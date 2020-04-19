Werkbladen

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Naam: ……………….. Mijn teamgenoot is: ………………. Op bezoek in Tenerae Monda.
Opdracht 1: Hieronder vind je twee kaarten van Dendermonde. Een kaart uit het jaar 1649 en een kaart van nu. - Duid op bei...
- Welk verschil zie je tussen de twee kaarten? - Wat was de vroegere naam van Dendermonde? - Verklaar waar de naam Denderm...
Opdracht 3: Het Vleeshuis - Stap naar het Vleeshuis op de Grote markt. - Wanneer werd het Vleeshuis gebouwd? - Wat was de ...
Opdracht 4: Belfort en Lakenhalle. - Schat de hoogte van het Belfort. Gebruik referentiepunten. - Waar in het Belfort kan ...
- Wat was de functie dit gebouw vroeger? - Wat is de functie van dit gebouw nu? - Welke vlaggen hangen aan het stadhuis? V...
- Wanneer werd het Belfort van Dendermonde ingeschreven op de lijst van het Werelderfgoed van de UNESCO? Extra info: De Un...
