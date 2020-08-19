Successfully reported this slideshow.
• They provide a clear statement of ownership. • They enable creative works to be shared and reused, while protecting the ...
• http://open.ed.ac.uk/about/ • Approved by Learning and Teaching Committee in January 2016. • Informative and permissive....
Open.Ed, https://open.ed.ac.uk/
Legislation that protects the rights of authors of creative works, for a set period of time. UK copyright lasts for 25 – 7...
Provides permission, or authorisation, to re-use a copyright work. A licence Agreement, by Setyo Ari Wibowo, CC BY
Provide permission to freely use copyright works under certain terms and conditions. Sharing a work under open licence doe...
Public domain resources are no longer under protection, e.g. copyright has expired, or have been actively dedicated to the...
CC BY-NC-ND 2.0, Kristina Alexanderson, Flickr
Creative Commons (CC) provide a range of open licenses that enable the free distribution of otherwise copyrighted work.
CC BY-SA 2.0, Foter.com, https://foter.com/blog/how-to-attribute-creative-commons-photos/
Creative Commons Attribution, CC BY Allows you to distribute, remix, adapt, and build on the material in any medium or for...
Creative Commons Attribution Non Commercial, CC BY-NC Allows you to distribute, remix, adapt, and build on the material in...
When using the NC licence you should consider the use of the work not the nature of the organisation. E.g. A commercial or...
Creative Commons Attribution Share Alike, CC BY-SA Allows you to distribute, remix, adapt, and build on the material as lo...
Creative Commons Attribution Non Commercial Share Alike, CC BY-NC-SA Allows you to distribute, remix, adapt, and build upo...
Licenses that grant the right to freely distribute and modify creative works, as long as derivative works are shared under...
Creative Commons Attribution No Derivatives, CC BY-ND Allows you to copy and distribute the material in unadapted form onl...
Creative Commons Attribution Non Commercial No Derivatives, CC BY-NC-ND This license allows reusers to copy and distribute...
CC BY-SA 2.0, Foter.com, https://foter.com/blog/how-to-attribute-creative-commons-photos/
All Creative Commons Licences are • Accompanied by a human-readable summary and a licence deed. • Applicable worldwide. • ...
Creative Commons Zero, CC0 A public dedication tool, which allows creators to give up their copyright and put their works ...
Attributing resources CC heart cupcakes by David Kindler, CC BY 2.0, on flickr https://flic.kr/p/dzSp17 Title: CC heart cu...
Attributing resources It is good practice to attribute all third-party content regardless of whether it as been shared und...
Licensing your own resources © J. Smith, 2019 © J. Smith, CC BY, 2019 J. Smith, CC BY, 2019 © J. Smith, University of Edin...
Adding licence information in Learn https://www.learn.ed.ac.uk/
Adding licence information in Media Hopper Create https://media.ed.ac.uk/
Adding licence information in blogs.ed https://blogs.ed.ac.uk/
There are three ways you can add licence information to a Wordpress blog on Blogs.Ed.
There are three ways you can add licence information to a blog post. 1. Add a licence statement to the whole blog using a Text Widget.
Appearance > Widgets > Text
2. Add a licence statement to individual posts using OpenAttribute.
There are three ways you can add licence information to a blog post. 1. Add a licence statement to the whole blog using a ...
3. Add a licence statement to images and media.
There are three ways you can add licence information to a blog post. 1. Add a licence statement to the whole blog using a ...
Add Media > Upload or Select > Enter licence in Attribution Tag
There are three ways you can add licence information to a blog post. 1. Add a licence statement to the whole blog using a ...
Adding licence information in Powerpoint Song School St Mary by Phoebe Anna Traquair, CC BY, University of Edinburgh, http...
Find out more…. OER Service • Open.Ed https://open.ed.ac.uk/ • How To Guides https://open.ed.ac.uk/how-to-guides/ • Copyri...
Contact Open.Ed open.ed@ed.ac.uk http://open.ed.ac.uk/ @OpenEdEdinburgh CC BY, L.M. Campbell and S. Farley, University of ...
Confused by Creative Commons? At a loss about licences? Bewildered by attribution? If you’re new to Creative Commons licences or simply need a quick refresher, these slides will provide a brief introduction to Creative Commons, covering all the main licence types, and show you how to quickly and easily apply CC licences to content in Learn, Media Hopper Create and blogs.

These slides are part of a digital skills course run by the University of Edinburgh's Open Educational Resources Service https://open.ed.ac.uk/

CC BY, Lorna M. Campbell and Stephanie Farley, University of Edinburgh, 2020.

License: CC Attribution License
Creative Commons Quick Start: A short introduction to using CC licences

  1. 1. Creative Commons Quick Start A short introduction to using Creative Commons licences Creative Commons – A vessel of ideas, CC BY SA, OpenSource.com on flickr
  2. 2. Introductions Stephanie (Charlie) Farley OER Service Advisor Learning, Teaching and Web Services Lorna M. Campbell OER Service Manager Learning, Teaching and Web Services
  3. 3. You can type a comment or a question in “Text Chat” at any time. Click this icon to raise your hand. If you have a microphone, click on “Audio” icon then speak your question. Asking questions in Collaborate
  4. 4. • They provide a clear statement of ownership. • They enable creative works to be shared and reused, while protecting the rights of the creator. • They ensure that the University can continue to use resources it has invested in. • They ensure that staff can continue to use resources they have created. • They minimise the risk of copyright infringement. Why are Creative Commons Licences important? CC Stickers, CC BY, Kristina Alexanderson on flickr https://flic.kr/p/bWaYEW
  5. 5. • http://open.ed.ac.uk/about/ • Approved by Learning and Teaching Committee in January 2016. • Informative and permissive. • Encourages staff and students to use, create and publish open licensed resources to enhance the quality of the student experience. • Helps colleagues make informed decisions about creating and using OER. Prodromus Dissertationum Cosmographicarum, CC BY-NC-SA 2.0, Centre for Research Collections, https://flic.kr/p/fcwNdT University of Edinburgh OER Policy
  6. 6. Open.Ed, https://open.ed.ac.uk/
  7. 7. Legislation that protects the rights of authors of creative works, for a set period of time. UK copyright lasts for 25 – 70 years depending on the type of work. Copyright Copyright, by ProSymbols, CC BY
  8. 8. Provides permission, or authorisation, to re-use a copyright work. A licence Agreement, by Setyo Ari Wibowo, CC BY
  9. 9. Provide permission to freely use copyright works under certain terms and conditions. Sharing a work under open licence does not mean you are “giving away” your IPR. Open Licences Akzidenz Grotesk Bold, CC BY SA, https://creativecommons.org/about/downloads
  10. 10. Public domain resources are no longer under protection, e.g. copyright has expired, or have been actively dedicated to the public for free use, e.g. CC0. Public Domain Public Domain – CC0
  11. 11. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0, Kristina Alexanderson, Flickr
  12. 12. Creative Commons (CC) provide a range of open licenses that enable the free distribution of otherwise copyrighted work.
  13. 13. CC BY-SA 2.0, Foter.com, https://foter.com/blog/how-to-attribute-creative-commons-photos/
  14. 14. Creative Commons Attribution, CC BY Allows you to distribute, remix, adapt, and build on the material in any medium or format, as long as attribution is given to the creator. The license allows commercial use. CC BY includes the following elements: BY – Credit must be given to the creator Image by J. Smith, University of Edinburgh, 2020, CC BY, link
  15. 15. Creative Commons Attribution Non Commercial, CC BY-NC Allows you to distribute, remix, adapt, and build on the material in any medium or format, for non-commercial purposes only, and only so long as attribution is given to the creator. CC BY-NC includes the following elements: BY – Credit must be given to the creator NC – Only non-commercial uses of the work are permitted Image by J. Smith, University of Edinburgh, 2020, CC BY-NC, link
  16. 16. When using the NC licence you should consider the use of the work not the nature of the organisation. E.g. A commercial organisation may use NC content for non- commercial purposes. Non-commercial Public domain image on Wikimedia Commons
  17. 17. Creative Commons Attribution Share Alike, CC BY-SA Allows you to distribute, remix, adapt, and build on the material as long as attribution is given to the creator. If you remix, adapt, or build upon the material, you must license the modified material under identical terms. The licence allows commercial use, any derivative works must also allow commercial use. CC BY-SA includes the following elements: BY – Credit must be given to the creator SA – Adaptations must be shared under the same terms Image by J. Smith, University of Edinburgh, 2020, CC BY-SA, link
  18. 18. Creative Commons Attribution Non Commercial Share Alike, CC BY-NC-SA Allows you to distribute, remix, adapt, and build upon the material in any medium or format for noncommercial purposes only, and only so long as attribution is given to the creator. If you remix, adapt, or build upon the material, you must license the modified material under identical terms. CC BY-NC-SA includes the following elements: BY – Credit must be given to the creator NC – Only non-commercial uses of the work are permitted SA – Adaptations must be shared under the same terms Image by J. Smith, University of Edinburgh, 2020, CC BY-NC-SA, link
