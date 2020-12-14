Roles de teletutor._lorenzo_exposito

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ROLES DEL TELETUTOR
AGRADECIMIENTOS
  1. 1. ROLES DEL TELETUTOR
  2. 2. ORIENTAR EN EL PROCESO DE APRENDIZAJE AL ALUMNO - Asesorar al alumno para favorecer la autonom�a en el aprendizaje - Resolver preguntas y dudas - Apoyar los procesos de aprendizaje aclarando dudas y facilitando sugerencias de contenido online
  3. 3. REALIZAR SEGUIMIENTO DE LA EVALUACI�N DEL ALUMNO - Seguimiento diario de las actividades, participaciones y progresos de los alumnos - Llevar a cabo acciones tutoriales - Hacer feedback con los alumnos - Calificar a los estudiantes de acuerdo a los criterios de evaluaci�n - Revisar el temario formativo a trav�s de los resultados de la evaluaci�n.
  4. 4. ESTIMULAR LA PARTICIPACION Y LA COLABORACI�N A TRAV�S DE LAS HERRAMIENTAS Y ESPACIOS ADECUADOS - Aplicar la t�cnica de dinamizaci�n del aula - Fomentar la participaci�n de los alumnos - Programar los procesos de comunicaci�n - Establecer normas de participaci�n - Favorecer la creacion de espacion y comunidades virtuales - Moderar los debates
  5. 5. AGRADECIMIENTOS

