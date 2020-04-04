Successfully reported this slideshow.
You all belong, Griffin Wildcats. This Photo
Happy National School Librarian's Day 2020!
A special message to my students, and a thank you to all who have made me the school librarian I am today.

  1. 1. Lori Quintana Library Media Specialist Cobb County Schools Twitter: @linthelibrary Website: http://www.cobblearning.net/griffin wildstacks/ Griffin Wildcats, There is always learning in reading. Reading is the foundation to success in all academics. The popular quote still holds true, and now more than ever. “Reading takes us places, when we must remain where we are.” No matter where we are, the Griffin Library provides students with access to an array of digital books. Wildcats, while you are away from the school library stacks, always remember you can find your next great read in Sora, Cobb Digital Library, or through the Cobb Library Pass, a partnership with Cobb Public Libraries. Choose a book and set a goal for yourself. Read one book a week, a month, or whatever your goal is for reading. Just be sure to read. It will help you. It will lessen the “slide” that takes place when students are away from school and learning in the classroom. There are several genres to select from: Realistic Fiction, Historical Fiction, Humor, Mystery, Science Fiction, and Fantasy, just to name a few. Find your favorite by picking a book and reading the first chapter. If you aren’t hooked after the first chapter, it’s okay to return the book and select another one. Reading is enjoyment, comfort, and serenity. Find your favorite space, whether in or out of doors, and get lost in a story. Connect with the setting, the characters, and let the story capture you. Let the story grow you as a person. Self-discovery is something we do throughout our lives, and books help us to do so. You don’t have to read fiction. Reading non-fiction provides just as much enjoyment. Through non-fiction, you can learn facts. You can also pick up a new hobby, such as how to cook, knit, draw, or build. Many individuals have discovered their passion and career initiatives through non-fiction books. There is also biographies. Choose a book and learn how your favorite person navigated to get where they are in life. It just may inspire you! Or, read about someone you have never heard of and expand your horizons. New ideas may arise , or you may be introduced to something never imagined. Reading is cool. Don’t let anyone make you believe otherwise. There’s nothing more gratifying than being in charge of your own learning. So be a reader. Read with fidelity. And watch your genius grow. “Everyone belongs at your school library.” P.S. I am always interested in hearing about what you are reading. Drop me a message at lori.quintana@cobbk12.org. I’d love to hear from you while we are away through next school year. Tell me about your books! Your favorites and not so favorites. Tell me what you are learning. Or, just tell me how you discovered reading, and share your favorite reading spot. My collaboration is with you-my students. Love, Mrs. Quintana
  2. 2. You all belong, Griffin Wildcats. This Photo
  3. 3. Thank you to those who have made me the school librarian I am today… The Griffin Admin Team: Dr. Loralee Hill Kacie Phipps Cathie Siebert Roderick Langston Rockey Anderson Eric Gray Husband & Teacher: Eduardo Quintana Library Media Paraprofessional: Ashley Kraus Former Principal & Friend: Paul Gillihan District Administration: Dr. Sherri Hill My Griffin Teacher, Counselor, and Support Staff Colleagues Overdue Podcast Team: Anita Foster and Ingrid Hanson LME Supervisor: Holly Frilot Georgia Library Media Association Team Former UWG Professor: Dr. Phyllis Snipes And the biggest thank you to Griffin STUDENTS!!!