  19. 19. Licenses that grant the right to freely distribute and modify creative works, as long as derivative works are shared under the same licence. Copyleft Public domain image on Wikimedia Commons
  20. 20. Creative Commons Attribution No Derivatives, CC BY-ND Allows you to copy and distribute the material in unadapted form only, and only so long as attribution is given to the creator. The license allows for commercial use. CC BY-ND includes the following elements: BY – Credit must be given to the creator ND – No derivatives or adaptations of the work are permitted Image by J. Smith, University of Edinburgh, 2020, CC BY-ND, link
  21. 21. Creative Commons Attribution Non Commercial No Derivatives, CC BY-NC-ND This license allows reusers to copy and distribute the material in unadapted form only, for noncommercial purposes only, and only so long as attribution is given to the creator. CC BY-NC-ND includes the following elements: BY – Credit must be given to the creator NC – Only non-commercial uses of the work are permitted ND – No derivatives or adaptations of the work are permitted Image by J. Smith, University of Edinburgh, 2020, CC BY-ND-ND, link
  22. 22. CC BY-SA 2.0, Foter.com, https://foter.com/blog/how-to-attribute-creative-commons-photos/
  23. 23. All Creative Commons Licences are • Accompanied by a human-readable summary and a licence deed. • Applicable worldwide. • Backwards compatible. • Last for the duration of the copyright of the work. • Non-exclusive. • Irrevocable.
  24. 24. Creative Commons Zero, CC0 A public dedication tool, which allows creators to give up their copyright and put their works into the worldwide public domain. CC0 allows reusers to distribute, remix, adapt, and build upon the material in any medium or format, with no conditions.
  25. 25. Attributing resources CC heart cupcakes by David Kindler, CC BY 2.0, on flickr https://flic.kr/p/dzSp17 Title: CC heart cupcakes Creator: David Kindler Licence: CC BY 2.0 Source: url
  26. 26. Attributing resources It is good practice to attribute all third-party content regardless of whether it as been shared under open licence or not.
  27. 27. Licensing your own resources © J. Smith, 2019 © J. Smith, CC BY, 2019 J. Smith, CC BY, 2019 © J. Smith, University of Edinburgh, CC BY, 2019 J. Smith, University of Edinburgh, CC BY, 2019
  28. 28. Adding licence information in Learn https://www.learn.ed.ac.uk/
  29. 29. Adding licence information in Media Hopper Create https://media.ed.ac.uk/
  30. 30. Adding licence information in blogs.ed https://blogs.ed.ac.uk/
  31. 31. There are three ways you can add licence information to a Wordpress blog on Blogs.Ed.
  32. 32. There are three ways you can add licence information to a blog post. 1. Add a licence statement to the whole blog using a Text Widget.
  33. 33. Appearance > Widgets > Text
  34. 34. There are three ways you can add licence information to a blog post. 1. Add a licence statement to the whole blog using a Text Widget.
  35. 35. There are three ways you can add licence information to a blog post. 1. Add a licence statement to the whole blog using a Text Widget. 2. Add a licence statement to individual posts using OpenAttribute.
  36. 36. There are three ways you can add licence information to a blog post. 1. Add a licence statement to the whole blog using a Text Widget. 2. Add a licence statement to individual posts using OpenAttribute.
  37. 37. There are three ways you can add licence information to a blog post. 1. Add a licence statement to the whole blog using a Text Widget. 2. Add a licence statement to individual posts using OpenAttribute. 3. Add a licence statement to images and media.
  38. 38. Add Media > Upload or Select > Enter licence in Attribution Tag
  39. 39. There are three ways you can add licence information to a blog post. 1. Add a licence statement to the whole blog using a Text Widget. 2. Add a licence statement to individual posts using OpenAttribute. 3. Add a licence statement to images and media.
  40. 40. Adding licence information in Powerpoint Song School St Mary by Phoebe Anna Traquair, CC BY, University of Edinburgh, https://images.is.ed.ac.uk/luna/servlet/s/rw9776
  41. 41. Find out more…. OER Service • Open.Ed https://open.ed.ac.uk/ • How To Guides https://open.ed.ac.uk/how-to-guides/ • Copyright Licensing and Open Materials for Remote and Hybrid Teaching https://www.events.ed.ac.uk/ (online digital skills workshop ) • Will It Bite Me? Media Licensing and Online Teaching Environments http://edin.ac/2LjAia1 (videos) • Licensing in Media Hopper Create https://edin.ac/3kV2L4a Creative Commons • About the licences https://creativecommons.org/licenses/ • Licence picker tool https://creativecommons.org/choose/ • How to give attribution https://creativecommons.org/use-remix/attribution/
  42. 42. Contact Open.Ed open.ed@ed.ac.uk http://open.ed.ac.uk/ @OpenEdEdinburgh CC BY, L.M. Campbell and S. Farley, University of Edinburgh, unless otherwise indicated. Lorna M. Campbell lorna.m.campbell@ed.ac.uk http://lornamcampbell.org/ @LornaMCampbell Stephanie (Charlie) Farley stephanie.farley@ed.ac.uk @SFarley_Charlie

×