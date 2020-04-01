Syllabus mate 4-2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Matemáticas 4 Colegio Miranda Preparatoria Ciclo 2020-II Mtra. LorenaCovarrubias Correoelectrónico: loren_covacel@hotmail.com Competencias Disciplinares Básicas 1.- Construye e interpreta modelos matemáticos mediante la aplicación de procedimientos aritméticos, algebraicos, geométricos y variacionales para la comprensión y análisis de situaciones reales, hipotéticas o formales. 2.- Formula y resuelve problemas matemáticos, aplicando diferentes enfoques. 3.- Explica e interpreta los resultados obtenidos mediante procedimientos y los contrasta con modelos establecidos o situaciones reales. 4.- Argumenta la solución obtenida de un problema, con métodos numéricos, gráficos, analíticos o variacionales mediante el lenguaje verbal, matemático y el uso de las tecnologías de la información y comunicación. 5.- Analiza las relaciones entre dos o más variables de un proceso social o natural para determinar o estimar su comportamiento. 6.- Cuantifica, representa y contrasta experimental o matemáticamente las magnitudes del espacio y de las propiedades físicas de los objetos que los rodean. 7.- Elige un enfoque determinista o uno aleatorio para el estudio de un proceso o fenómeno, y argumenta su pertinencia. 8.- Interpreta tablas, gráficas, mapas, diagramas y textos con símbolos matemáticos y científicos.
  2. 2. Matemáticas 4 Colegio Miranda Preparatoria Ciclo 2020-II Criterios de evaluación  Examen 50%  Tareas 40%  Asistencia y puntualidad 10% Bibliografía www.colegiomiranda.com Fechas de evaluación Primer parcial: del 7 al 111 de septiembre Segundo parcial: del 12 al 16 de octubre Tercer parcial: del 9 al 13 de noviembre Regularización: 17 de noviembre Extraordinario: 18 de noviembre Bloque Tema Fecha Curso de inducción y Semana de Integración Bloque 1  Operaciones con distintos tipos de funciones. Curso de inducción y Semana de Integración  Relaciones y funciones  Clasificación de las funciones Del 3 al 7 de agosto Del 10 al 14 de agosto
  3. 3. Matemáticas 4 Colegio Miranda Preparatoria Ciclo 2020-II Bloque 2  Funcionesespecialesy transformacionesde gráficas.  La funcióninversa  Traslacionesde gráficasde funciones Del 17 al 28 de agosto Del 31 de agosto al 4 de septiembre PRIMERA EVALUACION PARCIAL DEL 7 al 11 DE SEPTIEMBRE Bloque 3  Funcionespolinomialesde grados cero, uno y dos.  Funcionespolinomialesde una variable.  Funcionesde gradounoy dos. Del 14 al 25 de septiembre Bloque 4  Funcionespolinomialesde grado tres y cuatro.  Comportamientogeneral de funcionesde grado tresy cuatro.  Ecuacionesfactorizables. Del 28 de septiembre al 9 de octubre. SEGUNDA EVALUACION PARCIAL DEL 12 AL 16 DE OCTUBRE Bloque 5  FuncionespolinomialesIII.  Teoremadel residuoydel factor.  Pruebadel ceroracional. Del 12 al 23 de octubre Bloque 6 y 7  Funcionesracionales.  Funcionesexponencialesy logarítmicas.  La funciónracional.  Asíntotasde funcionesracionales.  Las funcionesexponencialesysus propiedades.  Los logaritmosysuspropiedades. Del 26 de octubre al 6 de noviembre TERCER EVALUACION PARCIAL DEL 9 AL 13 DE NOVIEMBRE.

