Curso:�El�desarrollo�de�la�funci�n�directiva� � Edici�n.�Marzo�de�2020� � Loreto�S.�Arias�G�mez� � 1� � HABILIDADES�PERSON...
3.1 habilidades p y t. lag
3.1 habilidades p y t. lag
3.1 habilidades p y t. lag

Habilidades Personales y Técnicas

3.1 habilidades p y t. lag

  1. 1. Curso:�El�desarrollo�de�la�funci�n�directiva� � Edici�n.�Marzo�de�2020� � Loreto�S.�Arias�G�mez� � 1� � HABILIDADES�PERSONALES.� Como�puede�observarse�en�la�diana,�tengo�aspectos�personales�muy�fortalecidos�como� el�trabajo�en�equipo,�la�preocupaci�n�por�lo�dem�s,�empat�a�y�escucha�activa.�Tengo� amplia�experiencia�en�trabajo�en�equipo�al�haber�formado�parte�de�equipos�directivos� durante�m�s�de�10�a�os.�En�cuanto�a�la�preocupaci�n�por�lo�dem�s,�empat�a�y�escucha� activa,�suelo�ponerme�muchas�veces�en�el�lugar�de�la�otra�persona�para�entender�su� posici�n,�opini�n,�etc.�Adem�s�he�sido�jefe�de�personal�en�otros��mbitos�diferentes�al� de�educaci�n�durante�m�s�de�seis�a�os,�por�lo�que�tengo�experiencia�en�ello.� Sin� embargo,� creo� que� a�n� puedo� mejorar� bastante� en� asertividad� y� claridad� y� concisi�n� en� la� expresi�n,� suelo� ser� muy� exigente� conmigo� misma,� y� as�� exijo� a� los� dem�s,�por�lo�que�a�veces�considero�que�en�este�aspecto�puedo�mejorar.� � � HABILIDADES�TECNICAS� En� cuanto� a� mis� habilidades� t�cnicas,� considero� que� tengo� altos� niveles� en� profesionalidad,�planificaci�n�de�proyectos,�gesti�n�del�tiempo�y�gesti�n�del�conflicto.� Dada� mi� amplia� experiencia� anterior,� y� debido� a� que� me� considero� una� persona� extremadamente�organizada�y�ordenada.� Sin�embargo�considero�que�puedo�mejorar,�en�el�conocimiento�del�centro,�nunca�se� termina� de� conocerlo� al� 100%,� en� motivaci�n,� soy� algo� pesimista� y� evaluaci�n,� soy� poco�critica�conmigo�misma.� � � Evidentemente,� siempre� hay� que� seguir� insistiendo� en� fortalecer� y� adquirir� las� habilidades�personales�y�t�cnicas�necesarias�para�formar�parte�de�un�equipo�directivo.� Pues�es�de�vital�importancia�un�equipo�directivo�trabajador,�luchador,�cohesionado�y� fuerte�con�el�cual�poder�desarrollar�el�proyecto�de�direcci�n�que�se�pretenda�llevar�a� cabo.�

