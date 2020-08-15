Unidad 2 1 la ley penal

Successfully reported this slideshow.
TEMA Nº 5 1. Concepto y contenido de la ley penal 2. Elementos 3. Caracteres 4. Interpretación: métodos, límites, prohibic...
La ley penal hoy día debe cumplir una función garantizadora de libertad. La intervención del Estado debe realizarse cautel...
Concepto y Contenido de la Ley Penal  Carlos Binding ha creado con su doctrina en materia penal la distinción entre norma...
La Ley Penal  Carlos Binding objetiviza la norma y afirma que esta compuesta de preceptos que son la descripción del tipo...
La Ley Penal  Mientras una norma penal no se objetivice en una ley queda en el campo de lo metajurídico sin exigibilidad,...
La Ley Penal  La norma es el supuesto necesario de toda sanción penal.  Kelsen, dice que no es evidente que el que comet...
CARACTERÍSTICAS Y ELEMENTOS 1. La ley penal es EXCLUSIVA, solo ella crea delitos y establece sus sanciones. De esta caract...
CARACTERÍSTICAS Y ELEMENTOS2.- La ley penal es AXIOLÓGICA, tiende a defender valores jurídicamente protegidos, ello permit...
La Ley Penal en Blanco  O abiertas, determinan la sanción pero dejan a otra ley la tipificación del delito.  Edmundo Mez...
“La complejidad de las relaciones económicas ha llevado frecuentemente a que en un mismo cuerpo o texto legal se incluyan ...
El Instituto Interamericano de Derechos Humanos  Recomienda: 1. Que los órganos de control de constitucionalidad y los ju...
Decretos Leyes  Una ley es un instrumento jurídico que crea nuevas situaciones legales, frente a la ley existen los decre...
Decretos Leyes- Clases  Decreto Ley Auténtico, aquel que el país autoriza por diferentes naciones bajo razones para dicta...
Situación de Bolivia  La presencia continua en la historia de gobiernos ilegítimos, de facto y dictaduras han dejado como...
Interpretación de la Ley Penal  “Ante la ley se eleva la múltiple variedad de la vida a la que hay que aplicarla; es deci...
Interpretación de la Ley Penal  Es un proceso con las siguientes etapas:  Atenerse al sentido propio de las palabras.  ...
Interpretación de la Ley Penal  El sólo hecho de aplicar la ley al caso concreto supone ya interpretarla, pues el cotejar...
Objeto de la interpretación de Ley Penal  El objeto de la interpretación es comprender lo que la ley dice, averiguar su s...
Métodos de interpretación  Metha camino, odos fin: Camino que conduce a un fin.  SEGÚN EL INTÉRPRETE:  Legislativa o au...
1.- Interpretación según el intérprete o sujeto  AUTÉNTICA: Es la que realiza el mismo órgano que dictó la ley, lo cual p...
1.- Interpretación según el intérprete o sujeto  DOCTRINARIA: Es la efectuada por los juristas y estudiosos del Derecho, ...
1.- Interpretación según el intérprete o sujeto  JUDICIAL: Es la que realizan los jueces y tribunales y sólo obliga en el...
2.- Interpretación según el medio  GRAMATICAL o LITERAL: Cuando el texto legal contenga palabras que tengan un significad...
2.- Interpretación según el medio  TELEOLÓGICA: Es la que se propone conocer la voluntad de la ley con arreglo al fin per...
2.- Interpretación según el medio  LÓGICA O RACIONAL: Busca los fundamentos racionales de la ley, la ratio legis, es una ...
3.- Interpretación según el resultado  DECLARATIVA: Cuando el intérprete llega a la conclusión de que el sentido de la no...
3.- Interpretación según el resultado  RESTRICTIVA: Reduce el significado de las palabras de la ley. Cuando el intérprete...
3.- Interpretación según el resultado  EXTENSIVA: Amplía el significado de las palabras de la ley. Considera que la letra...
3.- Interpretación según el resultado Tanto para la interpretación restrictiva, como para la extensiva se usa el aforísmo ...
3.- Interpretación según el resultado  PROGRESIVA: Atiende a los antecedentes de la norma y a las circunstancias en que t...
Interpretación y subsunción  La subsunción es una forma de interpretación de la Ley: la conducta de un sujeto se inserta ...
Ejemplo de subsunción  Si alguien falsifica un documento debe ser castigado (norma jurídica y premisa mayor).  José fals...
Prohibición de la analogía en Derecho Penal  La analogía es la aplicación de la ley a un caso similar al regulado por la ...
Analogía e interpretación  La interpretación es un método, la analogía es un criterio de interpretación.  La analogía no...
Analogía e interpretación  Si bien la analogía es rechazada en virtud al principio de legalidad, en el caso concreto de B...
  1. 1. TEMA Nº 5 1. Concepto y contenido de la ley penal 2. Elementos 3. Caracteres 4. Interpretación: métodos, límites, prohibición de analogía
  2. 2. La ley penal hoy día debe cumplir una función garantizadora de libertad. La intervención del Estado debe realizarse cautelosa, prudente y escalonadamente respetando todas las garantías constitucionales.
  3. 3. Concepto y Contenido de la Ley Penal  Carlos Binding ha creado con su doctrina en materia penal la distinción entre norma y ley.  Afirma que la norma es un juicio de valor, un deber ser que se traduce en un mandato de hacer o no hacer.  La ley en cambio es la voluntad del estado que describe las conductas delictivas, define delitos a través de lo que se conoce como “tipo” y que sanciona conductas comitivas u omisivas.
  4. 4. La Ley Penal  Carlos Binding objetiviza la norma y afirma que esta compuesta de preceptos que son la descripción del tipo y de la sanción que es la consecuencia lógica del delito.  Cuando se comete el delito lo violado entonces, no es la ley sino la norma. (Delito= Adecuación de una conducta a la definición que da la ley) La norma nos dice que es justo y que no lo es; mientras la ley crea el delito.
  5. 5. La Ley Penal  Mientras una norma penal no se objetivice en una ley queda en el campo de lo metajurídico sin exigibilidad, por ello se dice que no hay norma penal sin que la ley penal la exprese.  Si se diferencia entre ciencias culturales (jurídicas, ética, artísticas, etc) y ciencias naturales. La norma es una creación de la cultura en tanto que la ley es obra del legislador.
  6. 6. La Ley Penal  La norma es el supuesto necesario de toda sanción penal.  Kelsen, dice que no es evidente que el que comete un delito no viola la ley penal, pues el deber contenido en la ley penal es tan inviolable como la norma. Concluye que un delito lo que quiebra no es la ley, ni la norma, sino el estado de paz. El delito es de la naturaleza del ser y la norma pertenece a un ámbito del debe ser.
  7. 7. CARACTERÍSTICAS Y ELEMENTOS 1. La ley penal es EXCLUSIVA, solo ella crea delitos y establece sus sanciones. De esta característica se desprende el principio de legalidad que en Bolivia se expresa en:  No hay delito sin ley previa.  Una garantía penal de que los tribunales y jueces no pueden imponer penas distintas a las definidas por ley.  No hay pena sin juicio. (art. 16 CPE, 70 CP)
  8. 8. CARACTERÍSTICAS Y ELEMENTOS2.- La ley penal es AXIOLÓGICA, tiende a defender valores jurídicamente protegidos, ello permite suponer un estado de cultura basado en ciertos valores representativos a los cuales se orientara la protección. 3.-La OBLIGATORIEDAD, pues todos deben acatarla, particulares, funcionarios públicos, no reconoce excepción alguna. (art. 5 CP) 4.- El carácter IRREFRAGABLE o INELUDIBLE, mientras la ley no sea derogada por otra ley o abrogada; tiene vigencia plena. Jiménez Asúa: Igualitario, constitucional, temporlidad, territorialidad, etc.
  9. 9. La Ley Penal en Blanco  O abiertas, determinan la sanción pero dejan a otra ley la tipificación del delito.  Edmundo Mezger señala tres formas de leyes en blanco: 1. Cuando el complemento se halla en la misma ley, caso que se da en leyes accesorias y complementarias al Código Penal. 2. El complemento de la ley en blanco se halla contenido en otra ley. 3. El complemento se halla atribuido a otra instancia o autoridad.
