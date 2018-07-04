[MANY SOLD] Real Estate Economics by Ernie Jowsey unlimited

-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Synnopsis :
Economic explanations of real estate issues such as development, investment and policy-making are introduced in this text. It is written in a non-technical way, covering residential and commercial property markets, and includes empirical data, examples, case studies, market reports and summaries of latest research.
Author : Ernie Jowsey
Language : English
Grade Level : 1-2
Product Dimensions : 8.5 x 0.5 x 9.2 inches
Shipping Weight : 14 ounces
Format : E-Books
Seller information : Ernie Jowsey ( 5✮ )
Link Download : https://ertigawerts.blogspot.com/?book=0230233201
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment