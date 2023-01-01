Chaptalization.pptx

Activate your 30 day free trial to unlock unlimited reading.
Chaptalization is the process of adding sugar to wine. It is a highly regulated process and illegal in many areas, including California. The regions that do allow chaptalization are those that are in cooler climates such as the northern regions of France, Germany, and parts of the United States.