  10. 10. “La complejidad de las relaciones económicas ha llevado frecuentemente a que en un mismo cuerpo o texto legal se incluyan disposiciones penales y administrativas, en forma de meras reglamentaciones de organísmos descentralizados que no sólo complementan normas penales, sino que describan las conductas que por esa vía se tipifican. El desorden legislativo que en varios paises reina en el ámbito del denominado derecho penal administrativo genera estas confusiones normativas que suele aprovecharse por los poderes ejecutivos para extender sus funciones normativas al campo penal.
  11. 11. El Instituto Interamericano de Derechos Humanos  Recomienda: 1. Que los órganos de control de constitucionalidad y los jueces, mediante la correcta interpretación del derecho, vigilen celosamente las disposiciones de los poderes ejecutivos que complementen leyes penales en blanco para que por esta vía no se introduzcan tipificaciones ajenas a la materia. 2. Que en las leyes se distinga nítidamente las disposiciones penales de las administrativas. 3. Que se excluya de la legislación toda posibilidad de que organísmos administrativos puedan establecer conductas típicas.
  12. 12. Decretos Leyes  Una ley es un instrumento jurídico que crea nuevas situaciones legales, frente a la ley existen los decretos ley; llamados así por su naturaleza híbrida, son leyes en cuanto a su contenido, sin embargo en lo tocante al fondo emanan del Poder Ejecutivo en lugar de hacerlo del Legislativo.  Se distinguen dos clases de decretos ley:
  13. 13. Decretos Leyes  Una ley es un instrumento jurídico que crea nuevas situaciones legales, frente a la ley existen los decretos ley; llamados así por su naturaleza híbrida, son leyes en cuanto a su contenido, sin embargo en lo tocante al fondo emanan del Poder Ejecutivo en lugar de hacerlo del Legislativo.  Se distinguen dos clases de decretos ley:
  14. 14. Decretos Leyes- Clases  Decreto Ley Auténtico, aquel que el país autoriza por diferentes naciones bajo razones para dictarlos, por ejemplo en casos de urgencia.  Decreto Ley impropio, son aquellos que surgen en un país cuando las leyes y CPE no los autorizan, tampoco el Poder Legislativo en gobiernos de facto y dictaduras
  15. 15. Situación de Bolivia  La presencia continua en la historia de gobiernos ilegítimos, de facto y dictaduras han dejado como saldo una gran cantidad de decretos ley que enredan la vida jurídica.  Tanto es así que el Decreto Ley de 23 de agosto de 1972 Nº 10426 promulga el actual Código Penal, mediante el gobierno de facto en usurpación del Poder. Se derogó el código penal de 1834 promulgado por una ley y se pone en vigencia un código penal que crea delitos y sanciones utilizando un simple decreto supremo.
  16. 16. Interpretación de la Ley Penal  “Ante la ley se eleva la múltiple variedad de la vida a la que hay que aplicarla; es decir…interpretarla” Jiménez Asúa.  “El juez al aplicar la ley al caso concreto, ha de averiguar su sentido y su finalidad, ha de interpretarla, así buscará determinar la voluntad de la ley y en eso consiste la interpretación” Eugenio Cuello Castellón.
  17. 17. Interpretación de la Ley Penal  Es un proceso con las siguientes etapas:  Atenerse al sentido propio de las palabras.  Interpretar la norma en relación con el contexto en que aquélla está integrada.  Relación de la norma con los antecedentes históricos y legislativos.  Interpretar las normas en relación con la realidad social del tiempo en que han de ser aplicadas, y  Valorar el espíritu y la finalidad de la norma, con el objeto de evitar una interpretación meramente literal.
  18. 18. Interpretación de la Ley Penal  El sólo hecho de aplicar la ley al caso concreto supone ya interpretarla, pues el cotejarla con el hecho real es una subsunción a lo que contribuye la interpretación.  Existe una corriente jurídica que piensa que sólo son materia de interpretación las leyes oscuras; en tanto que otros proclaman que todas las normas jurídicas han de ser objeto de interpretación por lo dicho anteriormente.
