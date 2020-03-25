Lorenzo V Tan - Importance of learning effective leadership skills

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Leadership is a phenomenon that is extremely hard to define, but equally easy to identify.

  1. 1. Top Secret Ways to Develop Your Leadership Skills Lorenzo V Tan
  2. 2.  Leadership is a word that anyone in the business world is familiar with, but few understand what it takes to become a great leader. It takes time, effort and a lot of education. Here Lorenzo V Tan has compiled information from some of the greatest leaders of all time to guide you on your path to becoming one of them. Continue reading and learn all you can about leadership.
  3. 3. Good Leader
  4. 4.  To be an effective leader, you must work closely with your team. Listen to them when they talk, encourage individuality and innovation, and let each member of your team enjoy their individual and group successes. Above all, don't ask a member of your team to do anything that you would not be willing to do yourself.
  5. 5.  When you're a leader, make sure that you team with people. You must remember that you are a part of a team. Individual voices can contribute to and better an entire project so try bringing others together to collaborate. Leaders are never alone. Do your best to invite as many perspectives into the discussion and decision- making processes as you can.
  6. 6.  You need to find the innate qualities in yourself that can help you become a good leader. Although you may not naturally tend toward a leadership role, there is some aspect of your personality that you can develop which will help you to take charge. With time, experience and practice, you can hone your skills and develop your leadership abilities.
  7. 7.  Lorenzo V Tan says learn to take responsibility for things, even those that are not your fault. A great leader understands that when the team fails, everyone fails. Instead of placing blame on individual members of the team, a great leader will know that something about the way he leads the team may be the reason for the failure.
  8. 8.  Avoid actions that are deceitful or devious. If you want to be trusted as a leader, you must live up to your promises. If you claim to be the best in your industry, be sure that your employees know how to deliver the best service.
  9. 9.  Be a passionate leader. It is easier for other to follow a leader that truly cares about the group's goals. Great leaders should have a genuine passion and enthusiasm for the projects in progress instead of just making sure everyone is finishing their work. Express your passion and let everyone know that you care about their progress. When someone shares with the group, let them know that their contribution is appreciated.
  10. 10.  Build your team into a strong cohesive unit. Talk to your subordinates about concerns and questions, and be honest with them. While you want your employees to come to you with things, they should handle their day without too much of your help.
  11. 11.  If you are in the business world, you most certainly know what a great leader is. If you are trying to become a great leader, the tips in this article will most certainly help guide you on your path. Refer to them anytime you are struggling with a leadership challenge, and use them to enhance your ability to achieve greatness.
  12. 12. Thanks

