Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
CENTRO DE CUSTO DEPARTAMENTALIZAÇÃO CENTRO DE CUSTO DEPARTAMENTALIZAÇÃO
CONCEITO O método do Centro de Custo se preocupa com a alocação da mão de obra e custos indiretos da produção aos produtos...
Agrupamentos  Centros comuns: coordenação de todas as atividades. Ex: diretoria, tesouraria, caixa  Centros auxiliares: ...
ACTIVITY BASED COSTING ACTIVITY BASED COSTING
Conceito O Activity-Based Costed, mas também chamado de Custeio Baseado na Atividade ou Custeio ABC, é um método criado pa...
RKW OU CUSTEO PLENO RKW OU CUSTEO PLENO RKW OU CUSTEO PLENO
CONCEITO É um processo de fixação de preço do produto com base na alocação dos custos fixos variáveis, somados a eles tamb...
Implemantação  1 - Separação dos custos em itens  2 - Divisão da empresa em centros de custos  3 - Identificação dos cu...
UNIDADE DE ESFORÇO DE PRODUÇÃO UNIDADE DE ESFORÇO DE PRODUÇÃO
CONCEITO O método de Unidade de Esforço de Produção é uma proposta de gestão estratégica de custos de produção onde, além ...
MÉTODOS DE CUSTOS
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

MÉTODOS DE CUSTOS

11 views

Published on

Trabalho realizado em abril de 2020 na disciplina Gestão de Custos sobre métodos de custos.