  19. 19. Objeto de la interpretación de Ley Penal  El objeto de la interpretación es comprender lo que la ley dice, averiguar su sentido y finalidad, descubrir su espíritu y su voluntad. Mediante la interpretación se concilia la ley del pasado con las necesidades y concepciones del presente.  Para una mejor comprensión de la interpretación se la ha clasificado por la mayor parte de los autores de la siguiente manera:
  20. 20. Métodos de interpretación  Metha camino, odos fin: Camino que conduce a un fin.  SEGÚN EL INTÉRPRETE:  Legislativa o auténtica.  Judicial o jurisprudencial.  Doctrinaria.  SEGÚN EL MEDIO DE QUE SE VALE EL INTÉRPRETE:  Gramatical.  Teleológica.  Sistemática.  Progresiva.
  21. 21. 1.- Interpretación según el intérprete o sujeto  AUTÉNTICA: Es la que realiza el mismo órgano que dictó la ley, lo cual puede ocurrir dentro de su mismo texto o a través de leyes posteriores. Esta interpretación a su vez puede ser: a) Contextual: Según se haga en el propio texto de la ley. Ejemplo el art. 252 CP para que el homicidio se califique como asesinato. b) Posterior: Cuando se hace en una ley interpretativa promulgada después. La ley interpretativa es retroactiva, pues supone que está en vigencia desde el momento en que lo estaba la ley principal que se quiso interpretar.
  22. 22. 1.- Interpretación según el intérprete o sujeto  DOCTRINARIA: Es la efectuada por los juristas y estudiosos del Derecho, no tiene carácter vinculante. Consiste en la aclaración del precepto legal a través de la doctrina científica o la teoría jurídica acudiendo a la dogmática penal. Es la interpretación más libre y su objetivo principal es vincular la teoría con la práctica. Esta interpretación carece de fuerza obligatoria.
  23. 23. 1.- Interpretación según el intérprete o sujeto  JUDICIAL: Es la que realizan los jueces y tribunales y sólo obliga en el caso juzgado, sobre todo se constituye en la última instancia, en nuestro caso en el Tribunal Supremo de Justicia y el Tribunal Constitucional.  Cuando la interpretación judicial viene de un Tribunal y es uniforme se constituye en jurisprudencia. Esta interpretación es privilegiada pero solo es obligatoria para el caso concreto.
  24. 24. 2.- Interpretación según el medio  GRAMATICAL o LITERAL: Cuando el texto legal contenga palabras que tengan un significado de uso corriente y otro técnico, la regla es que debe optarse por este último. En el fondo la interpretación gramatical tiende a determinar el sentido de la ley buscando el significado de las palabras contenidas en su texto. Es la forma más elemental de la interpretación. Normalmente exísten problemas porque algunas palabras tienen un significado gramatical y otras veces técnico jurídico, por ej: cuando se habla de nuestro antiguo Código no existía la palabra droga sino que estas substancias estaban comprendidas dentro de los venenos. Esta interpretación de leer sólo la letra muerta del Código y no poder ser ni extensivos , ni restrictivos ya no es aceptada por la tendencia actual de derecho.
  25. 25. 2.- Interpretación según el medio  TELEOLÓGICA: Es la que se propone conocer la voluntad de la ley con arreglo al fin perseguido.  SISTEMÁTICA: Parte de la relación con otros preceptos de manera coherente dentro del ordenamiento jurídico y no de manera aislada sino que en un contexto. Se relaciona con la teleológica. Busca el sentido de una norma considerando su conexión con otras o conforme a relaciones que existen entre las instituciones penales y entre estas y todo el sistema jurídico. Así se pretende que la interpretación de un artículo, institución o palabra no debe chocar con el ordenamiento jurídico.
  26. 26. 2.- Interpretación según el medio  LÓGICA O RACIONAL: Busca los fundamentos racionales de la ley, la ratio legis, es una indagación que va más allá del texto legal para remontarse al fin que persigue por ello algunos prefieren la interpretación teleológica analizando el fin de la ley aislada y el fin del ordenamiento jurídico en sí.
