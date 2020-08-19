Confused by Creative Commons? At a loss about licences? Bewildered by attribution? If you’re new to Creative Commons licences or simply need a quick refresher, these slides will provide a brief introduction to Creative Commons, covering all the main licence types, and show you how to quickly and easily apply CC licences to content in Learn, Media Hopper Create and blogs.



These slides are part of a digital skills course run by the University of Edinburgh's Open Educational Resources Service https://open.ed.ac.uk/



CC BY, Lorna M. Campbell and Stephanie Farley, University of Edinburgh, 2020.