE” – a new musical written and first performed in Portsmouth in July 2019 – the first part of this workshop will explore how individual scenes can be developed into a story-line. Using improvisation techniques and working in two groups, the second part of the evening will focus on the creation and development of characters within a ply. With their extensive practice of devising musical shows through improvisation at, the instructors will help the group to create new directions for the show and the characters in it. NB. Although base material being used was first performed as a musical, no musical experience or knowledge will be needed for this workshop. You won’t need to sing if you don’t want to. Maximum number of students: 30 THE INSTRUCTORS Sara Shuhaiber Sara is a final year Musical Theatre student at the University of Portsmouth, and has performed in both “West Side Story” (as Maria) and “Cinderella” as part of the University’s Drama and Music training. She has been song-writing for about 10 years and in 2019 co-wrote “Double Date! - The Musical”, which was first performed in July. She hopes to keep developing the show and to take it to the Edinburgh Festival in summer 2020 Ferelith Kingston Ferelith is likewise finishing her training in Musical Theatre at the University of Portsmouth where she is currently the Assistant Director and Chairperson for the University’s Drama and Music Association. She has both acted in and directed multiple productions, such as “All Shook Up!”, “Cinderella”, and “Double Date!- The Musical”, which she co-wrote. She was born and went to school in Luxembourg where she also appeared in several plays and musicals including “Oliver”, “Jane Eyre” and “Showtime”
  3. 3. FEST asbl (no d’immatriculation: F12385) 23 rue du Lavoir, l-3358, Leudelange www.fest.lu Contact: festasbl@gmail.com or +352 263743064 Tuesday 7th January Choice 1 THE USE OF BODY EXPRESSION IN THEATRE AND PERFORMANCE This workshop will focus on understanding the crucial importance of mime as a technical basis for theatrical interpretation. The participants will experience a technique that will help them: -use their breath to express feelings -define the specific gestures and expressions of a character -be precise and effective in order to be easily understood by the audience. Maximum number of students: 15 THE INSTRUCTOR Bettina Richarme A dance freak since her childhood and a committed student in contemporary and jazz dance for 15 years, Bettina Richarme fell in love with theater when she was 14. She started very young to play on stage famous parts from Marivaux, Molière and Corneille at the Théâtre Mouffetard in Paris. After graduating in Art History at La Sorbonne, she followed a professional course in Performing Arts at the Parisian school CatyComedy. She also trained in areas such as: Broadway jazz, tap dance and opera singing. One of her professors, Joel Demarty, a former member of the Comédie française, became her mentor and was decisive for her career. Thanks to him, she played parts like "Martirio" in F.Garcia Lorca's « La Casa de Bernarda Alba ». At the same time, she founded in Paris her own Performing Arts company dedicated to Musicals. As a co-director and a choreographer, she had the pleasure to work with former Lido’s dancers, international ballet dancers and circus artists. Simultaneously, she always kept on coaching in "stage presence, directing and choreography" for private individuals, professionals or conservatoire students. Bettina Richarme arrived in Luxembourg 5 years ago and since then has devoted her energy to teaching drama and modern dance to children and Cuban salsa to adults. She aims to pass on her love for the stage to a new generation of motivated and passionate students in order to grow the performing community in Luxembourg.
  4. 4. FEST asbl (no d’immatriculation: F12385) 23 rue du Lavoir, l-3358, Leudelange www.fest.lu Contact: festasbl@gmail.com or +352 263743064 Tuesday 7th January Choice 2 Breathing and the Voice in Theatre Professional Berlin-based opera singer Tye Thomas will take the participants through advice and fun exercises on how to increase your vocal projection and how to breathe correctly on the stage. Pulling on 20 years of experience this workshop can help you be louder and be heard more clearly. Maximum number of students: 15 THE INSTRUCTOR Tye Thomas A child of two cultures, Tye Maurice Thomas combines a rich and powerful bass voice with engaging and startlingly versatile dramatic performances. Born in Berlin to German and American parents, he pursued studies first privately with Dr. Mark Gruett of the Deutsche Oper Berlin and then at Berlin's renowned music conservatory, the "Hochschule für Musik 'Hanns Eisler'". After acquiring his diploma in 2006 he continued his studies with Denis Combe-Chastel, Mark Gruett and Nena Brzakovic. Ever since his debut at the "Komische Oper Berlin" in 2004, Tye has sung a wide variety of roles including: Osmin ("The Abduction from the Seraglio",Kammeroper Schloß Laubach 2012), The Four Villains ("Tales of Hoffmann", Hebbel Theater 2010) and Arnold in Hans Werner Henze's "The English Cat" (performed in the composer's presence at Theater Münster 2011). He has worked with renowned conductors such as Lothar Zagrosek and ensembles such as the Tanztheater Wuppertal and the Lautten Compagney Berlin. From 2012/13-2016, he was an ensemble member at Theater Vorpommern, again displaying his versatility and aptitude for the dramatic and comic in roles ranging from King Henry I. in "Lohengrin" to Don Alfonso in "Così fan Tutte" all the way to the buffonesque characters of Enterich and Prince Populescu in "Der Bettelstudent" and "Gräfin Mariza" respectively. Tye's expressiveness onstage was forged in many years of acting in an English Off-theater ensemble, playing lead parts such as Othello, Valmont and Doctor Faustus. In a 2010 production of Shakespeare's „A Midsummernight's Dream“, he successfully played the three contrasting roles of Bottom, Oberon and Theseus, being able to switch between them within seconds. Tye was awarded the Richard Wagner Stipendium in 2004 and is a two time winner of the Kammeroper Schloß Rheinsberg (2007 and 2008).
  5. 5. FEST asbl (no d’immatriculation: F12385) 23 rue du Lavoir, l-3358, Leudelange www.fest.lu Contact: festasbl@gmail.com or +352 263743064 JANUARY 2020 WORKSHOPS REGISTRATION FORM Name: School: Email: Teacher: Requested Workshop: 1st Choice ____________________________________________ 2nd Choice ____________________________________________ You will be contacted by email if you have been allocated a place on one of the workshops. Please note that places are allocated on a first-come-first-served basis.