  27. 27. 3.- Interpretación según el resultado  DECLARATIVA: Cuando el intérprete llega a la conclusión de que el sentido de la norma coincide plenamente con su tenor literal. Se interpreta el texto conforme a su significación; habiendo duda se busca la interpretación que una el espíritu y la letra y se da la conclusión sin sobrepasar lo que contiene el texto.
  28. 28. 3.- Interpretación según el resultado  RESTRICTIVA: Reduce el significado de las palabras de la ley. Cuando el intérprete halla que la letra de la ley por su amplia significación va más allá de su espíritu, restringe el alcance del significado de las palabras del texto.
  29. 29. 3.- Interpretación según el resultado  EXTENSIVA: Amplía el significado de las palabras de la ley. Considera que la letra no expresa todo el contenido de la voluntad de la ley y es preciso dar a los términos empleados un significado más extenso que el estrictamente gramatical. Es importante no confundir esta interpretación con la analogía, en esta interpretación existe un texto legal concreto para el caso mientras para la analogía no hay precepto y por eso se utilizan los preceptos de casos similares.
  30. 30. 3.- Interpretación según el resultado Tanto para la interpretación restrictiva, como para la extensiva se usa el aforísmo jurídico “in dubio pro reo” que puede servir para ampliar o restringir el significado del texto. De dicho aforísmo surge otro de doble papel: “ampliar lo favorable y restringir lo odioso” favorabilia sunt amplianda y odiosa sunt restringenda con el fin de lograr mayor benignidad en la ley.
  31. 31. 3.- Interpretación según el resultado  PROGRESIVA: Atiende a los antecedentes de la norma y a las circunstancias en que tuvieron su origen. Toma en cuenta las variaciones que ha experimentado el contenido de la norma de acuerdo a la dinámica social, el progreso de la ciencia y la cultura para adecuar la ley a las circunstancias actuales.
  32. 32. Interpretación y subsunción  La subsunción es una forma de interpretación de la Ley: la conducta de un sujeto se inserta en la hipótesis de una norma.  Es un proceso mental para definir si la acción o conducta humana se adecua a las prescripciones de uno o varios tipos penales, utilizando para ello la hermenéutica jurídica.  Es la adecuación, el encaje del acto humano voluntario al tipo penal. Si la adecuación no es completa no hay delito.
  33. 33. Ejemplo de subsunción  Si alguien falsifica un documento debe ser castigado (norma jurídica y premisa mayor).  José falsificó su cédula de identidad (hecho concreto de la conducta humana y premisa menor).  José debe ser castigado (inferencia lógica).
  34. 34. Prohibición de la analogía en Derecho Penal  La analogía es la aplicación de la ley a un caso similar al regulado por la norma pero no incluido en su texto. Se utiliza para salvar una laguna legal.  En el campo del Derecho Penal, la analogía está prohibida como consecuencia del Principio de Legalidad o de Reserva de la Ley Penal.  Doctrina dominante: Se prohíbe la analogía in mala partem y se permite in bonam partem.
  35. 35. Analogía e interpretación  La interpretación es un método, la analogía es un criterio de interpretación.  La analogía no se interpreta, sino que se aplica y eso es imposible en el Derecho Penal.  La analogía es la facultad legal concedida al juez para incriminar acciones que no estén definidas ni penadas por ley, cuando exista un definida y penada una figura de delito análogo. Crea nuevas figuras penales por semejanza con las existentes y para su aplicación se requiere que no exista una disposición aplicable al caso concreto, es decir una laguna legal y que exista una semejanza entre el hecho regulado y el hecho por regular.
  36. 36. Analogía e interpretación  Si bien la analogía es rechazada en virtud al principio de legalidad, en el caso concreto de Bolivia existen en el Código Penal casos como el b) del inc. 1) del art. 38, donde al hablar de circunstancias dice: “Para apreciar…b) Las condiciones….y otras circunstancias de índole subjetiva” la última parte da lugar a analogía.  Otro ejemplo: art. 291 “El que redujere a una persona….” aquí el legislador usa la palabra analogía y se refiere a un estado parecido a la esclavitud.