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

MÉTODOS DE CUSTOS

  1. 1. CENTRO DE CUSTO DEPARTAMENTALIZAÇÃO CENTRO DE CUSTO DEPARTAMENTALIZAÇÃO
  2. 2. CONCEITO O método do Centro de Custo se preocupa com a alocação da mão de obra e custos indiretos da produção aos produtos, facilita a distribuição dos gastos e enquadra cada atividade em um centro de custeio. Para a implementação do método, é realizada uma subdivisão da empresa em diversos departamentos, chamados de centros de custo, agrupamentos de receitas e despesas determinadas por semelhanças, gerando uma melhor e mais completa análise. Todos os Centros de Custo juntos representam a empresa ao todo, mas cada um tem a sua autonomia, ou seja, cada departamento tem um líder ou colaborador que realiza sua análise naquele determinado espaço. Ao final, o resultado se torna mais refinado e com maior foco, já que cada setor deve avaliar e analisar seu próprio desempenho e trabalho. Os benefícios do Centro de Custo são: análise facilitada (relatórios mais completos), compartilhamento de informação (cada departamento avalia seu desempenho) e a responsabilidade compartilhada (existência de mais líderes e colaboradores que podem contribuir com ideias para o melhoramento da empresa). O método do Centro de Custo se preocupa com a alocação da mão de obra e custos indiretos da produção aos produtos, facilita a distribuição dos gastos e enquadra cada atividade em um centro de custeio. Os benefícios do Centro de Custo são: análise facilitada (relatórios mais completos), compartilhamento de informação (cada departamento avalia seu desempenho) e a responsabilidade compartilhada (existência de mais líderes e colaboradores que podem contribuir com ideias para o melhoramento da empresa). Implementação: é realizado uma subdivisão da empresa em diversos departamentos, chamados de centros de custo, agrupamentos de receitas e despesas determinadas por semelhanças, gerando uma melhor e mais completa análise. Todos os Centros de Custo juntos representam a empresa ao todo, mas cada um tem a sua autonomia, ou seja, cada departamento tem um líder ou colaborador que realiza sua análise naquele determinado espaço. Ao final, o resultado se torna mais refinado e com maior foco, já que cada setor deve avaliar e analisar seu próprio desempenho e trabalho. CONCEITO
  3. 3. Agrupamentos  Centros comuns: coordenação de todas as atividades. Ex: diretoria, tesouraria, caixa  Centros auxiliares: execução dos serviços que beneficiam as operações em geral. Ex: engenharia, manutenção  Centros produtivos: produção de bens ou serviços.  Centros de vendas: encarregados das vendas; importação e exportação; mkt.  Centros independentes: são centros produtivos, mas que não se relacionam diretamente com o produto principal.
  4. 4. ACTIVITY BASED COSTING ACTIVITY BASED COSTING
  5. 5. Conceito O Activity-Based Costed, mas também chamado de Custeio Baseado na Atividade ou Custeio ABC, é um método criado para observar separadamente as várias atividades que uma empresa realiza, identificando os custos de cada processo. Ele é usado para aprimorar locais da organização onde ainda existe ineficiência. Esse método tem como objetivo principal a divisão dos custos e o descobrimento de quais os produtos fabricados envolvem maiores custos de produção. Dessa maneira, o Custeio ABC serve como uma forma de aumentar a competitividade, pois consegue reduzir o preço final pela contenção de gastos desnecessários na produção daquele bem. O Activity-Based Costed, mas também chamado de Custeio Baseado na Atividade ou Custeio ABC, é um método criado para observar separadamente as várias atividades que uma empresa realiza, identificando os custos de cada processo. Ele é usado para aprimorar locais da organização onde ainda existe ineficiência. Esse método tem como objetivo principal a divisão dos custos e o descobrimento de quais os produtos fabricados envolvem maiores custos de produção. Dessa maneira, o Custeio ABC serve como uma forma de aumentar a competitividade, pois consegue reduzir o preço final pela contenção de gastos desnecessários na produção daquele bem. CONCEITO
  6. 6. RKW OU CUSTEO PLENO RKW OU CUSTEO PLENO RKW OU CUSTEO PLENO
  7. 7. CONCEITO É um processo de fixação de preço do produto com base na alocação dos custos fixos variáveis, somados a eles também as despesas que a empresa apresenta. Ferramenta de gerenciamento de custo, que serve para fixar o preço de renda do produto uma vez que, calculados os custos e as despesas, basta adicionar a margem de lucro que a empresa espera alcançar. Os custos e despesas são primeiramente atribuídos aos departamentos de produção e em seguida alocados nos produtos. Com a evolução da importância do estudo de custos de produção, atualmente tem sido pouco utilizado, porém qualquer critério de fixação de preços de venda com base em custo de produção/despesa terá algo a ver com o sistema RKW. É um processo de fixação de preço do produto com base na alocação dos custos fixos variáveis, somados a eles também as despesas que a empresa apresenta. Ferramenta de gerenciamento de custo, que serve para fixar o preço de renda do produto uma vez que, calculados os custos e as despesas, basta adicionar a margem de lucro que a empresa espera alcançar. Os custos e despesas são primeiramente atribuídos aos departamentos de produção e em seguida alocados nos produtos. Com a evolução da importância do estudo de custos de produção, atualmente tem sido pouco utilizado, porém qualquer critério de fixação de preços de venda com base em custo de produção/despesa terá algo a ver com o sistema RKW. CONCEITO
  8. 8. Implemantação  1 - Separação dos custos em itens  2 - Divisão da empresa em centros de custos  3 - Identificação dos custos com os centros (distribuição primária  4 - Redistribuir os custos dos centros indiretos até os diretos (distribuição secundária)  5 - Distribuir os custos aos produtos
  9. 9. UNIDADE DE ESFORÇO DE PRODUÇÃO UNIDADE DE ESFORÇO DE PRODUÇÃO
  10. 10. CONCEITO O método de Unidade de Esforço de Produção é uma proposta de gestão estratégica de custos de produção onde, além da precisão técnica das informações obtidas, obtém-se, de maneira clara, subsídios à melhorias dos processos de fabricação, informações apontando onde devem ser realizadas ações de redução de custos, como gerir de maneira eficiente a produtividade da fábrica, analisar as reais capacidades fabris e comparar os diversos processos de fabricação de produtos das mais diferentes naturezas e inclusive de plantas fabris distintas, promovendo um benchmarking ( processo de avaliação da empresa em relação à concorrência, por meio do qual incorpora os melhores desempenhos de outras firmas e aperfeiçoa os seus próprios métodos ) interno dos processos de fabricação.

×